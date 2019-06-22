Barclays : Correction to Barclays Former CEO Article June 21

The BBC also reports that three other defendants will face a retrial. "Barclays Former CEO Acquitted of Fraud Charges -BBC," at 1157 GMT on Friday, misstated in the third paragraph that the Court of Appeal upheld an application by the Serious Fraud Office in respect of Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath, all of who will face a retrial. Three other defendants will face a retrial, not the Court of Appeal upheld an application by the Serious Fraud Office in respect of the three men.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-19 1206ET