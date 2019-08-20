Barclays : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC 0 08/20/2019 | 10:07am EDT Send by mail :

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ABBVIE INC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 19 August 2019 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,741,077 0.19% 3,034,824 0.21% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 2,224,433 0.15% 25,396 0.00% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 2,072,300 0.14% 1,392,400 0.09% TOTAL: 7,037,810 0.48% 4,452,620 0.30% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 5 66.2150 USD Purchase 5 66.1500 USD Purchase 11 66.2954 USD Purchase 62 66.1900 USD Purchase 75 66.3200 USD Purchase 91 66.7000 USD Purchase 98 66.3348 USD Purchase 100 66.1300 USD Purchase 100 66.7300 USD Purchase 100 66.2200 USD Purchase 100 66.6900 USD Purchase 161 66.0393 USD Purchase 161 66.1824 USD Purchase 173 66.2900 USD Purchase 188 66.4719 USD Purchase 196 66.2450 USD Purchase 200 66.6962 USD Purchase 203 66.6797 USD Purchase 227 66.5800 USD Purchase 300 66.3133 USD Purchase 300 66.3600 USD Purchase 300 66.7466 USD Purchase 300 66.2533 USD Purchase 400 66.6875 USD Purchase 497 65.8604 USD Purchase 500 66.6950 USD Purchase 500 66.2020 USD Purchase 500 65.8680 USD Purchase 500 66.2350 USD Purchase 503 66.6277 USD Purchase 510 66.3941 USD Purchase 545 66.4031 USD Purchase 600 65.9883 USD Purchase 600 66.5083 USD Purchase 600 66.6800 USD Purchase 663 66.6506 USD Purchase 800 66.2906 USD Purchase 827 66.2549 USD Purchase 900 66.4966 USD Purchase 900 66.2466 USD Purchase 910 66.2750 USD Purchase 1,000 66.6635 USD Purchase 1,200 66.2666 USD Purchase 1,223 66.6774 USD Purchase 1,289 66.2409 USD Purchase 1,500 66.1646 USD Purchase 1,542 65.7221 USD Purchase 1,673 66.4376 USD Purchase 1,684 65.5268 USD Purchase 1,821 66.6680 USD Purchase 1,838 66.4372 USD Purchase 2,025 66.2413 USD Purchase 2,367 66.7055 USD Purchase 2,400 65.3200 USD Purchase 2,400 66.6697 USD Purchase 2,464 66.5230 USD Purchase 2,500 66.2550 USD Purchase 2,658 66.6833 USD Purchase 3,199 66.6850 USD Purchase 3,334 66.2623 USD Purchase 3,370 66.6568 USD Purchase 3,994 66.5491 USD Purchase 4,051 66.6079 USD Purchase 4,203 66.3777 USD Purchase 4,300 66.5744 USD Purchase 4,561 66.6918 USD Purchase 4,806 66.6716 USD Purchase 4,830 65.4813 USD Purchase 4,836 66.4948 USD Purchase 6,020 66.6102 USD Purchase 6,176 66.6958 USD Purchase 6,900 66.4786 USD Purchase 9,356 66.6255 USD Purchase 10,351 66.6763 USD Purchase 10,475 66.6536 USD Purchase 11,500 66.5969 USD Purchase 12,213 66.6489 USD Purchase 13,484 66.5903 USD Purchase 14,919 66.6396 USD Purchase 15,000 66.5707 USD Purchase 15,220 66.6399 USD Purchase 21,675 66.3037 USD Purchase 22,216 66.5958 USD Purchase 27,637 66.6276 USD Purchase 31,400 66.3249 USD Purchase 31,892 66.5146 USD Purchase 34,229 66.6750 USD Purchase 39,142 66.2894 USD Purchase 48,400 66.3973 USD Purchase 56,974 66.2766 USD Purchase 57,624 66.5460 USD Purchase 85,655 66.6256 USD Purchase 155,248 66.5600 USD Purchase 215,529 66.3317 USD Sale 3 66.6000 USD Sale 5 66.5000 USD Sale 32 65.3990 USD Sale 38 66.7300 USD Sale 39 66.1792 USD Sale 61 66.6900 USD Sale 100 66.7100 USD Sale 100 65.8700 USD Sale 100 65.8100 USD Sale 100 66.2950 USD Sale 100 66.7050 USD Sale 100 65.9250 USD Sale 101 66.7000 USD Sale 126 66.2479 USD Sale 161 66.0393 USD Sale 161 66.1824 USD Sale 196 66.2450 USD Sale 200 65.2600 USD Sale 200 65.9825 USD Sale 200 66.6100 USD Sale 200 66.2325 USD Sale 200 66.6500 USD Sale 200 66.4084 USD Sale 258 65.2555 USD Sale 300 66.6683 USD Sale 300 66.6033 USD Sale 300 66.5300 USD Sale 300 66.4433 USD Sale 339 66.5819 USD Sale 400 66.5750 USD Sale 400 65.9387 USD Sale 400 65.9518 USD Sale 445 66.3352 USD Sale 500 66.5980 USD Sale 500 66.3330 USD Sale 600 66.2941 USD Sale 600 66.4966 USD Sale 687 66.5729 USD Sale 700 66.5714 USD Sale 700 66.1757 USD Sale 715 66.6009 USD Sale 739 66.2092 USD Sale 900 66.6066 USD Sale 908 66.5314 USD Sale 916 66.2409 USD Sale 1,000 66.6835 USD Sale 1,000 66.5660 USD Sale 1,006 66.3110 USD Sale 1,041 66.2312 USD Sale 1,200 66.3908 USD Sale 1,200 65.0288 USD Sale 1,213 66.5567 USD Sale 1,400 66.5639 USD Sale 1,405 66.6468 USD Sale 1,689 66.5888 USD Sale 1,737 66.3489 USD Sale 1,811 66.5081 USD Sale 1,860 66.1191 USD Sale 2,019 66.6710 USD Sale 2,306 66.5891 USD Sale 2,400 65.3200 USD Sale 2,573 66.5177 USD Sale 2,600 66.3856 USD Sale 2,700 66.5038 USD Sale 2,900 66.7068 USD Sale 2,987 66.3218 USD Sale 3,102 66.4852 USD Sale 3,400 66.2398 USD Sale 3,494 66.3279 USD Sale 3,600 66.6969 USD Sale 3,900 66.1656 USD Sale 3,978 66.3410 USD Sale 4,751 66.5434 USD Sale 5,000 66.2550 USD Sale 5,100 66.6909 USD Sale 5,743 66.2797 USD Sale 7,505 66.1715 USD Sale 8,901 66.2822 USD Sale 9,715 66.3932 USD Sale 9,848 66.2595 USD Sale 12,400 66.6028 USD Sale 12,600 66.4449 USD Sale 12,712 66.3672 USD Sale 16,000 66.3905 USD Sale 18,788 66.3502 USD Sale 21,287 66.4819 USD Sale 29,111 66.5194 USD Sale 36,400 66.6684 USD Sale 36,900 66.3980 USD Sale 41,500 66.4241 USD Sale 41,703 66.3964 USD Sale 41,978 66.3627 USD Sale 49,406 66.1533 USD Sale 55,793 66.5600 USD Sale 93,612 66.2238 USD Sale 113,281 66.5545 USD Sale 250,000 66.6296 USD (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 100 55 USD American 19 Jun 2020 12.8000 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,800 65 USD American 23 Aug 2019 1.5188 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 65 USD American 23 Aug 2019 1.9800 USD Call Option Purchasing 6,500 66 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.7309 USD Call Option Purchasing 300 66 USD American 23 Aug 2019 1.1833 USD Call Option Purchasing 600 66 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.7300 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 66 USD American 30 Aug 2019 1.3600 USD Call Option Purchasing 3,100 67 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.3164 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,000 67 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.6250 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 67 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.3450 USD Call Option Purchasing 2,700 68 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.1540 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,200 68 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.2108 USD Call Option Purchasing 300 68 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.5333 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,100 68 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.4709 USD Call Option Purchasing 700 68 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.8242 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 68 USD American 20 Sep 2019 1.0400 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 68 USD American 18 Oct 2019 1.3000 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 69 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.0400 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,100 69 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.0800 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 69 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.3400 USD Call Option Purchasing 600 69 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.4166 USD Call Option Purchasing 300 69 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.5900 USD Call Option Purchasing 300 70 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.0866 USD Call Option Purchasing 300 70 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.1800 USD Call Option