Barclays : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
19 August 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,741,077
0.19%
3,034,824
0.21%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
2,224,433
0.15%
25,396
0.00%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
2,072,300
0.14%
1,392,400
0.09%
TOTAL:
7,037,810
0.48%
4,452,620
0.30%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
5
66.2150 USD
Purchase
5
66.1500 USD
Purchase
11
66.2954 USD
Purchase
62
66.1900 USD
Purchase
75
66.3200 USD
Purchase
91
66.7000 USD
Purchase
98
66.3348 USD
Purchase
100
66.1300 USD
Purchase
100
66.7300 USD
Purchase
100
66.2200 USD
Purchase
100
66.6900 USD
Purchase
161
66.0393 USD
Purchase
161
66.1824 USD
Purchase
173
66.2900 USD
Purchase
188
66.4719 USD
Purchase
196
66.2450 USD
Purchase
200
66.6962 USD
Purchase
203
66.6797 USD
Purchase
227
66.5800 USD
Purchase
300
66.3133 USD
Purchase
300
66.3600 USD
Purchase
300
66.7466 USD
Purchase
300
66.2533 USD
Purchase
400
66.6875 USD
Purchase
497
65.8604 USD
Purchase
500
66.6950 USD
Purchase
500
66.2020 USD
Purchase
500
65.8680 USD
Purchase
500
66.2350 USD
Purchase
503
66.6277 USD
Purchase
510
66.3941 USD
Purchase
545
66.4031 USD
Purchase
600
65.9883 USD
Purchase
600
66.5083 USD
Purchase
600
66.6800 USD
Purchase
663
66.6506 USD
Purchase
800
66.2906 USD
Purchase
827
66.2549 USD
Purchase
900
66.4966 USD
Purchase
900
66.2466 USD
Purchase
910
66.2750 USD
Purchase
1,000
66.6635 USD
Purchase
1,200
66.2666 USD
Purchase
1,223
66.6774 USD
Purchase
1,289
66.2409 USD
Purchase
1,500
66.1646 USD
Purchase
1,542
65.7221 USD
Purchase
1,673
66.4376 USD
Purchase
1,684
65.5268 USD
Purchase
1,821
66.6680 USD
Purchase
1,838
66.4372 USD
Purchase
2,025
66.2413 USD
Purchase
2,367
66.7055 USD
Purchase
2,400
65.3200 USD
Purchase
2,400
66.6697 USD
Purchase
2,464
66.5230 USD
Purchase
2,500
66.2550 USD
Purchase
2,658
66.6833 USD
Purchase
3,199
66.6850 USD
Purchase
3,334
66.2623 USD
Purchase
3,370
66.6568 USD
Purchase
3,994
66.5491 USD
Purchase
4,051
66.6079 USD
Purchase
4,203
66.3777 USD
Purchase
4,300
66.5744 USD
Purchase
4,561
66.6918 USD
Purchase
4,806
66.6716 USD
Purchase
4,830
65.4813 USD
Purchase
4,836
66.4948 USD
Purchase
6,020
66.6102 USD
Purchase
6,176
66.6958 USD
Purchase
6,900
66.4786 USD
Purchase
9,356
66.6255 USD
Purchase
10,351
66.6763 USD
Purchase
10,475
66.6536 USD
Purchase
11,500
66.5969 USD
Purchase
12,213
66.6489 USD
Purchase
13,484
66.5903 USD
Purchase
14,919
66.6396 USD
Purchase
15,000
66.5707 USD
Purchase
15,220
66.6399 USD
Purchase
21,675
66.3037 USD
Purchase
22,216
66.5958 USD
Purchase
27,637
66.6276 USD
Purchase
31,400
66.3249 USD
Purchase
31,892
66.5146 USD
Purchase
34,229
66.6750 USD
Purchase
39,142
66.2894 USD
Purchase
48,400
66.3973 USD
Purchase
56,974
66.2766 USD
Purchase
57,624
66.5460 USD
Purchase
85,655
66.6256 USD
Purchase
155,248
66.5600 USD
Purchase
215,529
66.3317 USD
Sale
3
66.6000 USD
Sale
5
66.5000 USD
Sale
32
65.3990 USD
Sale
38
66.7300 USD
Sale
39
66.1792 USD
Sale
61
66.6900 USD
Sale
100
66.7100 USD
Sale
100
65.8700 USD
Sale
100
65.8100 USD
Sale
100
66.2950 USD
Sale
100
66.7050 USD
Sale
100
65.9250 USD
Sale
101
66.7000 USD
Sale
126
66.2479 USD
Sale
161
66.0393 USD
Sale
161
66.1824 USD
Sale
196
66.2450 USD
Sale
200
65.2600 USD
Sale
200
65.9825 USD
Sale
200
66.6100 USD
Sale
200
66.2325 USD
Sale
200
66.6500 USD
Sale
200
66.4084 USD
Sale
258
65.2555 USD
Sale
300
66.6683 USD
Sale
300
66.6033 USD
Sale
300
66.5300 USD
Sale
300
66.4433 USD
Sale
339
66.5819 USD
Sale
400
66.5750 USD
Sale
400
65.9387 USD
Sale
400
65.9518 USD
Sale
445
66.3352 USD
Sale
500
66.5980 USD
Sale
500
66.3330 USD
Sale
600
66.2941 USD
Sale
600
66.4966 USD
Sale
687
66.5729 USD
Sale
700
66.5714 USD
Sale
700
66.1757 USD
Sale
715
66.6009 USD
Sale
739
66.2092 USD
Sale
900
66.6066 USD
Sale
908
66.5314 USD
Sale
916
66.2409 USD
Sale
1,000
66.6835 USD
Sale
1,000
66.5660 USD
Sale
1,006
66.3110 USD
Sale
1,041
66.2312 USD
Sale
1,200
66.3908 USD
Sale
1,200
65.0288 USD
Sale
1,213
66.5567 USD
Sale
1,400
66.5639 USD
Sale
1,405
66.6468 USD
Sale
1,689
66.5888 USD
Sale
1,737
66.3489 USD
Sale
1,811
66.5081 USD
Sale
1,860
66.1191 USD
Sale
2,019
66.6710 USD
Sale
2,306
66.5891 USD
Sale
2,400
65.3200 USD
Sale
2,573
66.5177 USD
Sale
2,600
66.3856 USD
Sale
2,700
66.5038 USD
Sale
2,900
66.7068 USD
Sale
2,987
66.3218 USD
Sale
3,102
66.4852 USD
Sale
3,400
66.2398 USD
Sale
3,494
66.3279 USD
Sale
3,600
66.6969 USD
Sale
3,900
66.1656 USD
Sale
3,978
66.3410 USD
Sale
4,751
66.5434 USD
Sale
5,000
66.2550 USD
Sale
5,100
66.6909 USD
Sale
5,743
66.2797 USD
Sale
7,505
66.1715 USD
Sale
8,901
66.2822 USD
Sale
9,715
66.3932 USD
Sale
9,848
66.2595 USD
Sale
12,400
66.6028 USD
Sale
12,600
66.4449 USD
Sale
12,712
66.3672 USD
Sale
16,000
66.3905 USD
Sale
18,788
66.3502 USD
Sale
21,287
66.4819 USD
Sale
29,111
66.5194 USD
Sale
36,400
66.6684 USD
Sale
36,900
66.3980 USD
Sale
41,500
66.4241 USD
Sale
41,703
66.3964 USD
Sale
41,978
66.3627 USD
Sale
49,406
66.1533 USD
Sale
55,793
66.5600 USD
Sale
93,612
66.2238 USD
Sale
113,281
66.5545 USD
Sale
250,000
66.6296 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
100
55 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
12.8000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,800
65 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
1.5188 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
65 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
1.9800 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
6,500
66 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.7309 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
300
66 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
1.1833 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
600
66 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.7300 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
66 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
1.3600 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
3,100
67 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.3164 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,000
67 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.6250 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
67 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.3450 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
2,700
68 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.1540 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,200
68 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.2108 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
300
68 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.5333 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,100
68 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.4709 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
700
68 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.8242 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
68 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
1.0400 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
68 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
1.3000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
69 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.0400 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,100
69 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.0800 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
69 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.3400 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
600
69 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.4166 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
300
69 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.5900 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
300
70 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.0866 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
300
70 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.1800 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
300
70 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.4633 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
2,100
70 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.4700 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
70 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.9500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
70 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
2.3900 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
71 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.2700 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
400
73 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.7575 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
2,800
73 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
1.5614 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
700
75 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
1.0300 USD
Call Option
Selling
1,600
80 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.4000 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
85 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0200 USD
Call Option
Selling
2,300
93 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.0600 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
64 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.3100 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
65 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.4800 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
65 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
1.5500 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
700
65 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
1.8100 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
65 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
