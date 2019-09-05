Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/05 11:30:00 am
138.96 GBp   +1.16%
11:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC AMENDMENT
PU
11:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC - Amendment
PU
11:37aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - Amendment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : FORM 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - Amendment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 11:37am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase and Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 30 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,598,328

0.18%

3,168,189

0.21%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

2,399,681

0.16%

25,396

0.00%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

2,022,700

0.14%

1,398,800

0.09%

TOTAL:

7,020,709

0.47%

4,592,385

0.31%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
TOTAL:

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit

Purchase

14

66.4200 USD

Purchase

22

66.4100 USD

Purchase

62

66.2000 USD

Purchase

62

66.0500 USD

Purchase

100

65.5000 USD

Purchase

142

65.6311 USD

Purchase

200

64.5000 USD

Purchase

200

66.1000 USD

Purchase

200

65.5500 USD

Purchase

200

65.5900 USD

Purchase

200

65.6500 USD

Purchase

200

67.5000 USD

Purchase

262

65.6381 USD

Purchase

280

65.7754 USD

Purchase

360

66.3400 USD

Purchase

400

65.6150 USD

Purchase

400

65.6950 USD

Purchase

500

68.0000 USD

Purchase

526

65.8474 USD

Purchase

600

65.5975 USD

Purchase

600

65.6800 USD

Purchase

600

65.5466 USD

Purchase

608

65.5642 USD

Purchase

700

65.0000 USD

Purchase

800

66.0000 USD

Purchase

800

65.5300 USD

Purchase

826

65.7059 USD

Purchase

1,000

65.9120 USD

Purchase

1,000

65.6420 USD

Purchase

1,000

65.6730 USD

Purchase

1,000

65.6200 USD

Purchase

1,118

65.6765 USD

Purchase

1,398

65.6271 USD

Purchase

1,400

65.8500 USD

Purchase

1,800

65.8766 USD

Purchase

1,800

65.9033 USD

Purchase

1,808

65.5738 USD

Purchase

1,888

65.6315 USD

Purchase

2,400

65.7350 USD

Purchase

2,400

65.8016 USD

Purchase

2,612

65.5419 USD

Purchase

2,754

65.6862 USD

Purchase

2,868

65.6240 USD

Purchase

3,182

65.5989 USD

Purchase

3,314

65.5676 USD

Purchase

5,600

65.7457 USD

Purchase

6,460

65.6545 USD

Purchase

8,002

65.6472 USD

Purchase

9,296

65.6818 USD

Purchase

9,678

65.8973 USD

Purchase

9,688

65.7106 USD

Purchase

10,922

65.5979 USD

Purchase

14,118

65.7489 USD

Purchase

14,194

65.8995 USD

Purchase

14,966

65.7589 USD

Purchase

17,600

65.7379 USD

Purchase

17,966

65.7017 USD

Purchase

22,602

65.6633 USD

Purchase

40,400

65.8636 USD

Purchase

42,632

65.7394 USD

Purchase

43,879

65.7400 USD

Purchase

49,590

65.7583 USD

Purchase

55,566

65.8598 USD

Purchase

58,646

65.8295 USD

Purchase

62,000

65.8390 USD

Purchase

67,438

65.9759 USD

Purchase

87,358

65.9095 USD

Sale

4

66.3100 USD

Sale

8

66.2200 USD

Sale

16

66.0850 USD

Sale

32

65.9500 USD

Sale

62

66.2000 USD

Sale

80

66.1950 USD

Sale

88

65.9363 USD

Sale

96

65.8900 USD

Sale

100

59.0000 USD

Sale

100

60.0000 USD

Sale

104

65.9000 USD

Sale

136

66.0685 USD

Sale

140

65.7700 USD

Sale

200

65.5900 USD

Sale

200

65.7800 USD

Sale

200

66.1000 USD

Sale

200

65.8600 USD

Sale

200

65.8500 USD

Sale

200

65.9350 USD

Sale

200

66.1300 USD

Sale

220

65.8080 USD

Sale

298

65.7974 USD

Sale

354

65.8366 USD

Sale

400

65.8150 USD

Sale

400

65.7650 USD

Sale

400

65.6450 USD

Sale

400

65.6025 USD

Sale

400

65.9950 USD

Sale

400

65.9250 USD

Sale

472

65.6943 USD

Sale

528

65.9811 USD

Sale

560

66.1792 USD

Sale

574

65.6100 USD

Sale

600

65.6116 USD

Sale

600

65.6033 USD

Sale

642

65.7706 USD

Sale

700

63.5000 USD

Sale

728

65.6353 USD

Sale

766

65.9969 USD

Sale

800

65.7862 USD

Sale

800

66.2175 USD

Sale

800

65.8887 USD

Sale

924

65.6729 USD

Sale

1,000

65.6050 USD

Sale

1,000

66.0400 USD

Sale

1,000

65.8400 USD

Sale

1,062

65.6174 USD

Sale

1,140

65.8405 USD

Sale

1,200

65.9325 USD

Sale

1,200

65.6000 USD

Sale

1,400

65.7921 USD

Sale

2,000

65.5920 USD

Sale

2,300

66.5000 USD

Sale

2,300

67.0000 USD

Sale

2,998

65.8946 USD

Sale

3,434

66.1836 USD

Sale

3,600

65.9747 USD

Sale

3,854

65.8484 USD

Sale

5,800

65.6127 USD

Sale

6,800

65.6835 USD

Sale

8,390

66.0975 USD

Sale

9,802

65.7551 USD

Sale

15,420

66.0251 USD

Sale

19,400

65.8218 USD

Sale

24,600

65.8120 USD

Sale

25,850

65.6506 USD

Sale

34,992

65.5611 USD

Sale

35,000

65.8493 USD

Sale

39,600

65.8294 USD

Sale

42,148

65.9465 USD

Sale

45,173

65.7400 USD

Sale

87,960

65.9095 USD

Sale

101,376

65.7919 USD

Sale

176,790

65.7810 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
purchasing, of price date money
selling, securities paid/
varying etc to which received
option
relates

Call Option

Purchasing

69,000

66 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

1.3893 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

1,000

68 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.1880 USD

Call Option

Selling

400

57 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

8.9000 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

65 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.6300 USD

Call Option

Selling

1,200

65 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

2.5000 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

66 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.1600 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

69 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.0200 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

69 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.4200 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

70 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.0200 USD

Call Option

Selling

1,200

70 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.2600 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

70 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.2900 USD

Call Option

Selling

400

72 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.1000 USD

Call Option

Selling

3,200

73 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.7262 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

75 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.1700 USD

Call Option

Selling

1,400

