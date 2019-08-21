Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/21 09:12:30 am
139.66 GBp   +0.85%
08:58aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC
PU
08:58aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC
PU
08:58aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC
PU
Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC

08/21/2019 | 08:58am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 20 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,680,615

0.18%

3,018,810

0.20%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

2,224,433

0.15%

25,396

0.00%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

1,959,500

0.13%

1,434,400

0.10%

TOTAL:

6,864,548

0.46%

4,478,606

0.30%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit

Purchase

6

67.3400 USD

Purchase

27

66.6900 USD

Purchase

37

66.6700 USD

Purchase

41

67.5100 USD

Purchase

93

66.5600 USD

Purchase

94

67.2300 USD

Purchase

100

66.7050 USD

Purchase

100

67.9900 USD

Purchase

100

68.2500 USD

Purchase

100

67.4300 USD

Purchase

100

67.4100 USD

Purchase

100

67.3750 USD

Purchase

100

66.9300 USD

Purchase

100

66.8000 USD

Purchase

157

67.3910 USD

Purchase

165

66.3900 USD

Purchase

174

66.7494 USD

Purchase

182

67.3000 USD

Purchase

200

67.4900 USD

Purchase

200

66.8400 USD

Purchase

200

67.4200 USD

Purchase

200

67.5450 USD

Purchase

200

67.3300 USD

Purchase

200

66.7250 USD

Purchase

218

66.7756 USD

Purchase

300

68.3400 USD

Purchase

300

66.5966 USD

Purchase

300

67.6633 USD

Purchase

343

66.6311 USD

Purchase

359

68.0509 USD

Purchase

370

68.0000 USD

Purchase

400

68.3325 USD

Purchase

400

67.0325 USD

Purchase

400

67.4550 USD

Purchase

400

67.1175 USD

Purchase

532

66.7857 USD

Purchase

598

66.6972 USD

Purchase

600

67.3550 USD

Purchase

618

66.5939 USD

Purchase

647

67.6739 USD

Purchase

650

66.5929 USD

Purchase

700

66.8842 USD

Purchase

802

67.6021 USD

Purchase

874

67.8727 USD

Purchase

899

66.7617 USD

Purchase

1,000

66.5640 USD

Purchase

1,027

66.6664 USD

Purchase

1,100

67.8936 USD

Purchase

1,221

67.2170 USD

Purchase

1,700

68.3335 USD

Purchase

2,100

67.1395 USD

Purchase

2,165

67.3323 USD

Purchase

2,218

67.3181 USD

Purchase

2,407

67.0671 USD

Purchase

2,565

67.2502 USD

Purchase

3,500

66.7851 USD

Purchase

3,667

67.8700 USD

Purchase

3,725

68.3508 USD

Purchase

3,800

66.6828 USD

Purchase

4,018

68.3272 USD

Purchase

4,224

67.7972 USD

Purchase

4,400

66.9196 USD

Purchase

4,636

68.3275 USD

Purchase

4,724

67.8963 USD

Purchase

5,229

67.8803 USD

Purchase

6,000

66.6800 USD

Purchase

6,957

66.9635 USD

Purchase

8,521

68.3273 USD

Purchase

8,622

68.3291 USD

Purchase

8,731

68.3347 USD

Purchase

9,105

67.1752 USD

Purchase

9,500

67.2937 USD

Purchase

12,100

67.5175 USD

Purchase

12,200

67.4516 USD

Purchase

12,300

68.3088 USD

Purchase

12,749

68.3295 USD

Purchase

15,006

68.2986 USD

Purchase

15,138

68.3270 USD

Purchase

23,550

66.9809 USD

Purchase

25,000

68.2000 USD

Purchase

26,700

68.3000 USD

Purchase

29,082

66.9232 USD

Purchase

29,598

68.3236 USD

Purchase

34,800

66.5671 USD

