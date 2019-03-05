Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS

(BARC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Trader's Case Is Dismissed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 02:49am EST

By Aruna Viswanatha

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge dismissed without sending to the jury a case against a former senior Barclays PLC trader accused of illegally trading in anticipation of a major client deal, highlighting the problems prosecutors have faced in efforts to hold individuals liable for allegations of corporate misconduct.

In a 13-page order issued Monday, Senior U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said the government pursued a case that "violated no clear rule or regulation, was not prohibited by the agreements between the parties, and indeed was consistent with the parties' understanding of the arms-length relationship in which they operated."

The case against Robert Bogucki, the former head of foreign exchange trading in the Americas for Barclays, grew out of a broader investigation into multiple banks' roles in allegedly trying to manipulate financial benchmarks and foreign exchange rates, which led multiple banks to pay billions of dollars in penalties but has left prosecutors with a mixed record of success in pursuing individuals allegedly involved in the conduct.

Mr. Bogucki was indicted last January and accused of misusing information HP Inc. had provided the bank in 2011 to execute a deal that involved selling GBP6 billion ($8 billion) worth of U.S. dollar and British pound exchange-rate options.

The indictment included colorful language between Mr. Bogucki and his colleagues, including saying they would "bash the shit out of" selling those options before executing the HP transaction to push down the price, and issuing warnings to stay quiet or "your ass will be in a f -- frying pan."

After a five-day trial, defense lawyers filed what is called a Rule 29 motion which asked Judge Breyer -- who had said at trial he was concerned about a potential "massive due-process problem" with the case -- to dismiss the charges before they went to a jury.

While defense lawyers routinely file such motions at the end of a trial, courts rarely dismiss all charges, preferring to leave it to juries to decide the facts of a case. Judge Breyer said it is his first time in his 20 years on the bench that he granted such a motion for an entire case.

In his ruling, Judge Breyer said the Justice Department had not presented enough evidence to show Mr. Bogucki had a duty of trust to HP, and that people at both the company and the bank were posturing and bluffing each other.

"I think the government completely overreached in this case," Judge Breyer said in court, adding that the foreign-exchange market is "an unregulated business" and the transaction involved "two highly sophisticated individuals" who entered the deal "eyes wide open."

A lawyer for Mr. Bogucki applauded the ruling. "We are so very pleased that the Court recognized Mr. Bogucki's innocence and affirmed that the government's attempt to rewrite the rules years after the fact runs counter to core constitutional principles of due process," the lawyer, Sean Hecker of the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, said.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said: "We respect the Court's decision and decline to comment further."

A representative for Barclays declined to comment. The Justice Department declined to prosecute the firm last February in connection with the conduct. Barclays agreed to give up $12.8 million in profits for the conduct.

Write to Aruna Viswanatha at Aruna.Viswanatha@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
02:49aBARCLAYS : Trader's Case Is Dismissed
DJ
03/04BARCLAYS : Judge Tosses Case Against Barclays Trader in Latest Stumble for Prose..
DJ
03/04BARCLAYS : In rare move, U.S. judge orders acquittal of Barclays currency trader
RE
03/04BARCLAYS : Judge Tosses Case Against Barclays Trader in Latest Stumble for Prose..
DJ
03/04BARCLAYS : bosses fretted over Qatar deal in 2008 fundraising
RE
03/04BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 - JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC - Amendment
PU
03/04BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
03/04BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - RhythmOne plc
PU
03/04BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Ophir Energy plc
PU
03/04BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 870 M
EBIT 2019 7 507 M
Net income 2019 3 750 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,78%
P/E ratio 2019 7,54
P/E ratio 2020 6,64
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 27 846 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS8.78%36 647
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.98%341 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%297 783
BANK OF AMERICA18.95%280 877
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.23%238 571
WELLS FARGO8.57%234 844
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.