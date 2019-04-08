Barclays : Announces Upcoming Ticker Changes for VXXB and VXZB ETNs

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it plans to amend the ticker for its VXXB ETNs and VXZB ETNs (collectively, the “ETNs”) which are currently listed on the CBOE BZX exchange.

The current and proposed ticker symbols for the VXXB and VXZB ETNs are listed in the table below. The ticker symbol change will be effective after the close of trading on May 1, 2019.

ETN Name Current ETN

Ticker New ETN

Ticker iPath® Series B S&P 500® VIX Short-Term FuturesTM ETN VXXB VXX iPath® Series B S&P 500® VIX Mid-Term FuturesTM ETN VXZB VXZ

Anyone considering investing in the ETNs or continuing to hold the ETNs should consider the risks described in the prospectus for the relevant series of ETNs when making an investment decision and consult with their broker or financial adviser to evaluate their investment in the ETNs.

The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection. The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. An investment in the ETNs involves significant risks, including possible loss of principal, and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information on risks associated with the ETNs, please see "Selected Risk Considerations" below and the risk factors included in the relevant prospectus.

The prospectus relating to each series of ETNs can be found on EDGAR, the SEC website at: www.sec.gov, as well as on the product website at the link listed below for the relevant series:

http://www.ipathetn.com/VXXBprospectus

Barclays Bank PLC is the issuer of iPath® ETNs and Barclays Capital Inc. is the issuer’s agent in the distribution.

For further information, please instruct your broker/advisor/custodian to email us at etndesk@barclays.com or alternatively, your broker/custodian can call us at: 1-212-528-7990.

Selected Risk Considerations

An investment in the ETNs described herein involves risks. Selected risks are summarized here, but we urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplement.

You May Lose Some or All of Your Principal: The ETNs are exposed to any decrease in the level of the underlying index between the inception date and the applicable valuation date. Additionally, if the level of the underlying index is insufficient to offset the negative effect of the investor fee and other applicable costs, you will lose some or all of your investment at maturity or upon redemption, even if the value of such index has increased. Because the ETNs are subject to an investor fee and any other applicable costs, the return on the ETNs will always be lower than the total return on a direct investment in the index components. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection.

Credit of Barclays Bank PLC: The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. Any payment to be made on the ETNs, including any payment at maturity or upon redemption, depends on the ability of Barclays Bank PLC to satisfy its obligations as they come due. As a result, the actual and perceived creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC will affect the market value, if any, of the ETNs prior to maturity or redemption. In addition, in the event Barclays Bank PLC were to default on its obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the terms of the ETNs.

Issuer Redemption: If specified in the applicable prospectus, Barclays Bank PLC will have the right to redeem or call the ETNs (in whole but not in part) at its sole discretion and without your consent on any trading day on or after the inception date until and including maturity.

The Performance of the Underlying Indices are Unpredictable: An investment in the ETNs is subject to risks associated with fluctuations, particularly a decline, in the performance of the underlying index. Because the performance of such index is linked to futures contracts on the CBOE® Volatility Index (the "VIX Index"), the performance of the underlying index will depend on many factors including, the level of the S&P 500® Index, the prices of options on the S&P 500® Index, and the level of the VIX Index which may change unpredictably, affecting the value of futures contracts on the VIX Index and, consequently, the level of the underlying index. Additional factors that may contribute to fluctuations in the level of such index include prevailing market prices and forward volatility levels of the U.S. stock markets and the equity securities included in the S&P 500® Index, the prevailing market prices of options on the VIX Index, relevant futures contracts on the VIX Index, or any other financial instruments related to the S&P 500® Index and the VIX Index, interest rates, supply and demand in the listed and over-the-counter equity derivative markets as well as hedging activities in the equity-linked structured product markets.

Your ETNs Are Not Linked to the VIX Index: The ETNs offer exposure to futures contracts of specified maturities on the VIX Index and not direct exposure to the VIX Index or its spot level. These futures contracts will not track the performance of the VIX Index. In addition, the nature of the VIX futures market has historically resulted in a significant cost to “roll” a position in the VIX futures contracts underlying the index. As a result, the levels of the underlying index, which tracks a rolling position in specified VIX futures contracts, may experience significant declines as a result of these roll costs, especially over a longer period. The VIX Index will perform differently than the index underlying the ETNs and, in certain cases, may have positive performance during periods, while the index underlying the ETNs is experiencing poor performance. In turn, an investment in the ETNs may experience a significant decline in value over time, the risk of which increases the longer that the ETNs are held.

Risk of Long Term Holdings: The ETNs are only suitable for a very short investment horizon. The relationship between the level of the VIX Index and the underlying futures on the VIX Index will begin to break down as the length of an investor’s holding period increases, even within the course of a single index business day. The relationship between the level of the underlying index and the value of the ETNs will also begin to break down as the length of an investor’s holding period increases due to the effect of accrued fees. The long term expected value of your ETNs is zero. If you hold your ETNs as a long term investment, it is likely that you will lose all or a substantial portion of your investment.

Market and Volatility Risk: The prices of physical commodities, including the commodities underlying the index components, can fluctuate widely due to supply and demand disruptions in major producing or consuming regions. Additionally, the market value of the ETNs may be influenced by many unpredictable factors including changes in supply and demand relationships, governmental policies and economic events.

A Trading Market for the ETNs May Not Develop: Although the ETNs are currently listed on a national securities exchange, a trading market for the ETNs may not develop and the liquidity of the ETNs may be limited, as we are not required to maintain any listing of the ETNs.

No Interest Payments from the ETNs: You will not receive any interest payments on the ETNs.

Restrictions on the Minimum Number of ETNs and Date Restrictions for Redemptions: You must redeem at least 25,000 in order to exercise your right to redeem your ETNs on any redemption date. You may only redeem your ETNs on a redemption date if we receive a notice of redemption from you by certain dates and times as set forth in the product prospectus.

Uncertain Tax Treatment: Significant aspects of the tax treatment of the ETNs are uncertain. You should consult your own tax advisor about your own tax situation.

The ETNs may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. Commissions may apply and there are tax consequences in the event of sale, redemption or maturity of ETNs. Sales in the secondary market may result in significant losses.

The S&P 500® VIX Futures Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI"). S&P®, S&P 500®, and "S&P 500® VIX Short-Term FuturesTM", "S&P 500® VIX Mid-Term FuturesTM" and "S&P 500® Dynamic VIX FuturesTM" are trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"). VIX® is a registered trademark of Chicago Board Options Exchange, Incorporated ("CBOE"). These trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and its affiliates, and sublicensed to Barclays Bank PLC for certain purposes. The ETNs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, SPFS, CBOE or any of their respective affiliates (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the ETNs or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETNs particularly or the ability of the S&P 500® VIX Futures Indices to track general market performance.

© 2019 Barclays Bank PLC. All rights reserved. iPath, iPath ETNs and the iPath logo are registered trademarks of Barclays Bank PLC. All other trademarks, servicemarks or registered trademarks are the property, and used with the permission, of their respective owners.

NOT FDIC INSURED · NO BANK GUARANTEE · MAY LOSE VALUE

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US. With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

