Barclays : Announces the Redemption of the iPath® Series B S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (the “ETNs”) and the Suspension of Further Sales and Issuance of the ETNs

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it will exercise its issuer call option and redeem in full its iPath® Series B S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (CUSIP: 06745R693) on April 30, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). The ETNs trade on the NYSE Arca exchange under the ticker symbol “OIL”.

Holders of the ETNs on the Redemption Date will receive a cash payment per ETN equal to the closing indicative value of the ETNs (as defined in the prospectus relating to the ETNs) on April 23, 2020 (the “Valuation Date”), the fifth business day prior to the Redemption Date.

Additionally, Barclays announces that it will suspend any further sales and issuance of the ETNs, effective today, April 20, 2020. This suspension may cause fluctuations in the trading value of such ETNs. Daily redemptions at the option of the holders of the ETNs will not be affected by this suspension. Barclays’ lending activities from the existing inventory with respect to the ETNs will also not be affected by this suspension.

The market value of the ETNs may be influenced by, among other things, the levels of supply and demand for the Notes. As of April 20, 2020, a premium has developed in the trading price of the ETNs. The closing trading price of the ETNs on April 20, 2020 was $3.73, which represents a premium of approximately 13.5% over the closing indicative value of the ETNs on that date. It is possible that the suspension and the upcoming issuer redemption, as described above, may influence the market value of the ETNs. Barclays Bank PLC believes that the limitations on issuance and sale implemented may cause an imbalance of supply and demand in the secondary market for the ETNs, which may cause the ETNs to continue to trade at a premium or to trade at a discount in relation to their indicative value. It is also possible that the current premium may decrease or may cease to exist in light of the upcoming issuer redemption. Therefore, any purchase of the ETNs in the secondary market may be at a purchase price significantly different from their indicative value or their current trading price.

An investment in iPath ETNs involves significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection. For more information on risks associated with the ETNs, please see "Selected Risk Considerations" below and the risk factors included in the relevant prospectus.

The prospectus for the ETNs to which this communication relates can be found at:

http://ipathetn.com/oilprospectus

Barclays is the issuer of iPath® ETNs and Barclays Capital Inc. is the Issuer’s agent in the distribution. Please contact Barclays for further questions:

Financial advisors:

Directly contact Barclays at etndesk@barclays.com or 1-212-528-7990 to obtain further information

Individual investors:

Instruct your broker/advisor/custodian to email us at etndesk@barclays.com or to call us at: 1-212-528-7990

You may call in together with your broker/advisor/custodian or have them speak to us on your behalf.

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group.

Selected Risk Considerations

An investment in the iPath ETNs described herein involves risks. Selected risks are summarized here, but we urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplement.

You May Lose Some or All of Your Principal: The ETNs are exposed to any decrease in the level of the underlying index between the applicable inception date and the applicable valuation date. Additionally, if the level of the underlying index is insufficient to offset the negative effect of the investor fee and other applicable costs, you will lose some or all of your investment at maturity or upon redemption, even if the value of such index level has increased or decreased, as the case may be. Because the ETNs are subject to an investor fee and other applicable costs, the return on the ETNs will always be lower than the total return on a direct investment in the index components. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection.

Credit of Barclays Bank PLC: The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. Any payment to be made on the ETNs, including any payment at maturity or upon redemption, depends on the ability of Barclays Bank PLC to satisfy its obligations as they come due. As a result, the actual and perceived creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC will affect the market value, if any, of the ETNs prior to maturity or redemption. In addition, in the event Barclays Bank PLC were to default on its obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the terms of the ETNs.

Issuer Redemption: If specified in the applicable prospectus, Barclays Bank PLC will have the right to redeem or call a series of ETNs (in whole but not in part) at its sole discretion and without your consent on any trading day on or after the inception date until and including maturity.

Market and Volatility Risk: The market value of the ETNs may be influenced by many unpredictable factors and may fluctuate between the date you purchase them and the maturity date or redemption date. You may also sustain a significant loss if you sell your ETNs in the secondary market. Factors that may influence the market value of the ETNs include prevailing market prices of the U.S. stock markets or the U.S. Treasury market, the index components included in the underlying index, and prevailing market prices of options on such index or any other financial instruments related to such index; and supply and demand for the ETNs, including economic, financial, political, regulatory, geographical or judicial events that affect the level of such index or other financial instruments related to such index.

Concentration Risk: Because the ETNs are linked to an index composed of futures contracts on a single commodity or in only one commodity sector, the ETNs are less diversified than other funds. The ETNs can therefore experience greater volatility than other funds or investments.

A Trading Market for the ETNs May Not Develop: The liquidity of the ETNs may be limited, as we are not required to maintain any listing of the ETNs.

No Interest Payments from the ETNs: You may not receive any interest payments on the ETNs.

Restrictions on the Minimum Number of ETNs and Date Restrictions for Redemptions: Except with respect to the circumstances described above or as otherwise specified in the applicable product prospectus, you must redeem at least the minimum number of ETNs specified in the applicable product prospectus at one time in order to exercise your right to redeem your ETNs on any redemption date. You may only redeem your ETNs on a redemption date if we receive a notice of redemption from you by certain dates and times as set forth in the product prospectus.

Uncertain Tax Treatment: Significant aspects of the tax treatment of the ETNs are uncertain. You should consult your own tax advisor about your own tax situation.

The ETNs may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. There are restrictions on the minimum number of ETNs you may redeem directly with the issuer as specified in the applicable prospectus. Commissions may apply and there are tax consequences in the event of sale, redemption or maturity of ETNs. Sales in the secondary market may result in significant losses.

The S&P GSCI Total Return Index and the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index (the “S&P GSCI Indices”) are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”), and have been licensed for use by Barclays Bank PLC. S&P® and GSCI® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“SPFS”). These trademarks have been licensed to SPDJI and its affiliates and sublicensed to Barclays Bank PLC for certain purposes. The S&P GSCI Indices are not owned, endorsed, or approved by or associated with Goldman, Sachs & Co. or its affiliated companies. The ETNs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, SPFS, or any of their respective affiliates (collectively, “S&P Dow Jones Indices”). S&P Dow Jones Indices does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the ETNs or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETNs particularly or the ability of the S&P GSCI Indices to track general market performance.

© 2020 Barclays Bank PLC. All rights reserved. iPath, iPath ETNs and the iPath logo are registered trademarks of Barclays Bank PLC. All other trademarks, servicemarks or registered trademarks are the property, and used with the permission, of their respective owners.

NOT FDIC INSURED · NO BANK GUARANTEE · MAY LOSE VALUE

