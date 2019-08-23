Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - AMENDMENT

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
ORD
Date of dealing
21 August 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,673,154
0.18%
3,112,458
0.21%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
2,337,013
0.16%
25,396
0.00%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
1,980,100
0.13%
1,426,700
0.10%
TOTAL:
6,990,267
0.47%
4,564,554
0.31%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
3
67.8000 USD
Purchase
40
67.7500 USD
Purchase
100
66.9300 USD
Purchase
100
67.5900 USD
Purchase
100
67.7800 USD
Purchase
100
67.7200 USD
Purchase
100
67.5600 USD
Purchase
100
67.2200 USD
Purchase
130
67.7176 USD
Purchase
130
67.7708 USD
Purchase
150
67.6000 USD
Purchase
177
67.7006 USD
Purchase
206
67.7489 USD
Purchase
301
67.6831 USD
Purchase
322
67.7462 USD
Purchase
367
67.6447 USD
Purchase
400
67.1400 USD
Purchase
500
67.6740 USD
Purchase
653
67.4340 USD
Purchase
761
67.7320 USD
Purchase
807
67.6663 USD
Purchase
863
67.7400 USD
Purchase
934
67.5395 USD
Purchase
1,008
67.6658 USD
Purchase
1,229
67.6645 USD
Purchase
1,891
67.3947 USD
Purchase
2,030
67.6905 USD
Purchase
2,100
67.6460 USD
Purchase
2,333
67.6695 USD
Purchase
2,700
67.7396 USD
Purchase
3,200
67.5550 USD
Purchase
3,581
67.4784 USD
Purchase
4,316
67.4171 USD
Purchase
5,200
67.3341 USD
Purchase
7,500
67.5260 USD
Purchase
9,100
67.4724 USD
Purchase
11,400
67.6420 USD
Purchase
12,990
67.4677 USD
Purchase
14,202
67.5388 USD
Purchase
14,990
67.5815 USD
Purchase
16,000
67.4537 USD
Purchase
17,900
67.6496 USD
Purchase
19,042
67.5040 USD
Purchase
23,189
67.5379 USD
Purchase
24,707
67.5745 USD
Purchase
29,298
67.5400 USD
Purchase
61,700
67.1786 USD
Purchase
84,763
67.5305 USD
Purchase
112,435
67.1878 USD
Purchase
112,580
67.6434 USD
Purchase
117,074
67.5257 USD
Purchase
118,800
67.3954 USD
Purchase
134,294
67.6296 USD
Sale
6
67.9200 USD
Sale
8
67.6300 USD
Sale
32
67.5800 USD
Sale
39
67.6246 USD
Sale
80
67.5300 USD
Sale
97
67.6900 USD
Sale
100
67.7800 USD
Sale
100
67.7900 USD
Sale
100
67.1600 USD
Sale
100
67.3300 USD
Sale
100
67.6700 USD
Sale
100
67.4000 USD
Sale
100
67.5900 USD
Sale
100
67.6100 USD
Sale
100
67.3750 USD
Sale
110
67.7127 USD
Sale
137
67.6747 USD
Sale
177
67.7295 USD
Sale
200
67.1825 USD
Sale
200
67.3775 USD
Sale
200
67.2500 USD
Sale
200
67.6800 USD
Sale
200
67.5775 USD
Sale
200
67.2050 USD
Sale
247
67.6738 USD
Sale
254
67.5766 USD
Sale
267
67.2792 USD
Sale
297
67.2789 USD
Sale
300
67.3900 USD
Sale
300
67.5850 USD
Sale
300
67.7500 USD
Sale
300
67.6666 USD
Sale
324
67.6167 USD
Sale
357
67.6566 USD
Sale
500
67.6750 USD
Sale
500
67.6290 USD
Sale
600
67.6500 USD
Sale
708
67.6139 USD
Sale
800
67.7105 USD
Sale
806
67.6448 USD
Sale
807
67.6663 USD
Sale
900
67.6388 USD
Sale
1,200
67.6625 USD
Sale
1,265
67.6371 USD
Sale
1,300
67.4053 USD
Sale
1,506
67.6901 USD
Sale
1,600
67.7021 USD
Sale
1,700
67.7300 USD
Sale
1,800
67.6038 USD
Sale
1,818
67.6489 USD
Sale
2,042
67.5983 USD
Sale
2,100
67.6019 USD
Sale
2,113
67.6710 USD
Sale
2,198
67.6527 USD
Sale
2,341
67.7077 USD
Sale
2,436
67.5754 USD
Sale
2,600
67.7400 USD
Sale
2,651
67.6501 USD
Sale
2,902
67.6512 USD
Sale
3,000
67.4851 USD
Sale
3,185
67.7299 USD
Sale
3,266
67.7192 USD
Sale
3,402
67.6244 USD
Sale
3,617
67.5860 USD
Sale
4,056
67.6056 USD
Sale
4,548
67.4975 USD
Sale
4,593
67.5815 USD
Sale
4,603
67.4754 USD
Sale
4,700
67.4544 USD
Sale
4,859
67.6664 USD
Sale
4,975
67.4498 USD
Sale
5,122
67.5592 USD
Sale
5,913
67.6978 USD
Sale
6,490
67.5584 USD
Sale
6,500
67.6320 USD
Sale
6,787
67.6219 USD
Sale
7,200
67.4986 USD
Sale
8,776
67.6951 USD
Sale
9,649
67.4588 USD
Sale
10,062
67.6609 USD
Sale
12,109
67.6987 USD
Sale
12,349
67.6391 USD
Sale
12,990
67.6097 USD
Sale
14,990
67.4584 USD
Sale
15,823
67.2770 USD
Sale
16,100
67.4200 USD
Sale
16,205
67.5988 USD
Sale
17,600
67.6540 USD
Sale
18,179
67.4945 USD
Sale
19,258
67.4795 USD
Sale
21,902
67.5337 USD
Sale
26,581
67.4197 USD
Sale
29,664
67.2960 USD
Sale
30,463
67.5400 USD
Sale
38,900
67.0257 USD
Sale
39,352
67.6622 USD
Sale
21,300
67.5851 USD
Sale
54,759
67.5299 USD
Sale
69,800
67.2448 USD
Sale
99,292
67.5188 USD
Sale
112,355
67.3055 USD
Sale
112,580
67.6434 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
1,000
60 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
8.7000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
500
68 USD
American
15 Jan 2021
6.2200 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,100
69 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.1400 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
600
69 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.2466 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
4,500
70 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.0255 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
70 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.6400 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
600
70 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.8650 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
3,600
70 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
2.0127 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,100
70 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
2.8300 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
71 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
1.4700 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
71 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.5000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
72 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.6300 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
73 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.3000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
73 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.5600 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
2,500
73 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
2.0100 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
73 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
3.3000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
75 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
0.3200 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
600
75 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
1.3266 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
75 USD
American
21 Feb 2020
1.6900 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
600
78 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.3700 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
6,400
78 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.7932 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
900
80 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.5355 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
3,500
80 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
1.3800 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
66 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
2.2500 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
67 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
1.8500 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
70 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.0500 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
72 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
1.2700 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
60 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
2.1200 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,800
61 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.3600 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
400
63 USD
American
18 Oct 2019
1.2100 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
500
65 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
1.2400 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
800
65 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
3.7500 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,100
65 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
6.0000 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
300
73 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
10.3500 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
75 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
8.2500 USD
Put Option
Selling
400
33 USD
American
18 Sep 2020
0.4000 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
58 USD
American
15 Jan 2021
5.8000 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,600
60 USD
American
18 Sep 2020
5.0000 USD
Put Option
Selling
900
61 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.4000 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,000
65 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.0400 USD
Put Option
Selling
900
66 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
