Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/31 07:18:30 am
167.17 GBp   -0.74%
06:57aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ALLERGAN PLC
PU
06:57aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC
PU
06:37aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – COBHAM PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 06:57am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 30 October 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,305,975

0.16%

3,883,965

0.26%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

1,574,472

0.11%

0

0.00%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

2,494,900

0.17%

1,260,200

0.09%

TOTAL:

6,375,347

0.43%

5,144,165

0.35%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

Purchase

44

79.6700 USD

Purchase

50

78.3100 USD

Purchase

60

78.4100 USD

Purchase

100

78.2100 USD

Purchase

100

78.3000 USD

Purchase

100

78.1250 USD

Purchase

100

78.4200 USD

Purchase

100

78.2200 USD

Purchase

100

79.6000 USD

Purchase

199

78.2301 USD

Purchase

200

79.5850 USD

Purchase

200

79.5750 USD

Purchase

200

79.5650 USD

Purchase

200

78.2175 USD

Purchase

200

78.2650 USD

Purchase

201

79.5952 USD

Purchase

297

78.4103 USD

Purchase

300

78.2083 USD

Purchase

399

79.6474 USD

Purchase

400

78.3037 USD

Purchase

400

78.2500 USD

Purchase

400

78.7725 USD

Purchase

404

78.6064 USD

Purchase

426

79.5848 USD

Purchase

429

79.1032 USD

Purchase

431

78.2371 USD

Purchase

500

78.2290 USD

Purchase

613

78.2098 USD

Purchase

698

78.3610 USD

Purchase

800

78.3768 USD

Purchase

800

78.2912 USD

Purchase

900

79.6094 USD

Purchase

900

78.2261 USD

Purchase

990

78.1986 USD

Purchase

1,000

79.6207 USD

Purchase

1,178

78.2506 USD

Purchase

1,186

78.2376 USD

Purchase

1,300

79.6376 USD

Purchase

1,694

79.6796 USD

Purchase

1,800

78.9201 USD

Purchase

2,000

78.2190 USD

Purchase

3,400

79.1150 USD

Purchase

3,740

79.0061 USD

Purchase

3,855

79.3882 USD

Purchase

4,382

79.2640 USD

Purchase

4,755

78.7554 USD

Purchase

5,243

78.2242 USD

Purchase

5,844

79.3471 USD

Purchase

6,567

78.9910 USD

Purchase

7,071

79.1838 USD

Purchase

7,421

78.9575 USD

Purchase

8,059

78.3593 USD

Purchase

9,296

79.0789 USD

Purchase

14,802

79.6600 USD

Purchase

15,656

79.1190 USD

Purchase

17,996

78.6869 USD

Purchase

18,513

79.3090 USD

Purchase

18,770

79.2371 USD

Purchase

19,200

79.1900 USD

Purchase

30,800

79.1627 USD

Purchase

38,492

78.4700 USD

Purchase

52,662

79.4620 USD

Purchase

88,711

79.6562 USD

Purchase

114,115

79.2287 USD

Sale

50

78.3100 USD

Sale

95

79.3800 USD

Sale

100

78.2900 USD

Sale

100

78.2000 USD

Sale

100

79.3500 USD

Sale

100

79.5100 USD

Sale

100

79.6200 USD

Sale

100

79.5650 USD

Sale

100

79.5600 USD

Sale

150

78.2866 USD

Sale

172

79.6700 USD

Sale

175

79.5800 USD

Sale

200

78.2500 USD

Sale

200

79.0725 USD

Sale

200

79.4750 USD

Sale

200

79.5450 USD

Sale

200

79.6250 USD

Sale

200

79.6650 USD

Sale

200

79.7000 USD

Sale

207

79.3394 USD

Sale

300

79.6050 USD

Sale

300

79.5583 USD

Sale

300

79.6150 USD

Sale

300

79.6066 USD

Sale

368

79.3052 USD

Sale

400

79.6206 USD

Sale

400

79.5550 USD

Sale

500

79.5760 USD

Sale

600

79.5700 USD

Sale

847

79.6796 USD

Sale

848

79.4210 USD

Sale

858

79.4469 USD

Sale

865

79.1002 USD

Sale

900

79.1488 USD

Sale

900

79.6213 USD

Sale

1,140

79.4691 USD

Sale

1,386

79.6346 USD

Sale

1,400

79.2928 USD

Sale

1,400

79.5585 USD

Sale

1,463

79.2249 USD

Sale

1,480

79.2572 USD

Sale

1,584

79.4985 USD

Sale

1,799

79.4561 USD

Sale

2,035

79.2382 USD

Sale

2,290

79.2093 USD

Sale

2,300

79.2797 USD

Sale

2,352

79.5192 USD

Sale

2,368

79.4598 USD

Sale

2,602

79.4810 USD

Sale

2,789

78.1403 USD

Sale

3,044

79.6248 USD

Sale

3,100

79.5928 USD

Sale

3,169

79.4385 USD

Sale

3,700

79.4004 USD

Sale

5,556

79.1953 USD

Sale

6,048

79.2065 USD

Sale

7,518

79.3415 USD

Sale

7,672

79.0364 USD

Sale

7,971

79.2780 USD

Sale

8,892

79.3405 USD

Sale

9,989

79.3879 USD

Sale

10,486

78.2242 USD

Sale

12,900

79.3168 USD

Sale

12,954

79.2871 USD

Sale

13,300

79.1709 USD

Sale

15,285

79.0778 USD

Sale

18,400

79.1693 USD

Sale

23,239

78.7889 USD

Sale

25,700

79.1396 USD

Sale

27,378

78.7847 USD

Sale

41,792

79.0828 USD

Sale

102,714

79.3182 USD

Sale

108,937

79.6600 USD

Sale

112,500

78.2778 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

purchasing,

of

price

date

money

selling,

securities

paid/

varying etc

to which

received

option

relates

Call Option Purchasing

1,000

77 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

2.8670 USD

Call Option Purchasing

300

78 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

1.8700 USD

Call Option Purchasing

600

78 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

2.7166 USD

Call Option Purchasing

100

78 USD

American

8 Nov 2019

2.4200 USD

Call Option Purchasing

1,600

79 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

1.5775 USD

Call Option Purchasing

4,900

80 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

1.0987 USD

Call Option Purchasing

200

80 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

1.6500 USD

Call Option Purchasing

200

84 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

0.1500 USD

Call Option Purchasing

100

85 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.2100 USD

Call Option Selling

200

78 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

2.2400 USD

Call Option Selling

600

79 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

1.3800 USD

Call Option Selling

100

80 USD

American

8 Nov 2019

1.3200 USD

Call Option Selling

200

80 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

1.1800 USD

Put Option Purchasing

500

77 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

0.7500 USD

Put Option Purchasing

1,000

77 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

0.8600 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

78 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

1.0900 USD

Put Option Selling

100

75 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

0.2100 USD

Put Option Selling

1,200

75 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

5.5000 USD

Put Option Selling

100

78 USD

American

8 Nov 2019

1.1600 USD

Put Option Selling

100

79 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

1.4300 USD

Put Option Selling

200

80 USD

American

1 Nov 2019

1.8150 USD

Put Option Selling

6,000

83 USD

American

8 Nov 2019

4.6000 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES

Date of disclosure:

31 Oct 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or

Number of

Exercise

Type

Expiry

purchased

relevant securities

price

date

to which the option

or derivative

relates

Put Options Written

800

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

70.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

13,100

72.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

99,500

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

6,800

82.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

700

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

350,000

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

5,200

77.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

3,000

50.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

