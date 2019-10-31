Barclays : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC 0 10/31/2019 | 06:57am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ABBVIE INC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 30 October 2019 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,305,975 0.16% 3,883,965 0.26% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 1,574,472 0.11% 0 0.00% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 2,494,900 0.17% 1,260,200 0.09% TOTAL: 6,375,347 0.43% 5,144,165 0.35% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 44 79.6700 USD Purchase 50 78.3100 USD Purchase 60 78.4100 USD Purchase 100 78.2100 USD Purchase 100 78.3000 USD Purchase 100 78.1250 USD Purchase 100 78.4200 USD Purchase 100 78.2200 USD Purchase 100 79.6000 USD Purchase 199 78.2301 USD Purchase 200 79.5850 USD Purchase 200 79.5750 USD Purchase 200 79.5650 USD Purchase 200 78.2175 USD Purchase 200 78.2650 USD Purchase 201 79.5952 USD Purchase 297 78.4103 USD Purchase 300 78.2083 USD Purchase 399 79.6474 USD Purchase 400 78.3037 USD Purchase 400 78.2500 USD Purchase 400 78.7725 USD Purchase 404 78.6064 USD Purchase 426 79.5848 USD Purchase 429 79.1032 USD Purchase 431 78.2371 USD Purchase 500 78.2290 USD Purchase 613 78.2098 USD Purchase 698 78.3610 USD Purchase 800 78.3768 USD Purchase 800 78.2912 USD Purchase 900 79.6094 USD Purchase 900 78.2261 USD Purchase 990 78.1986 USD Purchase 1,000 79.6207 USD Purchase 1,178 78.2506 USD Purchase 1,186 78.2376 USD Purchase 1,300 79.6376 USD Purchase 1,694 79.6796 USD Purchase 1,800 78.9201 USD Purchase 2,000 78.2190 USD Purchase 3,400 79.1150 USD Purchase 3,740 79.0061 USD Purchase 3,855 79.3882 USD Purchase 4,382 79.2640 USD Purchase 4,755 78.7554 USD Purchase 5,243 78.2242 USD Purchase 5,844 79.3471 USD Purchase 6,567 78.9910 USD Purchase 7,071 79.1838 USD Purchase 7,421 78.9575 USD Purchase 8,059 78.3593 USD Purchase 9,296 79.0789 USD Purchase 14,802 79.6600 USD Purchase 15,656 79.1190 USD Purchase 17,996 78.6869 USD Purchase 18,513 79.3090 USD Purchase 18,770 79.2371 USD Purchase 19,200 79.1900 USD Purchase 30,800 79.1627 USD Purchase 38,492 78.4700 USD Purchase 52,662 79.4620 USD Purchase 88,711 79.6562 USD Purchase 114,115 79.2287 USD Sale 50 78.3100 USD Sale 95 79.3800 USD Sale 100 78.2900 USD Sale 100 78.2000 USD Sale 100 79.3500 USD Sale 100 79.5100 USD Sale 100 79.6200 USD Sale 100 79.5650 USD Sale 100 79.5600 USD Sale 150 78.2866 USD Sale 172 79.6700 USD Sale 175 79.5800 USD Sale 200 78.2500 USD Sale 200 79.0725 USD Sale 200 79.4750 USD Sale 200 79.5450 USD Sale 200 79.6250 USD Sale 200 79.6650 USD Sale 200 79.7000 USD Sale 207 79.3394 USD Sale 300 79.6050 USD Sale 300 79.5583 USD Sale 300 79.6150 USD Sale 300 79.6066 USD Sale 368 79.3052 USD Sale 400 79.6206 USD Sale 400 79.5550 USD Sale 500 79.5760 USD Sale 600 79.5700 USD Sale 847 79.6796 USD Sale 848 79.4210 USD Sale 858 79.4469 USD Sale 865 79.1002 USD Sale 900 79.1488 USD Sale 900 79.6213 USD Sale 1,140 79.4691 USD Sale 1,386 79.6346 USD Sale 1,400 79.2928 USD Sale 1,400 79.5585 USD Sale 1,463 79.2249 USD Sale 1,480 79.2572 USD Sale 1,584 79.4985 USD Sale 1,799 79.4561 USD Sale 2,035 79.2382 USD Sale 2,290 79.2093 USD Sale 2,300 79.2797 USD Sale 2,352 79.5192 USD Sale 2,368 79.4598 USD Sale 2,602 79.4810 USD Sale 2,789 78.1403 USD Sale 3,044 79.6248 USD Sale 3,100 79.5928 USD Sale 3,169 79.4385 USD Sale 3,700 79.4004 USD Sale 5,556 79.1953 USD Sale 6,048 79.2065 USD Sale 7,518 79.3415 USD Sale 7,672 79.0364 USD Sale 7,971 79.2780 USD Sale 8,892 79.3405 USD Sale 9,989 79.3879 USD Sale 10,486 78.2242 USD Sale 12,900 79.3168 USD Sale 12,954 79.2871 USD Sale 13,300 79.1709 USD Sale 15,285 79.0778 USD Sale 18,400 79.1693 USD Sale 23,239 78.7889 USD Sale 25,700 79.1396 USD Sale 27,378 78.7847 USD Sale 41,792 79.0828 USD Sale 102,714 79.3182 USD Sale 108,937 79.6600 USD Sale 112,500 78.2778 USD (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 1,000 77 USD American 1 Nov 2019 2.8670 USD Call Option Purchasing 300 78 USD American 1 Nov 2019 1.8700 USD Call Option Purchasing 600 78 USD American 1 Nov 2019 2.7166 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 78 USD American 8 Nov 2019 2.4200 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,600 79 USD American 1 Nov 2019 1.5775 USD Call Option Purchasing 4,900 80 USD American 1 Nov 2019 1.0987 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 80 USD American 15 Nov 2019 1.6500 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 84 USD American 1 Nov 2019 0.1500 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 85 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.2100 USD Call Option Selling 200 78 USD American 15 Nov 2019 2.2400 USD Call Option Selling 600 79 USD American 1 Nov 2019 1.3800 USD Call Option Selling 100 80 USD American 8 Nov 2019 1.3200 USD Call Option Selling 200 80 USD American 15 Nov 2019 1.1800 USD Put Option Purchasing 500 77 USD American 1 Nov 2019 0.7500 USD Put Option Purchasing 1,000 77 USD American 1 Nov 2019 0.8600 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 78 USD American 1 Nov 2019 1.0900 USD Put Option Selling 100 75 USD American 1 Nov 2019 0.2100 USD Put Option Selling 1,200 75 USD American 19 Jun 2020 5.5000 USD Put Option Selling 100 78 USD American 8 Nov 2019 1.1600 USD Put Option Selling 100 79 USD American 1 Nov 2019 1.4300 USD Put Option Selling 200 80 USD American 1 Nov 2019 1.8150 USD Put Option Selling 6,000 83 USD American 8 Nov 2019 4.6000 USD (ii) Exercising Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 31 Oct 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection Ap23 SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS (This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1) Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Put Options Written 800 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 70.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 13,100 72.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 99,500 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 6,800 82.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 700 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 350,000 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 5,200 77.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,000 50.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 72.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 300 37.5000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Purchased 200 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 75.0000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Purchased 7,700 80.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,800 72.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 82.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 74.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 1,400 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 78.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,500 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 73.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -900 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,100 47.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -8,300 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -300 92.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,700 57.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 79.0000 American Nov 22, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,000 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -8,800 97.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 82.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,500 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -4,100 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 115.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Purchased -9,100 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,600 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,700 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -19,500 90.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,200 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,900 73.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 3,300 47.