Barclays : Announces Upcoming Ticker Changes for VXXB and VXZB ETNs

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it plans to amend
the ticker for its VXXB ETNs and VXZB ETNs (collectively, the “ETNs”)
which are currently listed on the CBOE BZX exchange.
The current and proposed ticker symbols for the VXXB and VXZB ETNs are
listed in the table below. The ticker symbol change will be effective
after the close of trading on May 1, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
ETN Name
|
|
Current ETN
Ticker
|
|
New ETN
Ticker
|
iPath® Series B S&P 500® VIX Short-Term
FuturesTM ETN
|
|
VXXB
|
|
VXX
|
iPath® Series B S&P 500® VIX Mid-Term
FuturesTM ETN
|
|
VXZB
|
|
VXZ
|
|
|
|
|
Anyone considering investing in the ETNs or continuing to hold the ETNs
should consider the risks described in the prospectus for the relevant
series of ETNs when making an investment decision and consult with their
broker or financial adviser to evaluate their investment in the ETNs.
The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no
principal protection. The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the
issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly,
an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. An investment in
the ETNs involves significant risks, including possible loss of
principal, and may not be suitable for all investors. For more
information on risks associated with the ETNs, please see "Selected Risk
Considerations" below and the risk factors included in the relevant
prospectus.
The prospectus relating to each series of ETNs can be found on EDGAR,
the SEC website at: www.sec.gov,
as well as on the product website at the link listed below for the
relevant series:
http://www.ipathetn.com/VXXBprospectus
Barclays Bank PLC is the issuer of iPath® ETNs and Barclays
Capital Inc. is the issuer’s agent in the distribution.
For further information, please instruct your broker/advisor/custodian
to email us at etndesk@barclays.com
or alternatively, your broker/custodian can call us at: 1-212-528-7990.
Selected Risk Considerations
An investment in the ETNs described herein involves risks. Selected
risks are summarized here, but we urge you to read the more detailed
explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the applicable
prospectus supplement and pricing supplement.
You May Lose Some or All of Your Principal: The ETNs are exposed
to any decrease in the level of the underlying index between the
inception date and the applicable valuation date. Additionally, if the
level of the underlying index is insufficient to offset the negative
effect of the investor fee and other applicable costs, you will lose
some or all of your investment at maturity or upon redemption, even if
the value of such index has increased. Because the ETNs are subject to
an investor fee and any other applicable costs, the return on the ETNs
will always be lower than the total return on a direct investment in the
index components. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt
securities and have no principal protection.
Credit of Barclays Bank PLC: The ETNs are unsecured debt
obligations of the issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either
directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third
party. Any payment to be made on the ETNs, including any payment at
maturity or upon redemption, depends on the ability of Barclays Bank PLC
to satisfy its obligations as they come due. As a result, the actual and
perceived creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC will affect the market
value, if any, of the ETNs prior to maturity or redemption. In addition,
in the event Barclays Bank PLC were to default on its obligations, you
may not receive any amounts owed to you under the terms of the ETNs.
Issuer Redemption: If specified in the applicable prospectus,
Barclays Bank PLC will have the right to redeem or call the ETNs (in
whole but not in part) at its sole discretion and without your consent
on any trading day on or after the inception date until and including
maturity.
The Performance of the Underlying Indices are Unpredictable: An
investment in the ETNs is subject to risks associated with fluctuations,
particularly a decline, in the performance of the underlying index.
Because the performance of such index is linked to futures contracts on
the CBOE® Volatility Index (the "VIX Index"), the performance
of the underlying index will depend on many factors including, the level
of the S&P 500® Index, the prices of options on the S&P
500® Index, and the level of the VIX Index which may change
unpredictably, affecting the value of futures contracts on the VIX Index
and, consequently, the level of the underlying index. Additional factors
that may contribute to fluctuations in the level of such index include
prevailing market prices and forward volatility levels of the U.S. stock
markets and the equity securities included in the S&P 500® Index,
the prevailing market prices of options on the VIX Index, relevant
futures contracts on the VIX Index, or any other financial instruments
related to the S&P 500® Index and the VIX Index, interest
rates, supply and demand in the listed and over-the-counter equity
derivative markets as well as hedging activities in the equity-linked
structured product markets.
