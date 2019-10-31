Barclays : FORM 8.3 – ALLERGAN PLC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 30 October 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 3,835,193 1.17% 2,254,670 0.69% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 1,991,200 0.61% 1,968,389 0.60% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 858,700 0.26% 539,700 0.16% TOTAL: 6,685,093 2.04% 4,762,759 1.45%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 10 175.8570 USD Purchase 100 175.7400 USD Purchase 100 174.5600 USD Purchase 100 174.6100 USD Purchase 516 175.7000 USD Purchase 600 175.3450 USD Purchase 1,014 175.3174 USD Purchase 1,200 175.7995 USD Purchase 1,276 175.2483 USD Purchase 1,390 175.2797 USD Purchase 1,394 175.7900 USD Purchase 1,468 175.4455 USD Purchase 1,500 174.5514 USD Purchase 3,644 175.4826 USD Purchase 3,655 175.2170 USD Purchase 4,800 175.2985 USD Purchase 5,000 175.2700 USD Purchase 6,275 175.3365 USD Purchase 9,868 175.3923 USD Purchase 10,589 175.3387 USD Purchase 15,130 175.7551 USD Purchase 21,351 175.3283 USD Sale 1 175.7800 USD Sale 1 175.5100 USD Sale 10 175.8570 USD Sale 83 175.8200 USD Sale 99 175.7778 USD Sale 100 174.5800 USD Sale 100 174.5900 USD Sale 100 175.7500 USD Sale 100 175.0000 USD Sale 100 174.8500 USD Sale 100 174.6100 USD Sale 121 175.3628 USD Sale 200 174.5100 USD Sale 200 174.5407 USD Sale 200 175.2150 USD Sale 316 175.7000 USD Sale 400 174.5500 USD Sale 400 174.5450 USD Sale 500 175.8546 USD Sale 500 174.5480 USD Sale 600 175.0450 USD Sale 699 174.7316 USD Sale 700 174.8103 USD Sale 808 174.7575 USD Sale 1,000 175.3739 USD Sale 1,017 175.7999 USD Sale 1,496 175.7900 USD Sale 1,500 175.2386 USD Sale 3,200 175.3528 USD Sale 4,400 175.3006 USD Sale 6,172 175.3290 USD Sale 7,887 174.9248 USD Sale 11,926 175.7148 USD Sale 15,130 175.7551 USD Sale 32,414 175.3617 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 800 160 USD American 21 Jan 2022 22.9800 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 175 USD American 15 Nov 2019 2.4300 USD Call Option Selling 800 155 USD American 15 Jan 2021 25.9600 USD Call Option Selling 100 165 USD American 15 Nov 2019 11.1400 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 31 Oct 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Call Options Purchased 1,000 190.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,200 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 900 90.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 4,600 155.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 15,800 165.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 700 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 700 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 4,300 250.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,100 100.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,600 175.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 100 135.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 130.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 500 185.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 2,500 175.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 800 180.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,000 165.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -400 155.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,500 155.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -2,100 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 177.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -2,300 185.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 165.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -7,100 155.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 190.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 170.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -50,000 160.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 200 170.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 190.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 500 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 26,500 170.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 900 145.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 12,900 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 5,900 160.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,400 170.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 36,400 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 300 145.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 66,500 140.0000 American Mar 20, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,800 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,100 290.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -10,800 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,200 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,700 200.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 155.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 175.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 110.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -300 150.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,700 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,300 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 135.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,900 90.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 400 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 6,000 165.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300 100.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,300 165.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 12,400 170.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 5,100 170.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 85.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 2,800 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 7,600 185.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 149,800 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 9,500 170.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 400 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 145.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 5,800 160.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,200 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,700 140.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,300 155.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 210.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 140.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -66,500 160.0000 American Mar 20, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,200 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 220.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,100 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 46,000 140.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 160.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Purchased 100 180.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 6,400 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 145.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,000 160.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -7,400 130.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,500 170.0000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,500 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -29,800 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,300 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -22,500 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 177.5000 American Nov 8, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,400 170.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -7,000 300.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 220.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,100 165.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 180.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,700 175.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 175.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Written 29,300 140.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 185.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 3,100 115.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 2,500 120.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 9,800 160.0000 American Mar 20, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,600 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 900 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 12,700 160.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 2,000 115.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 7,000 120.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 4,700 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 50,000 140.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,600 190.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,800 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 140.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -12,400 150.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -200 165.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,200 195.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,700 225.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -39,200 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -4,100 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 140.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 170.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -600 205.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 270.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 240.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 500 230.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,000 160.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 13,700 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 33,600 150.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,300 165.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 150.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 135.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,800 230.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -6,100 200.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -22,800 210.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -17,900 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,300 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 165.0000 American Mar 20, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 175.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,900 175.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 170.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,800 175.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,300 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 500 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 150.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 800 180.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 160.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,500 135.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,100 180.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 7,100 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 600 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 25,500 120.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 7,400 170.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,300 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -106,300 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 215.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 175.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -4,500 150.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -19,700 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 200.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 110.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,600 80.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 31,900 150.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 6,800 115.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 4,200 125.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,700 180.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 3,000 200.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 5,600 145.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,500 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,100 175.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 25,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 40,000 170.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 9,300 160.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,200 95.0000 American Dec 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,200 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -600 250.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,000 160.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,500 130.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,600 140.0000 American Mar 20, 2020 Call Options Written -100 195.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 172.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -600 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 260.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 140.0000 American Jan 15, 2021

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