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,100 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 287,500 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 50,000 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 15,400 42.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 302,400 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 6,000 80.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 2,000 57.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 72.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 4,200 45.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,600 72.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 81.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Written 2,600 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 67.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 49,600 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 300 62.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 73,000 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 72.5000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Written -100 85.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 74.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -10,900 82.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -13,300 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,600 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 75.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -18,200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,000 47.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -11,600 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 65.0000 American Nov 29, 2019 Put Options Purchased -400 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -10,000 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 74.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 300 77.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Written 6,400 62.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,500 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 79.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Written 100 77.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 62.5000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,300 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 18,700 72.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 5,200 79.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 900 75.0000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Written 500 57.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 75.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,700 81.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 76.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -800 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,000 45.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,300 50.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -3,100 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 100.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Purchased -300 80.0000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 42.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,100 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -12,100 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,900 97.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 67.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,500 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,200 85.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,900 115.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -5,000 95.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,500 40.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Written -300 80.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Written -400 110.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 66.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 76.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,600 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,600 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -27,200 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -14,700 87.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -500 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 92.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 42.5000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Written 300 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 111,900 77.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 700 87.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,200 65.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 67.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,500 70.5000 American Nov 29, 2019 Put Options Written 200 76.5000 American Nov 22, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,100 82.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 151,000 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 67.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 400 32.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 2,500 47.5000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Purchased 1,900 82.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 100 37.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 77.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 77.0000 American Nov 22, 2019 Put Options Written 125,000 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 3,400 62.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,200 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 600 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 37,300 57.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,600 100.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -300 110.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -400 82.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,100 97.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,900 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -13,400 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,000 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 42.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -100 78.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,200 40.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -100 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,800 42.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 67.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -87,200 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,400 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -4,100 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 73.5000 American Nov 29, 2019 Call Options Written -200 70.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Written -400 67.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -800 92.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -17,200 85.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 75.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 28,300 62.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 18,200 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 62.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 9,300 90.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 110.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Purchased 100 69.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 11,000 75.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 300 77.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 3,200 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 500 67.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 84.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 32,000 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 600 77.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,000 77.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 300 77.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 76.5000 American Nov 22, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,400 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 900 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 82.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,100 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 500 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 73.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Written -100 84.