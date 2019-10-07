Barclays : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC relevant securities this form relates: (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC principal trader is connected (d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 04 October 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal YES: trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? HONG KONG EXCHANGES & CLEARING LTD

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 6 79/86 p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 2,542,756 0.73% 1,606,450 0.46% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 274,406 0.08% 1,582,478 0.45% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (4) TOTAL: 2,817,162 0.81% 3,188,928 0.91%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit security securities paid/received paid/received 6 79/86 p ordinary Purchase 101,155 73.8200 GBP 72.8882 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary Sale 100,479 73.8200 GBP 71.68 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 10 73.0600 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 14 72.7200 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 115 73.0000 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 125 71.6800 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Long 281 73.5045 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 293 73.1816 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Long 1,102 73.5689 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Long 3,113 73.5311 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 3,844 73.2759 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 6,043 73.2909 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 15,601 73.1669 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Long 20,545 73.3042 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 9 73.2400 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 37 73.0608 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 46 73.1400 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 83 73.5173 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 115 73.0000 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 152 73.5172 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 329 73.4169 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 805 73.8207 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 1,000 73.2060 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 1,204 73.4056 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary CFD Short 1,740 73.8259 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 3,379 73.0256 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 5,216 73.2411 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 6,881 73.8757 GBP 6 79/86 p ordinary SWAP Short 27,242 73.5724 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 7 Oct 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005347/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC