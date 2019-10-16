Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
15 October 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,415,859
0.16%
3,410,724
0.23%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
1,538,679
0.10%
0
0.00%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
2,019,900
0.14%
1,051,700
0.07%
TOTAL:
5,974,438
0.40%
4,462,424
0.30%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
10
74.7000 USD
Purchase
16
74.6500 USD
Purchase
100
74.1900 USD
Purchase
100
74.7600 USD
Purchase
100
74.7400 USD
Purchase
100
74.5300 USD
Purchase
103
74.6102 USD
Purchase
108
74.6155 USD
Purchase
127
74.7200 USD
Purchase
200
74.6800 USD
Purchase
200
74.6550 USD
Purchase
200
74.7900 USD
Purchase
224
74.7257 USD
Purchase
278
74.6954 USD
Purchase
282
74.6900 USD
Purchase
300
74.4067 USD
Purchase
300
74.5833 USD
Purchase
354
74.6323 USD
Purchase
400
74.4338 USD
Purchase
458
74.6709 USD
Purchase
500
74.7650 USD
Purchase
516
74.7765 USD
Purchase
554
74.6770 USD
Purchase
600
74.6633 USD
Purchase
600
74.3279 USD
Purchase
601
74.7766 USD
Purchase
601
74.6198 USD
Purchase
627
74.7651 USD
Purchase
654
74.6806 USD
Purchase
665
74.6682 USD
Purchase
700
74.7642 USD
Purchase
785
74.6828 USD
Purchase
800
74.6281 USD
Purchase
800
74.6106 USD
Purchase
800
74.6000 USD
Purchase
859
74.5637 USD
Purchase
900
74.6700 USD
Purchase
901
74.6593 USD
Purchase
1,002
74.6385 USD
Purchase
1,089
74.6860 USD
Purchase
1,100
74.5708 USD
Purchase
1,100
74.6254 USD
Purchase
1,187
74.7741 USD
Purchase
1,300
74.6414 USD
Purchase
1,593
74.6658 USD
Purchase
1,675
74.6746 USD
Purchase
2,669
74.9031 USD
Purchase
3,584
74.6178 USD
Purchase
4,755
74.5895 USD
Purchase
7,075
74.5967 USD
Purchase
8,011
74.4860 USD
Purchase
8,268
74.4969 USD
Purchase
8,800
74.5421 USD
Purchase
8,898
74.5348 USD
Purchase
10,107
74.5927 USD
Purchase
10,141
74.6360 USD
Purchase
10,200
74.5437 USD
Purchase
14,000
74.3057 USD
Purchase
16,286
74.6157 USD
Purchase
16,700
74.5028 USD
Purchase
19,884
74.4974 USD
Purchase
24,950
74.6278 USD
Purchase
29,636
74.5000 USD
Purchase
30,608
74.5246 USD
Purchase
31,310
74.6383 USD
Purchase
43,100
74.7575 USD
Purchase
57,767
74.4672 USD
Purchase
61,631
74.5066 USD
Sale
43
74.1500 USD
Sale
68
74.0885 USD
Sale
94
74.1050 USD
Sale
100
74.1600 USD
Sale
100
74.2000 USD
Sale
100
74.5150 USD
Sale
100
74.5700 USD
Sale
100
74.6400 USD
Sale
100
74.6600 USD
Sale
100
74.9600 USD
Sale
131
74.5200 USD
Sale
151
74.6100 USD
Sale
167
74.1839 USD
Sale
195
74.6500 USD
Sale
200
74.1650 USD
Sale
200
74.6650 USD
Sale
200
74.6375 USD
Sale
200
74.6200 USD
Sale
200
74.2200 USD
Sale
205
74.1463 USD
Sale
208
74.6075 USD
Sale
287
74.6277 USD
Sale
300
74.4067 USD
Sale
300
74.3400 USD
Sale
300
74.6966 USD
Sale
306
74.7000 USD
Sale
357
74.6128 USD
Sale
378
74.6514 USD
Sale
400
74.1731 USD
Sale
400
74.4338 USD
Sale
401
74.6798 USD
Sale
500
74.7260 USD
Sale
529
74.8928 USD
Sale
551
74.6663 USD
Sale
554
74.6770 USD
Sale
600
74.6633 USD
Sale
613
74.5412 USD
Sale
700
74.3328 USD
Sale
700
74.5950 USD
Sale
867
74.6629 USD
Sale
880
74.9067 USD
Sale
900
74.1850 USD
Sale
900
74.6800 USD
Sale
981
74.5832 USD
Sale
1,000
74.3255 USD
Sale
1,100
74.6919 USD
Sale
1,159
74.5930 USD
Sale
1,160
74.6700 USD
Sale
1,249
74.6161 USD
Sale
1,500
74.2696 USD
Sale
1,654
74.5759 USD
Sale
1,654
74.6101 USD
Sale
1,789
74.8670 USD
Sale
1,879
74.5716 USD
Sale
1,995
74.5648 USD
Sale
2,900
74.3013 USD
Sale
3,230
74.3008 USD
Sale
3,800
74.5611 USD
Sale
4,209
74.6256 USD
Sale
4,691
74.4799 USD
Sale
5,180
74.6452 USD
Sale
5,848
74.6302 USD
Sale
5,870
74.3021 USD
Sale
6,000
74.6516 USD
Sale
6,200
74.5390 USD
Sale
7,080
74.7194 USD
Sale
9,503
74.5176 USD
Sale
9,723
74.6571 USD
Sale
9,921
74.5117 USD
Sale
10,000
74.5297 USD
Sale
11,735
74.7373 USD
Sale
15,625
74.6306 USD
Sale
16,600
74.5012 USD
Sale
21,650
74.7571 USD
Sale
43,100
74.7575 USD
Sale
48,909
74.5000 USD
Sale
100,577
74.5510 USD
Sale
130,798
74.5216 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product Name
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per
unit
SWAP
Long
935
74.8636 USD
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
400
68 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
7.1600 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
700
75 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.3542 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
75 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.5000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
76 USD
American
29 Nov 2019
2.0200 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
73 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
7.2000 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
4,800
55 USD
American
15 May 2020
0.9408 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
2,200
72 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.0500 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,000
73 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.0820 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
73 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.1300 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
200
73 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
1.2600 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
74 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.2100 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,100
74 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.3200 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing
and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.