1.2300 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES
Date of disclosure
23 August 2019
Contact name
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
SUPPLEMENTALFORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Put Options
Purchased
-300
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-800
67.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-900
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,900
55.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,700
73.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,300
63.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-4,200
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,100
48.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,700
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
8,900
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,100
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
50.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
250,000
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100,000
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Call Options
Purchased
14,500
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,900
78.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
71.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
200
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
73.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-20,600
90.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-130,300
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
72.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-300
72.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
65.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,500
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,100
68.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,800
63.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,900
93.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-8,800
83.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-27,900
63.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
43.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
58.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
65.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-4,500
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-10,900
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-13,500
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
25,000
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
49,600
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
5,300
78.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
4,500
64.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,600
43.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,000
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,900
65.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,400
68.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
300,900
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
900
83.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
700
45.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
600
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
58.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
63.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
61.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
36,500
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
36,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Call Options
Purchased
8,100
66.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
136,900
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,700
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,300
69.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
68.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,400
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
48.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
900
68.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
68.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
600
70.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
58.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
68.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
100
72.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-18,200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-200
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-800
93.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-800
70.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
83.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,200
67.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,000
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,500
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-7,300
98.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-8,500
66.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-9,800
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,200
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,400
83.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-27,800
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
48.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
50.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
45.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,200
58.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,400
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
43.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
13,400
43.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,100
63.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,000
63.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
700
68.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
40.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
78.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
73.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
28,300
63.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
11,400
73.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,600
70.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,800
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,700
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
73.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
80.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
30,200
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
68.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
110.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
83.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-600
73.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
78.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,200
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,900
115.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,100
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,200
85.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,600
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-12,100
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,600
88.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-26,700
68.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
61.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
58.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
55.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
40.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,400
58.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
151,000
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
900
66.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
63.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
62.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
60.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
125,000
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
5,900
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,700
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,500
68.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,500
69.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
58.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
600
70.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
71.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
65.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
72.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-35,500
90.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
59.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
110.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-700
68.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
75.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,200
73.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,300
66.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
98.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,300
95.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,100
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,900
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-8,700
