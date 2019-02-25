Log in
Barclays : Provided $35.6 Billion Financing for Environmental and Social Activities in 2018

02/25/2019 | 12:19pm EST

By Maitane Sardon

Barclays (BARC.LN) facilitated less financing for environmental or social projects last year due to market conditions, the U.K. bank said in its latest ESG Report published on Monday.

The bank said it provided 27.3 billion pounds ($35.6 billion) in financing in 2018 for business and government activities aimed at generating "positive environmental and social outcomes," down from GBP31.7 billion in 2017, due to market conditions, including the impact of changes in U.S. tax law that caused some clients to accelerate new debt issuance into 2017 instead of 2018.

Underlying environmental financing, however, increased 11% to GBP5.3 billion in 2018, it said. The areas that attracted the bulk of its financing were renewable energy capacity and energy-efficiency activities.

Barclays is currently evaluating its financing of carbon-intensive energy sources and supporting the development of green financial products, Barclays Group Chief Executive Jes Staley said.

The bank said it expanded its green product portfolio last year, including the launch of a green mortgage which makes retail customers eligible for a lower mortgage rates if they buy an energy-efficient home.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@dowjones.com

