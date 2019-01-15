Barclays : appoints Vanessa Koo as Head of Banking for Asia Pacific

Hong Kong, 15 January 2019 - Barclays today announces the appointment of Vanessa Koo as Head of Banking for Asia Pacific. Based in Hong Kong, Ms. Koo will lead the Banking franchise in Asia Pacific, and retain her role as Head of Banking for Greater China.
Ms. Koo joined Barclays in 2010 and has held roles including Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Greater China and Head of Consumer and Retail Coverage for Asia Pacific prior to her appointment as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Asia Pacific and Head of Banking for Greater China.
Lars Aagaard succeeds Ms. Koo in the role of Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Asia Pacific and will continue to develop the Mergers and Acquisitions business across Asia Pacific in addition to his existing role as Head of Financial Sponsors for Asia Pacific.
Mr. Aagaard also joined Barclays in 2010 and held a number of roles within the Banking business prior to his appointment as Head of Financial Sponsors for Asia Pacific in 2015.
'Both of these appointments are instrumental in driving the growth of our Banking franchise in the Asia region,' said Reid Marsh, Head of Banking, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific at Barclays. 'Vanessa's extensive leadership experience in the region and globally, coupled with Lars' industry expertise, will enable us to deliver world class solutions to support the evolving needs of our clients across Asia and globally.'
Notes to editors
Barclays has been in Asia Pacific for 50 years and primarily supports corporations and financial institutions across the Asia region, catering to their cross-border Corporate and Investment banking needs and connecting them to the capital markets of Europe and the Americas. Barclays Banking team offers comprehensive financial advisory, capital raising, financing and risk management services for corporations, governments and financial institutions worldwide. The capabilities in Asia include Mergers and Acquisitions and Debt Capital Markets.
About Vanessa Koo
Vanessa Koo is a Managing Director and Head of Banking for Asia Pacific and Head of Banking for Greater China at Barclays, based in Hong Kong. Ms. Koo joined Barclays in 2010 as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Greater China. In 2012, she was appointed Head of Consumer and Retail Coverage for Asia Pacific. In 2014, she was appointed Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, Asia Pacific, and subsequently in 2016, she was appointed Head of Banking for Greater China. Prior to joining Barclays, Ms. Koo was Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Greater China at Goldman Sachs and relocated from New York to Hong Kong in 2000. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Princeton University.
About Lars Aagaard
Lars Aagaard is a Managing Director and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, Asia Pacific and Head of Financial Sponsors for Asia Pacific at Barclays, based in Hong Kong. Mr. Aagaard joined Barclays in 2010 to lead the Financial Sponsors Group in Australia. In 2014, he was appointed Co-Head of Industrials and, in 2015, he was appointed Head of Financial Sponsors for Asia Pacific. Prior to joining Barclays, Mr. Aagaard worked at Morgan Stanley for 10 years in London and Sydney. He holds a Master of Science in Finance from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration and a university degree in Russian language from the University of Bergen.
