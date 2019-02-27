Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/27 11:30:00 am
167.92 GBp   +1.83%
UK banks strong enough to weather no-deal Brexit, says Moody's

02/27/2019 | 11:47am EST
A river boat cruises down the River Thames as the sun sets behind the Canary Wharf financial district of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's banks would be resilient to a chaotic Brexit, even if this leads to a spike in bad loans that hits their profits, credit rating agency Moody's said.

Lenders' efforts to boost their capital buffers since the financial crisis has put them in a good position to weather any disruption caused by a no-deal Brexit, Moody's said in a report on Wednesday.

"UK banks have comfortable capital positions and robust liquidity buffers following years of intense regulatory pressure to increase both risk-weighted and leverage ratios and to strengthen their liquidity positions,” said Laurie Mayers, Moody’s Associate Managing Director and author of the report.

"Under a no-deal scenario, we expect the sector to remain profitable, albeit weakly so," she added.

Lenders have become increasingly nervous at the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union without a divorce deal as the date of departure, currently set for 29 March, approaches.

HSBC, RBS and Barclays collectively made provisions of around half a billion pounds in full-year results this month in preparation for any downturn precipitated by Brexit.

Bank bosses have also privately lobbied the government for assistance in dealing with a potential spike in business casualties, if delays in cross-border shipments and payments push businesses under.

Moody's predicts a no-deal Brexit would lead to a sharp economic slowdown, a moderate increase in unemployment and weakness in house prices that would increase credit losses and pressure bank revenues and profits.

But the agency said overall credit conditions would remain resilient.

Moody's verdict echoes comments made by the Bank of England, which gave Britain's banks a clean bill of health in November when it tested the potential impact of a chaotic Brexit on their finances in its latest round of stress tests.

While banks are widely seen as resilient going into Brexit, experts have warned a chaotic departure still poses risks.

Andrew Bailey, chief executive of regulator the Financial Conduct Authority, warned earlier on Wednesday that financial markets are still at risk of disruption if there is a no-deal outcome.

Major banks are still not ready for a no-deal Brexit as they contend with delays in licences for new European Union businesses, staffing problems and snags redrafting contracts.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Iain Withers
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS 1.66% 167.6434 Delayed Quote.9.55%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.49% 617.4 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 1.62% 62.9246 Delayed Quote.19.38%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 1.35% 263.5 Delayed Quote.19.98%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 939 M
EBIT 2019 7 538 M
Net income 2019 3 767 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,72%
P/E ratio 2019 7,64
P/E ratio 2020 6,74
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capitalization 28 255 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS9.55%37 403
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.69%350 132
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.07%299 581
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%283 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.87%242 691
WELLS FARGO7.77%233 432
