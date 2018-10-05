Log in
BARCLAYS (BARC)

BARCLAYS (BARC)
My previous session
10/05 11:41:33 am
174.89 GBp   +0.34%
11:33aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - SKY PLC
PU
11:13aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - randgold resources limited
PU
11:13aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - barrick gold corporation
PU
Barclays customers experience app outage in latest IT glitch

10/05/2018 | 10:59am CEST
Workers are seen in at Barclays bank offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays customers said on Friday that they were unable to access its mobile banking app in the latest outage at a British bank in recent weeks.

As high street lenders close branches, customers have become increasingly reliant on digital services and technical problems have hit banks' reputation.

Barclays' service status web page showed there was an issue with its mobile banking and several customers tweeted the lender to find out why they couldn't access their cash via the app.

A Barclays spokeswoman said there was no known outage.

"Unable to open the app today, just like last week," one customer, John Noble, said on Twitter. "Is there an issue again today please?"

Lawmakers criticised Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland in September after both were hit by technical glitches, along with the Co-operative Bank and fintech firm Cashplus. HSBC and mid-sized TSB suffered outages the following week.

Earlier this year, a botched IT migration at TSB left some customers locked out of their accounts for over a week, plunged the bank into chaos and damaged its brand just as it geared up to try and win market share off incumbent lenders.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Alexander Smith)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DE SABADELL -0.31% 1.302 End-of-day quote.-21.38%
BARCLAYS 0.53% 175.24 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LTD --End-of-day quote.
HSBC HOLDINGS 0.01% 671.2 Delayed Quote.-12.50%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 0.56% 250.835 Delayed Quote.-10.32%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21 307 M
EBIT 2018 5 989 M
Net income 2018 1 632 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,71%
P/E ratio 2018 16,88
P/E ratio 2019 7,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 29 852 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,25  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Reuben Jeffery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS-14.18%38 824
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.79%387 409
BANK OF AMERICA1.63%303 942
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%286 111
WELLS FARGO-11.80%257 711
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%223 098
