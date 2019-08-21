Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
20 August 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,680,615
0.18%
3,018,810
0.20%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
2,224,433
0.15%
25,396
0.00%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
1,959,500
0.13%
1,434,400
0.10%
TOTAL:
6,864,548
0.46%
4,478,606
0.30%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
6
67.3400 USD
Purchase
27
66.6900 USD
Purchase
37
66.6700 USD
Purchase
41
67.5100 USD
Purchase
93
66.5600 USD
Purchase
94
67.2300 USD
Purchase
100
66.7050 USD
Purchase
100
67.9900 USD
Purchase
100
68.2500 USD
Purchase
100
67.4300 USD
Purchase
100
67.4100 USD
Purchase
100
67.3750 USD
Purchase
100
66.9300 USD
Purchase
100
66.8000 USD
Purchase
157
67.3910 USD
Purchase
165
66.3900 USD
Purchase
174
66.7494 USD
Purchase
182
67.3000 USD
Purchase
200
67.4900 USD
Purchase
200
66.8400 USD
Purchase
200
67.4200 USD
Purchase
200
67.5450 USD
Purchase
200
67.3300 USD
Purchase
200
66.7250 USD
Purchase
218
66.7756 USD
Purchase
300
68.3400 USD
Purchase
300
66.5966 USD
Purchase
300
67.6633 USD
Purchase
343
66.6311 USD
Purchase
359
68.0509 USD
Purchase
370
68.0000 USD
Purchase
400
68.3325 USD
Purchase
400
67.0325 USD
Purchase
400
67.4550 USD
Purchase
400
67.1175 USD
Purchase
532
66.7857 USD
Purchase
598
66.6972 USD
Purchase
600
67.3550 USD
Purchase
618
66.5939 USD
Purchase
647
67.6739 USD
Purchase
650
66.5929 USD
Purchase
700
66.8842 USD
Purchase
802
67.6021 USD
Purchase
874
67.8727 USD
Purchase
899
66.7617 USD
Purchase
1,000
66.5640 USD
Purchase
1,027
66.6664 USD
Purchase
1,100
67.8936 USD
Purchase
1,221
67.2170 USD
Purchase
1,700
68.3335 USD
Purchase
2,100
67.1395 USD
Purchase
2,165
67.3323 USD
Purchase
2,218
67.3181 USD
Purchase
2,407
67.0671 USD
Purchase
2,565
67.2502 USD
Purchase
3,500
66.7851 USD
Purchase
3,667
67.8700 USD
Purchase
3,725
68.3508 USD
Purchase
3,800
66.6828 USD
Purchase
4,018
68.3272 USD
Purchase
4,224
67.7972 USD
Purchase
4,400
66.9196 USD
Purchase
4,636
68.3275 USD
Purchase
4,724
67.8963 USD
Purchase
5,229
67.8803 USD
Purchase
6,000
66.6800 USD
Purchase
6,957
66.9635 USD
Purchase
8,521
68.3273 USD
Purchase
8,622
68.3291 USD
Purchase
8,731
68.3347 USD
Purchase
9,105
67.1752 USD
Purchase
9,500
67.2937 USD
Purchase
12,100
67.5175 USD
Purchase
12,200
67.4516 USD
Purchase
12,300
68.3088 USD
Purchase
12,749
68.3295 USD
Purchase
15,006
68.2986 USD
Purchase
15,138
68.3270 USD
Purchase
23,550
66.9809 USD
Purchase
25,000
68.2000 USD
Purchase
26,700
68.3000 USD
Purchase
29,082
66.9232 USD
Purchase
29,598
68.3236 USD
Purchase
34,800
66.5671 USD
Purchase
42,749
67.2779 USD
Purchase
44,285
66.5700 USD
Purchase
51,256
68.2810 USD
Purchase
55,262
66.4100 USD
Purchase
57,888
66.9152 USD
Purchase
61,800
67.4546 USD
Purchase
85,400
67.2748 USD
Purchase
278,251
67.5469 USD
Sale
6
66.6900 USD
Sale
18
66.7100 USD
Sale
43
66.7900 USD
Sale
51
66.4300 USD
Sale
65
67.3200 USD
Sale
81
68.0900 USD
Sale
91
67.3700 USD
Sale
98
66.7700 USD
Sale
100
66.3800 USD
Sale
100
66.6550 USD
Sale
100
66.6800 USD
Sale
100
66.7650 USD
Sale
100
67.2100 USD
Sale
100
68.0750 USD
Sale
100
68.1700 USD
Sale
100
68.3100 USD
Sale
100
68.3300 USD
Sale
100
68.4350 USD
Sale
109
67.2788 USD
Sale
172
67.1870 USD
Sale
173
67.8648 USD
Sale
174
66.7494 USD
Sale
200
66.7525 USD
Sale
200
68.3500 USD
Sale
200
68.3350 USD
Sale
200
68.2900 USD
Sale
200
68.2750 USD
Sale
200
68.0950 USD
Sale
200
67.7200 USD
Sale
200
67.6950 USD
Sale
200
66.8400 USD
Sale
200
66.8950 USD
Sale
218
66.7756 USD
Sale
240
66.6666 USD
Sale
272
68.0552 USD
Sale
277
68.0317 USD
Sale
295
66.4000 USD
Sale
300
67.7033 USD
Sale
300
68.3450 USD
Sale
300
68.3383 USD
Sale
337
66.4311 USD
Sale
380
66.5485 USD
Sale
388
67.3483 USD
Sale
389
66.4238 USD
Sale
399
66.7625 USD
Sale
400
66.7600 USD
Sale
481
68.3076 USD
Sale
600
68.3400 USD
Sale
600
67.2000 USD
Sale
600
67.6500 USD
Sale
620
66.4626 USD
Sale
722
66.8166 USD
Sale
800
67.1487 USD
Sale
849
66.4594 USD
Sale
900
67.5555 USD
Sale
900
67.3377 USD
Sale
1,000
67.0240 USD
Sale
1,000
67.6700 USD
Sale
1,102
66.5799 USD
Sale
1,162
67.5834 USD
Sale
1,200
67.8875 USD
Sale
1,236
66.4438 USD
Sale
1,300
66.6123 USD
Sale
1,310
66.5487 USD
Sale
1,381
67.9528 USD
Sale
1,500
67.2280 USD
Sale
1,600
66.5215 USD
Sale
1,700
68.3335 USD
Sale
1,724
66.5898 USD
Sale
1,840
66.5793 USD
Sale
2,000
66.5445 USD
Sale
2,000
66.8882 USD
Sale
2,000
67.3202 USD
Sale
2,200
68.3159 USD
Sale
2,362
67.8963 USD
Sale
2,454
67.2330 USD
Sale
2,626
66.5894 USD
Sale
2,657
66.5757 USD
Sale
2,692
66.6161 USD
Sale
2,897
66.6370 USD
Sale
3,000
67.1498 USD
Sale
3,003
66.4641 USD
Sale
3,300
67.5627 USD
Sale
3,325
67.4310 USD
Sale
3,439
67.4326 USD
Sale
3,700
67.2054 USD
Sale
4,295
66.5587 USD
Sale
4,900
67.2444 USD
Sale
5,503
67.8266 USD
Sale
6,507
66.5243 USD
Sale
7,649
66.5780 USD
Sale
9,033
67.1740 USD
Sale
9,289
67.4880 USD
Sale
9,413
67.5438 USD
Sale
10,793
67.6694 USD
Sale
11,300
67.5000 USD
Sale
11,500
67.0491 USD
Sale
12,602
67.4026 USD
Sale
13,338
67.0452 USD
Sale
14,065
67.4730 USD
Sale
16,666
67.8435 USD
Sale
17,530
66.4100 USD
Sale
19,662
67.5096 USD
Sale
23,954
66.4818 USD
Sale
25,000
68.2000 USD
Sale
26,087
66.4603 USD
Sale
26,940
67.6255 USD
Sale
32,476
67.1776 USD
Sale
34,900
67.2299 USD
Sale
38,293
67.4623 USD
Sale
50,002
67.5776 USD
Sale
52,300
67.5357 USD
Sale
70,400
67.3236 USD
Sale
84,013
66.7690 USD
Sale
108,503
67.4547 USD
Sale
200,000
68.2967 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
200
55 USD
American
18 Sep 2020
14.4000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
10,500
60 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
8.8419 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
600
65 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
2.0200 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
65 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
5.1500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
400
65 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
5.7000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
500
67 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
1.9340 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
67 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
2.0300 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
68 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.4500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
68 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.5100 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,700
68 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
1.0329 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
3,600
68 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
1.5508 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
500
68 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
1.4400 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,500
68 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
2.2540 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
69 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.1100 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
500
69 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.5220 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
2,800
69 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.9296 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
69 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.9700 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
600
70 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.3866 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
700
70 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.4600 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
70 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.5000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
4,700
70 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.8027 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
700
70 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.8100 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
3,100
70 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
1.4283 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,300
70 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
1.7584 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
2,200
70 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
2.8163 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
71 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.3000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
