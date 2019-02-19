Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS

(BARC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : launches over 100 clinics across the UK to support businesses through Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 04:28am EST

Barclays has announced today that it will be hosting over 100 clinics for businesses from March to provide additional support to customers through Brexit.

The events will be hosted in Barclays bank branches and Eagle Labs, the bank's co-working innovation spaces for entrepreneurs and businesses, across the UK.

The bank's network of 1,500 relationship managers will host the clinics which will focus on managing cash-flow and working capital, exporting goods abroad, supply chain management, labour, and protecting businesses against fraud.

The clinics will also look at using data and technology to help boost business, from apps and automation, through to the bank's partnership with Fintech MarketInvoice, which enables businesses to get funding against their outstanding invoices, unlocking fast access to cash.

Over 5,000 invites will be issued during the following weeks to both SMEs and corporate clients across the country.

A number of Barclays' industry specialists will host the clinics in some areas to provide sector specific advice, with a spotlight on agriculture, construction, hospitality, manufacturing and healthcare.

Jes Staley, Chief Executive of Barclays Group, said: 'At a time of general uncertainty, Barclays intends to play our part in supporting the UK economy, and in particular providing help to prepare and cope with whatever Brexit will bring, to the one million UK SMEs that we serve up and down the country. Barclays is fully prepared for any Brexit scenario, and we stand ready to help our clients through this period too.'

Ian Rand, Chief Executive of Barclays Business Bank, said: 'SMEs are the lifeblood of the UK's economy and the good news is that we continue to see strong lending activity so we know things aren't slowing down as we approach Brexit.

'However, some businesses are concerned about the current uncertainty, and our network of relationship managers are here to help them navigate the challenges and opportunities the following months will bring.'

The bank also plans to host a series of digital webinars over the coming months to further support SMEs across the country with planning and resilience.

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs 82,000 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.home.barclays

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 09:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
04:28aBARCLAYS : launches over 100 clinics across the UK to support businesses through..
PU
02/18EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Hold Onto 4-month Highs; Wirecard Soars
DJ
02/18LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Slip After Last Week's Surge; Reckitt Benckise..
DJ
02/18BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - lonmin plc
PU
02/18BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - sibanye gold limited
PU
02/18BARCLAYS PLC : annual earnings release
02/18BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC - Amendment
PU
02/18BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - RHYTHMONE PLC
PU
02/18BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - taptica international ltd
PU
02/18BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - EARTHPORT PLC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21 112 M
EBIT 2018 5 929 M
Net income 2018 1 744 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,13%
P/E ratio 2018 14,19
P/E ratio 2019 7,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 27 093 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS5.05%34 950
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.12%350 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%288 021
BANK OF AMERICA18.14%281 473
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%236 180
WELLS FARGO6.81%231 691
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.