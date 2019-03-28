Log in
BARCLAYS

Brexit and trade to haunt Europe's investment banks in nightmare quarter

03/28/2019 | 09:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a UBS logo projected on a screen in Singapore

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's beleaguered investment banks are preparing to report one of their toughest first quarters as qualms over Brexit and global trade tensions dampened investors trading appetite.

European banks could see stock trading income down 15 to 20 percent and bond trading revenues down around 20 percent from the same period a year ago, research firm Coalition predicts.

Declining expectations for European Central Bank rate hikes, slowing economic growth and concerns about Brexit have left European investment bank trading floors struggling for business.

"It's one of the weaker quarters we've ever seen in terms of client flows," Amrit Shahani, Coalition research director, said.

This follows a rough fourth quarter, in which Europe's top banks all saw stock trading plunge, while U.S. rivals gained.

Brexit and the global economy have also hit fees from advising companies on mergers and acquisitions.

"First quarter activity levels across the market have definitely been subdued, there's a focus on the top quartile of companies with strong earnings growth and those that are not going to suffer too much from whatever Brexit outcome we get," Jonathan Arrowsmith, head of advisory at Investec, said.

UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said last week that investment banking conditions were among the toughest in years in a foretaste of what is likely to be a bleak earnings season for most European investment banks.

Credit Suisse is first up among major players to report on April 24, with Barclays the next day.

The British bank flashed a warning sign to the market on Wednesday, ousting its investment banking head as chief executive Jes Staley took more direct control.

Germany's embattled Deutsche Bank follows on April 26, UBS will announce the details of its tough quarter on April 30, and then France's BNP Paribas and Societe Generale report on May 2 and 3 respectively.

TRANSATLANTIC GULF

Europe's top trading houses are already losing ground to U.S. rivals as a result of a tougher regulatory environment and their lack of scale in the relatively strong U.S. stock markets.

Wall Street’s dominance over struggling European banks last year reached record levels with U.S. investment banks claiming 62 percent of revenues among the world's top 12.

European lenders have attempted to cope by a constant cost-cutting and strategic tinkering, but some think more radical decisions need to be taken.

Barclays is under attack from an activist investor who wants it to slash its trading business, echoing calls in 2016 by UBS investor Knight Vinke to split the Swiss bank's profitable wealth management business from its investment bank.

"It's way too easy to blame the markets for the underperformance of European banks," Kerim Derhalli, a former senior trader at Deutsche Bank and founder of investing App Investr, said.

"The U.S. banks took their pain 10 years ago and recapitalised and rebuilt their businesses much quicker, the Europeans have been putting off their problems and they're going to need to fundamentally rethink how to use technology to change the model," he said.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Lawrence White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS -0.94% 154.24 Delayed Quote.3.34%
BNP PARIBAS -0.67% 42.055 Real-time Quote.7.22%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP -0.39% 11.43 Delayed Quote.6.16%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -1.41% 25.625 Real-time Quote.-6.65%
UBS GROUP 0.00% 11.96 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 830 M
EBIT 2019 7 670 M
Net income 2019 3 728 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,87%
P/E ratio 2019 7,22
P/E ratio 2020 6,33
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 26 653 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,12  GBP
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS3.34%35 163
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.01%326 049
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%285 016
BANK OF AMERICA9.70%260 541
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%234 865
WELLS FARGO5.84%221 511