4.1000 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,000
66 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
1.0800 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
68 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
7.7000 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
35 USD
American
18 Sep 2020
0.5300 USD
Put Option
Selling
300
45 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.3500 USD
Put Option
Selling
300
55 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0900 USD
Put Option
Selling
600
58 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.1200 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
58 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.5000 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
58 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
3.5000 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
59 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.3100 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
60 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.0400 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
60 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.2500 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
60 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.3500 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,800
60 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.9088 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
61 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.1100 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
62 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.0500 USD
Put Option
Selling
400
62 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.1300 USD
Put Option
Selling
400
63 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.3200 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
63 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.7800 USD
Put Option
Selling
5,200
63 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
1.5126 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,100
63 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
2.0136 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,000
63 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
3.0100 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,100
64 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.1190 USD
Put Option
Selling
400
64 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.1450 USD
Put Option
Selling
300
65 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.2000 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,300
65 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
2.5300 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,000
68 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
2.0000 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
20 Aug 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
Ap23
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Put Options
Purchased
-3,400
63.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,900
55.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-900
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,400
73.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-4,400
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-10,300
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,100
48.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
250,000
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
100,000
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
500
50.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
8,900
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
73.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
9,600
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
72.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
68.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-130,000
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-8,800
83.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,800
63.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-200
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
72.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,700
93.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-20,600
90.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-900
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-13,600
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
43.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,800
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-27,900
63.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-10,900
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
65.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
58.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
3,600
43.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,800
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
49,600
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
58.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
300,900
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
25,000
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
900
64.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
900
83.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
600
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,400
68.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
700
45.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
36,500
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
61.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
5,300
78.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
36,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Call Options
Purchased
8,500
66.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
48.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
69.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
58.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,300
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
130,000
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
68.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,800
68.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,400
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
68.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-11,200
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-7,300
98.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,400
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
93.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-9,800
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-18,200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,000
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
70.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
83.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-8,300
66.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-11,400
83.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
67.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-400
65.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,200
58.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,400
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,700
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
43.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
48.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
50.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
45.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
6,100
63.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
73.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
28,300
63.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
78.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
68.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,500
63.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
40.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
13,400
43.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,700
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
80.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
30,200
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
8,800
73.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
70.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,100
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
73.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-800
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
68.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-12,100
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
85.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
73.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
83.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,600
88.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
110.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
68.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-7,400
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,900
115.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
78.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,600
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
61.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
40.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-26,700
68.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
58.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,400
58.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,700
55.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
64.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
62.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
152,100
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
