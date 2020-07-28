Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of England to consider extending suspension of payouts by banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 03:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in London

The Bank of England will assess whether to extend a suspension on payouts such as dividends and share buybacks by banks beyond the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

Under pressure from the central bank, Britain's lenders agreed in March to suspend payouts this year in order to preserve capital to help companies and households hit by COVID-19 lockdowns. Bonuses to senior staff were also scrapped.

The Bank of England (BoE) said on Tuesday its Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) would undertake in the fourth quarter an assessment of distribution plans at banks beyond the end of 2020.

"The assessment will be based on the current and projected capital positions of the banks and will take into account the level of uncertainty about the future path of the economy, market conditions and capital trajectories prevailing at that time," the BoE said in a statement.

Britain's lenders are due to publish second quarter earnings that are expected to show more hefty provisions for loans hit by fallout from the pandemic.

The BoE said payouts were an important and necessary part of the functioning of the banking system, but that suspending them was a "sensible precautionary step given the unique role of banks in supporting the wider economy through the period of economic disruption".

Separately on Tuesday, the European Central Bank said it had extended until January 2021 its recommendation to euro zone lenders not to pay dividends.

The BoE said it noted the ECB's announcement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 0.96% 112.1 Delayed Quote.-38.21%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.29% 348.5 Delayed Quote.-40.34%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 0.61% 29.03 Delayed Quote.-53.76%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 1.61% 113.8 Delayed Quote.-53.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
03:31aBank of England to consider extending suspension of payouts by banks
RE
01:21aVirgin Money makes modest credit loss provision as borrowers remain resilient
RE
07/27SAP SE : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/27DAIMLER AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
07/27TAKE FIVE : Action and reaction
RE
07/27As bankers return to the office, industry body warns of new risks of bad cond..
RE
07/27DEUTSCHE POST AG : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
07/24BARCLAYS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING TICKER C : Olem)
BU
07/24Oil up on strong economic data, U.S.-China tensions cap gains
RE
07/24British Airways owner considers 2.8 bln euro share issue to prop up finances
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 336 M 27 424 M 27 424 M
Net income 2020 936 M 1 204 M 1 204 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 19 247 M 24 798 M 24 739 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 140,45 GBX
Last Close Price 111,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-38.21%24 798
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.49%299 518
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%243 722
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.46%210 970
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%190 105
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%129 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group