400
71 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.7500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
400
71 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.8100 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
72 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.4100 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
10,800
73 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.2245 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
700
73 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.8685 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
700
73 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.8500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
73 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
2.2000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
73 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
3.1300 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
400
75 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.1000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
75 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.4800 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
2,500
75 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
1.1972 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
900
80 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.5077 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
59 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
7.8000 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
60 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
6.9000 USD
Call Option
Selling
300
60 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
9.4000 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
63 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
6.0000 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
64 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
3.4000 USD
Call Option
Selling
29,900
65 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
2.5568 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
65 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
2.3000 USD
Call Option
Selling
300
65 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
2.9600 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
65 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
3.4000 USD
Call Option
Selling
700
65 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
6.5000 USD
Call Option
Selling
400
66 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
1.2200 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
66 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
1.3800 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
67 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
1.0300 USD
Call Option
Selling
700
67 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
1.0500 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
67 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
1.2400 USD
Call Option
Selling
400
68 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
1.5000 USD
Call Option
Selling
700
68 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
1.5100 USD
Call Option
Selling
1,500
68 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
3.2000 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
69 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.1500 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
69 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.4500 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
69 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.4700 USD
Call Option
Selling
700
70 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.1100 USD
Call Option
Selling
3,000
70 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.1900 USD
Call Option
Selling
3,400
73 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
1.2600 USD
Call Option
Selling
4,100
80 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.2107 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
80 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
0.6900 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
80 USD
American
15 Jan 2021
2.8100 USD
Call Option
Selling
300
88 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0200 USD
Call Option
Selling
200
93 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.0600 USD
Call Option
Selling
5,000
100 USD
American
18 Sep 2020
0.2700 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,000
60 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
2.3200 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
20,000
60 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
2.3500 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
2,000
65 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.3400 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
65 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.9200 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
67 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
1.3900 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
800
67 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
1.5300 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
800
68 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
1.6400 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
200
70 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
6.6550 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
500
75 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
10.8000 USD
Put Option
Selling
600
50 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.5500 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,500
55 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.4980 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
55 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
1.2300 USD
Put Option
Selling
600
55 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
1.4100 USD
Put Option
Selling
4,800
58 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.7222 USD
Put Option
Selling
400
60 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.2100 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
60 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.7600 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
63 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.0400 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
63 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.0500 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
63 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.4000 USD
Put Option
Selling
300
63 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.3933 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
63 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
1.0500 USD
Put Option
Selling
500
63 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
3.3500 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
64 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.0700 USD
Put Option
Selling
5,200
64 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.1176 USD
Put Option
Selling
500
64 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
1.0700 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,300
65 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.1630 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
65 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.5900 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
65 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.7900 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,000
65 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
4.2200 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
66 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.1600 USD
Put Option
Selling
500
66 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.4000 USD
Put Option
Selling
600
66 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.4100 USD
Put Option
Selling
300
67 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.2400 USD
Put Option
Selling
300
68 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.7400 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
68 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.7900 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
75 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
6.7000 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
21 Aug 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
Ap23
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Put Options
