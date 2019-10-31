Log in
Barclays : FORM 8.3 – ALLERGAN PLC

10/31/2019 | 06:57am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 30 October 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

3,835,193

1.17%

2,254,670

0.69%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

1,991,200

0.61%

1,968,389

0.60%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

858,700

0.26%

539,700

0.16%

TOTAL:

6,685,093

2.04%

4,762,759

1.45%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

Purchase

10

175.8570 USD

Purchase

100

175.7400 USD

Purchase

100

174.5600 USD

Purchase

100

174.6100 USD

Purchase

516

175.7000 USD

Purchase

600

175.3450 USD

Purchase

1,014

175.3174 USD

Purchase

1,200

175.7995 USD

Purchase

1,276

175.2483 USD

Purchase

1,390

175.2797 USD

Purchase

1,394

175.7900 USD

Purchase

1,468

175.4455 USD

Purchase

1,500

174.5514 USD

Purchase

3,644

175.4826 USD

Purchase

3,655

175.2170 USD

Purchase

4,800

175.2985 USD

Purchase

5,000

175.2700 USD

Purchase

6,275

175.3365 USD

Purchase

9,868

175.3923 USD

Purchase

10,589

175.3387 USD

Purchase

15,130

175.7551 USD

Purchase

21,351

175.3283 USD

Sale

1

175.7800 USD

Sale

1

175.5100 USD

Sale

10

175.8570 USD

Sale

83

175.8200 USD

Sale

99

175.7778 USD

Sale

100

174.5800 USD

Sale

100

174.5900 USD

Sale

100

175.7500 USD

Sale

100

175.0000 USD

Sale

100

174.8500 USD

Sale

100

174.6100 USD

Sale

121

175.3628 USD

Sale

200

174.5100 USD

Sale

200

174.5407 USD

Sale

200

175.2150 USD

Sale

316

175.7000 USD

Sale

400

174.5500 USD

Sale

400

174.5450 USD

Sale

500

175.8546 USD

Sale

500

174.5480 USD

Sale

600

175.0450 USD

Sale

699

174.7316 USD

Sale

700

174.8103 USD

Sale

808

174.7575 USD

Sale

1,000

175.3739 USD

Sale

1,017

175.7999 USD

Sale

1,496

175.7900 USD

Sale

1,500

175.2386 USD

Sale

3,200

175.3528 USD

Sale

4,400

175.3006 USD

Sale

6,172

175.3290 USD

Sale

7,887

174.9248 USD

Sale

11,926

175.7148 USD

Sale

15,130

175.7551 USD

Sale

32,414

175.3617 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

purchasing,

of

price

date

money

selling,

securities

paid/

varying etc

to which

received

option

relates

Call Option Purchasing

800

160 USD

American

21 Jan 2022

22.9800 USD

Call Option Purchasing

100

175 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

2.4300 USD

Call Option Selling

800

155 USD

American

15 Jan 2021

25.9600 USD

Call Option Selling

100

165 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

11.1400 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure: 31 Oct 2019
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or

Number of

Exercise

Type

Expiry

purchased

relevant securities

price

date

to which the option

or derivative

relates

Call Options Purchased

1,000

190.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,200

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

900

90.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

4,600

155.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

15,800

165.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

700

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

700

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

4,300

250.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,100

100.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,600

175.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

100

135.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

130.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

500

185.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

2,500

175.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

800

180.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-500

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,000

165.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-4,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-400

155.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,500

155.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Written

-2,100

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-100

177.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,300

185.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-300

165.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-7,100

155.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

190.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-500

170.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-50,000

160.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-700

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

200

170.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,000

190.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

500

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

26,500

170.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

900

145.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

12,900

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

5,900

160.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,400

170.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

36,400

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

300

145.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

66,500

140.0000

American

Mar 20, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,800

140.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,100

290.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-10,800

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,700

200.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-100

155.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-300

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-700

175.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-200

110.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-300

150.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,700

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-5,300

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-400

135.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,900

90.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-200

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

400

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

6,000

165.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

300

100.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,500

160.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,300

165.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

12,400

170.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

5,100

170.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

1,000

85.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

2,800

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

7,600

185.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

149,800

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

9,500

170.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

400

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

100

145.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

5,800

160.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

3,200

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

4,700

140.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

2,300

155.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

210.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-200

140.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-66,500

160.0000

American

Mar 20, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-1,200

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-4,500

220.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

4,100

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

46,000

140.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

800

160.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Call Options Purchased

100

180.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

100

165.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

6,400

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

300

145.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-3,000

160.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-7,400

130.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-100

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-1,500

170.0000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-1,500

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-2,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-29,800

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-5,300

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-22,500

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

177.5000

American

Nov 8, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-2,400

170.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-7,000

300.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

220.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,100

165.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

200

180.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,700

175.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

175.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Written

29,300

140.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

400

185.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

3,100

115.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

2,500

120.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

9,800

160.0000

American

Mar 20, 2020

Call Options Purchased

2,600

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

900

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

12,700

160.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

2,000

115.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

7,000

120.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Purchased

800

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

4,700

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

50,000

140.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

4,600

190.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

1,800

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Written

100

140.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-12,400

150.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-200

165.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,200

195.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-1,700

225.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-39,200

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-4,100

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

140.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

170.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Written

-600

205.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,500

270.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-100

240.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

500

230.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

4,000

160.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Written

13,700

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

33,600

150.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

4,300

165.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

300

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

150.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-500

135.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,800

230.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-6,100

200.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-22,800

210.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-17,900

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-300

160.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-2,300

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-300

165.0000

American

Mar 20, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-400

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

165.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-100

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

175.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options Written

-200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-1,900

175.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

100

170.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,800

175.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

1,300

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

500

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

100

150.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Purchased

800

180.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

300

160.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Purchased

3,500

135.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

12,100

180.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

7,100

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

600

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

25,500

120.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

7,400

170.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

1,300

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-106,300

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

215.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

175.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options Written

-4,500

150.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-19,700

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,000

200.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-600

110.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-3,600

80.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

31,900

150.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

6,800

115.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Written

4,200

125.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options Purchased

1,700

180.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Written

3,000

200.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

5,600

145.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options Purchased

4,500

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Purchased

1,100

175.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

25,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

40,000

170.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Written

9,300

160.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Put Options Written

1,200

95.0000

American

Dec 20, 2019

Call Options Written

-2,200

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-600

250.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options Purchased

-2,000

160.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options Purchased

-4,500

130.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-9,600

140.0000

American

Mar 20, 2020

Call Options Written

-100

195.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options Purchased

-100

172.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options Written

-600

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-4,500

260.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options Written

-1,500

140.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005456/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 10:56:09 UTC
