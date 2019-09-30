Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC 0 09/30/2019 | 09:28am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ABBVIE INC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 27 September 2019 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,688,845 0.18% 3,873,529 0.26% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 1,654,860 0.11% 16,500 0.00% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 2,144,700 0.15% 1,047,000 0.07% TOTAL: 6,488,405 0.44% 4,937,029 0.33% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 1 74.6800 USD Purchase 15 74.8700 USD Purchase 46 74.0300 USD Purchase 87 74.8800 USD Purchase 92 74.2500 USD Purchase 98 74.5100 USD Purchase 100 74.3400 USD Purchase 100 74.5000 USD Purchase 200 74.8950 USD Purchase 200 74.4850 USD Purchase 200 74.3725 USD Purchase 203 74.6946 USD Purchase 298 74.6134 USD Purchase 300 74.5866 USD Purchase 500 74.6700 USD Purchase 500 74.5220 USD Purchase 507 74.6862 USD Purchase 566 74.4596 USD Purchase 600 74.8266 USD Purchase 665 74.5637 USD Purchase 700 74.7135 USD Purchase 800 74.5131 USD Purchase 800 74.7600 USD Purchase 900 74.7055 USD Purchase 1,000 74.6000 USD Purchase 1,500 74.8193 USD Purchase 1,697 74.6755 USD Purchase 1,800 74.7149 USD Purchase 2,200 74.4477 USD Purchase 2,295 74.4154 USD Purchase 2,597 74.8091 USD Purchase 2,800 74.4185 USD Purchase 2,901 74.6781 USD Purchase 3,300 74.6449 USD Purchase 4,600 74.9821 USD Purchase 5,569 74.5474 USD Purchase 6,562 74.4909 USD Purchase 7,053 74.4751 USD Purchase 7,300 74.4713 USD Purchase 13,222 74.5082 USD Purchase 26,531 74.4975 USD Purchase 27,108 74.5243 USD Purchase 28,900 74.6267 USD Purchase 32,215 74.5691 USD Purchase 41,291 74.8500 USD Purchase 43,200 74.6161 USD Purchase 64,887 74.5415 USD Purchase 85,139 74.6120 USD Purchase 90,405 74.7624 USD Sale 46 74.0300 USD Sale 74 74.2800 USD Sale 92 74.2500 USD Sale 92 74.3167 USD Sale 100 74.3600 USD Sale 100 74.2192 USD Sale 100 74.9100 USD Sale 100 74.3850 USD Sale 100 74.8400 USD Sale 200 74.2575 USD Sale 200 74.9050 USD Sale 200 74.7100 USD Sale 200 74.8000 USD Sale 200 74.8950 USD Sale 259 74.4998 USD Sale 300 74.2300 USD Sale 322 74.2510 USD Sale 398 74.4349 USD Sale 398 74.8923 USD Sale 400 74.8075 USD Sale 500 74.6700 USD Sale 500 74.8480 USD Sale 500 74.1810 USD Sale 548 74.3588 USD Sale 600 74.9000 USD Sale 625 74.8900 USD Sale 745 74.4342 USD Sale 760 74.3933 USD Sale 850 74.8958 USD Sale 1,000 74.6000 USD Sale 1,100 74.9200 USD Sale 1,300 74.5761 USD Sale 1,300 74.7528 USD Sale 1,400 74.6285 USD Sale 1,400 74.9071 USD Sale 1,600 74.5440 USD Sale 1,600 74.6890 USD Sale 1,600 74.7375 USD Sale 1,942 74.4809 USD Sale 2,400 74.5876 USD Sale 3,200 75.0150 USD Sale 3,277 74.8116 USD Sale 5,000 74.6244 USD Sale 6,582 74.5964 USD Sale 9,033 74.5905 USD Sale 11,550 74.5998 USD Sale 13,918 74.6558 USD Sale 14,534 74.5152 USD Sale 15,600 74.4987 USD Sale 25,700 74.6688 USD Sale 28,100 74.6042 USD Sale 29,308 74.5521 USD Sale 32,298 74.5057 USD Sale 34,981 74.5405 USD Sale 37,800 74.6173 USD Sale 64,133 74.8500 USD Sale 73,168 74.8251 USD Sale 133,540 74.5386 USD (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 400 63 USD American 15 May 2020 13.1000 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 65 USD American 15 Nov 2019 9.8100 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 69 USD American 27 Sep 2019 5.7000 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,000 73 USD American 27 Sep 2019 1.7700 USD Call Option Purchasing 400 74 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.6800 USD Call Option Purchasing 3,900 75 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.0335 USD Call Option Purchasing 8,300 75 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.2375 USD Call Option Purchasing 5,600 75 USD American 4 Oct 2019 0.5957 USD Call Option Purchasing 2,100 75 USD American 4 Oct 2019 0.9238 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 75 USD American 15 Nov 2019 1.7900 USD Call Option Purchasing 900 77 USD American 4 Oct 2019 0.1522 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 78 USD American 4 Oct 2019 0.0800 USD Call Option Purchasing 300 78 USD American 11 Oct 2019 0.3100 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,500 78 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.3300 USD Call Option Purchasing 400 78 USD American 15 Jan 2021 5.5500 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,100 80 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.5836 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 80 USD American 18 Sep 2020 3.9500 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 83 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.3600 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 83 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.0700 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 85 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.6700 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 85 USD American 15 May 2020 1.6600 USD Call Option Selling 100 72 USD American 27 Sep 2019 2.9400 USD Call Option Selling 100 73 USD American 11 Oct 2019 2.3500 USD Call Option Selling 5,000 74 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.7700 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 68 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.3000 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 70 USD American 11 Oct 2019 0.3700 USD Put Option Purchasing 1,600 70 USD American 15 Nov 2019 1.3756 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 72 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.0500 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 74 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.1200 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 75 USD American 4 Oct 2019 1.0500 USD Put Option Purchasing 500 75 USD American 17 Jan 2020 5.3100 USD Put Option Purchasing 500 82 USD American 4 Oct 2019 7.8000 USD Put Option Purchasing 900 85 USD American 17 Jan 2020 12.4000 USD Put Option Selling 400 50 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.1500 USD Put Option Selling 200 55 USD American 21 Feb 2020 0.5500 USD Put Option Selling 100 63 USD American 11 Oct 2019 0.0300 USD Put Option Selling 1,500 63 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.3140 USD Put Option Selling 1,000 68 USD American 19 Jun 2020 4.2000 USD Put Option Selling 100 70 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.5500 USD Put Option Selling 100 70 USD American 15 Nov 2019 1.6000 USD Put Option Selling 100 73 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.0700 USD (ii) Exercising Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. NONE Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 30 Sep 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection Ap23 SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS (This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1) Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Call Options Purchased 3,500 82.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 66.5000 American Oct 11, 2019 Put Options Written 800 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300 37.5000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Written 1,000 82.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 350,000 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 2,900 50.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 67.5000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 75.0000 American May 15, 2020 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 8,000 68.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Put Options Written 200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 99,500 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 500 72.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,600 72.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 72.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 600 74.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Written 18,100 62.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 5,200 77.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 16,200 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 8,800 72.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 66.5000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 68.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,000 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,600 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -4,500 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -7,300 97.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,100 47.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -20,200 90.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 70.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -700 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Written -300 92.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -900 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,400 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,700 57.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,200 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 70.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,500 65.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 3,300 47.