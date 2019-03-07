Log in
BARCLAYS

(BARC)
Barclays : Scrip Reference Share Price (PDF 183KB)

03/07/2019 | 12:03pm EST

7 March 2019

Barclays PLC-Scrip Reference Share Price

BarclaysPLC (the 'Company') offers shareholders the opportunity to receive ordinary shares of25 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'),credited as fully paid, in place of cash dividends by participating in its Scrip Dividend Programme (the'Programme').

On 21 February 2019, the Company announced a full year dividend of 4.0 pence per Ordinary Share for the year ending 31 December 2018, payable on 5 April 2019(the '2018 full year dividend'). The Scrip reference share price for those who are, or who will elect to become, participants in the Programme in respect of the 2018 full year dividend is 164.06 pence. The deadline for applications under the Programme in respect of the 2018 full year dividend is 4.30pm (London time) on 15 March 2019.

The Scrip reference share price is the average of the closing middle market quotations for Ordinary Shares, derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List, for the five consecutive business days from 28 February 2019 to 6 March 2019 (inclusive).

For further information, please contact:

Our Registrar, Equiniti: 0371 384 2055* (in the UK)

+44 (0)121 415 7004 (from overseas)

* Lines are open 8.30am to 5.30pm (UK time), Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays in England and Wales.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Lisa Bartrip

Tom Hoskin

+44 (0) 20 7773 0708

+44 (0) 20 7116 4755

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 17:02:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 870 M
EBIT 2019 7 507 M
Net income 2019 3 750 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,70%
P/E ratio 2019 7,67
P/E ratio 2020 6,75
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 28 329 M
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS9.83%37 320
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.25%339 604
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%302 235
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%278 559
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.07%243 686
WELLS FARGO8.12%226 652