72.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

300

37.5000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Call Options Purchased

200

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

75.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options Purchased

7,700

80.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,800

72.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

1,000

82.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

100

74.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

1,400

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,000

78.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

12,500

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

1,100

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

100

73.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Written

-900

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-5,100

47.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-8,300

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-300

92.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,700

57.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

95.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

79.0000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,000

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-8,800

97.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

82.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-300

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,500

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-4,100

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-4,500

115.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options Purchased

-9,100

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,600

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-3,700

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-19,500

90.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-2,200

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-6,900

73.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

3,300

47.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,100

85.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

287,500

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

50,000

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

15,400

42.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

302,400

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

6,000

80.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

2,000

57.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

100

72.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

4,200

45.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,600

72.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

81.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Written

2,600

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

800

67.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

49,600

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,300

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

300

62.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

73,000

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

400

72.5000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

85.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

74.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-10,900

82.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-13,300

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,600

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-200

75.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Written

-18,200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

47.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-11,600

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

65.0000

American

Nov 29, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-400

95.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-10,000

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

74.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

300

77.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Written

6,400

62.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,500

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

79.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Written

100

77.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

400

62.5000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,300

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

18,700

72.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

5,200

79.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

900

75.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Put Options Written

500

57.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

75.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,700

81.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-500

76.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Written

-800

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,000

45.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,300

50.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-3,100

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-100

100.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options Purchased

-300

80.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

42.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,100

85.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-12,100

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,900

97.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-100

67.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-3,500

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,200

85.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,900

115.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-5,000

95.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-5,500

40.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Call Options Written

-300

80.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Written

-400

110.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-700

66.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

76.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,600

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-2,600

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-27,200

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-14,700

87.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-500

95.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,500

92.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

1,000

42.5000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options Written

300

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

111,900

77.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

700

87.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,200

65.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

67.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,500

70.5000

American

Nov 29, 2019

Put Options Written

200

76.5000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,100

82.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

151,000

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

67.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

400

32.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

2,500

47.5000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Call Options Purchased

