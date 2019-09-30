Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/30 09:51:16 am
150.39 GBp   -0.35%
09:28aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC
PU
09:28aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC
PU
09:28aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 09:28am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 27 September 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,688,845

0.18%

3,873,529

0.26%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

1,654,860

0.11%

16,500

0.00%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

2,144,700

0.15%

1,047,000

0.07%

TOTAL:

6,488,405

0.44%

4,937,029

0.33%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit

Purchase

1

74.6800 USD

Purchase

15

74.8700 USD

Purchase

46

74.0300 USD

Purchase

87

74.8800 USD

Purchase

92

74.2500 USD

Purchase

98

74.5100 USD

Purchase

100

74.3400 USD

Purchase

100

74.5000 USD

Purchase

200

74.8950 USD

Purchase

200

74.4850 USD

Purchase

200

74.3725 USD

Purchase

203

74.6946 USD

Purchase

298

74.6134 USD

Purchase

300

74.5866 USD

Purchase

500

74.6700 USD

Purchase

500

74.5220 USD

Purchase

507

74.6862 USD

Purchase

566

74.4596 USD

Purchase

600

74.8266 USD

Purchase

665

74.5637 USD

Purchase

700

74.7135 USD

Purchase

800

74.5131 USD

Purchase

800

74.7600 USD

Purchase

900

74.7055 USD

Purchase

1,000

74.6000 USD

Purchase

1,500

74.8193 USD

Purchase

1,697

74.6755 USD

Purchase

1,800

74.7149 USD

Purchase

2,200

74.4477 USD

Purchase

2,295

74.4154 USD

Purchase

2,597

74.8091 USD

Purchase

2,800

74.4185 USD

Purchase

2,901

74.6781 USD

Purchase

3,300

74.6449 USD

Purchase

4,600

74.9821 USD

Purchase

5,569

74.5474 USD

Purchase

6,562

74.4909 USD

Purchase

7,053

74.4751 USD

Purchase

7,300

74.4713 USD

Purchase

13,222

74.5082 USD

Purchase

26,531

74.4975 USD

Purchase

27,108

74.5243 USD

Purchase

28,900

74.6267 USD

Purchase

32,215

74.5691 USD

Purchase

41,291

74.8500 USD

Purchase

43,200

74.6161 USD

Purchase

64,887

74.5415 USD

Purchase

85,139

74.6120 USD

Purchase

90,405

74.7624 USD

Sale

46

74.0300 USD

Sale

74

74.2800 USD

Sale

92

74.2500 USD

Sale

92

74.3167 USD

Sale

100

74.3600 USD

Sale

100

74.2192 USD

Sale

100

74.9100 USD

Sale

100

74.3850 USD

Sale

100

74.8400 USD

Sale

200

74.2575 USD

Sale

200

74.9050 USD

Sale

200

74.7100 USD

Sale

200

74.8000 USD

Sale

200

74.8950 USD

Sale

259

74.4998 USD

Sale

300

74.2300 USD

Sale

322

74.2510 USD

Sale

398

74.4349 USD

Sale

398

74.8923 USD

Sale

400

74.8075 USD

Sale

500

74.6700 USD

Sale

500

74.8480 USD

Sale

500

74.1810 USD

Sale

548

74.3588 USD

Sale

600

74.9000 USD

Sale

625

74.8900 USD

Sale

745

74.4342 USD

Sale

760

74.3933 USD

Sale

850

74.8958 USD

Sale

1,000

74.6000 USD

Sale

1,100

74.9200 USD

Sale

1,300

74.5761 USD

Sale

1,300

74.7528 USD

Sale

1,400

74.6285 USD

Sale

1,400

74.9071 USD

Sale

1,600

74.5440 USD

Sale

1,600

74.6890 USD

Sale

1,600

74.7375 USD

Sale

1,942

74.4809 USD

Sale

2,400

74.5876 USD

Sale

3,200

75.0150 USD

Sale

3,277

74.8116 USD

Sale

5,000

74.6244 USD

Sale

6,582

74.5964 USD

Sale

9,033

74.5905 USD

Sale

11,550

74.5998 USD

Sale

13,918

74.6558 USD

Sale

14,534

74.5152 USD

Sale

15,600

74.4987 USD

Sale

25,700

74.6688 USD

Sale

28,100

74.6042 USD

Sale

29,308

74.5521 USD

Sale

32,298

74.5057 USD

Sale

34,981

74.5405 USD

Sale

37,800

74.6173 USD

Sale

64,133

74.8500 USD

Sale

73,168

74.8251 USD

Sale

133,540

74.5386 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
purchasing, of price date money
selling, securities paid/
varying etc to which received
option
relates