Purchased
-300
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-800
67.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-900
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,900
55.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,400
73.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,300
63.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,400
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,100
48.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,700
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
8,900
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,100
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
50.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
250,000
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100,000
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Call Options
Purchased
10,900
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
600
71.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
73.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
72.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
72.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-130,300
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
65.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,500
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,100
68.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,800
63.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,900
93.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-8,800
83.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-20,600
90.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
43.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
58.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
65.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-4,500
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-10,900
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-13,500
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-27,900
63.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
49,600
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
5,300
78.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
4,500
64.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,600
43.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,800
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,400
68.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,100
65.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
300,900
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
900
83.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
700
45.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
600
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
58.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
63.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
61.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
75.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
36,500
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
36,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
25,000
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
8,100
66.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
136,700
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,700
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,300
69.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
68.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,400
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
48.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
900
68.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
68.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
58.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
72.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-800
93.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-800
70.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
83.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,200
67.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,000
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,500
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-7,300
98.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-8,400
66.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-9,800
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,200
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,400
83.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-18,200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-200
65.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
48.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
50.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
45.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,200
58.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,400
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
43.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-27,700
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,100
63.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,000
63.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
700
68.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
40.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
78.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
73.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
28,300
63.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
13,400
43.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
8,900
73.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,800
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,700
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
73.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
80.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
30,200
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
68.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
68.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-400
110.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
83.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-700
73.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
78.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,200
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,900
115.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
85.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,600
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,700
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-12,100
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,600
88.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
61.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
58.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
55.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
40.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,400
58.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-26,700
68.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
152,100
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
63.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
62.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
60.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
125,000
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
5,900
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,700
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,500
68.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,800
69.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
58.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
600
70.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
71.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
65.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
59.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
110.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-700
68.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
75.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,200
73.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,300
66.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
98.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,300
95.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,100
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,900
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-9,300
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-10,700
80.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-13,600
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-14,200
88.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-16,800