Purchasing 300 70 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.4633 USD Call Option Purchasing 2,100 70 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.4700 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 70 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.9500 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 70 USD American 21 Feb 2020 2.3900 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 71 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.2700 USD Call Option Purchasing 400 73 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.7575 USD Call Option Purchasing 2,800 73 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.5614 USD Call Option Purchasing 700 75 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.0300 USD Call Option Selling 1,600 80 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.4000 USD Call Option Selling 100 85 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0200 USD Call Option Selling 2,300 93 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.0600 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 64 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.3100 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 65 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.4800 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 65 USD American 20 Sep 2019 1.5500 USD Put Option Purchasing 700 65 USD American 27 Sep 2019 1.8100 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 65 USD American 17 Jan 2020 4.1000 USD Put Option Purchasing 1,000 66 USD American 13 Sep 2019 1.0800 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 68 USD American 19 Jun 2020 7.7000 USD Put Option Selling 200 35 USD American 18 Sep 2020 0.5300 USD Put Option Selling 300 45 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.3500 USD Put Option Selling 300 55 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0900 USD Put Option Selling 600 58 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.1200 USD Put Option Selling 200 58 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.5000 USD Put Option Selling 200 58 USD American 19 Jun 2020 3.5000 USD Put Option Selling 200 59 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.3100 USD Put Option Selling 100 60 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.0400 USD Put Option Selling 200 60 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.2500 USD Put Option Selling 100 60 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.3500 USD Put Option Selling 1,800 60 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.9088 USD Put Option Selling 100 61 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.1100 USD Put Option Selling 100 62 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.0500 USD Put Option Selling 400 62 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.1300 USD Put Option Selling 400 63 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.3200 USD Put Option Selling 200 63 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.7800 USD Put Option Selling 5,200 63 USD American 18 Oct 2019 1.5126 USD Put Option Selling 1,100 63 USD American 15 Nov 2019 2.0136 USD Put Option Selling 1,000 63 USD American 17 Jan 2020 3.0100 USD Put Option Selling 1,100 64 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.1190 USD Put Option Selling 400 64 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.1450 USD Put Option Selling 300 65 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.2000 USD Put Option Selling 1,300 65 USD American 18 Oct 2019 2.5300 USD Put Option Selling 1,000 68 USD American 13 Sep 2019 2.0000 USD (ii) Exercising Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 20 Aug 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection Ap23 SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS (This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1) Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Put Options Purchased -3,400 63.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,600 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,900 55.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -900 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,400 73.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -4,400 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -10,300 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,100 48.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 250,000 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 100,000 65.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Written 500 50.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 8,900 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 78.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 700 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 73.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 58.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 9,600 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 72.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -600 68.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -130,000 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -8,800 83.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,800 63.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -300 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -200 60.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -200 72.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -6,700 93.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -20,600 90.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -900 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -13,600 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 43.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,800 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -27,900 63.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -10,900 83.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,100 65.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 68.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 58.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,200 73.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 78.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,600 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 3,600 43.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,800 58.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 49,600 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 500 58.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 300,900 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 25,000 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 900 64.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 900 83.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 600 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 1,400 68.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 700 45.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 36,500 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 61.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 5,300 78.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 36,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Call Options Purchased 8,500 66.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,300 48.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 69.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,900 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 58.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,300 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 130,000 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 68.