1,900

82.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

100

37.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

100

77.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

100

77.0000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Put Options Written

125,000

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

3,400

62.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

600

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

37,300

57.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,600

100.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-300

110.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-400

82.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,100

97.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-5,100

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-6,900

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-13,400

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-5,000

42.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

78.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,200

40.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,800

42.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

67.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-87,200

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,400

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-4,100

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

73.5000

American

Nov 29, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

70.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Call Options Written

-400

67.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-800

92.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-17,200

85.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

75.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

28,300

62.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

18,200

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

62.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

9,300

90.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

110.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Call Options Purchased

100

69.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

11,000

75.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

300

77.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

3,200

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

500

67.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

84.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

32,000

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

600

77.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,000

77.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

300

77.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

76.5000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,400

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

900

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

500

82.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,100

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

500

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

73.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

84.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Written

-100,100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

72.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-700

72.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-700

42.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-900

90.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-900

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,300

92.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-6,200

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-3,300

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-19,800

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-700

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-71,000

67.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-400

73.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,800

72.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-4,800

55.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-5,000

35.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-300

130.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,300

115.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

77.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-800

50.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,500

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,700

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

14,400

75.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

1,500

45.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

1,100

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

1,000

73.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

85.0000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Put Options Written

200

55.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

90,000

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

6,100

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

4,400

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

300

75.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

100

57.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

24,700

67.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

300

35.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

24,500

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

100

76.0000

American

Nov 29, 2019

Call Options Purchased

12,600

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

71.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

26,400

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

200

80.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

62.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-2,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-52,800

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-18,100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-7,000

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,200

62.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

75.0000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-800

92.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-300

78.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,000

76.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,100

115.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-300

60.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Call Options Written

-500

87.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,300

77.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,700

87.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-100

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-200

78.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

42.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

78.0000

American

Nov 29, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,100

40.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-9,400

72.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

UNKNOWN

-250,000

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

83.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

14,900

72.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,500

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

7,000

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

3,000

67.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

700

78.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

500

45.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Call Options Purchased

400

57.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

100

65.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

6,000

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

200

77.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

275,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

300

79.0000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Put Options Written

3,500

87.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,300

47.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Written

1,300

72.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

500

85.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,200

57.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-10,400

100.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

76.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-27,100

62.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-10,500

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-69,400

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

105.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-6,600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-39,200

67.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,100

62.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

67.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-11,800

87.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,000

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

74.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Written

-13,800

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-900

40.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

400

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

8,400

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

900

77.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Purchased

800

81.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

500

79.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,400

77.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

5,200

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

14,800

77.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,900

78.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,300

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Purchased

5,500

77.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

2,000

47.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,700

77.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

400

72.5000

American

May 15, 2020

Put Options Written

6,000

82.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,300

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

1,100

45.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

200

73.0000

American

Nov 22, 2019

Put Options Written

700

77.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

79.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,700

57.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-600

63.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Written

-3,100

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-6,800

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-6,500

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

77.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,200

82.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-12,000

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-400

78.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Call Options Written

-5,000

100.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options Written

-6,900

92.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-12,300

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-400

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,000

87.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-3,100

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-9,400

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-500

47.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-12,800

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

79.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,800

72.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005457/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 10:56:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
06:57aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ALLERGAN PLC
PU
06:57aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC
PU
06:37aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – COBHAM PLC
PU
06:04aLloyds profit slumps after PPI hit and bad loan surge
RE
05:17aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - merlin entertainment plc
PU
05:14aKenyan bank shares extend gains on hopes rate cap will be lifted
RE
02:49aDeutsche Bank Slumps on Weak Trading -- WSJ
DJ
02:46aBNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
RE
10/30BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC
PU
10/30BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 409 M
EBIT 2019 7 384 M
Net income 2019 2 812 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,32%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 7,36x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,33x
Capitalization 29 072 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 188,60  GBp
Last Close Price 168,42  GBp
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taylor Wright Co-Head-US Equity & Managing Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Paul Herbert Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC11.89%37 414
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.51%401 960
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.18%289 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.33%284 425
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%222 123
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.26%200 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group