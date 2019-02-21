Barclays : Posts Profit Despite Pressure From Activist Investor

By Margot Patrick

Barclays PLC sought to fend off an activist investor Thursday with plans to buy back shares and a strong message that its current strategy is working.

Chief Executive Jes Staley said the earnings potential of the bank is coming through and future excess capital will be used to pay dividends and buy back shares.

The bank's shares rose 3.6% after it said fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to GBP76 million from GBP1.29 billion a year earlier. The results came in slightly ahead of analyst expectations. Revenue of GBP5.07 billion and operating costs of GBP3.62 billion were flat compared with the fourth quarter of 2017.

Barclays' investment bank, in the crosshairs of an activist campaign by New York investment firm Sherborne Investors, also reported largely flat quarterly revenue across its divisions. The markets business, a focus of Sherborne head Edward Bramson, posted GBP945 million revenue, up from GBP969 million a year earlier.

Mr. Staley is seeking to convince shareholders Barclays can improve returns in its investment bank and reverse the unit's drain on capital. Pitted against him is activist Mr. Bramson, whose Sherborne Investors has successfully triggered strategic U-turns at smaller U.K. financial companies. Sherborne, with a 5.5% Barclays stake, is asking shareholders to vote Mr. Bramson onto the bank's board at an annual meeting May 2.

Net profit for the full year was GBP1.39 billion compared with a net loss of GBP1.92 billion in 2017. Return on tangible equity, which strips out litigation and conduct charges, was 8.5% compared with 5.6% in 2017.

Barclays shares are down 20% from a year ago in a broader slump of European banks. Investors have been wary of further selloffs as Britain's exit from the European Union looms in March, and of Mr. Bramson's pressures for changes. The Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index is down 24% in the same period.

The bank took a GBP150 million charge in the fourth quarter for potential loan losses from Britain's planned exit from the EU.

Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com