63.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
60.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
125,000
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
8,600
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
600
65.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,300
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,500
68.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
58.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,900
69.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,200
73.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-35,500
90.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-13,600
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,100
75.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,300
66.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
110.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,300
95.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-10,700
80.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-16,800
85.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-11,800
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,700
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
98.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-17,400
75.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-14,200
88.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,900
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,100
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
43.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-50,000
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,000
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-400
73.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
35.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,400
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
45.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-700
65.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
50.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-11,800
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
78.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,000
64.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
4,100
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
88.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
68.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,700
58.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,100
45.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
32,800
58.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
48.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
8,700
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
17,500
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
71.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
71.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
6,600
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
63.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
69.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
69.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
74.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
78.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-500
63.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
63.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,500
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,300
115.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,100
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
93.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,700
93.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,700
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100,100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
93.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
130.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-7,500
110.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,400
90.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-700
68.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
78.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
68.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
66.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
40.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-6,700
58.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
48.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-23,000
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
43.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
62.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
68.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,400
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,100
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
68.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,500
45.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
35.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
78.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,500
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
30,300
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,900
63.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
72.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,600
75.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
65.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
78.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
600
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,600
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,100
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-14,100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-9,300
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
70.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
100.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-74,500
85.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,100
115.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-25,000
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-800
74.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-24,100
78.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,200
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
UNKNOWN
150,000
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-200
55.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
48.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
60.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-24,300
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
68.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
40.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,000
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
900
63.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
180,000
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,000
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
48.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,200
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
63.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
88.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-13,500
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-10,400
100.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-15,100
71.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-68,400
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
74.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
93.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
105.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,900
98.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
48.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
50.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-400
69.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-6,800
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
43.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-6,900
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
88.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
93.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,400
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
63.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-9,500
73.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
68.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-14,000
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
25,000
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
200
59.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
13,800
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
45.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
17,400
65.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
20,000
63.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,900
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
67.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
68.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,100
73.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
11,800
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
68.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,200
70.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-14,000
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
88.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,100
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
105.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,700
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,100
88.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-25,000
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Call Options
Written
-4,500
78.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,500
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,500
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Notes
Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.