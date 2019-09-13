Log in
Barclays : FORM 8.3 – COBHAM PLC

09/13/2019 | 08:37am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose COBHAM PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 12 September 2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 2.5p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:

39,548,478

1.65%

16,361,942

0.68%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

452,559

0.02%

30,381,984

1.27%

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

TOTAL:

40,001,037

1.67%

46,743,926

1.95%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale

Number of

Price per unit
security

securities

2.5p ordinary Purchase

89

1.5765 GBP
2.5p ordinary Purchase

130

1.6000 GBP
2.5p ordinary Purchase

130

1.5770 GBP
2.5p ordinary Purchase

1,959

1.5780 GBP
2.5p ordinary Purchase

1,984

1.5797 GBP
2.5p ordinary Purchase

5,128

1.5777 GBP
2.5p ordinary Purchase

7,625

1.5740 GBP
2.5p ordinary Purchase

27,782

1.5779 GBP
2.5p ordinary Purchase

34,129

1.5673 GBP
2.5p ordinary Purchase

37,802

1.5630 GBP
2.5p ordinary Purchase

37,807

1.5714 GBP
2.5p ordinary Purchase

123,175

1.5694 GBP
2.5p ordinary Purchase

167,254

1.5603 GBP
2.5p ordinary Purchase

482,740

1.5690 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

958

1.5691 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

1,980

1.5684 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

1,984

1.5797 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

5,128

1.5777 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

6,299

1.5772 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

6,683

1.5685 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

15,833

1.5739 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

16,311

1.5780 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

16,823

1.5721 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

34,762

1.5630 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

36,853

1.5779 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

194,251

1.5623 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

269,837

1.5709 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

297,064

1.5745 GBP
2.5p ordinary Sale

523,570

1.5666 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per
relevant description

reference

unit
security

securities

2.5p ordinary SWAP Long

4,721

1.5657 GBP
2.5p ordinary SWAP Long

5,360

1.5648 GBP
2.5p ordinary SWAP Long

6,299

1.5772 GBP
2.5p ordinary SWAP Long

15,833

1.5739 GBP
2.5p ordinary SWAP Long

16,486

1.5722 GBP
2.5p ordinary SWAP Long

20,464

1.5676 GBP
2.5p ordinary SWAP Long

26,837

1.5746 GBP
2.5p ordinary SWAP Long

214,460

1.5716 GBP
2.5p ordinary SWAP Long

274,045

1.5712 GBP
2.5p ordinary CFD Long

293,546

1.5629 GBP
2.5p ordinary CFD Short

359

1.5732 GBP
2.5p ordinary CFD Short

13,248

1.5802 GBP
2.5p ordinary CFD Short

47,619

1.5742 GBP
2.5p ordinary CFD Short

49,470

1.5754 GBP
2.5p ordinary SWAP Short

100,674

1.5703 GBP
2.5p ordinary SWAP Short

193,817

1.5692 GBP
2.5p ordinary SWAP Short

280,648

1.5663 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

13 Sep 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005241/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 12:36:02 UTC
