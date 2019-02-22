Barclays : Says Gerry Grimstone to Step Down End of February

By Ian Walker



Barclays PLC (BARC.LN) said Friday that Gerry Grimstone will step down as nonexecutive director of the board and chairman of subsidiary Barclays Bank at the end of February.

Barclays said incoming chairman Nigel Higgins will chair Barclays Bank from March 1, subject to relevant approvals.

Barclays announced in November that it had appointed Rothschild & Co. veteran Mr. Higgins as its next chairman, with a mandate likely to include restoring investor confidence and improving the bank's sunken share price. He is due to take up the role on March 1.

Mr. Grimstone said that now is an appropriate time for a change, having been on boards of a number of listed companies for 20 years.

"Going forward, I will be concentrating on my public-sector activities in the U.K., my work with Deloitte in Europe and globally, my work in the Gulf, India, China and elsewhere in Asia-Pacific," he said.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com