Barclays : Prepares to Move EUR190 Billion in Assets to Ireland -Sky News

--Barclays PLC is preparing to transfer assets worth 190 billion euros ($217.2 billion) to its Irish division as part of its plans for a no-deal Brexit, Sky News reports.

--The plan covers around 5,000 clients and is based on the assumption that, after Brexit, U.K. financial-services firms will lose rights to provide services across Europe, according to Sky News.

--The plan has been largely approved by the U.K. High Court, Sky News reports.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2DJkCYw

