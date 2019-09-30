Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
27 September 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,688,845
0.18%
3,873,529
0.26%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
1,654,860
0.11%
16,500
0.00%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
2,144,700
0.15%
1,047,000
0.07%
TOTAL:
6,488,405
0.44%
4,937,029
0.33%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
1
74.6800 USD
Purchase
15
74.8700 USD
Purchase
46
74.0300 USD
Purchase
87
74.8800 USD
Purchase
92
74.2500 USD
Purchase
98
74.5100 USD
Purchase
100
74.3400 USD
Purchase
100
74.5000 USD
Purchase
200
74.8950 USD
Purchase
200
74.4850 USD
Purchase
200
74.3725 USD
Purchase
203
74.6946 USD
Purchase
298
74.6134 USD
Purchase
300
74.5866 USD
Purchase
500
74.6700 USD
Purchase
500
74.5220 USD
Purchase
507
74.6862 USD
Purchase
566
74.4596 USD
Purchase
600
74.8266 USD
Purchase
665
74.5637 USD
Purchase
700
74.7135 USD
Purchase
800
74.5131 USD
Purchase
800
74.7600 USD
Purchase
900
74.7055 USD
Purchase
1,000
74.6000 USD
Purchase
1,500
74.8193 USD
Purchase
1,697
74.6755 USD
Purchase
1,800
74.7149 USD
Purchase
2,200
74.4477 USD
Purchase
2,295
74.4154 USD
Purchase
2,597
74.8091 USD
Purchase
2,800
74.4185 USD
Purchase
2,901
74.6781 USD
Purchase
3,300
74.6449 USD
Purchase
4,600
74.9821 USD
Purchase
5,569
74.5474 USD
Purchase
6,562
74.4909 USD
Purchase
7,053
74.4751 USD
Purchase
7,300
74.4713 USD
Purchase
13,222
74.5082 USD
Purchase
26,531
74.4975 USD
Purchase
27,108
74.5243 USD
Purchase
28,900
74.6267 USD
Purchase
32,215
74.5691 USD
Purchase
41,291
74.8500 USD
Purchase
43,200
74.6161 USD
Purchase
64,887
74.5415 USD
Purchase
85,139
74.6120 USD
Purchase
90,405
74.7624 USD
Sale
46
74.0300 USD
Sale
74
74.2800 USD
Sale
92
74.2500 USD
Sale
92
74.3167 USD
Sale
100
74.3600 USD
Sale
100
74.2192 USD
Sale
100
74.9100 USD
Sale
100
74.3850 USD
Sale
100
74.8400 USD
Sale
200
74.2575 USD
Sale
200
74.9050 USD
Sale
200
74.7100 USD
Sale
200
74.8000 USD
Sale
200
74.8950 USD
Sale
259
74.4998 USD
Sale
300
74.2300 USD
Sale
322
74.2510 USD
Sale
398
74.4349 USD
Sale
398
74.8923 USD
Sale
400
74.8075 USD
Sale
500
74.6700 USD
Sale
500
74.8480 USD
Sale
500
74.1810 USD
Sale
548
74.3588 USD
Sale
600
74.9000 USD
Sale
625
74.8900 USD
Sale
745
74.4342 USD
Sale
760
74.3933 USD
Sale
850
74.8958 USD
Sale
1,000
74.6000 USD
Sale
1,100
74.9200 USD
Sale
1,300
74.5761 USD
Sale
1,300
74.7528 USD
Sale
1,400
74.6285 USD
Sale
1,400
74.9071 USD
Sale
1,600
74.5440 USD
Sale
1,600
74.6890 USD
Sale
1,600
74.7375 USD
Sale
1,942
74.4809 USD
Sale
2,400
74.5876 USD
Sale
3,200
75.0150 USD
Sale
3,277
74.8116 USD
Sale
5,000
74.6244 USD
Sale
6,582
74.5964 USD
Sale
9,033
74.5905 USD
Sale
11,550
74.5998 USD
Sale
13,918
74.6558 USD
Sale
14,534
74.5152 USD
Sale
15,600
74.4987 USD
Sale
25,700
74.6688 USD
Sale
28,100
74.6042 USD
Sale
29,308
74.5521 USD
Sale
32,298
74.5057 USD
Sale
34,981
74.5405 USD
Sale
37,800
74.6173 USD
Sale
64,133
74.8500 USD
Sale
73,168
74.8251 USD
Sale
133,540
74.5386 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
400
63 USD
American
15 May 2020
13.1000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
65 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
9.8100 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
69 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
5.7000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,000
73 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
1.7700 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
400
74 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.6800 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
3,900
75 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.0335 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
8,300
75 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.2375 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
5,600
75 USD
American
4 Oct 2019
0.5957 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
2,100
75 USD
American
4 Oct 2019
0.9238 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
75 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
1.7900 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
900
77 USD
American
4 Oct 2019
0.1522 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
78 USD
American
4 Oct 2019
0.0800 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
300
78 USD
American
11 Oct 2019
0.3100 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,500
78 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
2.3300 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
400
78 USD
American
15 Jan 2021
5.5500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,100
80 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
1.5836 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
80 USD
American
18 Sep 2020
3.9500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
83 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.3600 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
83 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
1.0700 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
85 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.6700 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
85 USD
American
15 May 2020
1.6600 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
72 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
2.9400 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
73 USD
American
11 Oct 2019
2.3500 USD
Call Option
Selling
5,000
74 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.7700 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
68 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.3000 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
70 USD
American
11 Oct 2019
0.3700 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,600
70 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
1.3756 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
72 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.0500 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
74 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.1200 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
75 USD
American
4 Oct 2019
1.0500 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
500
75 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
5.3100 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
500
82 USD
American
4 Oct 2019
7.8000 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
900
85 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
12.4000 USD
Put Option
Selling
400
50 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.1500 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
55 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
0.5500 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
63 USD
American
11 Oct 2019
0.0300 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,500
63 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.3140 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,000
68 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
4.2000 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
70 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.5500 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
70 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
1.6000 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
73 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.0700 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing
and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.
