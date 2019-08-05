Barclays : FORM 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
GREEN REIT PLC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
02 August 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
15,505,165
2.22%
110,201
0.02%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
0
0.00%
15,011,917
2.15%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
TOTAL:
15,505,165
2.22%
15,122,118
2.16%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
2,267
1.8248 EUR
Purchase
8,109
1.8180 EUR
Purchase
26,604
1.8208 EUR
Purchase
45,294
1.8232 EUR
Purchase
88,428
1.8203 EUR
Purchase
119,648
1.8216 EUR
Purchase
200,929
1.8189 EUR
Purchase
331,992
1.8200 EUR
Sale
30,581
1.8155 EUR
Sale
481,445
1.8205 EUR
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product Name
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per
unit
ORD
Long
30,581
1.8155 EUR
ORD
Short
21,704
1.8181 EUR
ORD
Short
60,280
1.8208 EUR
ORD
Short
200,929
1.8189 EUR
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
Exercise price
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
Expiry date
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure:
5 Aug 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected