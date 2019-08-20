Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

08/20/2019
PU
10:07aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ALLERGAN PLC
PU
06:47aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - merlin entertainments plc
PU
Barclays : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC

08/20/2019 | 10:07am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 19 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,741,077

0.19%

3,034,824

0.21%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

2,224,433

0.15%

25,396

0.00%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

2,072,300

0.14%

1,392,400

0.09%

TOTAL:

7,037,810

0.48%

4,452,620

0.30%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

Purchase

5

66.2150 USD

Purchase

5

66.1500 USD

Purchase

11

66.2954 USD

Purchase

62

66.1900 USD

Purchase

75

66.3200 USD

Purchase

91

66.7000 USD

Purchase

98

66.3348 USD

Purchase

100

66.1300 USD

Purchase

100

66.7300 USD

Purchase

100

66.2200 USD

Purchase

100

66.6900 USD

Purchase

161

66.0393 USD

Purchase

161

66.1824 USD

Purchase

173

66.2900 USD

Purchase

188

66.4719 USD

Purchase

196

66.2450 USD

Purchase

200

66.6962 USD

Purchase

203

66.6797 USD

Purchase

227

66.5800 USD

Purchase

300

66.3133 USD

Purchase

300

66.3600 USD

Purchase

300

66.7466 USD

Purchase

300

66.2533 USD

Purchase

400

66.6875 USD

Purchase

497

65.8604 USD

Purchase

500

66.6950 USD

Purchase

500

66.2020 USD

Purchase

500

65.8680 USD

Purchase

500

66.2350 USD

Purchase

503

66.6277 USD

Purchase

510

66.3941 USD

Purchase

545

66.4031 USD

Purchase

600

65.9883 USD

Purchase

600

66.5083 USD

Purchase

600

66.6800 USD

Purchase

663

66.6506 USD

Purchase

800

66.2906 USD

Purchase

827

66.2549 USD

Purchase

900

66.4966 USD

Purchase

900

66.2466 USD

Purchase

910

66.2750 USD

Purchase

1,000

66.6635 USD

Purchase

1,200

66.2666 USD

Purchase

1,223

66.6774 USD

Purchase

1,289

66.2409 USD

Purchase

1,500

66.1646 USD

Purchase

1,542

65.7221 USD

Purchase

1,673

66.4376 USD

Purchase

1,684

65.5268 USD

Purchase

1,821

66.6680 USD

Purchase

1,838

66.4372 USD

Purchase

2,025

66.2413 USD

Purchase

2,367

66.7055 USD

Purchase

2,400

65.3200 USD

Purchase

2,400

66.6697 USD

Purchase

2,464

66.5230 USD

Purchase

2,500

66.2550 USD

Purchase

2,658

66.6833 USD

Purchase

3,199

66.6850 USD

Purchase

3,334

66.2623 USD

Purchase

3,370

66.6568 USD

Purchase

3,994

66.5491 USD

Purchase

4,051

66.6079 USD

Purchase

4,203

66.3777 USD

Purchase

4,300

66.5744 USD

Purchase

4,561

66.6918 USD

Purchase

4,806

66.6716 USD

Purchase

4,830

65.4813 USD

Purchase

4,836

66.4948 USD

Purchase

6,020

66.6102 USD

Purchase

6,176

66.6958 USD

Purchase

6,900

66.4786 USD

Purchase

9,356

66.6255 USD

Purchase

10,351

66.6763 USD

Purchase

10,475

66.6536 USD

Purchase

11,500

66.5969 USD

Purchase

12,213

66.6489 USD

Purchase

13,484

66.5903 USD

Purchase

14,919

66.6396 USD

Purchase

15,000

66.5707 USD

Purchase

15,220

66.6399 USD

Purchase

21,675

66.3037 USD

Purchase

22,216

66.5958 USD

Purchase

27,637

66.6276 USD

Purchase

31,400

66.3249 USD

Purchase

31,892

66.5146 USD

Purchase

34,229

66.6750 USD

Purchase

39,142

66.2894 USD

Purchase

48,400

66.3973 USD

Purchase

56,974

66.2766 USD

Purchase

57,624

66.5460 USD

Purchase

85,655

66.6256 USD

Purchase

155,248

66.5600 USD

Purchase

215,529

66.3317 USD

Sale

3

66.6000 USD

Sale

5

66.5000 USD

Sale

32

65.3990 USD

Sale

38

66.7300 USD

Sale

39

66.1792 USD

Sale

61

66.6900 USD

Sale

100

66.7100 USD

Sale

100

65.8700 USD

Sale

100

65.8100 USD

Sale

100

66.2950 USD

Sale

100

66.7050 USD

Sale

100

65.9250 USD

Sale

101

66.7000 USD

Sale

126

66.2479 USD

Sale

161

66.0393 USD

Sale

161

66.1824 USD

Sale

196

66.2450 USD

Sale

200

65.2600 USD

Sale

200

65.9825 USD

Sale

200

66.6100 USD

Sale

200

66.2325 USD

Sale

200

66.6500 USD

Sale

200

66.4084 USD

Sale

258

65.2555 USD

Sale

300

66.6683 USD

Sale

300

66.6033 USD

Sale

300

66.5300 USD

Sale

300

66.4433 USD

Sale

339

66.5819 USD

Sale

400

66.5750 USD

Sale

400

65.9387 USD

Sale

400

65.9518 USD

Sale

445

66.3352 USD

Sale

500

66.5980 USD

Sale

500

66.3330 USD

Sale

600

66.2941 USD

Sale

600

66.4966 USD

Sale

687

66.5729 USD

Sale

700

66.5714 USD

Sale

700

66.1757 USD

Sale

715

66.6009 USD

Sale

739

66.2092 USD

Sale

900

66.6066 USD

Sale

908

66.5314 USD

Sale

916

66.2409 USD

Sale

1,000

66.6835 USD

Sale

1,000

66.5660 USD

Sale

1,006

66.3110 USD

Sale

1,041

66.2312 USD

Sale

1,200

66.3908 USD

Sale

1,200

65.0288 USD

Sale

1,213

66.5567 USD

Sale

1,400

66.5639 USD

Sale

1,405

66.6468 USD

Sale

1,689

66.5888 USD

Sale

1,737

66.3489 USD

Sale

1,811

66.5081 USD

Sale

1,860

66.1191 USD

Sale

2,019

66.6710 USD

Sale

2,306

66.5891 USD

Sale

2,400

65.3200 USD

Sale

2,573

66.5177 USD

Sale

2,600

66.3856 USD

Sale

2,700

66.5038 USD

Sale

2,900

66.7068 USD

Sale

2,987

66.3218 USD

Sale

3,102

66.4852 USD

Sale

3,400

66.2398 USD

Sale

3,494

66.3279 USD

Sale

3,600

66.6969 USD

Sale

3,900

66.1656 USD

Sale

3,978

66.3410 USD

Sale

4,751

66.5434 USD

Sale

5,000

66.2550 USD

Sale

5,100

66.6909 USD

Sale

5,743

66.2797 USD

Sale

7,505

66.1715 USD

Sale

8,901

66.2822 USD

Sale

9,715

66.3932 USD

Sale

9,848

66.2595 USD

Sale

12,400

66.6028 USD

Sale

12,600

66.4449 USD

Sale

12,712

66.3672 USD

Sale

16,000

66.3905 USD

Sale

18,788

66.3502 USD

Sale

21,287

66.4819 USD

Sale

29,111

66.5194 USD

Sale

36,400

66.6684 USD

Sale

36,900

66.3980 USD

Sale

41,500

66.4241 USD

Sale

41,703

66.3964 USD

Sale

41,978

66.3627 USD

Sale

49,406

66.1533 USD

Sale

