PG&E shares surge after company secures $5.5 billion in bankruptcy financing

01/22/2019 | 11:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise

(Reuters) - U.S. power producer PG&E Corp's shares surged more than 10 percent on Tuesday after it said it had secured $5.5 billion in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from four banks as it prepares to file for Chapter-11 bankruptcy protection.

The financing will comprise a $3.5 billion revolving credit facility, a $1.5 billion term loan and a $500 million delayed-draw term loan.

Investment banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc will provide financing, the company said in a filing.

The company said it expects to file for bankruptcy on or about Jan. 29.

PG&E, which provides electricity and natural gas to 16 million customers in northern and central California, faces widespread litigation, government investigations and liabilities that could potentially exceed $30 billion because of wildfires in the state.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
