BARCLAYS PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/03 11:30:00 am
137.29 GBp   -0.18%
12:17pBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - AMENDMENT
PU
12:17pBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
12:17pBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC AMENDMENT
PU
Barclays : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC AMENDMENT

09/03/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase and Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 30 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,601,328

0.18%

3,168,189

0.21%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

2,399,681

0.16%

25,396

0.00%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

2,022,700

0.14%

1,398,800

0.09%

TOTAL:

7,023,709

0.48%

4,592,385

0.31%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

Purchase

7

66.4200 USD

Purchase

11

66.4100 USD

Purchase

31

66.2000 USD

Purchase

31

66.0500 USD

Purchase

71

65.6311 USD

Purchase

100

65.5500 USD

Purchase

100

66.1000 USD

Purchase

100

65.6500 USD

Purchase

100

65.5900 USD

Purchase

131

65.6381 USD

Purchase

140

65.7754 USD

Purchase

180

66.3400 USD

Purchase

200

65.6950 USD

Purchase

200

65.6150 USD

Purchase

263

65.8474 USD

Purchase

300

65.6800 USD

Purchase

300

65.5466 USD

Purchase

300

65.5975 USD

Purchase

304

65.5642 USD

Purchase

400

65.5300 USD

Purchase

413

65.7059 USD

Purchase

500

65.6200 USD

Purchase

500

65.6420 USD

Purchase

500

65.9120 USD

Purchase

500

65.6730 USD

Purchase

559

65.6765 USD

Purchase

699

65.6271 USD

Purchase

700

65.8500 USD

Purchase

900

65.9033 USD

Purchase

900

65.8766 USD

Purchase

904

65.5738 USD

Purchase

944

65.6315 USD

Purchase

1,200

65.7350 USD

Purchase

1,200

65.8016 USD

Purchase

1,306

65.5419 USD

Purchase

1,377

65.6862 USD

Purchase

1,434

65.6240 USD

Purchase

1,591

65.5989 USD

Purchase

1,657

65.5676 USD

Purchase

2,800

65.7457 USD

Purchase

3,230

65.6545 USD

Purchase

4,001

65.6472 USD

Purchase

4,648

65.6818 USD

Purchase

4,839

65.8973 USD

Purchase

4,844

65.7106 USD

Purchase

5,461

65.5979 USD

Purchase

7,059

65.7489 USD

Purchase

7,097

65.8995 USD

Purchase

7,483

65.7589 USD

Purchase

8,800

65.7379 USD

Purchase

8,983

65.7017 USD

Purchase

11,301

65.6633 USD

Purchase

20,200

65.8636 USD

Purchase

21,316

65.7394 USD

Purchase

22,441

65.7400 USD

Purchase

24,795

65.7583 USD

Purchase

27,783

65.8598 USD

Purchase

29,323

65.8295 USD

Purchase

31,000

65.8390 USD

Purchase

33,719

65.9759 USD

Purchase

43,679

65.9095 USD

Sale

2

66.3100 USD

Sale

8

66.0850 USD

Sale

8

66.2200 USD

Sale

16

65.9500 USD

Sale

31

66.2000 USD

Sale

40

66.1950 USD

Sale

44

65.9363 USD

Sale

48

65.8900 USD

Sale

52

65.9000 USD

Sale

68

66.0685 USD

Sale

70

65.7700 USD

Sale

100

65.5900 USD

Sale

100

65.7800 USD

Sale

100

65.9350 USD

Sale

100

65.8600 USD

Sale

100

65.8500 USD

Sale

100

66.1000 USD

Sale

100

66.1300 USD

Sale

110

65.8080 USD

Sale

149

65.7974 USD

Sale

177

65.8366 USD

Sale

200

65.6450 USD

Sale

200

65.7650 USD

Sale

200

65.8150 USD

Sale

200

65.9250 USD

Sale

200

65.6025 USD

Sale

200

65.9950 USD

Sale

236

65.6943 USD

Sale

264

65.9811 USD

Sale

280

66.1792 USD

Sale

287

65.6100 USD

Sale

300

65.6033 USD

Sale

300

65.6116 USD

Sale

321

65.7706 USD

Sale

364

65.6353 USD

Sale

383

65.9969 USD

Sale

400

65.8887 USD

Sale

400

66.2175 USD

Sale

400

65.7862 USD

Sale

462

65.6729 USD

Sale

500

66.0400 USD

Sale

