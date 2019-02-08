Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS (BARC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/08 11:29:58 am
156.07 GBp   -0.22%
12:10pBARCLAYS : to shift some credit and equity derivatives sales jobs to Paris - sources
RE
08:00aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - RHYTHMONE PLC
PU
07:25aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - OPHIR ENERGY PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : to shift some credit and equity derivatives sales jobs to Paris - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 12:10pm EST
The logo of Barclays bank is seen on glass lamps outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays is shifting some jobs in its London-based credit and equity derivatives sales teams to Paris as it reorganises its operations ahead of Brexit, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Last month the bank warned staff in charge of credit and equity derivatives sales for the Nordics that their jobs would be relocated to Paris by the end of March, giving them just two months' notice, one of the sources said.

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.

The likelihood of a no-deal Brexit has increased substantially since British Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for maintaining ties with the EU was rejected on Jan. 15 by the UK parliament as well as by many politicians in her own Conservative Party.

Many financial institutions have started putting Brexit contingency plans into action and moving staff to newly leased offices in Paris, Frankfurt, Dublin and other financial hubs on the continent.

Bank of America said on Friday that it had begun relocating some jobs to Paris, with staff moving in to a new 11,000 square metre office in the eighth arrondissement, near the Elysee Palace.

The French government has been actively seeking to convince banks to move jobs to Paris, introducing tax incentives and pledging to open more English-language schools for bankers' children.

Barclays has made Ireland its main post-Brexit EU banking hub, and got court approval last week to move 190 billion euros (166 billion pounds) of assets from Britain to its Dublin subsidiary.

A source familiar with the moves said only "a relatively small number of people" would relocate to Paris as well as other EU centres and that decisions had to be fast-tracked after Theresa May's historic defeat on her Brexit deal in Parliament on Jan. 15.

Britain's financial services industry has so far emerged largely unscathed from the build-up to Brexit, with only about 2,000 roles expected to have moved or been created overseas even as the risk of a disorderly exit grows, a Reuters survey showed.

Most bankers remain confident a compromise deal between Britain and the EU will be hammered out. They are waiting to see what will be agreed and what the relationship will be, before making any final decisions about relocations.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Pamela Barbaglia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
12:10pBARCLAYS : to shift some credit and equity derivatives sales jobs to Paris - sou..
RE
08:00aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - RHYTHMONE PLC
PU
07:25aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - OPHIR ENERGY PLC
PU
07:25aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - lonmin plc
PU
07:25aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - sibanye gold limited
PU
05:45aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC
PU
02/07BARCLAYS : Appoints Riaz Ladhabhoy as Co-Head of Internet Banking, Americas
BU
02/07Barclays hires internet banker from Deutsche Bank
RE
02/07BARCLAYS : leads $12.9M investment in mobile loyalty platform Bink
AQ
02/07BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - TAPTICA INTERNATIONAL LTD
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21 132 M
EBIT 2018 5 898 M
Net income 2018 1 736 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,17%
P/E ratio 2018 13,98
P/E ratio 2019 7,18
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 26 802 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,14  GBP
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS3.92%34 692
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.27%340 456
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 966
BANK OF AMERICA16.60%273 061
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 212
WELLS FARGO4.34%226 324
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.