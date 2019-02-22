Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS

(BARC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Says Gerry Grimstone to Step Down End of February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 04:32am EST

By Ian Walker

Barclays PLC (BARC.LN) said Friday that Gerry Grimstone will step down as nonexecutive director of the board and chairman of subsidiary Barclays Bank at the end of February.

Barclays said incoming chairman Nigel Higgins will chair Barclays Bank from March 1, subject to relevant approvals.

Barclays announced in November that it had appointed Rothschild & Co. veteran Mr. Higgins as its next chairman, with a mandate likely to include restoring investor confidence and improving the bank's sunken share price. He is due to take up the role on March 1.

Mr. Grimstone said that now is an appropriate time for a change, having been on boards of a number of listed companies for 20 years.

"Going forward, I will be concentrating on my public-sector activities in the U.K., my work with Deloitte in Europe and globally, my work in the Gulf, India, China and elsewhere in Asia-Pacific," he said.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
04:32aBARCLAYS : Says Gerry Grimstone to Step Down End of February
DJ
04:23aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rises, led by mining shares; Dairy Crest gains ..
RE
04:21aBARCLAYS : Directorate Change
PU
04:19aGERRY GRIMSTONE : Barclays Bank chair Gerry Grimstone to step down
RE
02:49aBARCLAYS : Seeks to Deflect Activist
DJ
02:44aMetro, Starling, ClearBank win RBS competition funding
RE
02/21Philadelphia sues seven big banks, alleges municipal bond collusion
RE
02/21Philadelphia Sues Seven Banks Over Municipal Bond Rates -Bloomberg
DJ
02/21BARCLAYS : Counters Activist Investor Sherborne With 2018 Profit Growth -- 2nd U..
DJ
02/21LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 drops after disappointing Centrica, BAE reports
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 22 020 M
EBIT 2019 7 580 M
Net income 2019 3 783 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,91%
P/E ratio 2019 7,40
P/E ratio 2020 6,52
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capitalization 27 549 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,12  GBP
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS6.82%35 911
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.04%350 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%288 712
BANK OF AMERICA19.36%283 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.95%237 531
WELLS FARGO8.09%233 291
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.