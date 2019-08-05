Barclays : FORM 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in GREEN REIT PLC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 02 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 15,505,165 2.22% 110,201 0.02% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 0 0.00% 15,011,917 2.15% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 15,505,165 2.22% 15,122,118 2.16%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 2,267 1.8248 EUR Purchase 8,109 1.8180 EUR Purchase 26,604 1.8208 EUR Purchase 45,294 1.8232 EUR Purchase 88,428 1.8203 EUR Purchase 119,648 1.8216 EUR Purchase 200,929 1.8189 EUR Purchase 331,992 1.8200 EUR Sale 30,581 1.8155 EUR Sale 481,445 1.8205 EUR

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product Name Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit ORD Long 30,581 1.8155 EUR ORD Short 21,704 1.8181 EUR ORD Short 60,280 1.8208 EUR ORD Short 200,929 1.8189 EUR

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO

Date of disclosure: 5 Aug 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

BARCLAYS PLC

