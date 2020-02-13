Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Barclays : CEO Faces Regulatory Questions Over Epstein Link; Profit Missed Market View

02/13/2020

By Sabela Ojea

Barclays PLC said Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley retains the board's full confidence despite a U.K. regulatory investigation concerning his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, as it reported its 2019 results.

The Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority are investigating how Mr. Staley characterized the relationship to the company and how Barclays subsequently described it to the FCA.

The U.K. lender said it will continue to cooperate fully with the regulatory investigation and noted Mr. Staley has had no contact with Mr. Epstein since becoming CEO in 2015.

Barclays made a pretax profit of 4.36 billion pounds ($5.65 billion) for the 2019 compared with GBP3.49 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected Barclays to report a pretax profit of GBP4.44 billion, taken from FactSet and based on 14 analysts' estimates.

The British bank booked a GBP1.4 billion provision for expected payment protection insurance costs in the third quarter of 2019, in line with previous guidance.

Net operating income slightly rose to GBP19.72 billion from GBP19.67 billion, when it was forecast to reach GBP21.53 billion, taken from FactSet and based on 15 analysts' estimates.

Income from Barclay's corporate-and-investment bank rose 4.7% to GBP10.23 billion.

The London-listed lender said its return on tangible equity came to 9.0% for the year and added that it would be challenging to achieve a target greater than 10% in 2020 The company had previously said it aimed for a RoTE greater than 9% in 2019, and 10% in 2020.

The bank declared a final dividend of 9.0 pence a share, up from 6.5 pence a share a year earlier.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -3.09% 173.8 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -1.10% 1488 Delayed Quote.3.93%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 569 M
EBIT 2019 7 809 M
Net income 2019 2 430 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,96%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 7,66x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,41x
Capitalization 31 064 M
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 208,83  GBp
Last Close Price 179,34  GBp
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taylor Wright Co-Head-US Equity & Managing Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Paul Herbert Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-0.17%40 305
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.00%432 770
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.85%307 233
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.33%273 146
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.56%208 272
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.17%198 411