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-10,700
80.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-13,600
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-14,200
88.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-16,800
85.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-17,400
75.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-49,600
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
78.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
73.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
50.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
65.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
45.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
43.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
35.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,900
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,000
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-11,800
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
4,100
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,700
58.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,100
45.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
48.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
68.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
64.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
900
61.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
600
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
64.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
88.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
32,800
58.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
18,100
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
13,400
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
12,000
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
69.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
500
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
69.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
71.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
74.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
63.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
71.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100,100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
63.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
78.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
130.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
63.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-700
68.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
93.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,400
90.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
93.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
78.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,300
115.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,500
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,700
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,100
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,700
93.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,500
110.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-23,000
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
48.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
62.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
68.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
43.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,900
58.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
40.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
68.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,600
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,100
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,900
63.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,600
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
45.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
68.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
33.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
67.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
35.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
78.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
30,300
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,700
75.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,700
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
78.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
65.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
72.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
71.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-24,100
78.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-25,000
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-74,500
85.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
60.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
64.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-800
74.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
100.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
115.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,000
70.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,500
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-25,100
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
55.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
60.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
48.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
40.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
68.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,000
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,000
63.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
180,000
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,800
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
48.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-68,400
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
105.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
74.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
93.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
88.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-900
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,900
98.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,200
63.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-10,400
100.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,200
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-13,500
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-15,100
71.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
68.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
88.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
43.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-400
69.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
50.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
93.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
48.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
63.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,800
61.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-6,800
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,900
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-9,400
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,500
73.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-14,000
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
25,000
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
19,700
63.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
17,400
65.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
13,800
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
45.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
200
59.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
11,800
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
6,000
68.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,900
70.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,100
73.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,900
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
67.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
68.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-25,000
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Call Options
Written
-28,900
65.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
105.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
88.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,100
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,700
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-5,000
100.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,400
88.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,500
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-14,000
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Notes
Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.