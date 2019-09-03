Barclays : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC AMENDMENT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase and Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ABBVIE INC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 30 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,601,328 0.18% 3,168,189 0.21% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 2,399,681 0.16% 25,396 0.00% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 2,022,700 0.14% 1,398,800 0.09% TOTAL: 7,023,709 0.48% 4,592,385 0.31%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 7 66.4200 USD Purchase 11 66.4100 USD Purchase 31 66.2000 USD Purchase 31 66.0500 USD Purchase 71 65.6311 USD Purchase 100 65.5500 USD Purchase 100 66.1000 USD Purchase 100 65.6500 USD Purchase 100 65.5900 USD Purchase 131 65.6381 USD Purchase 140 65.7754 USD Purchase 180 66.3400 USD Purchase 200 65.6950 USD Purchase 200 65.6150 USD Purchase 263 65.8474 USD Purchase 300 65.6800 USD Purchase 300 65.5466 USD Purchase 300 65.5975 USD Purchase 304 65.5642 USD Purchase 400 65.5300 USD Purchase 413 65.7059 USD Purchase 500 65.6200 USD Purchase 500 65.6420 USD Purchase 500 65.9120 USD Purchase 500 65.6730 USD Purchase 559 65.6765 USD Purchase 699 65.6271 USD Purchase 700 65.8500 USD Purchase 900 65.9033 USD Purchase 900 65.8766 USD Purchase 904 65.5738 USD Purchase 944 65.6315 USD Purchase 1,200 65.7350 USD Purchase 1,200 65.8016 USD Purchase 1,306 65.5419 USD Purchase 1,377 65.6862 USD Purchase 1,434 65.6240 USD Purchase 1,591 65.5989 USD Purchase 1,657 65.5676 USD Purchase 2,800 65.7457 USD Purchase 3,230 65.6545 USD Purchase 4,001 65.6472 USD Purchase 4,648 65.6818 USD Purchase 4,839 65.8973 USD Purchase 4,844 65.7106 USD Purchase 5,461 65.5979 USD Purchase 7,059 65.7489 USD Purchase 7,097 65.8995 USD Purchase 7,483 65.7589 USD Purchase 8,800 65.7379 USD Purchase 8,983 65.7017 USD Purchase 11,301 65.6633 USD Purchase 20,200 65.8636 USD Purchase 21,316 65.7394 USD Purchase 22,441 65.7400 USD Purchase 24,795 65.7583 USD Purchase 27,783 65.8598 USD Purchase 29,323 65.8295 USD Purchase 31,000 65.8390 USD Purchase 33,719 65.9759 USD Purchase 43,679 65.9095 USD Sale 2 66.3100 USD Sale 8 66.0850 USD Sale 8 66.2200 USD Sale 16 65.9500 USD Sale 31 66.2000 USD Sale 40 66.1950 USD Sale 44 65.9363 USD Sale 48 65.8900 USD Sale 52 65.9000 USD Sale 68 66.0685 USD Sale 70 65.7700 USD Sale 100 65.5900 USD Sale 100 65.7800 USD Sale 100 65.9350 USD Sale 100 65.8600 USD Sale 100 65.8500 USD Sale 100 66.1000 USD Sale 100 66.1300 USD Sale 110 65.8080 USD Sale 149 65.7974 USD Sale 177 65.8366 USD Sale 200 65.6450 USD Sale 200 65.7650 USD Sale 200 65.8150 USD Sale 200 65.9250 USD Sale 200 65.6025 USD Sale 200 65.9950 USD Sale 236 65.6943 USD Sale 264 65.9811 USD Sale 280 66.1792 USD Sale 287 65.6100 USD Sale 300 65.6033 USD Sale 300 65.6116 USD Sale 321 65.7706 USD Sale 364 65.6353 USD Sale 383 65.9969 USD Sale 400 65.8887 USD Sale 400 66.2175 USD Sale 400 65.7862 USD Sale 462 65.6729 USD Sale 500 66.0400 USD Sale 500 65.8400 USD Sale 500 65.6050 USD Sale 531 65.6174 USD Sale 570 65.8405 USD Sale 600 65.9325 USD Sale 600 65.6000 USD Sale 700 65.7921 USD Sale 1,000 65.5920 USD Sale 1,499 65.8946 USD Sale 1,717 66.1836 USD Sale 1,800 65.9747 USD Sale 1,927 65.8484 USD Sale 2,900 65.6127 USD Sale 3,400 65.6835 USD Sale 4,195 66.0975 USD Sale 4,901 65.7551 USD Sale 7,710 66.0251 USD Sale 9,700 65.8218 USD Sale 12,300 65.8120 USD Sale 12,925 65.6506 USD Sale 17,496 65.5611 USD Sale 17,500 65.8493 USD Sale 19,800 65.8294 USD Sale 21,074 65.9465 USD Sale 23,084 65.7400 USD Sale 43,980 65.9095 USD Sale 50,688 65.7919 USD Sale 88,395 65.7810 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 34,500 66 USD American 20 Sep 2019 1.3893 USD Call Option Purchasing 500 68 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.1880 USD Call Option Selling 200 57 USD American 13 Sep 2019 8.9000 USD Call Option Selling 200 65 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.6300 USD Call Option Selling 600 65 USD American 20 Sep 2019 2.5000 USD Call Option Selling 200 66 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.1600 USD Call Option Selling 100 69 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.0200 USD Call Option Selling 100 69 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.4200 USD Call Option Selling 100 70 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.0200 USD Call Option Selling 600 70 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.2600 USD Call Option Selling 100 70 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.2900 USD Call Option Selling 200 72 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.1000 USD Call Option Selling 1,600 73 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.7262 USD Call Option Selling 100 75 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.1700 USD Call Option Selling 700 75 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.3914 USD Call Option Selling 600 78 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.6016 USD Call Option Selling 800 88 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.1000 USD Put Option Purchasing 4,000 60 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.7175 USD Put Option Purchasing 25,000 65 USD American 20 Sep 2019 1.0798 USD Put Option Purchasing 200 66 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.0100 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 66 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.7800 USD Put Option Purchasing 2,000 67 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.8900 USD Put Option Purchasing 1,000 67 USD American 6 Sep 2019 1.4300 USD Put Option Selling 300 55 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.5300 USD Put Option Selling 4,000 60 USD American 11 Oct 2019 0.5025 USD Put Option Selling 200 63 USD American 15 Nov 2019 2.0400 USD Put Option Selling 500 65 USD American 15 Nov 2019 3.0000 USD Put Option Selling 1,100 66 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.5881 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 3 Sep 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Call Options Written -130,300 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -20,600 90.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,700 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -9,400 83.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -6,900 93.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,100 48.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 73.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 200 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,200 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,600 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,000 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,800 63.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,700 73.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,900 55.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,600 68.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 500 50.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 700 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 800 71.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 900 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -1,200 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -900 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -900 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,100 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 58.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -800 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 67.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -500 65.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,100 78.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,200 78.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -400 66.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -300 72.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -300 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -200 65.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 67.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 9,000 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -100 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 14,600 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 100,000 65.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Written 250,000 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -27,600 63.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -18,200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -13,500 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -11,400 83.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -11,300 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -10,900 83.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -9,800 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -7,400 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -7,300 98.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 61.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 100 63.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,600 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,300 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 68.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 400 58.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 500 58.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,100 65.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 68.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 900 83.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300,900 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,000 70.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,200 73.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 58.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 83.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,200 45.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,400 68.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,500 68.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 1,600 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 2,000 58.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -800 93.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -700 43.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -700 70.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 68.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,300 48.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,400 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 3,600 43.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,900 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,400 69.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 78.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 57.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -200 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 4,800 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 5,300 78.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 137,200 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 49,600 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 16,400 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 25,000 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 36,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Written 36,500 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -27,800 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -14,600 88.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -12,100 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 43.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 73.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -4,300 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,200 58.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -2,600 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 300 78.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 400 40.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 85.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,000 45.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,000 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -1,900 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,900 115.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,600 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 700 68.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 50.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 78.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,600 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -800 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -700 64.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -600 73.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 48.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -500 83.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,500 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,700 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,800 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 3,000 63.