NONE
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
16 Oct 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
Ap23
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Put Options
Written
99,500
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
82.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
13,100
72.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
5,200
77.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,000
50.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
75.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
70.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
350,000
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
12,500
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,800
72.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
18,200
62.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
37.5000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Written
800
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
72.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
6,000
82.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
82.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
57.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,100
47.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-300
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-19,500
90.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,500
72.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
78.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
74.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
92.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-900
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,700
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
70.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,400
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,500
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-7,300
97.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-8,500
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,600
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
72.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
73,000
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,600
72.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
900
72.5000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Put Options
Written
4,200
45.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
302,400
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
15,400
42.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,300
47.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
37,100
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
50,000
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
62.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,600
77.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
67.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
49,600
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,000
57.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-11,400
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-900
77.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-10,000
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-400
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-18,200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-14,100
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
75.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
65.0000
American
Nov 29, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-10,900
82.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
47.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-900
72.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,500
67.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
78.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
18,600
72.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,400
62.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
62.5000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
75.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
69.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-12,100
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,200
85.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,900
115.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,600
40.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Purchased
-29,000
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
67.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
110.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
42.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
50.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,700
87.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
80.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
66.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,600
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
100.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Written
-1,500
92.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
75.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,900
97.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
45.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-4,300
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,500
47.5000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Purchased
600
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
900
42.5000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Purchased
3,500
70.5000
American
Nov 29, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
82.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
32.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
151,000
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
125,000
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
104,900
77.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
67.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
37.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
800
87.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
37,300
57.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
65.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
77.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
3,200
62.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
67.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
100.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
68.5000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Written
-800
92.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-4,100
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,800
42.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,900
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
73.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
110.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
70.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Written
-400
67.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,100
97.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
72.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-17,400
85.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
80.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
82.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
40.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-13,400
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
42.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
77.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
8,800
74.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
11,000
75.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
800
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
82.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
18,600
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,200
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
59.5000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
75.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,000
90.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
73.0000
American
Nov 8, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
76.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
76.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
62.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
77.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
30,700
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
67.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
110.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Put Options
Written
28,300
62.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
600
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100,100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,800
72.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-4,800
55.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-71,000
67.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-700
72.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
73.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
45.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,500
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
50.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,100
57.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
42.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-900
90.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,300
115.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
92.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
130.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-13,100
69.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-22,300
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-900
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
73.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,700
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
35.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-8,200
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
71.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,200
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
90,000
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
26,200
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
35.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
9,900
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,100
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
13,800
75.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,300
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
71.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
45.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
25,400
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
24,700
67.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,100
74.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
75.5000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
55.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
62.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
87.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
87.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-52,800
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
68.0000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Written
-18,100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,000
69.5000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-9,500
72.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-800
92.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
76.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
115.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
42.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
40.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-7,000
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-100
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
62.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,800
67.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
85.0000
American
May 15, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
45.0000
American
Jan 21, 2022
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,000
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
72.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
57.5000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
47.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
57.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
75.5000
American
Nov 29, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
65.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
73.5000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
7,000
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
67.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
55.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-27,100
62.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-11,700
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
62.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
105.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-10,400
100.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-69,400
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,400
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,300
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-39,400
67.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-11,900
87.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-900
40.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
67.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
69.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
8,500
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,500
77.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,300
47.5000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
73.0000
American
Nov 22, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
15,900
65.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,500
77.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
400
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
14,900
77.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,100
45.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
72.5000
American
May 15, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,700
57.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
74.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
62.5000
American
Oct 25, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,500
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
63.0000
American
Nov 1, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-12,300
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,100
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-6,800
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-14,200
67.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
77.5000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
72.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-5,000
100.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-13,300
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-15,000
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
47.5000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
87.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,100
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,500
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,900
92.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,400
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
71.5000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,200
82.5000
American
Jan 15, 2021