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,800 68.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,400 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 68.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -200 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -11,200 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -7,300 98.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,400 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -800 93.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -9,800 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -18,200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,000 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 70.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 83.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -8,300 66.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -11,400 83.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 67.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -400 65.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,200 58.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,400 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,700 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 43.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 48.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 50.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,000 45.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,600 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 6,100 63.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 73.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 28,300 63.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 300 78.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 500 68.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 2,500 63.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 400 40.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 13,400 43.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,700 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,500 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 80.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 30,200 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 8,800 73.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,600 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 70.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,100 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 73.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -800 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -200 70.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -300 68.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -12,100 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 85.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -800 73.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 83.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -14,600 88.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -400 110.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -100 68.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -7,400 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,900 115.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 78.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,600 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 61.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,200 40.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -26,700 68.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 58.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,400 58.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,700 55.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,700 64.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 300 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 400 62.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 152,100 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 500 63.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 100 60.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 125,000 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 67.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 8,600 73.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,200 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 600 65.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,300 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 5,500 68.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,200 58.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,900 69.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -1,200 73.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -35,500 90.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -13,600 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,100 75.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -1,300 66.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -300 110.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -3,300 95.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -10,700 80.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -16,800 85.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -11,800 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,700 73.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 98.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 64.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -17,400 75.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -14,200 88.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -6,900 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,100 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,300 43.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -50,000 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,100 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,000 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -400 73.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 35.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,400 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,400 45.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -700 65.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,600 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -800 50.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -11,800 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 64.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 78.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,100 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,000 64.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 300 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 4,100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 200 88.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 400 73.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 68.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 2,700 58.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 2,100 45.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 32,800 58.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 48.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 8,700 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 17,500 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,400 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 71.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 71.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,600 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 63.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 68.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 69.