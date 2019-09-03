Barclays : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC AMENDMENT

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
30 August 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,601,328
0.18%
3,168,189
0.21%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
2,399,681
0.16%
25,396
0.00%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
2,022,700
0.14%
1,398,800
0.09%
TOTAL:
7,023,709
0.48%
4,592,385
0.31%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
7
66.4200 USD
Purchase
11
66.4100 USD
Purchase
31
66.2000 USD
Purchase
31
66.0500 USD
Purchase
71
65.6311 USD
Purchase
100
65.5500 USD
Purchase
100
66.1000 USD
Purchase
100
65.6500 USD
Purchase
100
65.5900 USD
Purchase
131
65.6381 USD
Purchase
140
65.7754 USD
Purchase
180
66.3400 USD
Purchase
200
65.6950 USD
Purchase
200
65.6150 USD
Purchase
263
65.8474 USD
Purchase
300
65.6800 USD
Purchase
300
65.5466 USD
Purchase
300
65.5975 USD
Purchase
304
65.5642 USD
Purchase
400
65.5300 USD
Purchase
413
65.7059 USD
Purchase
500
65.6200 USD
Purchase
500
65.6420 USD
Purchase
500
65.9120 USD
Purchase
500
65.6730 USD
Purchase
559
65.6765 USD
Purchase
699
65.6271 USD
Purchase
700
65.8500 USD
Purchase
900
65.9033 USD
Purchase
900
65.8766 USD
Purchase
904
65.5738 USD
Purchase
944
65.6315 USD
Purchase
1,200
65.7350 USD
Purchase
1,200
65.8016 USD
Purchase
1,306
65.5419 USD
Purchase
1,377
65.6862 USD
Purchase
1,434
65.6240 USD
Purchase
1,591
65.5989 USD
Purchase
1,657
65.5676 USD
Purchase
2,800
65.7457 USD
Purchase
3,230
65.6545 USD
Purchase
4,001
65.6472 USD
Purchase
4,648
65.6818 USD
Purchase
4,839
65.8973 USD
Purchase
4,844
65.7106 USD
Purchase
5,461
65.5979 USD
Purchase
7,059
65.7489 USD
Purchase
7,097
65.8995 USD
Purchase
7,483
65.7589 USD
Purchase
8,800
65.7379 USD
Purchase
8,983
65.7017 USD
Purchase
11,301
65.6633 USD
Purchase
20,200
65.8636 USD
Purchase
21,316
65.7394 USD
Purchase
22,441
65.7400 USD
Purchase
24,795
65.7583 USD
Purchase
27,783
65.8598 USD
Purchase
29,323
65.8295 USD
Purchase
31,000
65.8390 USD
Purchase
33,719
65.9759 USD
Purchase
43,679
65.9095 USD
Sale
2
66.3100 USD
Sale
8
66.0850 USD
Sale
8
66.2200 USD
Sale
16
65.9500 USD
Sale
31
66.2000 USD
Sale
40
66.1950 USD
Sale
44
65.9363 USD
Sale
48
65.8900 USD
Sale
52
65.9000 USD
Sale
68
66.0685 USD
Sale
70
65.7700 USD
Sale
100
65.5900 USD
Sale
100
65.7800 USD
Sale
100
65.9350 USD
Sale
100
65.8600 USD
Sale
100
65.8500 USD
Sale
100
66.1000 USD
Sale
100
66.1300 USD
Sale
110
65.8080 USD
Sale
149
65.7974 USD
Sale
177
65.8366 USD
Sale
200
65.6450 USD
Sale
200
65.7650 USD
Sale
200
65.8150 USD
Sale
200
65.9250 USD
Sale
200
65.6025 USD
Sale
200
65.9950 USD
Sale
236
65.6943 USD
Sale
264
65.9811 USD
Sale
280
66.1792 USD
Sale
287
65.6100 USD
Sale
300
65.6033 USD
Sale
300
65.6116 USD
Sale
321
65.7706 USD
Sale
364
65.6353 USD
Sale
383
65.9969 USD
Sale
400
65.8887 USD
Sale
400
66.2175 USD
Sale
400
65.7862 USD
Sale
462
65.6729 USD
Sale
500
66.0400 USD
Sale
500
65.8400 USD
Sale
500
65.6050 USD
Sale
531
65.6174 USD
Sale
570
65.8405 USD
Sale
600
65.9325 USD
Sale
600
65.6000 USD
Sale
700
65.7921 USD
Sale
1,000
65.5920 USD
Sale
1,499
65.8946 USD
Sale
1,717
66.1836 USD
Sale
1,800
65.9747 USD
Sale
1,927
65.8484 USD
Sale
2,900
65.6127 USD
Sale
3,400
65.6835 USD
Sale
4,195
66.0975 USD
Sale
4,901
65.7551 USD
Sale
7,710
66.0251 USD
Sale
9,700
65.8218 USD
Sale
12,300
65.8120 USD
Sale
12,925
65.6506 USD
Sale
17,496
65.5611 USD
Sale
17,500
65.8493 USD
Sale
19,800
65.8294 USD
Sale
21,074
65.9465 USD
Sale
23,084
65.7400 USD
Sale
43,980
65.9095 USD
Sale
50,688
65.7919 USD
Sale
88,395
65.7810 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
34,500
66 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
1.3893 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
500
68 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.1880 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
57 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
8.9000 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
65 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.6300 USD
Call Option
Selling
600
65 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
2.5000 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
66 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.1600 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
69 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.0200 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
69 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.4200 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
70 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.0200 USD
Call Option
Selling
600
70 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.2600 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
70 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.2900 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
72 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.1000 USD
Call Option
Selling
1,600
73 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.7262 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
75 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.1700 USD
Call Option
Selling
700
75 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.3914 USD
Call Option
Selling
600
78 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.6016 USD
Call Option
Selling
800
88 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.1000 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
4,000
60 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.7175 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
25,000
65 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
1.0798 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
200
66 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.0100 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
66 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.7800 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
2,000
67 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.8900 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,000
67 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
1.4300 USD
Put Option
Selling
300
55 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.5300 USD
Put Option
Selling
4,000
60 USD
American
11 Oct 2019
0.5025 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
63 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
2.0400 USD
Put Option
Selling
500
65 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
3.0000 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,100
66 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.5881 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
3 Sep 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
Ap23
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Call Options
Written
-130,300
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-20,600
90.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,700
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-9,400
83.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,900
93.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,100
48.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
73.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,200
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,800
63.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,700
73.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,900
55.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,600
68.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
500
50.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
800
71.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
900
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,200
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-900
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,100
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-800
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
67.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-500
65.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,200
78.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
66.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
72.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-200
65.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
67.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
9,000
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
14,600
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
100,000
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
250,000
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-27,600
63.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-18,200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-13,500
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,400
83.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,300
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-10,900
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-9,800
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-7,400
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,300
98.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
61.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
63.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,300
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
68.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
400
58.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
58.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
65.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,000
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
68.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
900
83.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
300,900
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
70.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
58.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
83.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,200
45.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,400
68.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,500
68.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,600
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,000
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-800
93.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-700
43.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-700
70.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
48.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,400
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,600
43.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,400
69.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
57.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
4,800
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
5,300
78.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
137,200
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
49,600
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
16,400
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
25,000
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
36,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
36,500
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-27,800
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,600
88.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-12,100
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
43.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
73.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-4,300
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,200
58.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,600
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
78.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
40.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
85.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
45.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,000
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,900
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,900
