Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC 0 08/21/2019 | 08:58am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ABBVIE INC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 20 August 2019 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,680,615 0.18% 3,018,810 0.20% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 2,224,433 0.15% 25,396 0.00% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 1,959,500 0.13% 1,434,400 0.10% TOTAL: 6,864,548 0.46% 4,478,606 0.30% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 6 67.3400 USD Purchase 27 66.6900 USD Purchase 37 66.6700 USD Purchase 41 67.5100 USD Purchase 93 66.5600 USD Purchase 94 67.2300 USD Purchase 100 66.7050 USD Purchase 100 67.9900 USD Purchase 100 68.2500 USD Purchase 100 67.4300 USD Purchase 100 67.4100 USD Purchase 100 67.3750 USD Purchase 100 66.9300 USD Purchase 100 66.8000 USD Purchase 157 67.3910 USD Purchase 165 66.3900 USD Purchase 174 66.7494 USD Purchase 182 67.3000 USD Purchase 200 67.4900 USD Purchase 200 66.8400 USD Purchase 200 67.4200 USD Purchase 200 67.5450 USD Purchase 200 67.3300 USD Purchase 200 66.7250 USD Purchase 218 66.7756 USD Purchase 300 68.3400 USD Purchase 300 66.5966 USD Purchase 300 67.6633 USD Purchase 343 66.6311 USD Purchase 359 68.0509 USD Purchase 370 68.0000 USD Purchase 400 68.3325 USD Purchase 400 67.0325 USD Purchase 400 67.4550 USD Purchase 400 67.1175 USD Purchase 532 66.7857 USD Purchase 598 66.6972 USD Purchase 600 67.3550 USD Purchase 618 66.5939 USD Purchase 647 67.6739 USD Purchase 650 66.5929 USD Purchase 700 66.8842 USD Purchase 802 67.6021 USD Purchase 874 67.8727 USD Purchase 899 66.7617 USD Purchase 1,000 66.5640 USD Purchase 1,027 66.6664 USD Purchase 1,100 67.8936 USD Purchase 1,221 67.2170 USD Purchase 1,700 68.3335 USD Purchase 2,100 67.1395 USD Purchase 2,165 67.3323 USD Purchase 2,218 67.3181 USD Purchase 2,407 67.0671 USD Purchase 2,565 67.2502 USD Purchase 3,500 66.7851 USD Purchase 3,667 67.8700 USD Purchase 3,725 68.3508 USD Purchase 3,800 66.6828 USD Purchase 4,018 68.3272 USD Purchase 4,224 67.7972 USD Purchase 4,400 66.9196 USD Purchase 4,636 68.3275 USD Purchase 4,724 67.8963 USD Purchase 5,229 67.8803 USD Purchase 6,000 66.6800 USD Purchase 6,957 66.9635 USD Purchase 8,521 68.3273 USD Purchase 8,622 68.3291 USD Purchase 8,731 68.3347 USD Purchase 9,105 67.1752 USD Purchase 9,500 67.2937 USD Purchase 12,100 67.5175 USD Purchase 12,200 67.4516 USD Purchase 12,300 68.3088 USD Purchase 12,749 68.3295 USD Purchase 15,006 68.2986 USD Purchase 15,138 68.3270 USD Purchase 23,550 66.9809 USD Purchase 25,000 68.2000 USD Purchase 26,700 68.3000 USD Purchase 29,082 66.9232 USD Purchase 29,598 68.3236 USD Purchase 34,800 66.5671 USD Purchase 42,749 67.2779 USD Purchase 44,285 66.5700 USD Purchase 51,256 68.2810 USD Purchase 55,262 66.4100 USD Purchase 57,888 66.9152 USD Purchase 61,800 67.4546 USD Purchase 85,400 67.2748 USD Purchase 278,251 67.5469 USD Sale 6 66.6900 USD Sale 18 66.7100 USD Sale 43 66.7900 USD Sale 51 66.4300 USD Sale 65 67.3200 USD Sale 81 68.0900 USD Sale 91 67.3700 USD Sale 98 66.7700 USD Sale 100 66.3800 USD Sale 100 66.6550 USD Sale 100 66.6800 USD Sale 100 66.7650 USD Sale 100 67.2100 USD Sale 100 68.0750 USD Sale 100 68.1700 USD Sale 100 68.3100 USD Sale 100 68.3300 USD Sale 100 68.4350 USD Sale 109 67.2788 USD Sale 172 67.1870 USD Sale 173 67.8648 USD Sale 174 66.7494 USD Sale 200 66.7525 USD Sale 200 68.3500 USD Sale 200 68.3350 USD Sale 200 68.2900 USD Sale 200 68.2750 USD Sale 200 68.0950 USD Sale 200 67.7200 USD Sale 200 67.6950 USD Sale 200 66.8400 USD Sale 200 66.8950 USD Sale 218 66.7756 USD Sale 240 66.6666 USD Sale 272 68.0552 USD Sale 277 68.0317 USD Sale 295 66.4000 USD Sale 300 67.7033 USD Sale 300 68.3450 USD Sale 300 68.3383 USD Sale 337 66.4311 USD Sale 380 66.5485 USD Sale 388 67.3483 USD Sale 389 66.4238 USD Sale 399 66.7625 USD Sale 400 66.7600 USD Sale 481 68.3076 USD Sale 600 68.3400 USD Sale 600 67.2000 USD Sale 600 67.6500 USD Sale 620 66.4626 USD Sale 722 66.8166 USD Sale 800 67.1487 USD Sale 849 66.4594 USD Sale 900 67.5555 USD Sale 900 67.3377 USD Sale 1,000 67.0240 USD Sale 1,000 67.6700 USD Sale 1,102 66.5799 USD Sale 1,162 67.5834 USD Sale 1,200 67.8875 USD Sale 1,236 66.4438 USD Sale 1,300 66.6123 USD Sale 1,310 66.5487 USD Sale 1,381 67.9528 USD Sale 1,500 67.2280 USD Sale 1,600 66.5215 USD Sale 1,700 68.3335 USD Sale 1,724 66.5898 USD Sale 1,840 66.5793 USD Sale 2,000 66.5445 USD Sale 2,000 66.8882 USD Sale 2,000 67.3202 USD Sale 2,200 68.3159 USD Sale 2,362 67.8963 USD Sale 2,454 67.2330 USD Sale 2,626 66.5894 USD Sale 2,657 66.5757 USD Sale 2,692 66.6161 USD Sale 2,897 66.6370 USD Sale 3,000 67.1498 USD Sale 3,003 66.4641 USD Sale 3,300 67.5627 USD Sale 3,325 67.4310 USD Sale 3,439 67.4326 USD Sale 3,700 67.2054 USD Sale 4,295 66.5587 USD Sale 4,900 67.2444 USD Sale 5,503 67.8266 USD Sale 6,507 66.5243 USD Sale 7,649 66.5780 USD Sale 9,033 67.1740 USD Sale 9,289 67.4880 USD Sale 9,413 67.5438 USD Sale 10,793 67.6694 USD Sale 11,300 67.5000 USD Sale 11,500 67.0491 USD Sale 12,602 67.4026 USD Sale 13,338 67.0452 USD Sale 14,065 67.4730 USD Sale 16,666 67.8435 USD Sale 17,530 66.4100 USD Sale 19,662 67.5096 USD Sale 23,954 66.4818 USD Sale 25,000 68.2000 USD Sale 26,087 66.4603 USD Sale 26,940 67.6255 USD Sale 32,476 67.1776 USD Sale 34,900 67.2299 USD Sale 38,293 67.4623 USD Sale 50,002 67.5776 USD Sale 52,300 67.5357 USD Sale 70,400 67.3236 USD Sale 84,013 66.7690 USD Sale 108,503 67.4547 USD Sale 200,000 68.2967 USD (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 200 55 USD American 18 Sep 2020 14.4000 USD Call Option Purchasing 10,500 60 USD American 17 Jan 2020 8.8419 USD Call Option Purchasing 600 65 USD American 23 Aug 2019 2.0200 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 65 USD American 15 Nov 2019 5.1500 USD Call Option Purchasing 400 65 USD American 17 Jan 2020 5.7000 USD Call Option Purchasing 500 67 USD American 30 Aug 2019 1.9340 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 67 USD American 20 Sep 2019 2.0300 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 68 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.4500 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 68 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.5100 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,700 68 USD American 30 Aug 2019 1.0329 USD Call Option Purchasing 3,600 68 USD American 30 Aug 2019 1.5508 USD Call Option Purchasing 500 68 USD American 6 Sep 2019 1.4400 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,500 68 USD American 20 Sep 2019 2.2540 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 69 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.1100 USD Call Option Purchasing 500 69 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.5220 USD Call Option Purchasing 2,800 69 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.9296 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 69 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.9700 USD Call Option Purchasing 600 70 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.3866 USD Call Option Purchasing 700 70 