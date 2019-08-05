Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
08/05 08:05:50 am
148.75 GBp   -2.88%
Barclays : FORM 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC

08/05/2019 | 07:40am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Barclays PLC.

Company dealt in

GREEN REIT PLC

Class of relevant security to which the

ORD

dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing

02 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

ORD

Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

15,505,165

2.22%

110,201

0.02%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

0

0.00%

15,011,917

2.15%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

TOTAL:

15,505,165

2.22%

15,122,118

2.16%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

Purchase

2,267

1.8248 EUR

Purchase

8,109

1.8180 EUR

Purchase

26,604

1.8208 EUR

Purchase

45,294

1.8232 EUR

Purchase

88,428

1.8203 EUR

Purchase

119,648

1.8216 EUR

Purchase

200,929

1.8189 EUR

Purchase

331,992

1.8200 EUR

Sale

30,581

1.8155 EUR

Sale

481,445

1.8205 EUR

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product Name Nature of transaction

Number of relevant securities

Price per

unit

ORD Long

30,581

1.8155 EUR

ORD Short

21,704

1.8181 EUR

ORD Short

60,280

1.8208 EUR

ORD Short

200,929

1.8189 EUR

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

5 Aug 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005347/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 11:39:07 UTC