Call Option

Purchasing

400

63 USD

American

15 May 2020

13.1000 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

65 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

9.8100 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

69 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

5.7000 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

1,000

73 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

1.7700 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

400

74 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.6800 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

3,900

75 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.0335 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

8,300

75 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.2375 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

5,600

75 USD

American

4 Oct 2019

0.5957 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

2,100

75 USD

American

4 Oct 2019

0.9238 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

75 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

1.7900 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

900

77 USD

American

4 Oct 2019

0.1522 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

78 USD

American

4 Oct 2019

0.0800 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

300

78 USD

American

11 Oct 2019

0.3100 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

1,500

78 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

2.3300 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

400

78 USD

American

15 Jan 2021

5.5500 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

1,100

80 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

1.5836 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

200

80 USD

American

18 Sep 2020

3.9500 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

200

83 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.3600 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

83 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

1.0700 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

200

85 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.6700 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

85 USD

American

15 May 2020

1.6600 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

72 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

2.9400 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

73 USD

American

11 Oct 2019

2.3500 USD

Call Option

Selling

5,000

74 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.7700 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

100

68 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.3000 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

100

70 USD

American

11 Oct 2019

0.3700 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

1,600

70 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

1.3756 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

100

72 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.0500 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

100

74 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.1200 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

100

75 USD

American

4 Oct 2019

1.0500 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

500

75 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

5.3100 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

500

82 USD

American

4 Oct 2019

7.8000 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

900

85 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

12.4000 USD

Put Option

Selling

400

50 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.1500 USD

Put Option

Selling

200

55 USD

American

21 Feb 2020

0.5500 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

63 USD

American

11 Oct 2019

0.0300 USD

Put Option

Selling

1,500

63 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.3140 USD

Put Option

Selling

1,000

68 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

4.2000 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

70 USD

American

18 Oct 2019

0.5500 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

70 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

1.6000 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

73 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.0700 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing
and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.
NONE
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure:

30 Sep 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry
purchased relevant securities price date
to which the option
or derivative
relates

Call Options

Purchased

3,500

82.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

66.5000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Put Options

Written

800

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

300

37.5000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options

Written

1,000

82.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

350,000

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

2,900

50.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

67.5000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,100

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

75.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

8,000

68.0000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

99,500

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

700

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

500

72.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,600

72.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

72.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

600

74.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Written

18,100

62.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

70.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

5,200

77.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

16,200

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

8,800

72.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

66.5000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,100

68.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,600

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-4,500

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-7,300

97.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,100

47.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-20,200

90.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-400

70.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-700

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-100

95.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

92.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-900

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,400

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,700

57.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-4,200

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

70.0000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,500

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-300

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,500

65.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

3,300

47.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

85.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,000

72.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,000

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

300

62.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

73,000

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

50,000

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

2,000

57.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

302,400

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

49,600

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,400

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

73.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

26,800

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

15,400

42.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

73.5000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

72.5000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

67.5000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Written

2,600

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

72.5000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,000

72.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,200

77.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

68.5000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Written

2,700

45.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

500

67.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

65.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Written

-5,700

76.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-900

77.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

72.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-10,000

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-18,200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-15,100