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.4600 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 70 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.5000 USD Call Option Purchasing 4,700 70 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.8027 USD Call Option Purchasing 700 70 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.8100 USD Call Option Purchasing 3,100 70 USD American 18 Oct 2019 1.4283 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,300 70 USD American 15 Nov 2019 1.7584 USD Call Option Purchasing 2,200 70 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.8163 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 71 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.3000 USD Call Option Purchasing 400 71 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.7500 USD Call Option Purchasing 400 71 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.8100 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 72 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.4100 USD Call Option Purchasing 10,800 73 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.2245 USD Call Option Purchasing 700 73 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.8685 USD Call Option Purchasing 700 73 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.8500 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 73 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.2000 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 73 USD American 19 Jun 2020 3.1300 USD Call Option Purchasing 400 75 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.1000 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 75 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.4800 USD Call Option Purchasing 2,500 75 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.1972 USD Call Option Purchasing 900 80 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.5077 USD Call Option Selling 100 59 USD American 30 Aug 2019 7.8000 USD Call Option Selling 100 60 USD American 30 Aug 2019 6.9000 USD Call Option Selling 300 60 USD American 19 Jun 2020 9.4000 USD Call Option Selling 100 63 USD American 20 Sep 2019 6.0000 USD Call Option Selling 200 64 USD American 23 Aug 2019 3.4000 USD Call Option Selling 29,900 65 USD American 23 Aug 2019 2.5568 USD Call Option Selling 200 65 USD American 30 Aug 2019 2.3000 USD Call Option Selling 300 65 USD American 6 Sep 2019 2.9600 USD Call Option Selling 200 65 USD American 6 Sep 2019 3.4000 USD Call Option Selling 700 65 USD American 19 Jun 2020 6.5000 USD Call Option Selling 400 66 USD American 23 Aug 2019 1.2200 USD Call Option Selling 100 66 USD American 23 Aug 2019 1.3800 USD Call Option Selling 200 67 USD American 23 Aug 2019 1.0300 USD Call Option Selling 700 67 USD American 30 Aug 2019 1.0500 USD Call Option Selling 200 67 USD American 30 Aug 2019 1.2400 USD Call Option Selling 400 68 USD American 20 Sep 2019 1.5000 USD Call Option Selling 700 68 USD American 27 Sep 2019 1.5100 USD Call Option Selling 1,500 68 USD American 15 Nov 2019 3.2000 USD Call Option Selling 200 69 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.1500 USD Call Option Selling 100 69 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.4500 USD Call Option Selling 100 69 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.4700 USD Call Option Selling 700 70 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.1100 USD Call Option Selling 3,000 70 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.1900 USD Call Option Selling 3,400 73 USD American 15 Nov 2019 1.2600 USD Call Option Selling 4,100 80 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.2107 USD Call Option Selling 100 80 USD American 21 Feb 2020 0.6900 USD Call Option Selling 200 80 USD American 15 Jan 2021 2.8100 USD Call Option Selling 300 88 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0200 USD Call Option Selling 200 93 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.0600 USD Call Option Selling 5,000 100 USD American 18 Sep 2020 0.2700 USD Put Option Purchasing 1,000 60 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.3200 USD Put Option Purchasing 20,000 60 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.3500 USD Put Option Purchasing 2,000 65 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.3400 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 65 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.9200 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 67 USD American 30 Aug 2019 1.3900 USD Put Option Purchasing 800 67 USD American 20 Sep 2019 1.5300 USD Put Option Purchasing 800 68 USD American 20 Sep 2019 1.6400 USD Put Option Purchasing 200 70 USD American 17 Jan 2020 6.6550 USD Put Option Purchasing 500 75 USD American 17 Jan 2020 10.8000 USD Put Option Selling 600 50 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.5500 USD Put Option Selling 1,500 55 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.4980 USD Put Option Selling 100 55 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.2300 USD Put Option Selling 600 55 USD American 21 Feb 2020 1.4100 USD Put Option Selling 4,800 58 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.7222 USD Put Option Selling 400 60 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.2100 USD Put Option Selling 100 60 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.7600 USD Put Option Selling 100 63 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.0400 USD Put Option Selling 100 63 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.0500 USD Put Option Selling 100 63 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.4000 USD Put Option Selling 300 63 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.3933 USD Put Option Selling 100 63 USD American 18 Oct 2019 1.0500 USD Put Option Selling 500 63 USD American 21 Feb 2020 3.3500 USD Put Option Selling 100 64 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.0700 USD Put Option Selling 5,200 64 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.1176 USD Put Option Selling 500 64 USD American 27 Sep 2019 1.0700 USD Put Option Selling 1,300 65 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.1630 USD Put Option Selling 100 65 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.5900 USD Put Option Selling 100 65 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.7900 USD Put Option Selling 1,000 65 USD American 17 Jan 2020 4.2200 USD Put Option Selling 100 66 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.1600 USD Put Option Selling 500 66 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.4000 USD Put Option Selling 600 66 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.4100 USD Put Option Selling 300 67 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.2400 USD Put Option Selling 300 68 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.7400 USD Put Option Selling 200 68 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.7900 USD Put Option Selling 100 75 USD American 23 Aug 2019 6.7000 USD (ii) Exercising Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 21 Aug 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection Ap23 SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS (This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1) Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Put Options Purchased -300 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -800 67.