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 72.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,000 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 300 62.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 73,000 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 50,000 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 2,000 57.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 302,400 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 49,600 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,400 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 73.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Purchased 26,800 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 15,400 42.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 73.5000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,300 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 72.5000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Written 100 67.5000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Written 2,600 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,200 72.5000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,000 72.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,200 77.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 200 68.5000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Written 2,700 45.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 67.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 100 65.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Written -5,700 76.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Purchased -900 77.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 72.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -10,000 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -18,200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -15,100 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 47.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,600 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -4,500 67.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 73.5000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -10,900 82.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -400 75.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -11,400 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,900 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 600 71.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 75.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,300 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,500 74.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,700 74.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 75.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,500 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 200 87.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 7,100 76.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,200 70.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 62.5000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Purchased 18,000 72.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 80.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Put Options Written 7,500 62.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 13,900 74.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 13,900 75.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 42.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 50.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,900 97.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -4,300 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,300 65.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -100 100.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Purchased -27,700 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 67.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,600 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -5,000 40.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Purchased -500 75.0000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Written -14,700 87.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -500 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -400 110.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 66.0000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -1,200 85.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -1,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,500 92.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,600 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -12,100 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,000 45.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -800 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,900 115.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 151,000 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 400 32.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 25,200 67.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 2,500 47.5000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Written 1,500 75.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100 37.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 94,100 77.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 700 71.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 300 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 77.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 32,800 57.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,200 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,600 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 600 87.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 400 73.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 200 60.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 3,000 62.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 82.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 125,000 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 4,500 69.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Put Options Written 400 42.5000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Purchased 200 67.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 80.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -5,000 42.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 60.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,200 40.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -300 110.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -400 82.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,700 68.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 97.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -17,400 85.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -4,100 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 68.5000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Written -2,200 100.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,900 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 66.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 72.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 64.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -200 70.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Written -13,400 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,800 42.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -800 92.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,300 72.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -400 67.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 67.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 9,900 74.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 76.5000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 62.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 5,000 90.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 73.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 69.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 400 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 4,400 77.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Written 3,200 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,600 68.5000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 64.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 47.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 100 76.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Call Options Purchased 18,300 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,400 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 300 77.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 100 59.5000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Purchased 18,700 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 7,200 76.5000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Purchased 18,300 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 800 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,200 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 6,500 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 110.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Put Options Written 28,300 62.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 71.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Written 500 64.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 500 67.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 70.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,100 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,800 72.