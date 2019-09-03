Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/03 11:30:00 am
137.29 GBp   -0.18%
12:17pBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - AMENDMENT
PU
12:17pBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
12:17pBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC AMENDMENT
PU
Barclays : FORM 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC AMENDMENT

09/03/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 30 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

3,120,663

0.95%

1,553,484

0.47%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

1,808,800

0.55%

2,369,134

0.72%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

598,300

0.18%

409,000

0.12%

TOTAL:

5,527,763

1.69%

4,331,618

1.32%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

Purchase

46

159.5700 USD

Purchase

62

159.5900 USD

Purchase

100

159.9800 USD

Purchase

100

159.2850 USD

Purchase

100

159.9700 USD

Purchase

100

159.7600 USD

Purchase

100

159.7400 USD

Purchase

100

159.5355 USD

Purchase

100

159.4400 USD

Purchase

100

159.4000 USD

Purchase

131

159.5352 USD

Purchase

176

159.5026 USD

Purchase

197

159.4683 USD

Purchase

200

159.3650 USD

Purchase

200

159.3400 USD

Purchase

200

159.3275 USD

Purchase

201

159.2416 USD

Purchase

204

159.3468 USD

Purchase

205

159.4742 USD

Purchase

300

159.7550 USD

Purchase

331

159.6081 USD

Purchase

362

159.4162 USD

Purchase

579

159.5624 USD

Purchase

700

159.4710 USD

Purchase

707

159.3679 USD

Purchase

761

159.4522 USD

Purchase

1,000

159.6870 USD

Purchase

1,357

159.4217 USD

Purchase

1,704

159.4341 USD

Purchase

1,810

159.3434 USD

Purchase

1,920

159.3969 USD

Purchase

1,979

159.6754 USD

Purchase

2,464

159.6827 USD

Purchase

2,900

159.4901 USD

Purchase

3,030

159.4278 USD

Purchase

3,226

159.7200 USD

Purchase

3,500

159.4922 USD

Purchase

3,619

159.3401 USD

Purchase

3,700

159.4364 USD

Purchase

4,068

159.6229 USD

Purchase

4,608

159.4933 USD

Purchase

6,356

159.6910 USD

Purchase

6,358

159.4898 USD

Purchase

7,787

159.4306 USD

Purchase

11,269

159.7168 USD

Purchase

19,698

159.5079 USD

Purchase

54,177

159.5601 USD

Sale

2

159.6600 USD

Sale

10

159.4240 USD

Sale

12

159.6366 USD

Sale

19

159.5300 USD

Sale

46

159.5700 USD

Sale

47

159.3600 USD

Sale

65

159.4950 USD

Sale

71

159.4000 USD

Sale

100

159.3900 USD

Sale

100

159.5200 USD

Sale

100

159.4650 USD

Sale

100

159.5100 USD

Sale

135

159.4800 USD

Sale

200

159.3400 USD

Sale

200

159.4475 USD

Sale

200

159.4200 USD

Sale

228

159.5928 USD

Sale

278

159.2735 USD

Sale

300

159.3866 USD

Sale

300

159.3800 USD

Sale

300

159.4833 USD

Sale

300

159.3266 USD

Sale

369

159.6657 USD

Sale

412

159.4614 USD

Sale

449

159.2637 USD

Sale

500

159.4220 USD

Sale

600

159.5538 USD

Sale

610

159.4516 USD

Sale

647

159.6627 USD

Sale

700

159.3842 USD

Sale

700

159.4928 USD

Sale

800

159.5175 USD

Sale

1,200

159.4472 USD

Sale

1,400

159.2950 USD

Sale

1,400

159.3993 USD

Sale

1,645

159.3354 USD

Sale

1,864

159.4534 USD

Sale

2,368

159.4174 USD

Sale

2,400

159.5060 USD

Sale

2,600

159.4909 USD

Sale

3,000

159.4381 USD

Sale

3,312

159.4373 USD

Sale

3,348

159.5135 USD

Sale

3,958

159.6754 USD

Sale

4,055

159.4138 USD

Sale

5,746

159.7165 USD

Sale

6,813

159.4286 USD

Sale

9,686

159.5355 USD

Sale

12,781

159.5533 USD

Sale

15,349

159.7200 USD

Sale

21,925

159.4504 USD

Sale

38,158

159.6024 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
purchasing, of price date money
selling, securities paid/
varying etc to which received
option
relates
Put Option