75 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.3914 USD

Call Option

Selling

1,200

78 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.6016 USD

Call Option

Selling

1,600

88 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.1000 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

8,000

60 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.7175 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

50,000

65 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

1.0798 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

200

66 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.0100 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

200

66 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.7800 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

2,000

67 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.8900 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

2,000

67 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

1.4300 USD

Put Option

Selling

600

55 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.5300 USD

Put Option

Selling

8,000

60 USD

American

11 Oct 2019

0.5025 USD

Put Option

Selling

400

63 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

2.0400 USD

Put Option

Selling

1,000

65 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

3.0000 USD

Put Option

Selling

2,200

66 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.5881 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES

Date of disclosure:

5 Sep 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry
purchased relevant securities price date
to which the option
or derivative
relates

Call Options

Purchased

100

65.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

68.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

900

60.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

82.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

700

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

6,100

72.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

72.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,100

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,300

72.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

71.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

9,000

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

20,700

62.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

500

50.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

5,300

77.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

350,000

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,000

68.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

82.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

700

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

14,600

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

57.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

900

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-400

66.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

65.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,200

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-7,300

97.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-20,600

90.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-100

65.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-9,700

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,900

55.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,900

57.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-300

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-4,200

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,600

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,400

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-800

67.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,500

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-900

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-200

71.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-700

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-5,100

47.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

72.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-900

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

92.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

300

62.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,200

77.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,800

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

16,400

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

50,000

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

700

68.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

13,400

42.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

30,200

62.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

49,600

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

70.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,900

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

400

69.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,200

45.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

5,900

67.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

137,200

72.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,500

72.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

300,900

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

2,000

57.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

600

68.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

73,000

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

63.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

500

69.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,400

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,100

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-700

70.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-10,900

82.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-3,700

92.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,300

66.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-11,300

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-13,500

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,600

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-200

57.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

47.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,300

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-9,800

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-600

69.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

77.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-18,200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,000