115.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
700
68.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
50.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
78.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-800
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-700
64.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-600
73.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
48.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
83.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,700
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,800
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,000
63.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
110.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,200
63.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
68.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
12,700
73.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
13,400
43.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
28,300
63.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
30,200
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-35,500
90.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-26,800
68.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-17,400
75.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-16,800
85.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-15,000
88.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-13,600
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-10,800
80.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,900
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-4,500
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
60.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
72.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,100
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,400
95.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,500
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,400
58.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
62.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
71.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
63.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
40.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,100
98.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
70.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
800
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
900
66.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
151,000
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
66.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-900
55.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
58.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-700
68.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-300
110.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
5,900
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
6,100
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
6,500
68.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
58.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
61.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
59.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
69.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
125,000
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100,100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-49,200
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-11,200
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,500
110.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-6,000
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,900
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
35.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
71.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
63.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
75.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,700
93.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,100
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,800
43.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,700
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,500
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
88.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
63.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
69.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,300
115.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,100
78.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,500
93.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
64.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
500
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
600
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
900
61.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
64.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
68.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
48.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
45.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,400
90.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
93.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
65.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,800
69.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
50.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-700
68.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
63.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,100
45.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,000
58.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
4,100
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
73.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
78.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
130.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
78.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
63.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
13,400
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
16,000
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
18,100
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
32,800
58.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-74,600
85.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-48,100
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-25,000
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-24,100
78.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-18,100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,600
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
78.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
78.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
68.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
200
67.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,600
75.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
35.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
72.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
33.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
71.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,200
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
40.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,100
115.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,900
58.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
68.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
65.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
67.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
100.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
45.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,900
63.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-800
74.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
43.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,200
78.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,300
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,100
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
62.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
48.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
60.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
72.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
30,300
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
34,500
66.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-68,400
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-25,600
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-13,500
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-11,200
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-10,400
100.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-4,600
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
48.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
63.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,900
98.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,000
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
68.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
40.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-900
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,800
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
48.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
88.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,700
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,200
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
60.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
93.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
55.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
105.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,000
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
73.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
180,000
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-25,000
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Purchased
-14,700
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-14,000
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,500
73.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-9,400
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-7,200
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-6,800
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,500
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,400
88.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-5,100
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-5,000
100.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
59.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,700
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,100
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
69.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,800
61.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
68.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
63.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
62.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
48.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,100
45.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
93.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
50.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,300
73.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
4,000
60.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
88.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-400
105.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
43.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
88.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,900
70.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
8,400
68.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
68.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
71.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
12,000
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
12,600
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
17,400
65.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
20,700
63.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
25,000
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Notes
1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
2. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.
