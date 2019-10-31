Barclays : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
30 October 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,305,975
0.16%
3,883,965
0.26%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
1,574,472
0.11%
0
0.00%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
2,494,900
0.17%
1,260,200
0.09%
TOTAL:
6,375,347
0.43%
5,144,165
0.35%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
44
79.6700 USD
Purchase
50
78.3100 USD
Purchase
60
78.4100 USD
Purchase
100
78.2100 USD
Purchase
100
78.3000 USD
Purchase
100
78.1250 USD
Purchase
100
78.4200 USD
Purchase
100
78.2200 USD
Purchase
100
79.6000 USD
Purchase
199
78.2301 USD
Purchase
200
79.5850 USD
Purchase
200
79.5750 USD
Purchase
200
79.5650 USD
Purchase
200
78.2175 USD
Purchase
200
78.2650 USD
Purchase
201
79.5952 USD
Purchase
297
78.4103 USD
Purchase
300
78.2083 USD
Purchase
399
79.6474 USD
Purchase
400
78.3037 USD
Purchase
400
78.2500 USD
Purchase
400
78.7725 USD
Purchase
404
78.6064 USD
Purchase
426
79.5848 USD
Purchase
429
79.1032 USD
Purchase
431
78.2371 USD
Purchase
500
78.2290 USD
Purchase
613
78.2098 USD
Purchase
698
78.3610 USD
Purchase
800
78.3768 USD
Purchase
800
78.2912 USD
Purchase
900
79.6094 USD
Purchase
900
78.2261 USD
Purchase
990
78.1986 USD
Purchase
1,000
79.6207 USD
Purchase
1,178
78.2506 USD
Purchase
1,186
78.2376 USD
Purchase
1,300
79.6376 USD
Purchase
1,694
79.6796 USD
Purchase
1,800
78.9201 USD
Purchase
2,000
78.2190 USD
Purchase
3,400
79.1150 USD
Purchase
3,740
79.0061 USD
Purchase
3,855
79.3882 USD
Purchase
4,382
79.2640 USD
Purchase
4,755
78.7554 USD
Purchase
5,243
78.2242 USD
Purchase
5,844
79.3471 USD
Purchase
6,567
78.9910 USD
Purchase
7,071
79.1838 USD
Purchase
7,421
78.9575 USD
Purchase
8,059
78.3593 USD
Purchase
9,296
79.0789 USD
Purchase
14,802
79.6600 USD
Purchase
15,656
79.1190 USD
Purchase
17,996
78.6869 USD
Purchase
18,513
79.3090 USD
Purchase
18,770
79.2371 USD
Purchase
19,200
79.1900 USD
Purchase
30,800
79.1627 USD
Purchase
38,492
78.4700 USD
Purchase
52,662
79.4620 USD
Purchase
88,711
79.6562 USD
Purchase
114,115
79.2287 USD
Sale
50
78.3100 USD
Sale
95
79.3800 USD
Sale
100
78.2900 USD
Sale
100
78.2000 USD
Sale
100
79.3500 USD
Sale
100
79.5100 USD
Sale
100
79.6200 USD
Sale
100
79.5650 USD
Sale
100
79.5600 USD
Sale
150
78.2866 USD
Sale
172
79.6700 USD
Sale
175
79.5800 USD
Sale
200
78.2500 USD
Sale
200
79.0725 USD
Sale
200
79.4750 USD
Sale
200
79.5450 USD
Sale
200
79.6250 USD
Sale
200
79.6650 USD
Sale
200
79.7000 USD
Sale
207
79.3394 USD
Sale
300
79.6050 USD
Sale
300
79.5583 USD
Sale
300
79.6150 USD
Sale
300
79.6066 USD
Sale
368
79.3052 USD
Sale
400
79.6206 USD
Sale
400
79.5550 USD
Sale
500
79.5760 USD
Sale
600
79.5700 USD
Sale
847
79.6796 USD
Sale
848
79.4210 USD
Sale
858
79.4469 USD
Sale
865
79.1002 USD
Sale
900
79.1488 USD
Sale
900
79.6213 USD
Sale
1,140
79.4691 USD
Sale
1,386
79.6346 USD
Sale
1,400
79.2928 USD
Sale
1,400
79.5585 USD
Sale
1,463
79.2249 USD
Sale
1,480
79.2572 USD
Sale
1,584
79.4985 USD
Sale
1,799
79.4561 USD
Sale
2,035
79.2382 USD
Sale
2,290
79.2093 USD
Sale
2,300
79.2797 USD
Sale
2,352
79.5192 USD
Sale
2,368
79.4598 USD
Sale
2,602
79.4810 USD
Sale
2,789
78.1403 USD
Sale
3,044
79.6248 USD
Sale
3,100
79.5928 USD
Sale
3,169
79.4385 USD
Sale
3,700
79.4004 USD
Sale
5,556
79.1953 USD
Sale
6,048
79.2065 USD
Sale
7,518
79.3415 USD
Sale
7,672
79.0364 USD
Sale
7,971
79.2780 USD
Sale
8,892
79.3405 USD
Sale
9,989
79.3879 USD
Sale
10,486
78.2242 USD
Sale
12,900
79.3168 USD
Sale
12,954
79.2871 USD
Sale
13,300
79.1709 USD
Sale
15,285
79.0778 USD
Sale
18,400
79.1693 USD
Sale
23,239
78.7889 USD
Sale
25,700
79.1396 USD
Sale
27,378
78.7847 USD
Sale
41,792
79.0828 USD
Sale
102,714
79.3182 USD
Sale
108,937
79.6600 USD
Sale
112,500
78.2778 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
1,000
77 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
2.8670 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
300
78 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
1.8700 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
600
78 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
2.7166 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
78 USD
American
8 Nov 2019
2.4200 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,600
79 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
1.5775 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
4,900
80 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
1.0987 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
80 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
1.6500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
84 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
0.1500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
85 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.2100 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
78 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
2.2400 USD
Call Option
Selling
600
79 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
1.3800 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
80 USD
American
8 Nov 2019
1.3200 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
80 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
1.1800 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
500
77 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
0.7500 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,000
77 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
0.8600 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
78 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
1.0900 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
75 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
0.2100 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,200
75 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
5.5000 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
78 USD
American
8 Nov 2019
1.1600 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
79 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
1.4300 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
80 USD
American
1 Nov 2019
1.8150 USD
Put Option
Selling
6,000
83 USD
American
8 Nov 2019
4.6000 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
31 Oct 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
Ap23
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Put Options
Written
800
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
70.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
13,100
72.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
99,500
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
6,800
82.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
350,000
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
5,200
77.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,000
50.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
72.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
37.5000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Purchased
200
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
75.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
7,700
80.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,800
72.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
82.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
74.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,400
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
12,500
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
73.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,100
47.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-8,300
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
92.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
57.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
79.0000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-8,800
97.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
82.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-300
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,500
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-4,100
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
115.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Purchased
-9,100
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,700
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-19,500
90.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,900
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,300
47.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
287,500
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
50,000
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
15,400
42.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
302,400
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
6,000
80.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,000
57.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
72.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
4,200
45.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,600
72.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
81.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,600
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
67.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
49,600
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
62.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
73,000
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
72.5000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
85.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
74.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-10,900
82.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-13,300
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
75.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-18,200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
47.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-11,600
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
65.0000
American
Nov 29, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-400
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-10,000
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
74.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
77.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,400
62.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
79.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
77.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
62.5000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
18,700
72.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
5,200
79.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
900
75.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
57.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
75.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,700
81.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
76.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-800
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
45.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
50.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,100
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
100.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Purchased
-300
80.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
42.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-12,100
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,900
97.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
67.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,500
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,200
85.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,900
115.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,000
