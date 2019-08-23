Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/23 10:00:53 am
139.48 GBp   +0.11%
09:48aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - greene king amendment
PU
09:48aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - AMENDMENT
PU
08:28aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC
PU
Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - AMENDMENT

08/23/2019 | 09:48am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 Amendment to Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Barclays PLC.

Company dealt in

ABBVIE INC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

ORD

Date of dealing

21 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,673,154

0.18%

3,112,458

0.21%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

2,337,013

0.16%

25,396

0.00%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

1,980,100

0.13%

1,426,700

0.10%

TOTAL:

6,990,267

0.47%

4,564,554

0.31%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit
Purchase

3

67.8000 USD
Purchase

40

67.7500 USD
Purchase

100

66.9300 USD
Purchase

100

67.5900 USD
Purchase

100

67.7800 USD
Purchase

100

67.7200 USD
Purchase

100

67.5600 USD
Purchase

100

67.2200 USD
Purchase

130

67.7176 USD
Purchase

130

67.7708 USD
Purchase

150

67.6000 USD
Purchase

177

67.7006 USD
Purchase

206

67.7489 USD
Purchase

301

67.6831 USD
Purchase

322

67.7462 USD
Purchase

367

67.6447 USD
Purchase

400

67.1400 USD
Purchase

500

67.6740 USD
Purchase

653

67.4340 USD
Purchase

761

67.7320 USD
Purchase

807

67.6663 USD
Purchase

863

67.7400 USD
Purchase

934

67.5395 USD
Purchase

1,008

67.6658 USD
Purchase

1,229

67.6645 USD
Purchase

1,891

67.3947 USD
Purchase

2,030

67.6905 USD
Purchase

2,100

67.6460 USD
Purchase

2,333

67.6695 USD
Purchase

2,700

67.7396 USD
Purchase

3,200

67.5550 USD
Purchase

3,581

67.4784 USD
Purchase

4,316

67.4171 USD
Purchase

5,200

67.3341 USD
Purchase

7,500

67.5260 USD
Purchase

9,100

67.4724 USD
Purchase

11,400

67.6420 USD
Purchase

12,990

67.4677 USD
Purchase

14,202

67.5388 USD
Purchase

14,990

67.5815 USD
Purchase

16,000

67.4537 USD
Purchase

17,900

67.6496 USD
Purchase

19,042

67.5040 USD
Purchase

23,189

67.5379 USD
Purchase

24,707

67.5745 USD
Purchase

29,298

67.5400 USD
Purchase

61,700

67.1786 USD
Purchase

84,763

67.5305 USD
Purchase

112,435

67.1878 USD
Purchase

112,580

67.6434 USD
Purchase

117,074

67.5257 USD
Purchase

118,800

67.3954 USD
Purchase

134,294

67.6296 USD
Sale

6

67.9200 USD
Sale

8

67.6300 USD
Sale

32

67.5800 USD
Sale

39

67.6246 USD
Sale

80

67.5300 USD
Sale

97

67.6900 USD
Sale

100

67.7800 USD
Sale

100

67.7900 USD
Sale

100

67.1600 USD
Sale

100

67.3300 USD
Sale

100

67.6700 USD
Sale

100

67.4000 USD
Sale

100

67.5900 USD
Sale

100

67.6100 USD
Sale

100

67.3750 USD
Sale

110

67.7127 USD
Sale

137

67.6747 USD
Sale

177

67.7295 USD
Sale

200

67.1825 USD
Sale

200

67.3775 USD
Sale

200

67.2500 USD
Sale

200

67.6800 USD
Sale

200

67.5775 USD
Sale

200

67.2050 USD
Sale

247

67.6738 USD
Sale

254

67.5766 USD
Sale

267

67.2792 USD
Sale

297

67.2789 USD
Sale

300

67.3900 USD
Sale

300

67.5850 USD
Sale

300

67.7500 USD
Sale

300

67.6666 USD
Sale

324

67.6167 USD
Sale

357

67.6566 USD
Sale

500

67.6750 USD
Sale

500

67.6290 USD
Sale

600

67.6500 USD
Sale

708

67.6139 USD
Sale

800

67.7105 USD
Sale

806

67.6448 USD
Sale

807

67.6663 USD
Sale

900

67.6388 USD
Sale

1,200

67.6625 USD
Sale

1,265

67.6371 USD
Sale

1,300

67.4053 USD
Sale

1,506

67.6901 USD
Sale

1,600

67.7021 USD
Sale

1,700

67.7300 USD
Sale

1,800

67.6038 USD
Sale

1,818

67.6489 USD
Sale

2,042

67.5983 USD
Sale

2,100

67.6019 USD
Sale

2,113

67.6710 USD
Sale

2,198

67.6527 USD