55,793

66.5600 USD

Sale

93,612

66.2238 USD

Sale

113,281

66.5545 USD

Sale

250,000

66.6296 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

purchasing,

of

price

date

money

selling,

securities

paid/

varying etc

to which

received

option

relates

Call Option Purchasing

100

55 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

12.8000 USD

Call Option Purchasing

1,800

65 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

1.5188 USD

Call Option Purchasing

100

65 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

1.9800 USD

Call Option Purchasing

6,500

66 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.7309 USD

Call Option Purchasing

300

66 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

1.1833 USD

Call Option Purchasing

600

66 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.7300 USD

Call Option Purchasing

100

66 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

1.3600 USD

Call Option Purchasing

3,100

67 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.3164 USD

Call Option Purchasing

1,000

67 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.6250 USD

Call Option Purchasing

200

67 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.3450 USD

Call Option Purchasing

2,700

68 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.1540 USD

Call Option Purchasing

1,200

68 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.2108 USD

Call Option Purchasing

300

68 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.5333 USD

Call Option Purchasing

1,100

68 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.4709 USD

Call Option Purchasing

700

68 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.8242 USD

Call Option Purchasing

100

68 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

1.0400 USD

Call Option Purchasing

100

68 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

1.3000 USD

Call Option Purchasing

200

69 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.0400 USD

Call Option Purchasing

1,100

69 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.0800 USD

Call Option Purchasing

100

69 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.3400 USD

Call Option Purchasing

600

69 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.4166 USD

Call Option Purchasing

300

69 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.5900 USD

Call Option Purchasing

300

70 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.0866 USD

Call Option Purchasing

300

70 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.1800 USD

Call Option Purchasing

300

70 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.4633 USD

Call Option Purchasing

2,100

70 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.4700 USD

Call Option Purchasing

100

70 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.9500 USD

Call Option Purchasing

100

70 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

2.3900 USD

Call Option Purchasing

100

71 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.2700 USD

Call Option Purchasing

400

73 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.7575 USD

Call Option Purchasing

2,800

73 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

1.5614 USD

Call Option Purchasing

700

75 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

1.0300 USD

Call Option Selling

1,600

80 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.4000 USD

Call Option Selling

100

85 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.0200 USD

Call Option Selling

2,300

93 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.0600 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

64 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.3100 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

65 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.4800 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

65 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

1.5500 USD

Put Option Purchasing

700

65 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

1.8100 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

65 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

4.1000 USD

Put Option Purchasing

1,000

66 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

1.0800 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

68 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

7.7000 USD

Put Option Selling

200

35 USD

American

18 Sep 2020

0.5300 USD

Put Option Selling

300

45 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.3500 USD

Put Option Selling

300

55 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.0900 USD

Put Option Selling

600

58 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.1200 USD

Put Option Selling

200

58 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.5000 USD

Put Option Selling

200

58 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

3.5000 USD

Put Option Selling

200

59 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.3100 USD

Put Option Selling

100

60 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.0400 USD

Put Option Selling

200

60 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.2500 USD

Put Option Selling

100

60 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.3500 USD

Put Option Selling

1,800

60 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.9088 USD

Put Option Selling

100

61 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.1100 USD

Put Option Selling

100

62 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.0500 USD

Put Option Selling

400

62 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.1300 USD

Put Option Selling

400

63 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.3200 USD

Put Option Selling

200

63 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.7800 USD

