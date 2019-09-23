Barclays : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC (d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 20 Sept 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES : HONG KONG EXCHANGES & CLEARING LTD

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 6 79/86 p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 2,410,051 0.69% 1,743,711 0.50% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 404,875 0.12% 1,574,391 0.45% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 2,814,926 0.80% 3,318,102 0.95%

Class of relevant security: Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: (2) Cash-settled derivatives: (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit security securities paid/received paid/received 6 79/86 p ordinary Purchase 123,176 72.5000 GBP 71.88 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary Sale 115,309 72.5000 GBP 71.8 GBP (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Long 4 72.0725 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 58 71.8593 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Long 250 72.1535 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Long 359 72.1880 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Long 416 72.2102 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 517 71.9091 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 1,558 72.0432 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 12,470 72.2408 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Long 17,176 72.4942 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 40,383 72.0937 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 1 72.1072 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 13 72.3672 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 23 72.2673 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 70 72.1817 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 71 71.9722 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 91 72.0058 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 112 72.3454 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 164 72.5000 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 190 72.2461 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 412 72.3665 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 522 72.1816 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 698 72.2564 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 1,006 71.9709 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 1,360 72.2292 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 1,751 71.9755 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 2,000 72.4283 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 6,062 71.6800 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 6,125 72.1184 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 11,504 71.6857 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 23,858 72.1346 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 26,114 71.8394 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

Date of disclosure: 23 Sept 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