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Written -100,100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 72.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -700 72.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 42.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -900 90.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -900 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,300 92.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,200 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -3,300 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -19,800 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -71,000 67.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -400 73.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,800 72.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -4,800 55.0000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 35.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 130.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,300 115.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 77.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 50.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -2,500 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,700 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 14,400 75.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,500 45.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,000 73.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 85.0000 American Nov 22, 2019 Put Options Written 200 55.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 90,000 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 6,100 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,400 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 75.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 100 57.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 24,700 67.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300 35.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 24,500 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 100 76.0000 American Nov 29, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,600 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 71.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 26,400 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 200 80.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -200 62.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -100 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -52,800 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -18,100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -7,000 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 62.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -200 75.0000 American Nov 22, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 92.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -300 78.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 76.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 115.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 60.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Written -500 87.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,300 77.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,700 87.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 78.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 42.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 78.0000 American Nov 29, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,100 40.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -9,400 72.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 UNKNOWN -250,000 Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 83.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 14,900 72.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,500 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 7,000 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 3,000 67.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 78.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 500 45.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Purchased 400 57.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 100 65.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 6,000 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 200 77.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 275,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 300 79.0000 American Nov 22, 2019 Put Options Written 3,500 87.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,300 47.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 1,300 72.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 85.0000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,200 57.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -10,400 100.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 76.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -27,100 62.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -10,500 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -69,400 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 105.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -6,600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -39,200 67.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 62.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 67.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -11,800 87.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 74.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -13,800 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -900 40.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 400 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 8,400 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 900 77.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 81.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 500 79.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,400 77.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 5,200 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 14,800 77.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,900 78.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,300 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 5,500 77.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 2,000 47.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,700 77.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 400 72.5000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Written 6,000 82.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,300 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,100 45.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 200 73.0000 American Nov 22, 2019 Put Options Written 700 77.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 79.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,700 57.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 63.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -3,100 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,800 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -6,500 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 77.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 82.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -12,000 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -400 78.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Call Options Written -5,000 100.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -6,900 92.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -12,300 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -400 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,000 87.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -3,100 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -9,400 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 47.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -12,800 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 79.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,800 72.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Notes 1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form. 2. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated. For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005457/en/ BARCLAYS PLC Source: BARCLAYS PLC Attachments Original document

