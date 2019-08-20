Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/20 10:23:14 am
138.18 GBp   -1.72%
10:07aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC
PU
10:07aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ALLERGAN PLC
PU
06:47aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - merlin entertainments plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : FORM 8.3 – ALLERGAN PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 10:07am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 19 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,704,698

0.82%

1,477,183

0.45%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

1,334,200

0.41%

1,916,768

0.58%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

478,300

0.15%

410,900

0.13%

TOTAL:

4,517,198

1.38%

3,804,851

1.16%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

Purchase

7

159.5633 USD

Purchase

9

159.4700 USD

Purchase

10

159.4400 USD

Purchase

16

159.7400 USD

Purchase

21

159.6300 USD

Purchase

27

159.7100 USD

Purchase

89

159.5400 USD

Purchase

100

159.5100 USD

Purchase

100

159.4100 USD

Purchase

100

159.2700 USD

Purchase

100

159.7250 USD

Purchase

100

159.5500 USD

Purchase

200

159.4600 USD

Purchase

202

159.6575 USD

Purchase

300

159.3300 USD

Purchase

300

159.2266 USD

Purchase

300

159.4816 USD

Purchase

350

159.1539 USD

Purchase

400

159.6500 USD

Purchase

400

159.6075 USD

Purchase

400

159.5175 USD

Purchase

456

159.3535 USD

Purchase

500

159.4710 USD

Purchase

500

159.4720 USD

Purchase

500

159.5860 USD

Purchase

704

159.6627 USD

Purchase

900

159.4366 USD

Purchase

920

159.4371 USD

Purchase

1,100

159.4186 USD

Purchase

1,100

159.5354 USD

Purchase

1,131

159.5320 USD

Purchase

1,300

159.4715 USD

Purchase

1,803

159.5258 USD

Purchase

2,040

159.4378 USD

Purchase

2,200

159.6795 USD

Purchase

2,200

159.4247 USD

Purchase

2,561

159.3005 USD

Purchase

3,224

159.5604 USD

Purchase

3,700

159.4617 USD

Purchase

3,753

159.4026 USD

Purchase

3,985

159.4671 USD

Purchase

4,100

159.4746 USD

Purchase

4,331

159.4523 USD

Purchase

7,472

159.4323 USD

Purchase

13,182

159.4929 USD

Purchase

19,036

159.4603 USD

Purchase

20,476

159.4395 USD

Purchase

30,852

159.3927 USD

Purchase

36,464

159.2500 USD

Sale

10

159.4400 USD

Sale

15

159.2350 USD

Sale

21

159.6300 USD

Sale

35

158.7100 USD

Sale

89

159.5400 USD

Sale

100

159.1650 USD

Sale

100

158.7300 USD

Sale

100

158.6800 USD

Sale

100

159.2000 USD

Sale

100

159.2400 USD

Sale

100

159.5000 USD

Sale

100

159.4800 USD

Sale

116

159.7271 USD

Sale

127

159.7100 USD

Sale

143

159.2072 USD

Sale

200

159.5450 USD

Sale

200

159.6450 USD

Sale

200

159.2850 USD

Sale

207

159.4900 USD

Sale

300

159.4104 USD

Sale

300

159.4600 USD

Sale

300

159.5233 USD

Sale

300

159.5166 USD

Sale

307

159.5633 USD

Sale

350

158.7600 USD

Sale

500

159.4660 USD

Sale

778

159.1758 USD

Sale

1,000

159.3142 USD

Sale

1,000

159.5007 USD

Sale

1,000

159.5720 USD

Sale

1,000

159.4702 USD

Sale

1,100

159.6795 USD

Sale

1,400

159.6321 USD

Sale

2,575

159.5753 USD

Sale

2,600

159.4791 USD

Sale

3,100

159.4760 USD

Sale

4,400

159.5594 USD

Sale

7,123

159.5108 USD

Sale

10,040

159.2531 USD

Sale

18,211

159.2500 USD

Sale

25,000

159.4820 USD

Sale

38,065

159.3880 USD

Sale

43,731

159.4475 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

purchasing,

of

price

date

money

selling,

securities

paid/

varying etc

to which

received

option

relates

Call Option Purchasing

100

175 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.6500 USD

Call Option Purchasing

100

185 USD

American

20 Dec 2019

0.2200 USD

Call Option Selling

100

163 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

1.8400 USD

Put Option Purchasing

100

145 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.4500 USD

Put Option Purchasing

300

147 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

4.9000 USD

Put Option Selling

400

80 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

0.1950 USD

Put Option Selling

500

90 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

0.3640 USD

Put Option Selling

2,500

120 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

1.8500 USD

Put Option Selling

700

125 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.7142 USD

Put Option Selling

300

145 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

5.0000 USD

Put Option Selling

100

147 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.9000 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES

Date of disclosure:

20 Aug 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or

Number of

Exercise

Type

Expiry

purchased

relevant securities

price

date

to which the option

or derivative

relates

Put Options Purchased

-3,700

155.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-500

155.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-500

170.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,000

165.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-500

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,100

160.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,000

115.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-900

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,700

165.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-800

160.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

165.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

100

170.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options Purchased

500

185.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

1,200

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

100

130.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

5,200

165.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,300

250.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

18,100

165.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,800

175.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,100

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-2,400

185.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-10,000

210.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Call Options Written

-400

155.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

700

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

700

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

1,600

155.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

700

90.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-700

175.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

135.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,900

90.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-500

150.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,700

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-5,300

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-200

110.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-200

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-4,200

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

170.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-100

155.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

1,000

190.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,700

175.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,100

170.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,400

140.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,000

170.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,700

200.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,100

290.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

150.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

10,000

140.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options Written

100

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

400

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

800

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-700

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-200

120.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-6,000

160.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

4,700

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,500

160.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,900

170.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

163.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

6,100

160.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,000

155.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,200

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

5,500

170.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,000

165.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

3,400

185.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

140.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

210.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-4,500

220.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

400

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

1,000

85.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

400

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

100

145.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

2,800

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

300

100.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

149,800

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,500

165.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,900

160.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-8,600

130.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-5,700

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

170.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-5,400

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-22,500

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,000

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

300

145.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

7,900

160.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

180.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-25,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-7,000

300.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

163.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-500

220.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-3,700

155.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

23,800

140.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-500

150.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-39,200

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

145.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-200

170.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,100

160.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,000

165.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,600

190.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

700

160.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

175.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,100

170.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,600

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

200

185.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

900

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-600

205.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,500

270.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,700

225.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-4,300

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,200

195.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

240.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

7,000

120.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

100

140.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

4,700

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

2,500

120.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

10,000

140.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,600

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

3,100

115.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-600

115.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,300

160.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,300

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-100

150.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-100

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

160.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-800

175.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-400

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

145.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,000

160.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

300

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,900

165.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

168.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-6,100

200.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

135.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-12,800

210.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-18,000

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,800

230.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

13,700

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

200

145.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-103,100

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

110.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-19,800

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

175.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-3,600

80.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,600

135.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

800

180.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

150.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

1,900

175.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

12,100

180.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

300

160.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,500

170.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options Written

-9,100

170.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

215.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,000

175.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-4,500

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

1,300

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

20,000

170.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options Written

500

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

6,700

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,000

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

900

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-200

147.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

140.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-400

155.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,500

160.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,100

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,100

180.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

4,500

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

500

175.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-600

250.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,500

140.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-2,000

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

195.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-600

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-4,500

260.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

25,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,200

95.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

200

145.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

6,500

150.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

3,600

125.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

8,200

150.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

1,600

155.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options Written

20,000

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Notes

  1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
  1. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005501/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 14:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
10:07aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC
PU
10:07aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ALLERGAN PLC
PU
06:47aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - merlin entertainments plc
PU
06:47aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GR
PU
03:29aBARCLAYS : Activist Bramson still pushing for Barclays overhaul
RE
08/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors, banks lead FTSE 100; Greene King soars on M&..
RE
08/19BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - abbvie plc
PU
08/19BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - green reit plc
PU
08/19BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - COBHAM PLC
PU
08/19BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - ONESAVINGS BANK PLC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 270 M
EBIT 2019 7 539 M
Net income 2019 3 534 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,03%
P/E ratio 2019 6,69x
P/E ratio 2020 6,04x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 24 240 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 189,20  GBp
Last Close Price 140,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 99,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-6.59%29 423
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.34%347 483
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%264 260
BANK OF AMERICA9.70%253 837
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.80%199 376
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.30%186 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group