NONE
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
30 Sep 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
Ap23
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Call Options
Purchased
3,500
82.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
66.5000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Put Options
Written
800
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
37.5000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Written
1,000
82.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
350,000
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,900
50.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
67.5000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
75.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
8,000
68.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
99,500
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
500
72.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,600
72.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
72.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
600
74.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Written
18,100
62.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
70.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
5,200
77.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
16,200
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
8,800
72.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
66.5000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
68.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-4,500
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-7,300
97.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,100
47.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-20,200
90.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
70.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-700
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
92.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-900
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
57.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,200
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
70.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-300
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
65.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,300
47.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
72.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,000
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
62.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
73,000
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
50,000
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,000
57.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
302,400
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
49,600
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,400
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
73.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
26,800
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
15,400
42.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
73.5000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
72.5000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
67.5000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,600
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
72.5000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
72.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,200
77.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
68.5000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,700
45.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
67.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
65.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Written
-5,700
76.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-900
77.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
72.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-10,000
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-18,200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-15,100
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
47.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-4,500
67.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
73.5000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-10,900
82.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
75.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,400
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,900
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
600
71.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
75.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,500
74.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,700
74.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
75.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
87.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
7,100
76.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
70.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
62.5000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
18,000
72.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
80.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Put Options
Written
7,500
62.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
13,900
74.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
13,900
75.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
42.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
50.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,900
97.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-4,300
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
65.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
100.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Purchased
-27,700
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
67.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,600
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
40.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Purchased
-500
75.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,700
87.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
110.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
66.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,200
85.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,500
92.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-12,100
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
45.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,900
115.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
151,000
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
32.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
25,200
67.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,500
47.5000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Written
1,500
75.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
37.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
94,100
77.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
71.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
77.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
32,800
57.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
600
87.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
73.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
60.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,000
62.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
82.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
125,000
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
4,500
69.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
42.5000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Purchased
200
67.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
80.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
42.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
40.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
110.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
82.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,700
68.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
97.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-17,400
85.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,100
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
68.5000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,200
100.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,900
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
66.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
72.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
64.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
70.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Written
-13,400
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,800
42.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
92.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
72.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
67.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
67.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
9,900
74.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
76.5000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
62.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
5,000
90.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
73.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
69.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
4,400
77.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,200
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
68.5000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
64.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
47.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
76.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
18,300
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
77.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
59.5000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
18,700
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
7,200
76.5000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
18,300
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
800
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
6,500
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
110.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Written
28,300
62.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
71.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
64.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
67.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
70.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,800
72.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100,100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
42.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-900
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-73,000
67.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-300
130.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-13,100
69.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
35.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,300
92.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
45.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
65.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,300
115.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,100
57.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-15,100
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
73.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
72.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,400
90.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,100
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
50.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,700
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-500
78.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,500
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
76.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
71.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-8,200
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,500
45.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
30,300
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,000
73.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,100
74.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
10,000
75.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
62.5000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
24,400
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
9,200
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
35.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
90,000
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,100
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
70.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
8,400
74.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
75.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
9,700
67.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
55.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
6,600
72.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-54,500
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,200
62.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
87.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,300
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
42.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-9,000
69.5000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-400
70.5000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
68.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
87.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
92.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,500
72.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
75.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
69.5000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
115.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
40.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-200
62.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-18,100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
78.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
67.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
65.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
85.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,700
73.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
6,700
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,400
67.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,700
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
57.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
9,000
68.5000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
71.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
72.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
47.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
57.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
72.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,000
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
17,000
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,200
74.5000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
67.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-400
73.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Written
-15,500
87.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
72.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-13,800
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
45.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Written
-12,700
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-27,500
62.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
73.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
105.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
68.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,100
62.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
77.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,000
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-39,600
67.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-11,300
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
55.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-900
40.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
67.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-10,400
100.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-69,400
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
75.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
900
77.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
63.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,700
77.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
400
72.5000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
74.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
59.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,300
47.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
45.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
77.5000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
70.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Put Options
Written
15,800
65.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,800
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
67.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
900
77.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
5,100
70.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
66.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
6,700
77.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,600
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
5,100
69.0000
American
Oct 4, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
57.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
62.5000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,400
67.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
4,000
59.5000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
67.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,900
92.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
47.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
72.5000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Call Options
Written
-13,300
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
77.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,800
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
62.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,500
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
57.5000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,100
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,000
100.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,400
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
82.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
72.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,100
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-9,100
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
62.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-15,500
67.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,000
87.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-12,900
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Notes
1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.
Barclays plc published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:27:03 UTC