Sale

2,341

67.7077 USD
Sale

2,436

67.5754 USD
Sale

2,600

67.7400 USD
Sale

2,651

67.6501 USD
Sale

2,902

67.6512 USD
Sale

3,000

67.4851 USD
Sale

3,185

67.7299 USD
Sale

3,266

67.7192 USD
Sale

3,402

67.6244 USD
Sale

3,617

67.5860 USD
Sale

4,056

67.6056 USD
Sale

4,548

67.4975 USD
Sale

4,593

67.5815 USD
Sale

4,603

67.4754 USD
Sale

4,700

67.4544 USD
Sale

4,859

67.6664 USD
Sale

4,975

67.4498 USD
Sale

5,122

67.5592 USD
Sale

5,913

67.6978 USD
Sale

6,490

67.5584 USD
Sale

6,500

67.6320 USD
Sale

6,787

67.6219 USD
Sale

7,200

67.4986 USD
Sale

8,776

67.6951 USD
Sale

9,649

67.4588 USD
Sale

10,062

67.6609 USD
Sale

12,109

67.6987 USD
Sale

12,349

67.6391 USD
Sale

12,990

67.6097 USD
Sale

14,990

67.4584 USD
Sale

15,823

67.2770 USD
Sale

16,100

67.4200 USD
Sale

16,205

67.5988 USD
Sale

17,600

67.6540 USD
Sale

18,179

67.4945 USD
Sale

19,258

67.4795 USD
Sale

21,902

67.5337 USD
Sale

26,581

67.4197 USD
Sale

29,664

67.2960 USD
Sale

30,463

67.5400 USD
Sale

38,900

67.0257 USD
Sale

39,352

67.6622 USD
Sale

21,300

67.5851 USD
Sale

54,759

67.5299 USD
Sale

69,800

67.2448 USD
Sale

99,292

67.5188 USD
Sale

112,355

67.3055 USD
Sale

112,580

67.6434 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
purchasing, of price date money
selling, securities paid/
varying etc to which received
option
relates
Call Option Purchasing

1,000

60 USD American 17 Jan 2020 8.7000 USD
Call Option Purchasing

500

68 USD American 15 Jan 2021 6.2200 USD
Call Option Purchasing

1,100

69 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.1400 USD
Call Option Purchasing

600

69 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.2466 USD
Call Option Purchasing

4,500

70 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.0255 USD
Call Option Purchasing

200

70 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.6400 USD
Call Option Purchasing

600

70 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.8650 USD
Call Option Purchasing

3,600

70 USD American 15 Nov 2019 2.0127 USD
Call Option Purchasing

1,100

70 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.8300 USD
Call Option Purchasing

100

71 USD American 6 Sep 2019 1.4700 USD
Call Option Purchasing

200

71 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.5000 USD
Call Option Purchasing

100

72 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.6300 USD
Call Option Purchasing

200

73 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.3000 USD
Call Option Purchasing

100

73 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.5600 USD
Call Option Purchasing

2,500

73 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.0100 USD
Call Option Purchasing

100

73 USD American 19 Jun 2020 3.3000 USD
Call Option Purchasing

100

75 USD American 18 Oct 2019 0.3200 USD
Call Option Purchasing

600

75 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.3266 USD
Call Option Purchasing

200

75 USD American 21 Feb 2020 1.6900 USD
Call Option Purchasing

600

78 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.3700 USD
Call Option Purchasing

6,400

78 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.7932 USD
Call Option Purchasing

900

80 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.5355 USD
Call Option Purchasing

3,500

80 USD American 19 Jun 2020 1.3800 USD
Call Option Selling

100

66 USD American 23 Aug 2019 2.2500 USD
Call Option Selling

100

67 USD American 20 Sep 2019 1.8500 USD
Call Option Selling

100

70 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.0500 USD
Call Option Selling

100

72 USD American 23 Aug 2019 1.2700 USD
Put Option Purchasing

100

60 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.1200 USD
Put Option Purchasing

1,800

61 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.3600 USD
Put Option Purchasing

