Barclays : Appoints Adrienne Yih to Lead eCommerce and Brand Retailing Equity Research

Barclays announces the appointment of Adrienne Yih as a Managing Director and Senior eCommerce and Brand Retailing analyst, based in New York.

“Adrienne has a strong reputation with both institutional and corporate clients for thought-leading research and deep sector knowledge, and her expertise will complement our existing retail research team,” said Rob Rouse, Americas Head of Equity Research. “This appointment underscores our commitment to providing our clients with high quality differentiated research.”

Prior to joining Barclays, Adrienne worked for Wolfe Research where she was known for developing robust quantitative models used to inform her fundamental industry view and stock picks. She began her career in strategic planning at Gap Stores, and during her eighteen years on the sell-side also led coverage of the diversified retail sector at Janney and FBR Capital Markets. Adrienne earned an engineering degree from Stanford and an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School.

During 2019, Barclays has continued to make investments in its Research franchise, building cutting-edge data science capabilities and making strategic hires. Among those strategic hires was Tim Long who joined the firm as a Managing Director and Senior Technology Hardware & Networking Analyst for the Americas. Prior to joining Barclays, Tim spent more than 20 years covering the technology sector as a research analyst at Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Bank of America, and most recently BMO. He began his career in the industry at Raytheon and Bell Communications.

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.barclays.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005539/en/