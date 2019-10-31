Barclays : FORM 8.3 – ALLERGAN PLC

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
30 October 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
3,835,193
1.17%
2,254,670
0.69%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
1,991,200
0.61%
1,968,389
0.60%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
858,700
0.26%
539,700
0.16%
TOTAL:
6,685,093
2.04%
4,762,759
1.45%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
10
175.8570 USD
Purchase
100
175.7400 USD
Purchase
100
174.5600 USD
Purchase
100
174.6100 USD
Purchase
516
175.7000 USD
Purchase
600
175.3450 USD
Purchase
1,014
175.3174 USD
Purchase
1,200
175.7995 USD
Purchase
1,276
175.2483 USD
Purchase
1,390
175.2797 USD
Purchase
1,394
175.7900 USD
Purchase
1,468
175.4455 USD
Purchase
1,500
174.5514 USD
Purchase
3,644
175.4826 USD
Purchase
3,655
175.2170 USD
Purchase
4,800
175.2985 USD
Purchase
5,000
175.2700 USD
Purchase
6,275
175.3365 USD
Purchase
9,868
175.3923 USD
Purchase
10,589
175.3387 USD
Purchase
15,130
175.7551 USD
Purchase
21,351
175.3283 USD
Sale
1
175.7800 USD
Sale
1
175.5100 USD
Sale
10
175.8570 USD
Sale
83
175.8200 USD
Sale
99
175.7778 USD
Sale
100
174.5800 USD
Sale
100
174.5900 USD
Sale
100
175.7500 USD
Sale
100
175.0000 USD
Sale
100
174.8500 USD
Sale
100
174.6100 USD
Sale
121
175.3628 USD
Sale
200
174.5100 USD
Sale
200
174.5407 USD
Sale
200
175.2150 USD
Sale
316
175.7000 USD
Sale
400
174.5500 USD
Sale
400
174.5450 USD
Sale
500
175.8546 USD
Sale
500
174.5480 USD
Sale
600
175.0450 USD
Sale
699
174.7316 USD
Sale
700
174.8103 USD
Sale
808
174.7575 USD
Sale
1,000
175.3739 USD
Sale
1,017
175.7999 USD
Sale
1,496
175.7900 USD
Sale
1,500
175.2386 USD
Sale
3,200
175.3528 USD
Sale
4,400
175.3006 USD
Sale
6,172
175.3290 USD
Sale
7,887
174.9248 USD
Sale
11,926
175.7148 USD
Sale
15,130
175.7551 USD
Sale
32,414
175.3617 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
800
160 USD
American
21 Jan 2022
22.9800 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
175 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
2.4300 USD
Call Option
Selling
800
155 USD
American
15 Jan 2021
25.9600 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
165 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
11.1400 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
31 Oct 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
Ap23
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
190.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
900
90.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
4,600
155.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
15,800
165.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
700
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
700
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
4,300
250.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,100
100.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
175.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
135.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
130.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
500
185.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
175.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
800
180.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
165.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-400
155.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
155.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,100
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
177.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,300
185.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
165.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-7,100
155.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
190.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
170.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-50,000
160.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
170.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
190.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
26,500
170.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
900
145.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
12,900
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
5,900
160.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,400
170.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
36,400
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
300
145.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
66,500
140.0000
American
Mar 20, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,800
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,100
290.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-10,800
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,700
200.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
155.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
175.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
110.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
150.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,300
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
135.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,900
90.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
6,000
165.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
100.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
160.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,300
165.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
12,400
170.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,100
170.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
85.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,800
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
7,600
185.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
149,800
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
9,500
170.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
145.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
5,800
160.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,700
140.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
155.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
210.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
140.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-66,500
160.0000
American
Mar 20, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
220.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,100
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
46,000
140.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
160.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Purchased
100
180.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
165.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,400
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
145.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
160.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-7,400
130.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,500
170.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-29,800
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,300
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-22,500
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
177.5000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,400
170.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-7,000
300.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
220.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
165.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
180.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,700
175.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
175.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
29,300
140.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
185.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,100
115.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,500
120.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
9,800
160.0000
American
Mar 20, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
900
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
12,700
160.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,000
115.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
7,000
120.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
4,700
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
50,000
140.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,600
190.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,800
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-12,400
150.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-200
165.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,200
195.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,700
225.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-39,200
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,100
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
140.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
170.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
205.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
270.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
240.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
230.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,000
160.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
13,700
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
33,600
150.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,300
165.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
150.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
135.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,800
230.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,100
200.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-22,800
210.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-17,900
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
160.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-300
165.0000
American
Mar 20, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
165.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
175.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,900
175.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
170.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,800
175.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,300
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
150.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
800
180.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
160.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,500
135.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
12,100
180.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
7,100
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
600
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
25,500
120.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
7,400
170.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,300
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-106,300
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
215.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
175.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-4,500
150.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-19,700
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
200.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
110.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
80.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
31,900
150.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,800
115.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
4,200
125.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,700
180.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,000
200.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
5,600
145.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,500
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
175.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
25,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
40,000
170.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
9,300
160.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,200
95.0000
American
Dec 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,200
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-600
250.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
160.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,500
130.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,600
140.0000
American
Mar 20, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
195.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
172.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
260.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
140.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