95.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,500
40.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Written
-300
80.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
110.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
66.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
76.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,600
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-27,200
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,700
87.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
92.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
42.5000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Written
300
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
111,900
77.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
87.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
65.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,500
70.5000
American
Nov 29, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
76.5000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
82.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
151,000
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
67.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
400
32.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,500
47.5000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Purchased
1,900
82.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
37.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
77.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
77.0000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Put Options
Written
125,000
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
3,400
62.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
600
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
37,300
57.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,600
100.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
110.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
82.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,100
97.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,900
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-13,400
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
42.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
78.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
40.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,800
42.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
67.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-87,200
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-4,100
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
73.5000
American
Nov 29, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
70.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Written
-400
67.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
92.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-17,200
85.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
75.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
28,300
62.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
18,200
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
62.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
9,300
90.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
110.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Purchased
100
69.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
11,000
75.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
77.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,200
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
67.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
84.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
32,000
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
600
77.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
77.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
77.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
76.5000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
900
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
82.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
500
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
73.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
84.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100,100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
72.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-700
72.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
42.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-900
90.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-900
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
92.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,200
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,300
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-19,800
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-71,000
67.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-400
73.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,800
72.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-4,800
55.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
35.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-300
130.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,300
115.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
77.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
50.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,500
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,700
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
14,400
75.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
45.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
73.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
85.0000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
55.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
90,000
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,100
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,400
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
75.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
57.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
24,700
67.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
35.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
24,500
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
76.0000
American
Nov 29, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
12,600
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
71.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
26,400
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
80.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
62.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-52,800
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-18,100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-7,000
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
62.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
75.0000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
92.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
78.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
76.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
115.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
60.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Written
-500
87.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
77.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
87.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
78.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
42.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
78.0000
American
Nov 29, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
40.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-9,400
72.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
UNKNOWN
-250,000
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
14,900
72.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,500
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
7,000
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,000
67.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
78.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
45.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Purchased
400
57.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
65.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,000
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
77.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
275,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
300
79.0000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,500
87.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
47.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,300
72.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
85.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
57.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-10,400
100.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
76.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-27,100
62.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-10,500
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-69,400
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
105.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-39,200
67.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
62.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
67.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,800
87.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
74.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-13,800
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-900
40.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
8,400
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
900
77.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
81.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
500
79.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
77.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,200
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
14,800
77.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,900
78.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
5,500
77.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
2,000
47.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,700
77.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
72.5000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,000
82.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,100
45.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
73.0000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Put Options
Written
700
77.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
79.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,700
57.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
63.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,100
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,800
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,500
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
77.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
82.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-12,000
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
78.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Written
-5,000
100.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,900
92.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-12,300
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,000
87.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,100
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-9,400
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
47.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-12,800
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
79.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,800
72.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
