Barclays : FORM 8.3 - SOPHOS GROUP PLC - Amendment

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SOPHOS GROUP PLC relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 15 October 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 3p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 8,433,381 1.73% 1,882,672 0.39% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 219,110 0.04% 5,063,858 1.04% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 8,652,491 1.77% 6,946,530 1.42%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities 3p ordinary Purchase 100 5.7510 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 151 5.7579 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 196 5.7611 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 248 5.7400 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 263 5.7680 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 300 5.7780 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 300 5.7440 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 500 5.7150 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 734 5.7690 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 748 5.7210 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 752 5.7310 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 777 5.7720 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 812 5.7410 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 838 5.7730 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 854 5.7220 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 927 5.7714 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,065 5.7740 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,150 5.7540 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,524 5.7487 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,582 5.7340 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,637 5.7190 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,784 5.7245 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 1,883 5.7562 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 2,037 5.7509 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 2,627 5.7100 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 2,975 5.7492 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 3,139 5.7674 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 3,282 5.7530 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 4,787 5.7538 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 5,287 5.7360 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 5,562 5.7575 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 6,525 5.7277 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 8,805 5.7477 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 10,294 5.7532 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 10,836 5.7451 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 11,494 5.7507 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 16,697 5.7551 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 23,314 5.7528 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 29,559 5.7463 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 37,951 5.7634 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 44,623 5.7280 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 47,911 5.7508 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 90,198 5.7541 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 110,144 5.7402 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 189,043 5.7563 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 222,462 5.7659 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 236,000 5.7504 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 411,011 5.7270 GBP 3p ordinary Purchase 2,450,705 5.7283 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 100 5.7510 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 113 5.7546 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 152 5.7615 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 200 5.7740 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 248 5.7400 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 263 5.7680 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 300 5.7440 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 300 5.7780 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 467 5.7340 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 500 5.7150 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 514 5.7720 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 669 5.7754 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 734 5.7690 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 740 5.7280 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 748 5.7210 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 752 5.7310 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 789 5.7545 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 812 5.7410 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 838 5.7730 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 848 5.7678 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 854 5.7220 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 1,150 5.7540 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 1,248 5.7380 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 1,742 5.7739 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 2,732 5.7685 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 14,594 5.7537 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 29,614 5.7495 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 41,674 5.7493 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 47,656 5.7603 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 56,119 5.7427 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 60,202 5.7521 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 68,112 5.7499 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 71,933 5.7501 GBP 3p ordinary Sale 119,520 5.7445 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 3p ordinary SWAP Long 136 5.7694 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 152 5.7615 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 712 5.7675 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Long 1,315 5.7132 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Long 1,361 5.7323 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 2,337 5.7650 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 14,724 5.7635 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Long 20,843 5.7315 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Long 119,520 5.7445 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 151 5.7579 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 831 5.7280 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 1,022 5.7507 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 1,540 5.7402 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 2,309 5.7616 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 2,325 5.7282 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 2,627 5.7100 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 4,757 5.7501 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 4,787 5.7538 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 5,468 5.7559 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 5,982 5.7665 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 7,039 5.7524 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 9,780 5.7610 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 10,836 9.3174 USD 3p ordinary CFD Short 29,559 5.7463 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 38,420 5.7509 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 90,198 5.7541 GBP 3p ordinary SWAP Short 91,201 5.7370 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 189,043 5.7563 GBP 3p ordinary CFD Short 222,462 5.7659 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 17 Oct 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

