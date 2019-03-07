Barclays : Scrip Reference Share Price (PDF 183KB)

7 March 2019

Barclays PLC-Scrip Reference Share Price

BarclaysPLC (the 'Company') offers shareholders the opportunity to receive ordinary shares of25 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'),credited as fully paid, in place of cash dividends by participating in its Scrip Dividend Programme (the'Programme').

On 21 February 2019, the Company announced a full year dividend of 4.0 pence per Ordinary Share for the year ending 31 December 2018, payable on 5 April 2019(the '2018 full year dividend'). The Scrip reference share price for those who are, or who will elect to become, participants in the Programme in respect of the 2018 full year dividend is 164.06 pence. The deadline for applications under the Programme in respect of the 2018 full year dividend is 4.30pm (London time) on 15 March 2019.

The Scrip reference share price is the average of the closing middle market quotations for Ordinary Shares, derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List, for the five consecutive business days from 28 February 2019 to 6 March 2019 (inclusive).

For further information, please contact:

Our Registrar, Equiniti: 0371 384 2055* (in the UK)

+44 (0)121 415 7004 (from overseas)

* Lines are open 8.30am to 5.30pm (UK time), Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays in England and Wales.