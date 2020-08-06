Log in
Barclays : Activist Shareholder Calls to Shrink Investment Bank -Bloomberg

08/06/2020 | 07:05am EDT

--Edward Bramson's Sherborne Investors Management LP, a top shareholder in Barclays PLC, said the company should shrink its investment bank, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

--"Trading firms should optimize the capital allocated to their corporate and investment banks rather than pursue unrealistic ambitions," Mr. Bramson said in a letter to investors which was seen by Bloomberg.

--Bramson recently increased the shareholder's stake in the FTSE 100 lender to 5.9%, according to Bloomberg.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2XALMKz

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

