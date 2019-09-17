Log in
Barclays : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - HONG KONG EXCHANGES & CLEARING LTD

09/17/2019 | 07:12am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

HONG KONG EXCHANGES & CLEARING LTD

relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

16 September 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal

YES:

trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: ordinary NPV
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:

1,246,456

0.10%

741,604

0.06%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

257,562

0.02%

635,182

0.05%

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

11,000

0.00%

TOTAL:

1,504,018

0.12%

1,387,786

0.11%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale

Total number of

Highest price per unit

Lowest price per unit

security

securities

paid/received

paid/received

ordinary NPV Purchase

345,500

238.6000 HKD

234.6 HKD

ordinary NPV Sale

170,400

238.0000 HKD

234.9216 HKD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per

relevant description

reference

unit

security

securities

ordinary NPV SWAP Long

1,000

237.6000 HKD

ordinary NPV SWAP Long

1,800

238.0000 HKD

ordinary NPV SWAP Long

14,200

237.3014 HKD

ordinary NPV CFD Long

23,600

234.9216 HKD

ordinary NPV SWAP Long

30,500

237.2380 HKD

ordinary NPV CFD Short

1,500

238.2848 HKD

ordinary NPV SWAP Short

4,600

235.5565 HKD

ordinary NPV CFD Short

10,500

235.2796 HKD

ordinary NPV SWAP Short

13,100

235.3908 HKD

ordinary NPV SWAP Short

57,000

235.5438 HKD

ordinary NPV SWAP Short

153,400

235.4142 HKD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES

Date of disclosure:

17 Sep 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
are being disclosed:
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose HONG KONG EXCHANGES & CLEARING LTD
relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry
of description purchasing,

of

price

date
relevant selling,

securities

per unit

security varying etc

to which

option

relates

ordinary NPV Call Options Written

-10,500

250.0000

American

27 Sep 2019
ordinary NPV Call Options Written

-500

245.0000

American

27 Sep 2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005582/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 11:11:00 UTC