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 69.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 74.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 78.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -500 63.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -100 63.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,500 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,300 115.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -3,100 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,300 93.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -3,700 93.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,700 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100,100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 93.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -300 130.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -7,500 110.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,400 90.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -700 68.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -200 78.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 68.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 66.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,100 40.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -6,700 58.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 48.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,500 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -23,000 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 43.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 62.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 68.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -5,400 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 6,100 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 68.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,500 45.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 200 35.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 100 78.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,500 60.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 1,500 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 30,300 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,900 63.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 70.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 72.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,600 75.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 65.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 78.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 600 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,600 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -4,100 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -14,100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -9,300 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 70.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 100.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -74,500 85.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,100 115.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -25,000 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -800 74.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -24,100 78.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,200 83.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 UNKNOWN 150,000 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -200 55.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 48.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 60.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -24,300 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,200 68.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 40.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,000 83.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 900 63.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 180,000 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 6,000 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 83.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,100 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 48.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,600 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -500 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -11,200 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 63.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -500 88.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -13,500 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -10,400 100.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -15,100 71.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -900 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -6,600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -68,400 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 74.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -300 93.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -200 105.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,900 98.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,000 48.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 50.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -400 69.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -6,800 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 43.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -6,900 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 88.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -800 93.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,400 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,300 63.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -9,500 73.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 68.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -14,000 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 25,000 58.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Written 200 59.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 13,800 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 45.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 200 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 400 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 17,400 65.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 20,000 63.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,900 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,500 67.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 68.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,000 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,100 73.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 11,800 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 700 68.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,200 70.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -14,000 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 88.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -3,100 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -400 105.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,700 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,100 88.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -25,000 83.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Call Options Written -4,500 78.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,500 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,500 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Notes Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated. For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005502/en/ BARCLAYS PLC Source: BARCLAYS PLC Attachments Original document