400

63 USD American 18 Oct 2019 1.2100 USD
Put Option Purchasing

500

65 USD American 27 Sep 2019 1.2400 USD
Put Option Purchasing

800

65 USD American 17 Jan 2020 3.7500 USD
Put Option Purchasing

1,100

65 USD American 19 Jun 2020 6.0000 USD
Put Option Purchasing

300

73 USD American 19 Jun 2020 10.3500 USD
Put Option Purchasing

100

75 USD American 23 Aug 2019 8.2500 USD
Put Option Selling

400

33 USD American 18 Sep 2020 0.4000 USD
Put Option Selling

200

58 USD American 15 Jan 2021 5.8000 USD
Put Option Selling

1,600

60 USD American 18 Sep 2020 5.0000 USD
Put Option Selling

900

61 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.4000 USD
Put Option Selling

1,000

65 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.0400 USD
Put Option Selling

900

66 USD American 20 Sep 2019 1.2300 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES

Date of disclosure

23 August 2019

Contact name

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

SUPPLEMENTALFORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry
purchased relevant securities price date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Put Options Purchased

-300

75.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-600

105.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-600

65.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-700

65.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-800

67.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-900

75.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

130.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,900

55.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-2,700

73.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-3,000

135.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-3,300

63.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-3,600

50.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-4,200

65.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-5,100

48.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-9,700

50.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

8,900

60.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

1,100

85.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

500

50.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

200

75.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

100

80.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

250,000

65.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

100,000

65.0000

American Jan 15, 1919
Call Options Purchased

14,500

70.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,900

78.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,300

58.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

1,100

65.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,000

78.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

800

71.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Call Options Purchased

700

50.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

200

55.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

73.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-20,600

90.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-130,300

68.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

60.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-200

60.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-200

72.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Written

-300

120.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-300

72.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Written

-500

65.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Written

-900

135.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-1,500

130.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-2,100

68.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,800

63.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-6,900

93.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-8,800

83.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-27,900

63.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

95.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

120.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-200

78.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

68.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-700

43.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

58.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,200

73.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-2,100

65.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-2,600

55.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-4,500

65.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-10,900

83.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-13,500

55.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

25,000

57.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

49,600

95.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

5,300

78.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

4,500

64.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Put Options Written

3,600

43.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

2,000

58.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

1,900

65.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Put Options Written

1,400

68.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

300,900

60.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

900

83.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

700

45.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

600

66.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Put Options Written

500

58.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Written

100

63.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Put Options Written

100

61.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Written

36,500

70.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

36,500

70.0000

American Jan 15, 1919
Call Options Purchased

8,100

66.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Purchased

136,900

73.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,700

75.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,900

55.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

3,300

69.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,200

68.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,400

50.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,300

48.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,300

55.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

900

68.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Purchased

700

68.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Call Options Purchased

600

70.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Call Options Purchased

400

58.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

200

68.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

100

72.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-18,200

110.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-200

60.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-800

93.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-800

70.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,000

83.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,200

67.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,000

80.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,500

80.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-7,300

98.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-8,500

66.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Written

-9,800

110.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-11,200

130.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-11,400

83.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-27,800

60.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-500

48.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

55.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

50.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

66.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,600

110.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-2,000

45.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-3,200

58.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-4,400

50.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-5,000

43.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

13,400

43.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

6,100

63.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

3,000

63.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

700

68.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Written

400

40.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

300

78.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

100

73.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

28,300

63.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

11,400

73.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

3,600

70.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,800

60.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,700

70.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,500

60.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,600

66.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,000

60.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

400

70.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

200

73.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

105.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

67.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

80.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Purchased

30,200

63.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

68.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

70.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Written

-400

110.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-500

95.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-500

83.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-600

73.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-800

125.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,000

78.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,200

67.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,500

85.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,600

75.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-1,900

115.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,100

70.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,200

85.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,600

105.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-12,100

95.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-14,600

88.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-26,700

68.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

61.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

58.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

105.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,200

55.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-2,200

40.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-2,400

58.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

151,000

65.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

1,000

66.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Written

900

66.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

500

63.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Put Options Written

400

62.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Written

300

80.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

100

60.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Put Options Written

125,000

80.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

5,900

73.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

5,700

68.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

5,500

68.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

3,500

69.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

1,500

70.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

1,200

58.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

800

155.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

600

70.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Purchased

400

71.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Purchased

200

65.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

72.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

67.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Call Options Written

-35,500

90.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-75,000

70.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-100

59.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Written

-200

75.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-300

110.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-500

64.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Written

