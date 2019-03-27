Log in
Barclays : Prepares GBP14 Billion Brexit Fund for Vulnerable UK Businesses

0
03/27/2019 | 07:59am EDT

By Adam Clark

Barclays PLC (BARC.LN) said Wednesday that it has set aside a 14 billion-pound ($18.5 billion) fund to help smaller businesses through Brexit, on the same day an industry body warned exiting the European Union without a deal would be "disastrous" for U.K. SMEs.

The U.K. lender said the money would be directed toward businesses with a turnover of up to GBP25 million and will aid with cash flow, supply-chain management and export issues.

"Barclays stands ready to help local businesses in towns, cities and rural communities, up and down the country, during this period of uncertainty," Chief Executive Jes Staley said.

Barclays said the fund was a three-year commitment but didn't specify its expected business lending over the same period. At the end of 2018, Barclays's U.K. business-banking division had issued GBP26.3 billion in loans and advances to customers.

Separately, the Federation of Small Businesses said small businesses have been hit by stockpiling costs and bigger stores pulling their products as part of Brexit contingency plans. With U.K. lawmakers set to indicate their preferred Brexit options on Wednesday evening, the lobby group called for a no-deal Brexit to be ruled out.

"Parliament is in the driver's seat now and small businesses expect them to work together to deliver a solution that secures a transition period, guarantees that frictionless trade can continue and most importantly, avoids a disastrous no deal Brexit," FSB Chairman Mike Cherry said.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