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

47.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,600

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-4,500

67.0000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

73.5000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-10,900

82.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-400

75.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-11,400

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,900

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

600

71.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

75.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,300

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,500

74.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,700

74.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

75.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,500

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

87.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

7,100

76.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,200

70.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

62.5000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

18,000

72.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

80.0000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Put Options

Written

7,500

62.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

13,900

74.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

13,900

75.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

42.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

50.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,900

97.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-4,300

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,300

65.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

100.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options

Purchased

-27,700

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

67.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,600

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-5,000

40.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options

Purchased

-500

75.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options

Written

-14,700

87.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

95.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-400

110.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

66.0000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,200

85.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,500

92.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,600

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-12,100

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,000

45.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-800

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,900

115.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

151,000

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

400

32.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

25,200

67.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

2,500

47.5000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options

Written

1,500

75.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

37.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

94,100

77.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

700

71.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

77.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

32,800

57.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,600

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

600

87.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

400

73.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

60.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

3,000

62.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

800

82.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

125,000

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

4,500

69.0000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

42.5000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Call Options

Purchased

200

67.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

80.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-5,000

42.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-5,100

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

60.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

40.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

110.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-400

82.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,700

68.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

97.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-17,400

85.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,100

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-500

68.5000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,200

100.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-6,900

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

66.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

72.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

64.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

70.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Call Options

Written

-13,400

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,800

42.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-800

92.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,300

72.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-400

67.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-100

67.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

9,900

74.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

76.5000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

62.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

5,000

90.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

73.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

69.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

4,400

77.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Written

3,200

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,600

68.5000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

64.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

47.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

100

76.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

18,300

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,400

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

300

77.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

59.5000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

18,700

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

7,200

76.5000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

18,300

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

800

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

6,500

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

110.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Put Options

Written

28,300

62.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,000

71.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

64.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

67.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

70.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,800

72.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100,100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

42.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-900

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-73,000

67.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-300

130.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-13,100

69.0000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,000

35.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,300

92.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,400

45.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

65.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,300

115.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,100

57.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-15,100

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

73.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options

Written

-600

72.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,400

90.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,100

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-800

50.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,700

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-500

78.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,500

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-400

76.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

71.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-8,200

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,500

45.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

30,300

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,000

73.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,900

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,100

74.0000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

10,000

75.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

62.5000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

24,400

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

9,200

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

300

35.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

90,000

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

6,100

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,400

70.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

8,400

74.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

75.5000

American

Nov 1, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

9,700

67.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

55.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

6,600

72.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-54,500

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,200

62.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

87.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,300

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

42.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-9,000

69.5000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-400

70.5000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,600

68.0000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

87.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-800

92.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-9,500

72.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-100

75.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,600

69.5000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

115.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,100

40.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-200

62.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-18,100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

78.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

67.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

65.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

85.0000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,700

73.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

6,700

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

2,400

67.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,700

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

400

57.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

9,000

68.5000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

71.0000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

72.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

2,300

47.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

57.5000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

72.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,000

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

6,000

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

17,000

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,200

74.5000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

67.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-400

73.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Written

-15,500

87.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

72.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-13,800

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

45.0000

American

Jan 21, 2022

Call Options

Written

-12,700

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-27,500

62.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,300

73.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

105.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-400

68.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Written

-3,100

62.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

77.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-6,600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,000

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-39,600

67.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-11,300

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

55.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-900

40.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

67.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-10,400

100.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-69,400

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,900

75.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

900

77.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

63.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,700

77.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

400

72.5000

American

May 15, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

74.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

59.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

2,300

47.5000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,100

45.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

800

77.5000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

100

70.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Put Options

Written

15,800

65.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,800

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

67.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

800

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

900

77.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

5,100

70.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

66.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

6,700

77.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

6,600

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

5,100

69.0000

American

Oct 4, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,600

57.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

100

62.5000

American

Oct 25, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,400

67.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

4,000

59.5000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

67.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-6,900

92.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-500

47.5000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

72.5000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Written

-13,300

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

77.5000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,800

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

62.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-6,500

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

57.5000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-3,100

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-5,000

100.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-9,400

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,200

82.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,000

72.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,100

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-9,100

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

62.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-15,500

67.5000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-400

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,000

87.5000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-12,900

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Notes

1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005442/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
09:28aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC
PU
09:28aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC
PU
09:28aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC
PU
08:28aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - Amendment
PU
08:28aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - TELFORD HOMES PLC
PU
06:48aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
PU
06:48aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - London Stock Exchange Group plc
PU
06:33aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - millennium & copthorne hotels plc
PU
06:33aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - inmarsat plc
PU
06:33aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - ei group plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 275 M
EBIT 2019 7 236 M
Net income 2019 2 411 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,86%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 6,61x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,22x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 26 046 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 183,61  GBp
Last Close Price 150,92  GBp
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Chairman
Paul Herbert Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC0.27%32 074
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.59%376 352
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.12%273 199
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.73%267 175
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY10.05%223 434
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%191 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group