-700

68.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Written

-900

73.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,100

75.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,200

73.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,300

66.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,100

98.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-3,300

95.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-4,100

115.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-5,100

85.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-6,900

105.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-8,700

75.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-10,700

80.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-13,600

100.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-14,200

88.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-16,800

85.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-17,400

75.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-49,600

60.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

66.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-300

78.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-400

73.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-600

64.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-800

50.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

60.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,100

80.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,100

60.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,400

45.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-2,300

43.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-5,000

35.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-5,900

75.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-6,000

70.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-11,800

65.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

4,100

85.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

2,700

58.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

2,100

45.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

1,000

48.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

1,000

68.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Put Options Written

1,000

64.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Put Options Written

900

61.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

600

55.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

500

64.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Put Options Written

400

73.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

300

70.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

200

88.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

32,800

58.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

18,100

60.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

13,400

80.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

12,000

70.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

3,000

55.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,400

65.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

800

69.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Purchased

500

68.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Purchased

400

65.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

400

69.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Call Options Purchased

300

71.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Purchased

300

74.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

63.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Purchased

100

71.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-100,100

120.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

63.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-200

78.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-300

130.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-500

63.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Written

-700

68.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,300

93.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,400

90.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-1,500

93.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-2,100

78.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-2,300

115.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,500

185.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,700

125.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-3,100

145.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-3,700

93.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-7,500

110.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-23,000

65.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

48.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-100

62.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-500

68.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

43.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,200

63.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,900

58.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-2,100

40.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-3,000

68.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-5,600

70.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

6,100

80.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

1,900

63.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Written

1,600

60.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Written

1,500

45.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

1,500

73.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

1,000

68.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Put Options Written

400

33.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

300

67.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Put Options Written

200

35.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Written

100

78.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

100

80.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

30,300

70.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

4,700

75.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,700

75.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,000

78.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,000

65.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Call Options Purchased

800

75.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

300

72.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Purchased

200

70.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

67.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

100

71.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Written

-24,100

78.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-25,000

82.5000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-74,500

85.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

90.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-100

65.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-100

85.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

180.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

66.0000

American Sep 13, 2019
Call Options Written

-100

60.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Written

-200

64.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Written

-300

63.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-800

74.0000

American Sep 6, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,000

100.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,100

115.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-2,000

150.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-2,200

83.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-3,000

70.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Written

-7,500

80.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-14,100

95.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-25,100

68.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

67.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-200

55.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-300

60.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-500

48.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-700

70.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

40.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,200

68.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

6,000

105.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Written

1,000

83.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

1,000

63.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Put Options Written

180,000

60.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

75,000

70.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Purchased

3,900

70.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,600

60.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,100

50.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,800

80.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

500

83.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Purchased

400

48.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-68,400

100.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-100

65.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-200

105.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-200

74.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Written

-300

93.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-500

88.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-900

100.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-1,900

98.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-2,200

63.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Written

-6,600

105.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-10,400

100.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Written

-11,200

85.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-13,500

90.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-15,100

71.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-100

68.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-200

88.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-300

43.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-400

69.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-600

50.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-800

93.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-1,000

48.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-1,300

63.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-1,800

61.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-6,800

100.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-6,900

70.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Purchased

-9,400

90.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Put Options Purchased

-9,500

73.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Purchased

-14,000

60.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Put Options Written

25,000

58.0000

American Jan 15, 1919
Put Options Written

19,700

63.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Written

17,400

65.0000

American Oct 18, 2019
Put Options Written

13,800

75.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Put Options Written

1,100

45.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Put Options Written

400

85.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Put Options Written

200

59.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Purchased

11,800

65.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Purchased

6,000

68.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Purchased

4,900

70.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Purchased

3,100

73.0000

American Feb 21, 2020
Call Options Purchased

2,900

66.0000

American Aug 30, 2019
Call Options Purchased

2,500

67.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Purchased

1,300

65.0000

American Jun 19, 2020
Call Options Purchased

1,000

68.0000

American Sep 27, 2019
Call Options Written

-25,000

83.0000

American Jan 15, 1919
Call Options Written

-28,900

65.0000

American Aug 23, 2019
Call Options Written

-400

105.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-500

88.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-3,100

135.0000

American Jan 17, 2020
Call Options Written

-3,700

80.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-5,000

100.0000

American Sep 18, 2020
Call Options Written

-5,100

95.0000

American Jan 15, 2021
Call Options Written

-6,400

88.0000

American Sep 20, 2019
Call Options Written

-6,500

95.0000

American Nov 15, 2019
Call Options Written

-14,000

90.0000

American Jan 17, 2020

Notes

  1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
  1. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005195/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 13:47:05 UTC