Your ETNs Are Not Linked to the VIX Index: The ETNs offer
exposure to futures contracts of specified maturities on the VIX Index
and not direct exposure to the VIX Index or its spot level. These
futures contracts will not track the performance of the VIX Index. In
addition, the nature of the VIX futures market has historically resulted
in a significant cost to “roll” a position in the VIX futures contracts
underlying the index. As a result, the levels of the underlying index,
which tracks a rolling position in specified VIX futures contracts, may
experience significant declines as a result of these roll costs,
especially over a longer period. The VIX Index will perform differently
than the index underlying the ETNs and, in certain cases, may have
positive performance during periods, while the index underlying the ETNs
is experiencing poor performance. In turn, an investment in the ETNs may
experience a significant decline in value over time, the risk of which
increases the longer that the ETNs are held.
Risk of Long Term Holdings: The ETNs are only suitable for a
very short investment horizon. The relationship between the level of the
VIX Index and the underlying futures on the VIX Index will begin to
break down as the length of an investor’s holding period increases, even
within the course of a single index business day. The relationship
between the level of the underlying index and the value of the ETNs will
also begin to break down as the length of an investor’s holding period
increases due to the effect of accrued fees. The long term expected
value of your ETNs is zero. If you hold your ETNs as a long term
investment, it is likely that you will lose all or a substantial portion
of your investment.
Market and Volatility Risk: The prices of physical commodities,
including the commodities underlying the index components, can fluctuate
widely due to supply and demand disruptions in major producing or
consuming regions. Additionally, the market value of the ETNs may be
influenced by many unpredictable factors including changes in supply and
demand relationships, governmental policies and economic events.
A Trading Market for the ETNs May Not Develop: Although the ETNs
are currently listed on a national securities exchange, a trading market
for the ETNs may not develop and the liquidity of the ETNs may be
limited, as we are not required to maintain any listing of the ETNs.
No Interest Payments from the ETNs: You will not receive any
interest payments on the ETNs.
Restrictions on the Minimum Number of ETNs and Date Restrictions for
Redemptions: You must redeem at least 25,000 in order to exercise
your right to redeem your ETNs on any redemption date. You may only
redeem your ETNs on a redemption date if we receive a notice of
redemption from you by certain dates and times as set forth in the
product prospectus.
Uncertain Tax Treatment: Significant aspects of the tax treatment
of the ETNs are uncertain. You should consult your own tax advisor about
your own tax situation.
The ETNs may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any
brokerage account. Commissions may apply and there are tax consequences
in the event of sale, redemption or maturity of ETNs. Sales in the
secondary market may result in significant losses.
The S&P 500® VIX Futures Indices are products of S&P Dow
Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI"). S&P®, S&P 500®,
and "S&P 500® VIX Short-Term FuturesTM",
"S&P 500® VIX Mid-Term FuturesTM"
and "S&P 500® Dynamic VIX FuturesTM"
are trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"). VIX® is
a registered trademark of Chicago Board Options Exchange, Incorporated
("CBOE"). These trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices
LLC ("SPDJI") and its affiliates, and sublicensed to Barclays Bank PLC
for certain purposes. The ETNs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or
promoted by SPDJI, SPFS, CBOE or any of their respective affiliates
(collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices does not
make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners
of the ETNs or any member of the public regarding the advisability of
investing in securities generally or in the ETNs particularly or the
ability of the S&P 500® VIX Futures Indices to track
general market performance.
© 2019 Barclays Bank PLC. All rights reserved. iPath, iPath ETNs and the
iPath logo are registered trademarks of Barclays Bank PLC. All other
trademarks, servicemarks or registered trademarks are the property, and
used with the permission, of their respective owners.
|
|
NOT FDIC INSURED · NO BANK GUARANTEE · MAY LOSE VALUE
|
