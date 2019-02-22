Log in
Barclays : Seeks to Deflect Activist

02/22/2019

By Margot Patrick

LONDON -- Barclays PLC sought to fend off an activist investor Thursday with plans to buy back shares and a strong message that its current strategy is working.

Chief Executive Jes Staley said the earnings potential of the bank is coming through and future excess capital will be used to pay dividends and buy back shares.

The bank's shares rose more than 4% after it said fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to GBP76 million ($99 million) from GBP1.29 billion a year earlier. The stock traded down late in the London session after a weak U.S. open. The results came in slightly ahead of analysts' expectations. Revenue of GBP5.07 billion and operating costs of GBP3.62 billion were flat compared with the fourth quarter of 2017.

Barclays's investment bank, in the crosshairs of an activist campaign by New York investment firm Sherborne Investors, also reported largely flat quarterly revenue across its divisions, better than declines at some of its U.S. and European rivals from December's choppy markets. The markets business, a focus of Sherborne head Edward Bramson, posted GBP945 million revenue compared with GBP969 million a year earlier.

Mr. Staley is seeking to convince shareholders Barclays can improve returns in its investment bank and reverse the unit's drain on capital. Pitted against him is activist Mr. Bramson, whose Sherborne Investors has successfully triggered strategic U-turns at smaller U.K. financial companies. Sherborne, with a 5.5% Barclays stake, is asking shareholders to vote Mr. Bramson onto the bank's board at an annual meeting May 2.

"The results in 2018 are supportive of the bank's strategy," Mr. Staley said. He said Barclays will continue to engage with Mr. Bramson, including at a planned meeting in New York March 12, but that he doesn't see the need for him to join its board.

In a letter to shareholders in its annual report Thursday, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said the board remains confident in the current strategy combining investment banking, credit cards and U.K. retail banking. He said the board recommends voting against the Sherborne resolution, to avoid further disruption after a recently completed restructuring.

That stance got backing Thursday from Barclays shareholder Aviva Investors, which said it would vote against Mr. Bramson's election. The move is significant because Aviva Investors has backed Mr. Bramson in other boardroom battles and is a shareholder in a publicly listed Sherborne investment company that holds much of Sherborne's Barclays stake.

Net profit for the full year was GBP1.39 billion compared with a net loss of GBP1.92 billion in 2017. Return on tangible equity, which strips out litigation and conduct charges, was 8.5% compared with 5.6% in 2017. The bank is aiming for a 9% return this year and 10% in 2020

Barclays shares are down 20% from a year ago in a broader slump of European banks. Investors have been wary of further selloffs as Britain's exit from the European Union looms in March, and of Mr. Bramson's pressures for changes. The Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index is down 24% in the same period.

The bank took a GBP150 million charge in the fourth quarter for potential loan losses from Britain's planned exit from the EU, but executives said they so far aren't seeing any signs of worsening credit quality.

Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 22 020 M
EBIT 2019 7 580 M
Net income 2019 3 783 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,91%
P/E ratio 2019 7,40
P/E ratio 2020 6,52
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capitalization 27 549 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,12  GBP
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS6.82%35 911
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.27%351 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%290 157
BANK OF AMERICA19.36%284 374
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%238 156
WELLS FARGO8.09%234 468