Purchase

42,749

67.2779 USD

Purchase

44,285

66.5700 USD

Purchase

51,256

68.2810 USD

Purchase

55,262

66.4100 USD

Purchase

57,888

66.9152 USD

Purchase

61,800

67.4546 USD

Purchase

85,400

67.2748 USD

Purchase

278,251

67.5469 USD

Sale

6

66.6900 USD

Sale

18

66.7100 USD

Sale

43

66.7900 USD

Sale

51

66.4300 USD

Sale

65

67.3200 USD

Sale

81

68.0900 USD

Sale

91

67.3700 USD

Sale

98

66.7700 USD

Sale

100

66.3800 USD

Sale

100

66.6550 USD

Sale

100

66.6800 USD

Sale

100

66.7650 USD

Sale

100

67.2100 USD

Sale

100

68.0750 USD

Sale

100

68.1700 USD

Sale

100

68.3100 USD

Sale

100

68.3300 USD

Sale

100

68.4350 USD

Sale

109

67.2788 USD

Sale

172

67.1870 USD

Sale

173

67.8648 USD

Sale

174

66.7494 USD

Sale

200

66.7525 USD

Sale

200

68.3500 USD

Sale

200

68.3350 USD

Sale

200

68.2900 USD

Sale

200

68.2750 USD

Sale

200

68.0950 USD

Sale

200

67.7200 USD

Sale

200

67.6950 USD

Sale

200

66.8400 USD

Sale

200

66.8950 USD

Sale

218

66.7756 USD

Sale

240

66.6666 USD

Sale

272

68.0552 USD

Sale

277

68.0317 USD

Sale

295

66.4000 USD

Sale

300

67.7033 USD

Sale

300

68.3450 USD

Sale

300

68.3383 USD

Sale

337

66.4311 USD

Sale

380

66.5485 USD

Sale

388

67.3483 USD

Sale

389

66.4238 USD

Sale

399

66.7625 USD

Sale

400

66.7600 USD

Sale

481

68.3076 USD

Sale

600

68.3400 USD

Sale

600

67.2000 USD

Sale

600

67.6500 USD

Sale

620

66.4626 USD

Sale

722

66.8166 USD

Sale

800

67.1487 USD

Sale

849

66.4594 USD

Sale

900

67.5555 USD

Sale

900

67.3377 USD

Sale

1,000

67.0240 USD

Sale

1,000

67.6700 USD

Sale

1,102

66.5799 USD

Sale

1,162

67.5834 USD

Sale

1,200

67.8875 USD

Sale

1,236

66.4438 USD

Sale

1,300

66.6123 USD

Sale

1,310

66.5487 USD

Sale

1,381

67.9528 USD

Sale

1,500

67.2280 USD

Sale

1,600

66.5215 USD

Sale

1,700

68.3335 USD

Sale

1,724

66.5898 USD

Sale

1,840

66.5793 USD

Sale

2,000

66.5445 USD

Sale

2,000

66.8882 USD

Sale

2,000

67.3202 USD

Sale

2,200

68.3159 USD

Sale

2,362

67.8963 USD

Sale

2,454

67.2330 USD

Sale

2,626

66.5894 USD

Sale

2,657

66.5757 USD

Sale

2,692

66.6161 USD

Sale

2,897

66.6370 USD

Sale

3,000

67.1498 USD

Sale

3,003

66.4641 USD

Sale

3,300

67.5627 USD

Sale

3,325

67.4310 USD

Sale

3,439

67.4326 USD

Sale

3,700

67.2054 USD

Sale

4,295

66.5587 USD

Sale

4,900

67.2444 USD

Sale

5,503

67.8266 USD

Sale

6,507

66.5243 USD

Sale

7,649

66.5780 USD

Sale

9,033

67.1740 USD

Sale

9,289

67.4880 USD

Sale

9,413

67.5438 USD

Sale

10,793

67.6694 USD

Sale

11,300

67.5000 USD

Sale

11,500

67.0491 USD

Sale

12,602

67.4026 USD

Sale

13,338

67.0452 USD

Sale

14,065

67.4730 USD

Sale

16,666

67.8435 USD

Sale

17,530

66.4100 USD

Sale

19,662

67.5096 USD

Sale

23,954

66.4818 USD

Sale

25,000

68.2000 USD

Sale

26,087

66.4603 USD

Sale

26,940

67.6255 USD

Sale

32,476

67.1776 USD

Sale

34,900

67.2299 USD

Sale

38,293

67.4623 USD

Sale

50,002

67.5776 USD

Sale

52,300

67.5357 USD

Sale

70,400

67.3236 USD

Sale

84,013

66.7690 USD

Sale

108,503

67.4547 USD

Sale

200,000

68.2967 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
purchasing, of price date money
selling, securities paid/
varying etc to which received
option
relates

