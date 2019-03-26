UK watchdog intervenes to help mortgage 'prisoners'

The Financial Conduct Authority said in final conclusions of its review of Britain's trillion-pound mortgage market, started in December 2016, that it was particularly concerned about consumers who are unable to switch lender.

The FCA has proposed that, for those customers who are up-to-date with their payments and want a better deal without borrowing more, lenders will be able to undertake a more proportionate assessment of whether they can afford the new loan.

There are 10,000 mortgage prisoners with lenders that are still actively offering home loans on the market, with another 20,000 at firms authorised to lend but are not longer offering new home loans.

A further 120,000 consumers have mortgages with firms that are not authorised by the FCA who may benefit from switching lenders as well, the watchdog said.

The banking sector has already put together a voluntary agreement meant to help most prisoners with "active" firms.

The proposals put forward by the FCA on Tuesday are aimed at helping those in the other categories.

