Barclays : launches over 100 clinics across the UK to support businesses through Brexit

Barclays has announced today that it will be hosting over 100 clinics for businesses from March to provide additional support to customers through Brexit.

The events will be hosted in Barclays bank branches and Eagle Labs, the bank's co-working innovation spaces for entrepreneurs and businesses, across the UK.

The bank's network of 1,500 relationship managers will host the clinics which will focus on managing cash-flow and working capital, exporting goods abroad, supply chain management, labour, and protecting businesses against fraud.

The clinics will also look at using data and technology to help boost business, from apps and automation, through to the bank's partnership with Fintech MarketInvoice, which enables businesses to get funding against their outstanding invoices, unlocking fast access to cash.

Over 5,000 invites will be issued during the following weeks to both SMEs and corporate clients across the country.

A number of Barclays' industry specialists will host the clinics in some areas to provide sector specific advice, with a spotlight on agriculture, construction, hospitality, manufacturing and healthcare.

Jes Staley, Chief Executive of Barclays Group, said: 'At a time of general uncertainty, Barclays intends to play our part in supporting the UK economy, and in particular providing help to prepare and cope with whatever Brexit will bring, to the one million UK SMEs that we serve up and down the country. Barclays is fully prepared for any Brexit scenario, and we stand ready to help our clients through this period too.'

Ian Rand, Chief Executive of Barclays Business Bank, said: 'SMEs are the lifeblood of the UK's economy and the good news is that we continue to see strong lending activity so we know things aren't slowing down as we approach Brexit.

'However, some businesses are concerned about the current uncertainty, and our network of relationship managers are here to help them navigate the challenges and opportunities the following months will bring.'

The bank also plans to host a series of digital webinars over the coming months to further support SMEs across the country with planning and resilience.