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -900 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,900 55.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,400 73.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,300 63.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,400 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,600 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,100 48.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,700 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 8,900 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,100 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 500 50.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 250,000 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100,000 65.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Call Options Purchased 10,900 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,300 58.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,100 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 700 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 600 71.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 78.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 73.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -100 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 60.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -200 72.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -200 72.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -300 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -130,300 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -500 65.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -900 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,500 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,100 68.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,800 63.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -6,900 93.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -8,800 83.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -20,600 90.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 78.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 68.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 43.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,000 58.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,200 73.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,100 65.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,600 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -4,500 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -10,900 83.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -13,500 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -27,900 63.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 49,600 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 5,300 78.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 4,500 64.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 3,600 43.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,800 58.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,400 68.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,100 65.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 300,900 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 900 83.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 700 45.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 600 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 500 58.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 100 63.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 100 61.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 100 75.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 36,500 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 36,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Written 25,000 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 8,100 66.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 136,700 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,700 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,900 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,300 69.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,200 68.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,400 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,300 48.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 900 68.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 700 68.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 58.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 72.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -200 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -800 93.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -800 70.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 83.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,200 67.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,500 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -7,300 98.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -8,400 66.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -9,800 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -11,200 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -11,400 83.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -18,200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -200 65.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 48.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 50.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,600 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,000 45.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,200 58.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,400 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 43.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -27,700 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 6,100 63.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,000 63.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 700 68.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 400 40.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 300 78.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 100 73.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 28,300 63.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 13,400 43.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 8,900 73.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,800 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,700 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,500 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,600 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 73.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 80.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 30,200 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 68.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -100 70.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -300 68.