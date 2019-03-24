Log in
BARCLAYS

BARCLAYS

(BARC)
2019-03-24
155.44 GBp   -3.20%
Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan hires banks for debut dollar sukuk - sources

03/24/2019 | 08:47am EDT

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatari Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan has hired banks ahead of a potential sale of U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, sources familiar with the matter said.

The planned deal - which would be Masraf's first public debt sale - would follow last week’s international bond issues by Qatar Islamic Bank and Qatar National Bank, as the Gulf state’s banks take advantage of improved market conditions to boost their finances.

The planned five-year sukuk will be of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million (£378.39 million), the sources added.

Masraf has hired a group of banks including Barclays and Standard Chartered to arrange the deal, said the sources.

Masraf did not respond to a request for comment.

Barclays and Standard Chartered did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Masraf's shareholders last month approved an increase of the bank's issuance programme limit to $2 billion from $1 billion “in order to meet the bank's general funding requirements,” the bank said in a statement on Feb. 26.

Depending on market conditions, Masraf could sell the sukuk soon, potentially already this week, the sources said.

Qatar Islamic Bank, the country’s largest Islamic lender, and Qatar National Bank, the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, raised a combined $1.75 billion in bonds last week.

The debt issues followed a $12 billion jumbo bond sale by the Qatari government earlier this month – the largest emerging market sovereign debt sale this year – which provided a fresh pricing benchmark for Qatari borrowers.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, additional reporting by Eric Knecht in Doha. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Davide Barbuscia
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS -3.20% 155.44 Delayed Quote.3.27%
MASRAF AL RAYAN QPSC 0.49% 37.16 End-of-day quote.-9.94%
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK -0.88% 150.67 End-of-day quote.-0.88%
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC 0.01% 180 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
STANDARD CHARTERED -4.58% 578.6 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 830 M
EBIT 2019 7 670 M
Net income 2019 3 728 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,87%
P/E ratio 2019 7,21
P/E ratio 2020 6,33
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 26 636 M
