BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/06 04:47:53 am
168.41 GBp   -0.44%
04:20aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - sophos group plc - amendment
PU
04:15aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - cobham plc - amendment
PU
11/05Drop in Consumer-Goods Imports Points to Slower U.S. Growth
DJ
Barclays : FORM 8.3 - COBHAM PLC - AMENDMENT

11/06/2019 | 04:15am EST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

Amendment to Purchase

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose COBHAM PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 01 November 2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 2.5p ordinary
Interests Short Positions

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1)

Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:

59,789,041

2.50%

35,100,962

1.47%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

3,412,599

0.14%

50,742,275

2.12%

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

(4)

TOTAL:

63,201,640

2.64%

85,843,237

3.59%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security

securities

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

15

1.5800 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

831

1.5787 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

2,640

1.5807 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

6,822

1.5820 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

8,591

1.5817 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

9,664

1.5802 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

42,110

1.5810 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

59,566

1.5822 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

68,094

1.5850 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

105,378

1.5836 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

185,131

1.5848 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

250,000

1.5816 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

250,000

1.5799 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

368,847

1.5824 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Purchase

2,503,739

1.5840 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

178

1.5795 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

3,858

1.5807 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

5,445

1.5825 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

7,377

1.5774 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

9,081

1.5779 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

10,373

1.5813 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

26,008

1.5800 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

31,516

1.5789 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

38,484

1.5810 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

49,643

1.5820 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

51,729

1.5804 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

66,832

1.5788 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

94,673

1.5824 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

109,957

1.5850 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

142,860

1.5792 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

186,976

1.5849 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

260,393

1.5830 GBP

2.5p ordinary

Sale

346,887

1.5819 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per

relevant

description

reference

unit

security

securities

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

746

1.5797 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

3,527

1.5789 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

4,911

1.5809 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

5,101

1.5791 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

5,197

1.5850 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

5,380

1.5808 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

6,133

1.5795 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

7,377

1.5774 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

9,081

1.5779 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

27,856

1.5793 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

53,574

1.5804 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

88,974

1.5788 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

108,871

1.5792 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

234,318

1.5813 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

240,611

1.5825 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Long

260,393

1.5830 GBP

2.5p ordinary

CFD

Short

316

1.5822 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

49,699

1.5834 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

119,878

1.5826 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

142,584

1.5819 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

161,933

1.5822 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

250,000

1.5799 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

250,000

1.5816 GBP

2.5p ordinary

SWAP

Short

2,496,180

1.5840 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

6 Nov 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005398/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:14:06 UTC