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -400 110.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -500 83.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -700 73.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -800 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 78.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,200 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,900 115.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 85.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,600 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,700 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -12,100 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -14,600 88.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 61.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 58.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,200 55.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,200 40.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,400 58.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -26,700 68.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 152,100 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 500 63.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 400 62.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 300 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 60.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 125,000 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 5,900 73.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 5,700 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 5,500 68.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,200 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,800 69.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,200 58.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 600 70.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 71.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 65.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 67.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -100 59.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -300 110.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -500 64.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -700 68.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 73.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 75.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -1,200 73.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -1,300 66.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 98.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -3,300 95.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -4,100 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,900 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -9,300 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -10,700 80.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -13,600 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -14,200 88.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -16,800 85.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -17,400 75.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -35,500 90.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 78.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 73.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 64.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 65.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 50.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,100 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,100 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,400 45.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,300 43.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,600 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 35.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,900 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,000 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -11,800 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -49,600 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 4,100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 2,700 58.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 2,100 45.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 48.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 68.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 64.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 600 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 500 64.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 400 73.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 300 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 200 88.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 32,800 58.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 10,900 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,400 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 69.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 500 68.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 69.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 71.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 74.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 63.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 71.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 17,100 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 13,400 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 63.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 78.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -300 130.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 63.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -700 68.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,300 93.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,400 90.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 93.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 78.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,300 115.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,500 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,700 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -3,100 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,700 93.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -7,500 110.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100,100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 48.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 62.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 68.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 43.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,200 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,900 58.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,100 40.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,000 68.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,600 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -23,000 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 6,100 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,900 63.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 1,600 60.