Selling

500

150 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

6.2500 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES

Date of disclosure:

3 Sep 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or

Number of

Exercise

Type

Expiry

purchased

relevant securities

price

date

to which the option

or derivative

relates

Call Options Written

-10,000

210.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options Purchased

-7,300

155.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

160.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

170.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

130.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

100

165.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-3,000

165.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,400

185.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

200

115.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,100

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,700

165.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

500

185.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

700

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

700

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

900

90.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,200

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

1,600

155.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,800

175.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,000

165.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-900

155.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-700

160.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,300

250.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-500

140.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-500

170.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-500

155.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-400

155.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-300

165.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-100

173.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Purchased

16,300

165.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

18,100

165.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-5,300

110.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

185.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

100

150.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-4,200

125.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,900

90.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Written

200

120.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,700

110.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-1,700

200.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

500

80.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

800

155.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

800

105.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-1,100

290.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,000

190.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-700

175.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

135.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,000

170.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

4,400

140.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-300

170.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-300

80.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

10,000

140.0000

American Jan 15, 1919
Put Options Purchased

-200

95.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-200

110.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

155.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

27,400

170.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

150.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-6,000

160.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-4,500

220.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

163.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Written

100

145.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

200

125.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

300

100.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Written

400

65.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

400

125.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

1,000

85.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-700

170.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,200

155.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,500

160.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

2,800

90.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,000

165.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

3,200

180.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,700

140.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,900

185.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,900

170.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

6,100

160.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

8,800

170.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-200

125.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

160.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

120.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

210.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

140.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

149,800

140.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-25,000

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-22,500

105.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-8,600

130.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-7,000

300.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-5,300

100.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-5,200

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

165.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

180.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-3,700

155.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-3,100

160.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,600

75.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

300

145.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

300

140.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,500

165.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,500

170.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,500

170.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-500

220.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

7,900

160.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

163.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

135.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

45,200

140.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-39,200

150.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

100

140.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-4,300

155.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

200

185.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,700

225.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,500

270.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

10,500

140.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

700

175.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

900

115.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,200

195.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,100

160.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

165.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,400

170.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Written

1,800

145.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

2,000

115.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-600

205.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

2,500

120.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,600

120.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

3,100

115.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,600

190.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-500

150.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-300

100.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-300

145.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

4,700

80.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

7,000

120.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-200

170.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-200

140.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

240.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

120.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-18,000

185.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-12,800

210.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-6,100

200.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

145.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-3,300

160.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,800

230.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

200

145.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

300

135.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,300

90.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-800

175.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-600

120.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

3,900

165.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,000

160.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-500

135.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-400

115.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-300

160.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-200

110.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-100

85.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

150.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

190.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

13,700

75.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

25,800

150.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

105.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-103,100

130.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-19,700

95.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-9,100

170.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-4,500

150.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

150.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

100

163.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-3,600

80.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Written

200

110.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

200

120.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

300

160.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Written

500

80.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

800

180.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Written

900

135.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,000

175.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

1,300

105.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

1,300

90.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,900

175.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-600

110.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,500

135.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

6,700

145.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

175.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

12,100

180.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

20,000

170.0000

American Jan 15, 1919
Put Options Written

24,100

120.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

215.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-4,500

260.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

165.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Written

100

135.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

200

145.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,000

130.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,700

160.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,500

140.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

900

175.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,100

180.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

1,200

95.0000

American Dec 20, 2019
Put Options Written

1,600

155.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-600

110.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-600

250.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

3,600

125.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,100

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,500

145.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

6,800

115.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

7,000

150.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

8,200

150.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-200

147.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

20,000

170.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

25,000

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

195.0000

American Jan 17, 2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005690/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 16:16:01 UTC