500

65.8400 USD

Sale

500

65.6050 USD

Sale

531

65.6174 USD

Sale

570

65.8405 USD

Sale

600

65.9325 USD

Sale

600

65.6000 USD

Sale

700

65.7921 USD

Sale

1,000

65.5920 USD

Sale

1,499

65.8946 USD

Sale

1,717

66.1836 USD

Sale

1,800

65.9747 USD

Sale

1,927

65.8484 USD

Sale

2,900

65.6127 USD

Sale

3,400

65.6835 USD

Sale

4,195

66.0975 USD

Sale

4,901

65.7551 USD

Sale

7,710

66.0251 USD

Sale

9,700

65.8218 USD

Sale

12,300

65.8120 USD

Sale

12,925

65.6506 USD

Sale

17,496

65.5611 USD

Sale

17,500

65.8493 USD

Sale

19,800

65.8294 USD

Sale

21,074

65.9465 USD

Sale

23,084

65.7400 USD

Sale

43,980

65.9095 USD

Sale

50,688

65.7919 USD

Sale

88,395

65.7810 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

purchasing,

of

price

date

money

selling,

securities

paid/

varying etc

to which

received

option

relates

Call Option Purchasing

34,500

66 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

1.3893 USD

Call Option Purchasing

500

68 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.1880 USD

Call Option Selling

200

57 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

8.9000 USD

Call Option Selling

200

65 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.6300 USD

Call Option Selling

600

65 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

2.5000 USD

Call Option Selling

200

66 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.1600 USD

Call Option Selling

100

69 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.0200 USD

Call Option Selling

100

69 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.4200 USD

Call Option Selling

100

70 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.0200 USD

Call Option Selling

600

70 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.2600 USD

Call Option Selling

100

70 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.2900 USD

Call Option Selling

200

72 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.1000 USD

Call Option Selling

1,600

73 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.7262 USD

Call Option Selling

100

75 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.1700 USD

Call Option Selling

700

75 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.3914 USD

Call Option Selling

600

78 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.6016 USD

Call Option Selling

800

88 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.1000 USD

Put Option Purchasing

4,000

60 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.7175 USD

Put Option Purchasing

25,000

65 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

1.0798 USD

Put Option Purchasing

200

66 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.0100 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

66 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.7800 USD

Put Option Purchasing

2,000

67 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.8900 USD

Put Option Purchasing

1,000

67 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

1.4300 USD

Put Option Selling

300

55 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.5300 USD

Put Option Selling

4,000

60 USD

American

11 Oct 2019

0.5025 USD

Put Option Selling

200

63 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

2.0400 USD

Put Option Selling

500

65 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

3.0000 USD

Put Option Selling

1,100

66 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.5881 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES

Date of disclosure:

3 Sep 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name

Written or

Number of

Exercise

Type

Expiry

purchased

relevant securities

price

date

to which the option

or derivative

relates

Call Options

Written

-130,300

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-20,600

90.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-9,700

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-9,400

83.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-6,900

93.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,100

48.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

73.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-4,200

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,600

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,800

63.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,700

73.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,900

55.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,600

68.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,500

130.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

500

50.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

700

50.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

800

71.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Call Options Purchased

900

65.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,200

66.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

130.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-900

75.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-900

135.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

1,100

85.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,300

58.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-800

66.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-800

67.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-700

65.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-600

65.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-600

105.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-500

65.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,100

78.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,200

78.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-400

66.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-300

75.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-300

72.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Written

-300

120.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-200

65.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-200

67.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Put Options Written

9,000

60.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

60.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

14,600

70.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

100,000

65.0000

American Jan 15, 1919
Put Options Written

250,000

65.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-27,600

63.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-18,200

110.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-13,500

55.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-11,400

83.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-11,300

130.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-10,900

83.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-9,800

110.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-7,400

65.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Written

-7,300

98.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

100

61.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Written

100

63.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-2,600

55.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-2,300

80.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

200

68.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

400

58.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

500

58.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-2,100

65.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,000

80.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

700

68.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Put Options Written

900

83.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

300,900

60.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

1,000

70.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,200

73.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

58.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,000

83.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

1,200

45.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,300

55.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

1,400

68.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,500

68.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Put Options Written

1,600

66.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Put Options Written

2,000

58.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-800

93.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-700

43.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-700

70.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

68.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,300

48.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,400

50.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

3,600

43.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,900

55.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,400

69.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-200

78.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-200

57.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Call Options Written

-200

60.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

4,800

75.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

5,300

78.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

137,200

73.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

49,600

95.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

120.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

95.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

16,400

80.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

25,000

57.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

36,500

70.0000

American Jan 15, 1919
Put Options Written

36,500

70.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-27,800

60.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-14,600

88.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-12,100

95.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-5,000

43.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

100

73.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

105.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-4,300

50.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-3,200

58.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,600

105.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

300

78.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

400

40.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

400

70.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,200

85.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,000

45.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,000

67.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,900

70.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,900

115.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,600

110.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-1,600

75.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

700

68.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

66.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

50.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,000

78.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,000

60.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,600

66.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Written

-800

125.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-700

64.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-600

73.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-500

48.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-500

83.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-500

95.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,500

60.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,700

70.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,800

60.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

3,000

63.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-400

110.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

6,200

63.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

70.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

68.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

12,700

73.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

13,400

43.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

28,300

63.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

30,200

63.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-75,000

70.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-35,500

90.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-26,800

68.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-17,400

75.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Written

-16,800

85.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-15,000

88.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-13,600

100.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-10,800

80.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-6,900

105.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-5,100

85.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-4,500

75.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

100

60.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

67.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

72.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Written

-4,100

115.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-3,400

95.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-2,500

60.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-2,400

58.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

300

80.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

400

62.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Purchased

400

71.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Put Options Written

500

63.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-2,200

40.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-2,100

98.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

500

70.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Written

800

66.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Purchased

800

155.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

900

66.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

151,000

65.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,300

66.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

105.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-900

55.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,200

58.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,600

70.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-700

68.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Written

-600

65.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-600

73.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-500

64.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-300

110.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

5,900

68.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

6,100

73.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

6,500

68.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

58.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

61.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

59.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

69.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

75.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

125,000

80.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-100,100

120.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-49,200

60.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-11,200

65.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-7,500

110.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-6,000

70.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-5,900

75.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-5,000

35.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

100

71.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

63.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

75.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-3,700

93.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-3,100

145.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,800

43.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,700

125.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-2,500

185.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

200

88.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

300

70.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

300

63.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

400

73.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

400

69.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Call Options Purchased

400

65.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,300

115.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,100

78.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-1,500

93.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

500

64.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Purchased

500

68.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Written

600

55.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

900

61.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

1,000

64.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Put Options Written

1,000

68.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Put Options Written

1,000

48.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,400

45.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-1,400

90.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,300

93.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,100

60.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,100

80.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

60.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,400

65.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,800

69.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-800

50.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-700

68.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-500

64.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Written

-500

63.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Written

2,100

45.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

3,000

58.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,000

55.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

4,100

85.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-400

73.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-300

78.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-300

130.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-200

66.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Written

-200

78.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

63.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

13,400

80.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

16,000

70.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

18,100

60.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

32,800

58.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-74,600

85.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-48,100

65.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-25,000

82.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-24,100

78.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-18,100

95.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-5,600

70.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

100

80.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

100

78.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

100

78.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-3,000

68.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

200

67.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,600

75.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Written

300

35.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

300

70.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Purchased

300

72.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Put Options Written

400

33.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

400

71.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,200

83.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-2,100

40.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-2,100

115.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-2,000

63.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,000

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,900

58.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

800

75.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

1,000

68.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,000

65.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

67.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,000

100.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

1,500

73.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

1,500

45.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

1,900

63.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Written

-800

74.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

43.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,200

78.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,300

75.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-300

63.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

6,100

80.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-200

65.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-100

62.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

48.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

60.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

66.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

72.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

180.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

85.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

90.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

30,300

70.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

34,500

66.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-68,400

100.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-25,600

68.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-13,500

90.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-11,200

85.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-10,400

100.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-6,600

105.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-4,600

67.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Purchased

400

83.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

400

48.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,200

63.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,900

98.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

1,000

83.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,300

68.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

40.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-900

100.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,800

80.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-700

70.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-500

48.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-500

88.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,100

50.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,600

60.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,700

85.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,200

70.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-300

60.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Written

-300

93.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-200

55.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-200

105.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

6,000

105.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

73.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

65.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

75,000

70.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

180,000

60.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-25,000

83.0000

American Jan 15, 1919
Put Options Purchased

-14,700

60.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-14,000

90.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-9,500

73.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-9,400

90.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-7,200

70.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-6,800

100.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-6,500

95.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-6,400

88.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-5,100

95.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-5,000

100.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

66.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Written

200

59.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Written

-3,700

80.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-3,100

135.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

200

69.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

400

85.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,800

61.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,000

68.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,300

63.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

62.0000

American Oct 11, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

48.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

1,100

45.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,300

65.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-800

93.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-600

50.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,300

73.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

4,000

60.0000

American Oct 11, 2019
Call Options Written

-500

88.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-400

105.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-300

43.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-200

88.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,900

70.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Purchased

8,400

68.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

68.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

71.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Purchased

12,000

65.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

12,600

75.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

17,400

65.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Written

20,700

63.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Written

25,000

58.0000

American Jan 15, 1919

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005691/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 16:16:02 UTC