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 1,500 45.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,500 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 68.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 300 67.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 200 35.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 100 78.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 30,300 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,600 75.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,700 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 78.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 65.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 600 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 72.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 67.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 70.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -100 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -100 60.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -200 64.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -300 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -800 74.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 100.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 115.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 83.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -3,800 70.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -8,400 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -14,100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -24,100 78.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -25,000 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -74,500 85.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 55.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 60.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 48.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 40.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,200 68.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -25,100 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 6,000 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 83.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,000 63.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 180,000 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 3,900 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,600 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,100 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 83.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 48.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -100 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 105.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -200 74.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -300 93.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -500 88.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -900 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,900 98.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,200 63.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -6,600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -10,400 100.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -11,200 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -13,500 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -15,100 71.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -68,400 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 68.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 88.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 43.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -400 69.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 50.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 93.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 48.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,300 63.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -6,800 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,900 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -9,400 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,500 73.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -14,000 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 45.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 400 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 200 59.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 25,000 58.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Written 20,100 63.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 17,400 65.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 13,800 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 11,800 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,000 68.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,900 70.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,100 73.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,900 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,500 67.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,300 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 68.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -400 105.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -500 88.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,700 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -3,100 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,700 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -4,500 78.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -5,000 100.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,400 88.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -6,500 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -14,000 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -25,000 83.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Call Options Written -28,900 65.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Notes Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form. For all prices and other monetary amounts,the currency must be stated. For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005388/en/ BARCLAYS PLC Source: BARCLAYS PLC Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Barclays plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 12:57:07 UTC 0 Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC 08:58a BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC PU 08:58a BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC PU 07:36a Global Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed Minutes DJ 06:48a BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INMARSAT PLC PU 06:48a BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - onesavings bank plc PU 06:48a BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - millennium & copthorne hotels plc PU 06:17a Global Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed Minutes DJ 05:58a BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - EI GROUP PLC PU 05:58a BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Charter Court Financial Services Group PLC PU 05:26a Global Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed Minutes DJ