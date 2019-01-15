Barclays : appoints Vanessa Koo as Head of Banking for Asia Pacific

Hong Kong, 15 January 2019 - Barclays today announces the appointment of Vanessa Koo as Head of Banking for Asia Pacific. Based in Hong Kong, Ms. Koo will lead the Banking franchise in Asia Pacific, and retain her role as Head of Banking for Greater China.

Ms. Koo joined Barclays in 2010 and has held roles including Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Greater China and Head of Consumer and Retail Coverage for Asia Pacific prior to her appointment as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Asia Pacific and Head of Banking for Greater China.

Lars Aagaard succeeds Ms. Koo in the role of Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Asia Pacific and will continue to develop the Mergers and Acquisitions business across Asia Pacific in addition to his existing role as Head of Financial Sponsors for Asia Pacific.

Mr. Aagaard also joined Barclays in 2010 and held a number of roles within the Banking business prior to his appointment as Head of Financial Sponsors for Asia Pacific in 2015.

'Both of these appointments are instrumental in driving the growth of our Banking franchise in the Asia region,' said Reid Marsh, Head of Banking, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific at Barclays. 'Vanessa's extensive leadership experience in the region and globally, coupled with Lars' industry expertise, will enable us to deliver world class solutions to support the evolving needs of our clients across Asia and globally.'

