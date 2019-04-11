Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Blasts 'Flawed Understanding' of Activist Investor Edward Bramson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

By Adam Clark

Barclays PLC (BARC.LN) on Thursday struck back against activist investor Edward Bramson's campaign for a board seat, denying that it plans to pour more money into its embattled investment bank and warning against destabilizing its strategy.

The British lender accused Mr. Bramson of having a "flawed understanding" of the banking industry in a response to the activist's public plea for Barclays shareholder support earlier this week.

Mr. Bramson's Sherborne Investors vehicle has built up a 5.5% stake in Barclays to push for a scaling back of the investment bank, where returns are lower than in its retail-banking business.

In its response, Barclays said Sherborne has used derivatives to make its investment and argued that Mr. Bramson's interests are misaligned with other shareholders. The bank called on investors to support its current strategy for the investment bank, which include Chief Executive Jes Staley taking direct supervision of the unit.

"Essentially we have a leveraged investor seeking enhanced returns by disrupting the deliberations of the board in favor of its specific interest," Chairman John McFarlane said.

Mr. McFarlane also said Barclays doesn't intend to commit significantly more financial resources to the investment bank, after Sherborne claimed the lender could be forced into raising equity or debt to finance the unit.

The vote on Mr. Bramson's appointment is due on May 2 at Barclays' annual general meeting but no other major shareholder has yet come out in favor of the activist's plans.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
12:28pBARCLAYS : opposes activist Bramson's demand to be named to board
RE
12:15pBARCLAYS : Blasts 'Flawed Understanding' of Activist Investor Edward Bramson
DJ
09:48aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RPC GROUP PLC AMENDMENT
PU
09:48aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC AMENDMENT
PU
09:48aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INMARSAT PLC AMENDMENT
PU
06:43aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC
PU
04/10BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Earthport plc
PU
04/10BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Dairy Crest Group plc
PU
04/10Absa sees Nigeria expansion plan ready for second half
RE
04/10BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INMARSAT PLC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 722 M
EBIT 2019 7 507 M
Net income 2019 3 722 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,69%
P/E ratio 2019 7,50
P/E ratio 2020 6,57
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 27 774 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC7.06%36 382
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.43%342 130
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.70%295 847
BANK OF AMERICA17.25%280 204
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.76%237 886
WELLS FARGO3.71%217 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About