85.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-17,400
75.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-35,500
90.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
78.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
73.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
65.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
50.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
45.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
43.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
35.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,900
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,000
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-11,800
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-49,600
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
4,100
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,700
58.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,100
45.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
48.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
68.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
64.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
600
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
64.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
88.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
32,800
58.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
10,900
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
69.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
500
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
69.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
71.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
74.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
63.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
71.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
17,100
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
13,400
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
63.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
78.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
130.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
63.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-700
68.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
93.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,400
90.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
93.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
78.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,300
115.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,500
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,700
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,100
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,700
93.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,500
110.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100,100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
48.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
62.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
68.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
43.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,900
58.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
40.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
68.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,600
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-23,000
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,100
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,900
63.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,600
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
45.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
68.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
67.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
35.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
78.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
30,300
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,600
75.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,700
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
78.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
65.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
600
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
72.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
67.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
60.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
64.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-800
74.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
100.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
115.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,800
70.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-8,400
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-24,100
78.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-25,000
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-74,500
85.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
55.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
60.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
48.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
40.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
68.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-25,100
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,000
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,000
63.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
180,000
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
48.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
105.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
74.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
93.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
88.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-900
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,900
98.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,200
63.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-10,400
100.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,200
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-13,500
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-15,100
71.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-68,400
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
68.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
88.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
43.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-400
69.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
50.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
93.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
48.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
63.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-6,800
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,900
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-9,400
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,500
73.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-14,000
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
45.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
200
59.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
25,000
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
20,100
63.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
17,400
65.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
13,800
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
11,800
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
6,000
68.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,900
70.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,100
73.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,900
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
67.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
68.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
105.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
88.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,700
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,100
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,700
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-4,500
78.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,000
100.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,400
88.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,500
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-14,000
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-25,000
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Call Options
Written
-28,900
65.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
