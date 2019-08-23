Barclays : FORM 8.3 - GREENE KING AMENDMENT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose GREENE KING PLC relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 21 August 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 12.5p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 5,674,759 1.83% 1,696,080 0.55% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 1,431,470 0.46% 4,505,342 1.45% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 7,106,229 2.29% 6,201,422 2.00%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities 12.5p ordinary Purchase 171 8.3980 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 190 8.4070 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 410 8.3910 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 601 8.4030 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 706 8.4067 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 764 8.4010 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 765 8.3920 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 788 8.4020 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 838 8.3940 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 2,593 8.3995 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 3,508 8.4080 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 4,715 8.3965 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 20,000 8.4028 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 25,480 8.4055 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 26,420 8.3939 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 40,943 8.3964 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 67,436 8.3994 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 103,814 8.4060 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 120,068 8.4000 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 242,604 8.4102 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 250,000 8.4033 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 372,339 8.3968 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 415,024 8.4040 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 431,257 8.3996 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 500,000 8.4059 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 500,000 8.4029 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 500,000 8.3986 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 750,000 8.4072 GBP 12.5p ordinary Purchase 1,000,000 8.3958 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 89 8.3986 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 150 8.4008 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 155 8.3970 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 171 8.3980 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 410 8.3910 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 601 8.4030 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 674 8.3960 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 764 8.4010 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 765 8.3920 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 838 8.3940 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 1,064 8.4000 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 1,468 8.4020 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 1,966 8.3982 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 3,803 8.3955 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 3,879 8.4060 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 4,342 8.4040 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 5,403 8.3945 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 6,110 8.3947 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 9,842 8.3928 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 11,834 8.3994 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 25,133 8.3993 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 28,801 8.3991 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 55,663 8.3987 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 61,393 8.4009 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 67,525 8.3978 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 94,794 8.4033 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 139,437 8.4031 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 162,087 8.4004 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 300,000 8.3996 GBP 12.5p ordinary Sale 556,126 8.3995 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 12.5p ordinary CFD Long 89 8.3986 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Long 288 8.4064 GBP 12.5p ordinary CFD Long 1,551 8.3988 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Long 2,167 8.4031 GBP 12.5p ordinary CFD Long 25,133 8.3993 GBP 12.5p ordinary CFD Long 33,517 8.3952 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Long 34,959 8.3990 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Expires 23/08/2024 Long 300,000 8.3996 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Expires 23/08/2024 Long 907,996 8.4019 GBP 12.5p ordinary CFD Short 1,551 8.4031 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Short 1,632 8.3975 GBP 12.5p ordinary CFD Short 2,691 8.4032 GBP 12.5p ordinary CFD Short 4,183 8.4094 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Short 7,052 8.4002 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Short 11,808 8.4066 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Short 14,029 8.4060 GBP 12.5p ordinary CFD Short 20,000 8.4028 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Short 20,795 8.4015 GBP 12.5p ordinary CFD Short 31,988 8.4010 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Short 31,988 8.4010 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Short 242,604 8.4102 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Expires 23/09/2020 Short 500,000 8.3986 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Expires 23/09/2020 Short 750,000 8.4139 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Expires 23/09/2020 Short 1,000,000 8.3958 GBP 12.5p ordinary SWAP Expires 23/09/2020 Short 1,250,000 8.4041 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 23 Aug 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

