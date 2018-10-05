Barclays customers experience app outage in latest IT glitch

As high street lenders close branches, customers have become increasingly reliant on digital services and technical problems have hit banks' reputation.

Barclays' service status web page showed there was an issue with its mobile banking and several customers tweeted the lender to find out why they couldn't access their cash via the app.

A Barclays spokeswoman said there was no known outage.

"Unable to open the app today, just like last week," one customer, John Noble, said on Twitter. "Is there an issue again today please?"

Lawmakers criticised Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland in September after both were hit by technical glitches, along with the Co-operative Bank and fintech firm Cashplus. HSBC and mid-sized TSB suffered outages the following week.

Earlier this year, a botched IT migration at TSB left some customers locked out of their accounts for over a week, plunged the bank into chaos and damaged its brand just as it geared up to try and win market share off incumbent lenders.

