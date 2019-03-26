Log in
03/26/2019 | 04:23am EDT
153.14 GBp   -1.54%
04:23aUK watchdog intervenes to help mortgage 'prisoners'
RE
03/25BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INMARSAT PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
03/25BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - RhythmOne plc
PU
UK watchdog intervenes to help mortgage 'prisoners'

03/26/2019 | 04:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London

(Reuters) - Britain's markets watchdog proposed changes on Tuesday to help banks unlock 30,000 "mortgage prisoners" trapped in poor deals since lending conditions were tightened after the financial crisis.

The Financial Conduct Authority said in final conclusions of its review of Britain's trillion-pound mortgage market, started in December 2016, that it was particularly concerned about consumers who are unable to switch lender.

The FCA has proposed that, for those customers who are up-to-date with their payments and want a better deal without borrowing more, lenders will be able to undertake a more proportionate assessment of whether they can afford the new loan.

There are 10,000 mortgage prisoners with lenders that are still actively offering home loans on the market, with another 20,000 at firms authorised to lend but are not longer offering new home loans.

A further 120,000 consumers have mortgages with firms that are not authorised by the FCA who may benefit from switching lenders as well, the watchdog said.

The banking sector has already put together a voluntary agreement meant to help most prisoners with "active" firms.

The proposals put forward by the FCA on Tuesday are aimed at helping those in the other categories.

(Reporting By Huw Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
