Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS (BARC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Barclays : and the Government launch £1 billion housing development fund to help deliver more homes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:38am CEST
Barclays today announces that it has teamed up with the UK Government to provide £1bn of development finance to help build thousands of new homes across England to help increase the pace and volume of housing provision.

Loans ranging from £5 million to £100 million, which will be competitively priced, are available for developers and house builders who are able to demonstrate the necessary experience and track record to undertake and complete their proposed project. Funding is open to new clients as well as existing Barclays clients, and will put greater emphasis on diversifying the housing market, as at present, almost two-thirds of homes are built by just ten companies.

A key priority of The Housing Delivery Fund is to support small and medium sized businesses to develop homes for rent or sale including social housing, retirement living and the private rented sector, whilst also supporting innovation in the model of delivery such as brownfield land and urban regeneration projects.

Launching the fund, John McFarlane, Barclays' Chairman, said:

'There is a vital need to build more good quality homes across the country. This £1bn fund is about helping to do exactly that by showing firms in the business of house building that the right finance is available for projects that help meet this urgent need.

'We are very pleased to be working with government to get the country building more homes, more quickly.'

Housing Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP, said:

'My priority as Housing Secretary is to get Britain building the homes our country needs. This new fund - partnering Homes England with Barclays - is a further important step by giving smaller builders access to the finance they need to get housing developments off the ground.

'This is a fantastic opportunity to not only get more homes built but also promote new and innovative approaches to construction and design that exist across the housing market.'

Chairman of Homes England, Sir Ed Lister, said:

'Homes England has been established to play a more active role in the housing market and do things differently to increase the pace, scale and quality of delivering new homes.

'The Housing Delivery Fund demonstrates Barclays' commitment to the residential sector and will provide a new funding stream for SME developers to help progress sites and deliver more affordable homes across England.'

Today's agreement with Barclays forms part of the Government's wider commitment to increase the pace of housing delivery in England. Ministers have been clear on their ambition to achieve 300,000 new homes a year by the mid-2020s, which follows 217,000 homes built last year, the biggest increase in housing supply in England for almost a decade.

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.home.barclays

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
08:38aBARCLAYS : and the Government launch £1 billion housing development fund to help..
PU
08:27aBARCLAYS : and UK government launch 1 billion pound house-building fund
RE
08:07aBARCLAYS : becomes the first UK bank to allow customers to bring their other cur..
PU
07:07aBARCLAYS : Major new research reveals who is REALLY at risk from scams
PU
09/11BARCLAYS : Capital Reorganisation
PU
09/11BARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 - VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC - Amendment
PU
09/11BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - SHIRE PLC - Amendment
PU
09/11BARCLAYS : Form 8 (dd) - cme group plc
PU
09/11BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - sky plc
PU
09/11BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - cme group plc
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/09Barclays Invests In Beacon Platform For FinTech Developer Platform 
09/05Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/31Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/31WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA 
08/31Fed extension on 'living will' submissions 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21 373 M
EBIT 2018 6 048 M
Net income 2018 1 562 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,70%
P/E ratio 2018 18,76
P/E ratio 2019 8,04
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 29 903 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Reuben Jeffery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS-13.96%38 883
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.00%382 166
BANK OF AMERICA4.51%307 838
WELLS FARGO-5.42%276 735
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.87%270 909
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.80%224 609
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.