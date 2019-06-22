Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/21 11:35:06 am
148.7 GBp   -1.18%
BARCLAYS : Correction to Barclays Former CEO Article June 21
02:48aCitigroup Draws From Rivals To Bolster Investment Banking -- WSJ
06/21BARCLAYS : US LLC 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results
Barclays : Correction to Barclays Former CEO Article June 21

06/22/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

The BBC also reports that three other defendants will face a retrial. "Barclays Former CEO Acquitted of Fraud Charges -BBC," at 1157 GMT on Friday, misstated in the third paragraph that the Court of Appeal upheld an application by the Serious Fraud Office in respect of Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath, all of who will face a retrial. Three other defendants will face a retrial, not the Court of Appeal upheld an application by the Serious Fraud Office in respect of the three men.