Call Option

Purchasing

200

55 USD

American

18 Sep 2020

14.4000 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

10,500

60 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

8.8419 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

600

65 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

2.0200 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

200

65 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

5.1500 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

400

65 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

5.7000 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

500

67 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

1.9340 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

200

67 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

2.0300 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

200

68 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.4500 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

200

68 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.5100 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

1,700

68 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

1.0329 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

3,600

68 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

1.5508 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

500

68 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

1.4400 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

1,500

68 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

2.2540 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

200

69 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.1100 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

500

69 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.5220 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

2,800

69 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.9296 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

69 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.9700 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

600

70 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.3866 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

700

70 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.4600 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

70 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.5000 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

4,700

70 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.8027 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

700

70 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.8100 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

3,100

70 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

1.4283 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

1,300

70 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

1.7584 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

2,200

70 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

2.8163 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

200

71 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.3000 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

400

71 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.7500 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

400

71 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.8100 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

72 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.4100 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

10,800

73 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.2245 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

700

73 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.8685 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

700

73 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.8500 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

73 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

2.2000 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

73 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

3.1300 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

400

75 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.1000 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

75 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.4800 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

2,500

75 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

1.1972 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

900

80 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.5077 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

59 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

7.8000 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

60 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

6.9000 USD

Call Option

Selling

300

60 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

9.4000 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

63 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

6.0000 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

64 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

3.4000 USD

Call Option

Selling

29,900

65 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

2.5568 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

65 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

2.3000 USD

Call Option

Selling

300

65 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

2.9600 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

65 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

3.4000 USD

Call Option

Selling

700

65 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

6.5000 USD

Call Option

Selling

400

66 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

1.2200 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

66 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

1.3800 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

67 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

1.0300 USD

Call Option

Selling

700

67 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

1.0500 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

67 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

1.2400 USD

Call Option

Selling

400

68 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

1.5000 USD

Call Option

Selling

700

68 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

1.5100 USD

Call Option

Selling

1,500

68 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

3.2000 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

69 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.1500 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

69 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.4500 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

69 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.4700 USD

Call Option

Selling

700

70 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.1100 USD

Call Option

Selling

3,000

70 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.1900 USD

Call Option

Selling

3,400

73 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

1.2600 USD

Call Option

Selling

4,100

80 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.2107 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

80 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

0.6900 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

80 USD

American

15 Jan 2021

2.8100 USD

Call Option

Selling

300

88 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.0200 USD

Call Option

Selling

200

93 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.0600 USD

Call Option

Selling

5,000

100 USD

American

18 Sep 2020

0.2700 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

1,000

60 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

2.3200 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

20,000

60 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

2.3500 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

2,000

65 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.3400 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

100

65 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.9200 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

100

67 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

1.3900 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

800

67 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

1.5300 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

800

68 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

1.6400 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

200

70 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

6.6550 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

500

75 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

10.8000 USD

Put Option

Selling

600

50 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.5500 USD

Put Option

Selling

1,500

55 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.4980 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

55 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

1.2300 USD

Put Option

Selling

600

55 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

1.4100 USD

Put Option

Selling

4,800

58 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.7222 USD

Put Option

Selling

400

60 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.2100 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

60 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.7600 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

63 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.0400 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

63 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.0500 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

63 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.4000 USD

Put Option

Selling

300

63 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.3933 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

63 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

1.0500 USD

Put Option

Selling

500

63 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

3.3500 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

64 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.0700 USD

Put Option

Selling

5,200

64 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.1176 USD

Put Option

Selling

500

64 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

1.0700 USD

Put Option

Selling

1,300

65 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.1630 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

65 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.5900 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

65 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.7900 USD

Put Option

Selling

1,000

65 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

4.2200 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

66 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.1600 USD

Put Option

Selling

500

66 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.4000 USD

Put Option

Selling

600

66 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.4100 USD

Put Option

Selling

300

67 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.2400 USD

Put Option

Selling

300

68 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.7400 USD

Put Option

Selling

200

68 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.7900 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

75 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

6.7000 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure: 21 Aug 2019
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry
purchased relevant securities price date
to which the option
or derivative
relates

