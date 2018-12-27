Sale-ing through Christmas: the secret to cutting Christmas spending by more than £13,000

Shopping for the following Christmas in the Boxing Day and January sales could save you £13,000 across your lifetime

One in three Brits (34%) admit that they have done all their Christmas shopping in the Boxing Day and January sales

16-24-year olds are the canniest shoppers, with 51% completing all their shopping in the sales

Getting a head start by shopping for the following Christmas in the Boxing Day and January sales could slash your Christmas shopping bill by two-fifths according to new research from Barclays.

Whilst the average Brit spends more than £520 on Christmas each year -shrewd shoppers completing preparations during the Boxing Day and January sales spend just £315. That builds up to a saving of more than £13,000 across a lifetime, which is enough to buy you the ultimate Christmas treat, from the holiday of lifetime to a brand new car.

Clare Francis, Savings and Investments Director at Barclays, said, 'After the excitement and expense of the build up to Christmas, it's understandable why lots of people feel like they need a break from festivities. However, getting ahead with your Christmas prep in the Boxing Day and January sales can be well worth it.

'With the average savvy shopper saving more than £13,000 through making the most of the post-Christmas deals, the saving could build up to the ultimate present in the future.'

'Tis the season to be saving

Although Christmas is the season to spend, saving is the main motivation for shoppers hitting the sales. More than a third (37 per cent) take advantage of the widespread discounts for the sole purpose of saving money on their Christmas spend for the coming year.

Of those who save money by shopping in the sales, 35 per cent put it towards family essentials and 27 per cent put it towards a family holiday.

Others prefer to put the savings they can make in this period towards longer term financial goals, with one in 10 investing the money, or putting the difference towards saving for a house.

For some, finding the best gift is the reason for scouring through the cut price items. A third (34 per cent) of Brits make the most of the chance to find presents for next Christmas that are higher quality, but within their budget in the sales.

A quarter (28 per cent) of those who get their shopping completed in advance say it relieves the stress of Christmas time. One in five (22 per cent) report a sense of satisfaction knowing they are well-prepared.

A nation of savvy shoppers

The survey revealed that we are a nation keen to make the most of the post-Christmas lull with one in three people (34 per cent) admitting that they have finished all their festive shopping for the following year - including gifts, decorations and even food - during the sales period at least once. One in five (21%) have done this on more than one occasion.

The most successful sales shoppers are 16-24-year olds, with 51 per cent completing their shopping for next Christmas in these few days of sales at least once.

The top 10 items savvy Christmas shoppers buy are:

Presents Christmas cards Wrapping paper Decorations Crackers Christmas jumpers Alcohol Party food Turkey and other festive meats Christmas pudding

Clare Francis, Savings and Investments Director at Barclays offers her top tips on how to make the most of Christmas sales shopping: