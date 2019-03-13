Log in
BARCLAYS

BARCLAYS

(BARC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/12 12:35:00 pm
162.86 GBp   +1.16%
03/13StanChart suffers senior private banker exits in Asia as unit earnings sag - sources
RE
03/12BARCLAYS : Director/PDMR Shareholding (PDF 750KB)
PU
03/12BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - RHYTHMONE PLC
PU
News 
StanChart suffers senior private banker exits in Asia as unit earnings sag - sources

StanChart suffers senior private banker exits in Asia as unit earnings sag - sources

03/13/2019 | 12:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC has seen the departure of at least four senior Asia-based bankers from its private banking unit in recent months, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, amid growing earnings pressure at the business.

Among those who left the London-headquartered bank in the past six months include Teddy Kwong, managing director and market head for Hong Kong, and Peter Lam, managing director and team leader for Hong Kong, said the people.

Both Hong Kong-based Kwong and Lam joined StanChart in the first half of 2017 from the regional private banking unit of rival HSBC Holdings PLC. It was not immediately clear where the two are headed.

Ray Li, StanChart private banking managing director and head of relationship management, has also left after having worked at the bank for more than a decade, said the people and according to his LinkedIn profile.

The Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused bank has also lost India private banking head Sandeep Das, who joined Barclays PLC last month as head of private clients India in private bank and overseas services, as per a Barclays announcement.

A StanChart spokeswoman in Singapore declined to comment on recent staff exits in Asia, but said the bank continued to invest in and hire for its private banking business in 2019.

Kwong, Lam, Li, and Das could not immediately be reached for comment. The people with direct knowledge of the matter were not authorised to speak with media and so declined to be identified.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in DUBAI and Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Stocks treated in this article : Standard Chartered, Barclays, HSBC Holdings Plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS 1.16% 162.86 Delayed Quote.8.20%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.32% 626.5 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
STANDARD CHARTERED 0.26% 613 Delayed Quote.0.61%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 851 M
EBIT 2019 7 507 M
Net income 2019 3 755 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,70%
P/E ratio 2019 7,48
P/E ratio 2020 6,58
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 27 589 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,12  GBP
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS8.20%36 440
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.58%341 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%290 656
BANK OF AMERICA17.45%279 525
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%238 287
WELLS FARGO7.75%226 379
