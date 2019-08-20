Barclays : FORM 8.3 – ALLERGAN PLC

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
19 August 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,704,698
0.82%
1,477,183
0.45%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
1,334,200
0.41%
1,916,768
0.58%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
478,300
0.15%
410,900
0.13%
TOTAL:
4,517,198
1.38%
3,804,851
1.16%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
7
159.5633 USD
Purchase
9
159.4700 USD
Purchase
10
159.4400 USD
Purchase
16
159.7400 USD
Purchase
21
159.6300 USD
Purchase
27
159.7100 USD
Purchase
89
159.5400 USD
Purchase
100
159.5100 USD
Purchase
100
159.4100 USD
Purchase
100
159.2700 USD
Purchase
100
159.7250 USD
Purchase
100
159.5500 USD
Purchase
200
159.4600 USD
Purchase
202
159.6575 USD
Purchase
300
159.3300 USD
Purchase
300
159.2266 USD
Purchase
300
159.4816 USD
Purchase
350
159.1539 USD
Purchase
400
159.6500 USD
Purchase
400
159.6075 USD
Purchase
400
159.5175 USD
Purchase
456
159.3535 USD
Purchase
500
159.4710 USD
Purchase
500
159.4720 USD
Purchase
500
159.5860 USD
Purchase
704
159.6627 USD
Purchase
900
159.4366 USD
Purchase
920
159.4371 USD
Purchase
1,100
159.4186 USD
Purchase
1,100
159.5354 USD
Purchase
1,131
159.5320 USD
Purchase
1,300
159.4715 USD
Purchase
1,803
159.5258 USD
Purchase
2,040
159.4378 USD
Purchase
2,200
159.6795 USD
Purchase
2,200
159.4247 USD
Purchase
2,561
159.3005 USD
Purchase
3,224
159.5604 USD
Purchase
3,700
159.4617 USD
Purchase
3,753
159.4026 USD
Purchase
3,985
159.4671 USD
Purchase
4,100
159.4746 USD
Purchase
4,331
159.4523 USD
Purchase
7,472
159.4323 USD
Purchase
13,182
159.4929 USD
Purchase
19,036
159.4603 USD
Purchase
20,476
159.4395 USD
Purchase
30,852
159.3927 USD
Purchase
36,464
159.2500 USD
Sale
10
159.4400 USD
Sale
15
159.2350 USD
Sale
21
159.6300 USD
Sale
35
158.7100 USD
Sale
89
159.5400 USD
Sale
100
159.1650 USD
Sale
100
158.7300 USD
Sale
100
158.6800 USD
Sale
100
159.2000 USD
Sale
100
159.2400 USD
Sale
100
159.5000 USD
Sale
100
159.4800 USD
Sale
116
159.7271 USD
Sale
127
159.7100 USD
Sale
143
159.2072 USD
Sale
200
159.5450 USD
Sale
200
159.6450 USD
Sale
200
159.2850 USD
Sale
207
159.4900 USD
Sale
300
159.4104 USD
Sale
300
159.4600 USD
Sale
300
159.5233 USD
Sale
300
159.5166 USD
Sale
307
159.5633 USD
Sale
350
158.7600 USD
Sale
500
159.4660 USD
Sale
778
159.1758 USD
Sale
1,000
159.3142 USD
Sale
1,000
159.5007 USD
Sale
1,000
159.5720 USD
Sale
1,000
159.4702 USD
Sale
1,100
159.6795 USD
Sale
1,400
159.6321 USD
Sale
2,575
159.5753 USD
Sale
2,600
159.4791 USD
Sale
3,100
159.4760 USD
Sale
4,400
159.5594 USD
Sale
7,123
159.5108 USD
Sale
10,040
159.2531 USD
Sale
18,211
159.2500 USD
Sale
25,000
159.4820 USD
Sale
38,065
159.3880 USD
Sale
43,731
159.4475 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
100
175 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.6500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
185 USD
American
20 Dec 2019
0.2200 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
163 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
1.8400 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
145 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.4500 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
300
147 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
4.9000 USD
Put Option
Selling
400
80 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
0.1950 USD
Put Option
Selling
500
90 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
0.3640 USD
Put Option
Selling
2,500
120 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
1.8500 USD
Put Option
Selling
700
125 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.7142 USD
Put Option
Selling
300
145 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
5.0000 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
147 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.9000 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
20 Aug 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
Ap23
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Put Options
Purchased
-3,700
155.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-500
155.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
170.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
165.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
160.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
115.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-900
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
165.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
160.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
165.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
170.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
500
185.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
130.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,200
165.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,300
250.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
18,100
165.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,800
175.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,400
185.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-10,000
210.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Call Options
Written
-400
155.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
700
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
700
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,600
155.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
700
90.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
175.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
135.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,900
90.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-500
150.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,300
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
110.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,200
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
170.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
155.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
190.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,700
175.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
170.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,400
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
170.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,700
200.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,100
290.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
150.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
10,000
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
100
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
800
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-700
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
120.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-6,000
160.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,700
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
160.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,900
170.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
163.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
6,100
160.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
155.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
5,500
170.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
165.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
3,400
185.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
140.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
210.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,500
220.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,000
85.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
145.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
2,800
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
100.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
149,800
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
165.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,900
160.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-8,600
130.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,700
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
170.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,400
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-22,500
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
145.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
7,900
160.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
180.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-25,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-7,000
300.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
163.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
220.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,700
155.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
23,800
140.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
150.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-39,200
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
145.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
170.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
160.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
165.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,600
190.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
160.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
175.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,100
170.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
185.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
900
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-600
205.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
270.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,700
225.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-4,300
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,200
195.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
240.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
7,000
120.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
4,700
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,500
120.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
10,000
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,600
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,100
115.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
115.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,300
160.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
150.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
160.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-800
175.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
145.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,000
160.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
300
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
165.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
168.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,100
200.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
135.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-12,800
210.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-18,000
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,800
230.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
13,700
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
145.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-103,100
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
110.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-19,800
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
175.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
80.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,600
135.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
180.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
150.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,900
175.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
12,100
180.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
160.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,500
170.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-9,100
170.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
215.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
175.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-4,500
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,300
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
20,000
170.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
500
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,700
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
900
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
147.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
155.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
160.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,100
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
180.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,500
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
175.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-600
250.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,500
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,000
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
195.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-600
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
260.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
25,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,200
95.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
145.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,500
150.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,600
125.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
8,200
150.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,600
155.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
20,000
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