Put Option Selling

5,200

63 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

1.5126 USD

Put Option Selling

1,100

63 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

2.0136 USD

Put Option Selling

1,000

63 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

3.0100 USD

Put Option Selling

1,100

64 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.1190 USD

Put Option Selling

400

64 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.1450 USD

Put Option Selling

300

65 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.2000 USD

Put Option Selling

1,300

65 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

2.5300 USD

Put Option Selling

1,000

68 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

2.0000 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES

Date of disclosure:

20 Aug 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or

Number of

Exercise

Type

Expiry

purchased

relevant securities

price

date

to which the option

or derivative

relates

Put Options Purchased

-3,400

63.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-3,600

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,900

55.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-700

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-900

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,400

73.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-4,400

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-3,000

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-10,300

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-5,100

48.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

250,000

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

100

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

100,000

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options Written

500

50.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

1,100

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

8,900

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,300

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

78.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

700

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

100

73.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,300

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

9,600

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

72.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-600

68.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-130,000

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-8,800

83.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,800

63.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-300

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-200

60.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

72.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-6,700

93.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-20,600

90.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,500

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-900

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-13,600

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-700

43.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-2,800

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-27,900

63.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-10,900

83.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,100

65.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

68.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

58.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,200

73.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-200

78.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,600

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

3,600

43.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

1,800

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

49,600

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

500

58.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Written

300,900

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

25,000

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

900

64.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Written

900

83.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

600

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Written

1,400

68.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

700

45.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

36,500

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

100

61.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Written

5,300

78.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

36,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Call Options Purchased

8,500

66.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,300

48.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

69.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,900

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

400

58.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

4,300

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Purchased

130,000

73.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

68.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,800

68.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,400

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,300

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

700

68.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-11,200

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-7,300

98.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,400

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-800

93.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-9,800

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-18,200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-2,000

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,500

70.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,000

83.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-8,300

66.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-11,400

83.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,000

67.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-400

65.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,200

58.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-4,400

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-6,700

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-5,000

43.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-500

48.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

50.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,000

45.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,600

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

6,100

63.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

100

73.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

28,300

63.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

300

78.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

500

68.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Written

2,500

63.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

400

40.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

13,400

43.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,700

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,500

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

80.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

30,200

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

8,800

73.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,600

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Purchased

300

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

70.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,100

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

73.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-800

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,000

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

70.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Written

-300

68.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-12,100

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,200

85.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-800

73.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

83.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-14,600

88.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-400

110.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

68.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-7,400

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,900

115.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,000

78.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

95.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,600

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,500

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

61.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,200

40.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-26,700

68.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

58.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,400

58.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,700

55.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,700

64.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Written

300

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

400

62.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Written

152,100

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

500

63.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Written

100

60.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options Written

125,000

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

100

67.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

8,600

73.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

600

65.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,300

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

5,500

68.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

1,200

58.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,900

69.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,200

73.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-35,500

90.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-13,600

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,100

75.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,300

66.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Written

-300

110.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-3,300

95.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-10,700

80.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-16,800

85.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-11,800

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-5,100

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,700

73.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,100

98.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

64.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Written

-75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-17,400

75.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Written

-14,200

88.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-6,900

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-4,100

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,300

43.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-50,000

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,100

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-6,000

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-400

73.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-5,000

35.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-5,400

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,400

45.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-700

65.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,600

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-800

50.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-11,800

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

64.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

78.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,100

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

1,000

64.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Written

300

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

4,100

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

200

88.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

400

73.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

1,000

68.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options Written

2,700

58.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

2,100

45.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

32,800

58.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

1,000

48.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

8,700

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

17,500

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,400

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,000

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

300

71.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

71.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

6,600

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

63.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

500

68.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Purchased

800

69.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Purchased

300

69.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Purchased

300

74.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,100

78.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-500

63.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

63.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,500

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,300

115.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-3,100

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,300

93.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-3,700

93.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,700

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-100,100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,500

93.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-300

130.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-7,500

110.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,400

90.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-700

68.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

78.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-3,000

68.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-100

66.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,100

40.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-6,700

58.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

48.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,500

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-23,000

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

43.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

62.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-800

68.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-5,400

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

6,100

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,000

68.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

1,500

45.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

200

35.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

100

78.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

1,500

60.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Written

1,500

73.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

30,300

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

100

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

1,900

63.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

70.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Purchased

300

72.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,600

75.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

65.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

78.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Purchased

600

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,600

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

85.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-4,100

73.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-14,100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-9,300

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

70.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,000

100.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-74,500

85.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-100

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,100

115.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-100

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-25,000

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options Written

-800

74.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options Written

-24,100

78.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,200

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

UNKNOWN

150,000

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-200

55.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-700

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-500

48.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

60.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-24,300

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,200

68.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

40.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

1,000

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

900

63.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Written

180,000

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

6,000

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

500

83.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,100

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

800

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Purchased

400

48.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,600

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-500

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-11,200

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,200

63.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

88.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-13,500

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-10,400

100.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-15,100

71.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-900

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-6,600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-68,400

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

74.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-300

93.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

105.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,900

98.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

48.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-600

50.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-400

69.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-6,800

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

43.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-6,900

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-200

88.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-800

93.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-9,400

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,300

63.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-9,500

73.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-100

68.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-14,000

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

25,000

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options Written

200

59.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options Written

13,800

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

1,100

45.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

200

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options Written

400

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

17,400

65.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options Written

20,000

63.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,900

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,500

67.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

68.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,000

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,100

73.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

11,800

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

700

68.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,200

70.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Written

-14,000

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

88.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-3,100

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-400

105.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,700

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-5,100

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-6,100

88.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-25,000

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Call Options Written

-4,500

78.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-3,500

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-6,500

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Notes

  1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
  1. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005502/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 14:06:11 UTC