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -100,100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 42.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -900 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -73,000 67.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 130.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -13,100 69.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 35.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,300 92.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,400 45.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,200 65.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -2,300 115.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,100 57.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -15,100 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -300 73.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Written -600 72.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,400 90.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -3,100 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -800 50.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -2,700 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -500 78.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Written -2,500 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -400 76.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 71.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -8,200 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,500 45.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 30,300 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,000 73.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,900 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,100 74.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Purchased 10,000 75.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 100 62.5000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Purchased 24,400 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 9,200 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 300 35.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 90,000 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 6,100 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,400 70.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 8,400 74.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 75.5000 American Nov 1, 2019 Call Options Purchased 9,700 67.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 200 55.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,600 72.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -54,500 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,200 62.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -500 87.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,300 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 42.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -9,000 69.5000 American Oct 25, 2019 Put Options Purchased -400 70.5000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,600 68.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 87.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -800 92.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,500 72.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -100 75.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,600 69.5000 American Oct 11, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 115.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,100 40.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -200 62.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -18,100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 78.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 67.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 100 65.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 85.0000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,700 73.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,700 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 2,400 67.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,700 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 57.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 9,000 68.5000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 71.0000 American Oct 25, 2019 Put Options Written 200 72.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 2,300 47.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,200 57.5000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 72.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,000 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 6,000 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 17,000 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,200 74.5000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Written 300 67.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Put Options Purchased -400 73.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Written -15,500 87.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 72.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -13,800 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 45.0000 American Jan 21, 2022 Call Options Written -12,700 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -27,500 62.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,300 73.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -200 105.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 68.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Call Options Written -3,100 62.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 77.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -6,600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,000 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -39,600 67.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -11,300 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 55.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -900 40.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 67.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -10,400 100.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -69,400 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,900 75.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 900 77.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 100 63.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,700 77.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 400 72.5000 American May 15, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 74.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 200 59.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 2,300 47.5000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 45.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 77.5000 American Oct 11, 2019 Put Options Written 400 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 70.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Put Options Written 15,800 65.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,800 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,200 67.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 900 77.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,300 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 5,100 70.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 66.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,700 77.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 6,600 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 5,100 69.0000 American Oct 4, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,600 57.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 62.5000 American Oct 25, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,400 67.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 4,000 59.5000 American Oct 11, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 67.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -6,900 92.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 47.5000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -100 72.5000 American Oct 11, 2019 Call Options Written -13,300 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 77.5000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,800 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 62.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -6,500 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 57.5000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -3,100 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -5,000 100.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,400 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 82.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,000 72.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,100 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -9,100 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 62.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Put Options Purchased -15,500 67.5000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -400 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,000 87.5000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -12,900 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Notes 1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form. 2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated. For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005442/en/ BARCLAYS PLC Source: BARCLAYS PLC Attachments Original document