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,900

62.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,600

67.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

400

40.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

70.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,200

62.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

300

69.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

12,700

72.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,800

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

87.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

68.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

68.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,600

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,500

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,700

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-27,800

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,900

97.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

70.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,300

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-400

110.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-12,100

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,600

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,000

45.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-25,600

67.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

42.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-600

64.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

95.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

66.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-4,300

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,300

65.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,900

115.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,500

92.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,000

77.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-130,000

67.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,200

85.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-800

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-14,600

87.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

72.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

50.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

67.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,600

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-800

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

66.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

32.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

63.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

151,000

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

60.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

71.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

900

66.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

32,800

57.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

77.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

200

68.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,100

77.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

3,000

62.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

400

62.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

1,000

47.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

67.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

3,600

42.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

125,000

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

400

71.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

64.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

800

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,600

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-13,600

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-3,400

95.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

64.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

82.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,100

97.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-35,500

90.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

72.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-900

55.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

59.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-17,400

75.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-5,000

42.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-6,900

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-5,100

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

40.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

110.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,800

42.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,500

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,100

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

61.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-16,800

85.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

58.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,500

60.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,000

82.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-800

92.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-700

67.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

69.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-10,800

80.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-700

68.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

67.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,600

65.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

28,300

62.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

400

47.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

75.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

18,100

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

62.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

300

77.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

500

64.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

71.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

16,000

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

70.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

69.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

13,400

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

2,100

45.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

600

70.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

64.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,000

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

600

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

600

69.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,400

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

60.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

4,100

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-600

72.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

47.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-3,200

57.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,500

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,300

92.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100,100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-600

72.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-7,500

110.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-5,000

35.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-3,100

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,300

115.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,900

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-800

50.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-49,200

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

67.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,400

45.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,700

72.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,000

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,400

90.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

42.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-200

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

130.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-11,200

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,700

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

6,500

67.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

67.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

30,300

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

67.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,100

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

34,500

66.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,600

75.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

65.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,500

45.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,300

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

35.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

6,500

67.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

800

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-61,400

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-18,100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

67.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-9,500

72.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

85.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,000

100.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

62.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-74,600

85.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

115.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-9,400

82.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-24,100

77.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-6,400

87.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,100

40.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-200

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-100

47.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

60.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-48,100

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

72.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

63.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,100

64.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-800

74.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

87.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,600

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

87.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

42.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,200

62.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-800

92.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

57.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

4,200

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

72.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

400

72.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

67.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,600

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,000

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

180,000

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

67.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,100

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,700

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,400

67.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,800

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,900

62.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

57.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,300

47.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-6,600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,300

64.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-27,600

62.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,800

62.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-68,400

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-26,800

67.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-10,400

100.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,200

66.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-900

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-700

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

40.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

60.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

64.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,300

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-800

65.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

55.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-15,000

87.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-700

63.5000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-13,500

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-11,200

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

62.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

77.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

105.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

57.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

12,600

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

17,400

65.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

59.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

62.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

500

67.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

4,000

59.5000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

12,000

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,100

45.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

77.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

67.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

900

67.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,900

68.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

3,000

57.5000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,900

70.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,200

77.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,300

67.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

57.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-7,200

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,800

61.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

47.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-5,100

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,100

77.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-500

62.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-400

72.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

64.5000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-6,500

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-3,700

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

50.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-5,000

100.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,100

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

67.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-9,400

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-6,900

92.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-14,000

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,300

63.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

65.5000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

71.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

87.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-14,700

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-6,800

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,200

82.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

62.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Written

-400

105.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

77.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

62.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Notes

  1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
  1. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005758/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 15:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
11:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC AMENDMENT
PU
11:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC - Amendment
PU
11:37aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - Amendment
PU
06:12aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Charter Court Financial Services Group PLC
PU
05:17aTop banks' first half commodities revenue down 1% - consultancy Coalition
RE
03:06aBig investment banks have worst start to year since 2006
RE
02:51aU.S. Banks' Influence Grows In Global Financial System -- WSJ
DJ
09/04LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/04SCHLUMBERGER : To Record 3Q Non-Cash Charges, Review North America Land Portfoli..
DJ
09/04Investors with 'smoking gun' can sue banks for Fannie, Freddie bond rigging -..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 260 M
EBIT 2019 7 513 M
Net income 2019 3 516 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,55%
P/E ratio 2019 6,58x
P/E ratio 2020 5,94x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 23 684 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 188,33  GBp
Last Close Price 137,36  GBp
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-8.74%28 867
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.21%351 256
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%262 556
BANK OF AMERICA11.57%255 885
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.91%204 884
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.01%190 040
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group