Put Options

Purchased

-300

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-800

67.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-900

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,900

55.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,400

73.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-3,300

63.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-3,400

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,600

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,100

48.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-9,700

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

8,900

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,100

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

500

50.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

250,000

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

100,000

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Call Options

Purchased

10,900

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,100

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

700

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

600

71.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

78.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

73.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

60.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

72.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

72.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-130,300

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

65.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-900

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,500

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,100

68.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,800

63.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-6,900

93.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-8,800

83.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-20,600

90.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

78.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

68.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-700

43.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

58.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

73.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,100

65.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,600

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-4,500

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-10,900

83.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-13,500

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-27,900

63.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

49,600

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

5,300

78.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

4,500

64.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Written

3,600

43.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,800

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

1,400

68.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,100

65.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Written

300,900

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

900

83.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

700

45.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

600

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

58.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

63.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

61.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

75.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Written

36,500

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

36,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options

Written

25,000

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

8,100

66.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

136,700

73.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,700

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,900

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,300

69.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,200

68.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,400

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,300

48.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

900

68.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

700

68.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

58.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

72.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-800

93.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-800

70.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,000

83.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,200

67.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,000

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,500

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-7,300

98.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-8,400

66.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-9,800

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-11,200

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-11,400

83.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-18,200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-200

65.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

48.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

50.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,600

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,000

45.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,200

58.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-4,400

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,000

43.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-27,700

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

6,100

63.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

3,000

63.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

700

68.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

40.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

78.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

73.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

28,300

63.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

13,400

43.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

8,900

73.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,800

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,700

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,500

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,600

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

73.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

80.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

30,200

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

68.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

70.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

68.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-400

110.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

95.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

83.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-700

73.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-800

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,000

78.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,200

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,500

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,900

115.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,200

85.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,600

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,700

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-12,100

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-14,600

88.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

61.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

58.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

55.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

40.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,400

58.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-26,700

68.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

152,100

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,000

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

63.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

62.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

60.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

125,000

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

5,900

73.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

5,700

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

5,500

68.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,800

69.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

58.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

600

70.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

71.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

65.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

67.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

59.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

110.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

64.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-700

68.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,000

73.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,100

75.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,200

73.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,300

66.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

98.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,300

95.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-4,100

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-5,100

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-6,900

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-9,300

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-10,700

80.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-13,600

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-14,200

88.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-16,800

85.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-17,400

75.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-35,500

90.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-100

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

78.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-400

73.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

64.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-700

65.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-800

50.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,400

45.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,300

43.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,600

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,000

35.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,900

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,000

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-11,800

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-49,600

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

4,100

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

2,700

58.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

2,100

45.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

48.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

68.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

64.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

600

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

500

64.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

73.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

88.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

32,800

58.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

10,900

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,000

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,400

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

800

69.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

500

68.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

69.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

71.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

74.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

63.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

71.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

17,100

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

13,400

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

63.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

78.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

130.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

63.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-700

68.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,300

93.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,400

90.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,500

93.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

78.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,300

115.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,500

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,700

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-3,100

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,700

93.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-7,500

110.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100,100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

48.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

62.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

68.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

43.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,900

58.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,100

40.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

68.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,600

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-23,000

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,100

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,900

63.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,600

60.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,500

45.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,500

73.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

68.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

300

67.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

35.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

78.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

100

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

30,300

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,600

75.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,700

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

78.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

65.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

600

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

300

72.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

67.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

70.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

85.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

60.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

64.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-800

74.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,000

100.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,100

115.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,200

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-3,800

70.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-8,400

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-14,100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-24,100

78.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-25,000

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-74,500

85.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

55.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

60.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

48.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

40.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

68.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-25,100

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,000

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,000

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

1,000

63.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Written

180,000

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

3,900

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,600

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,100

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

500

83.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

48.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

105.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

74.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

93.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

88.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-900

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,900

98.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,200

63.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-6,600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-10,400

100.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-11,200

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-13,500

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-15,100

71.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-68,400

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

68.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

88.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

43.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-400

69.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

50.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-800

93.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

48.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,300

63.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-6,800

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,900

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-9,400

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-9,500

73.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-14,000

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,100

45.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

400

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

200

59.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

25,000

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options

Written

20,100

63.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

17,400

65.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

13,800

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

11,800

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

6,000

68.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,900

70.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,100

73.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,900

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,500

67.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

68.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-400

105.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

88.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,700

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,100

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,700

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-4,500

78.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-5,000

100.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-5,100

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-6,400

88.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-6,500

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-14,000

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-25,000

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Call Options

Written

-28,900

65.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Notes

  1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
  1. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005388/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 12:57:07 UTC
