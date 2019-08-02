Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/02 11:30:00 am
152.67 GBp   -2.06%
Barclays : FORM 8.3 - IRELAND REGULATORY DISCLOSURE/GREEN REIT PLC AMENDMENT

08/02/2019 | 11:05am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in GREEN REIT PLC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 31 July 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

14,204,189

2.03%

128,049

0.02%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

0

0.00%

11,200,709

1.60%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

TOTAL:

14,204,189

2.03%

11,328,758

1.62%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

Purchase

16

1.7928 EUR

Purchase

379

1.8120 EUR

Purchase

679

1.8031 EUR

Purchase

14,180

1.8115 EUR

Purchase

94,460

1.7920 EUR

Purchase

135,979

1.8006 EUR

Purchase

1,000,000

1.7962 EUR

Purchase

2,000,000

1.8076 EUR

Sale

15,233

1.8112 EUR

Sale

19,745

1.7978 EUR

Sale

135,979

1.8006 EUR

Sale

163,612

1.8034 EUR

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product Name Nature of transaction

Number of relevant securities

Price per

unit

ORD Long

19,745

1.7978 EUR

ORD Long

163,612

1.8034 EUR

ORD Short

87,894

1.7921 EUR

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

2 Aug 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005298/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 15:04:01 UTC