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -400 110.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 6,200 63.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 70.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -100 68.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 12,700 73.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 13,400 43.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 28,300 63.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 30,200 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -35,500 90.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -26,800 68.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -17,400 75.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -16,800 85.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -15,000 88.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -13,600 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -10,800 80.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -6,900 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -4,500 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 60.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 67.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 72.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -4,100 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,400 95.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,500 60.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,400 58.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 400 62.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 71.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 500 63.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,200 40.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,100 98.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 70.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 800 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 900 66.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 151,000 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,300 66.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -900 55.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,200 58.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,600 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -700 68.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -600 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -600 73.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -500 64.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,200 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 110.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 5,900 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,100 73.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,500 68.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 58.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 61.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -100 59.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -100 69.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 125,000 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100,100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -49,200 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -11,200 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -7,500 110.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -6,000 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -5,900 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 35.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 71.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 63.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 75.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -3,700 93.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -3,100 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,800 43.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,700 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,500 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 200 88.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 300 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 300 63.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 400 73.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 69.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,300 115.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,100 78.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,500 93.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 500 64.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 500 68.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 600 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 900 61.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 64.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 68.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 48.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,400 45.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,400 90.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,300 93.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,200 65.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,100 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,100 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,400 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,800 69.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 50.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -700 68.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 64.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -500 63.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 2,100 45.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 3,000 58.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,000 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 4,100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 73.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 78.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -300 130.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -200 78.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -100 63.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 13,400 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 16,000 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 18,100 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 32,800 58.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -74,600 85.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -48,100 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -25,000 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -24,100 78.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -18,100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,600 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 100 78.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 78.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 68.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 200 67.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,600 75.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 300 35.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 70.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 72.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 400 33.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 71.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -2,200 83.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,100 40.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,100 115.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,000 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,900 58.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 68.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 65.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 67.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 100.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,500 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,500 45.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,900 63.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -800 74.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 43.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,200 78.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,300 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -300 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 6,100 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 62.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 48.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 60.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -100 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -100 72.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 30,300 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 34,500 66.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -68,400 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -25,600 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -13,500 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -11,200 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -10,400 100.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -6,600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -4,600 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 83.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 48.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 63.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,900 98.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,000 83.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,300 68.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 40.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -900 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,800 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 48.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -500 88.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,100 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,600 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,700 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,200 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 60.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -300 93.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 55.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -200 105.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 6,000 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 73.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 180,000 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -25,000 83.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Purchased -14,700 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -14,000 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,500 73.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -9,400 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -7,200 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -6,800 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -6,500 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -6,400 88.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -5,100 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -5,000 100.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 200 59.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -3,700 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -3,100 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 69.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 400 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,800 61.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 68.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,300 63.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 62.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 48.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,100 45.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -800 93.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 50.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,300 73.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 4,000 60.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Call Options Written -500 88.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -400 105.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 43.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 88.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,900 70.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 8,400 68.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 68.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -100 71.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,000 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 12,600 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 17,400 65.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 20,700 63.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 25,000 58.0000 American Jan 15, 1919

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005691/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC