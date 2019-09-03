Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - AMENDMENT

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ap19

FORM 8.3

Amendment to Purchase and Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 29 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,571,627

0.17%

3,191,289

0.22%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

2,399,681

0.16%

25,396

0.00%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

1,987,600

0.13%

1,366,300

0.09%

TOTAL:

6,958,908

0.47%

4,582,985

0.31%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit

Purchase

12

66.1100 USD

Purchase

42

66.1000 USD

Purchase

47

66.3300 USD

Purchase

54

66.1200 USD

Purchase

60

66.1700 USD

Purchase

100

66.2100 USD

Purchase

100

66.3200 USD

Purchase

100

66.2600 USD

Purchase

100

66.2500 USD

Purchase

100

66.2400 USD

Purchase

100

66.2300 USD

Purchase

100

66.2150 USD

Purchase

119

66.2636 USD

Purchase

128

66.2700 USD

Purchase

181

66.2189 USD

Purchase

195

66.1415 USD

Purchase

200

66.0900 USD

Purchase

200

66.3026 USD

Purchase

200

66.2525 USD

Purchase

209

66.1600 USD

Purchase

230

66.1747 USD

Purchase

254

66.2000 USD

Purchase

300

66.2483 USD

Purchase

345

66.2136 USD

Purchase

387

66.1659 USD

Purchase

473

66.1972 USD

Purchase

473

66.1704 USD

Purchase

500

66.1460 USD

Purchase

600

66.3550 USD

Purchase

600

66.0250 USD

Purchase

605

66.2276 USD

Purchase

625

66.2360 USD

Purchase

760

66.2275 USD

Purchase

800

66.2075 USD

Purchase

825

66.2069 USD

Purchase

829

66.2283 USD

Purchase

900

66.1888 USD

Purchase

1,100

66.2895 USD

Purchase

1,113

66.1865 USD

Purchase

1,114

66.1564 USD

Purchase

1,139

66.3515 USD

Purchase

1,152

66.0738 USD

Purchase

1,247

66.2412 USD

Purchase

1,328

66.3399 USD

Purchase

1,350

66.1866 USD

Purchase

1,500

66.1720 USD

Purchase

1,525

66.2584 USD

Purchase

1,671

66.2385 USD

Purchase

1,676

66.1210 USD

Purchase

2,100

66.1650 USD

Purchase

2,397

66.2467 USD

Purchase

4,043

66.1846 USD

Purchase

4,481

66.2118 USD

Purchase

4,982

66.1927 USD

Purchase

5,100

66.1946 USD

Purchase

5,174

66.3714 USD

Purchase

7,116

66.2284 USD

Purchase

8,660

66.1182 USD

Purchase

9,984

66.2200 USD

Purchase

17,700

66.2470 USD

Purchase

21,067

66.1697 USD

Purchase

21,700

66.1981 USD

Purchase

29,055

66.1786 USD

Purchase

37,523

66.1815 USD

Purchase

42,007

66.2799 USD

Purchase

42,700

66.2124 USD

Purchase

44,566

66.2203 USD

Purchase

49,443

66.3138 USD

Purchase

64,769

66.1669 USD

Sale

28

66.2700 USD

Sale

42

66.1000 USD

Sale

63

66.1800 USD

Sale

65

66.0861 USD

Sale

99

66.2401 USD

Sale

100

66.1050 USD

Sale

100

66.5050 USD

Sale

100

66.0800 USD

Sale

100

66.4900 USD

Sale

100

66.2400 USD

Sale

100

66.1700 USD

Sale

112

66.1055 USD

Sale

113

66.1600 USD

Sale

170

66.0400 USD

Sale

179

66.1091 USD

Sale

200

66.1200 USD

Sale

200

66.2500 USD

Sale

201

66.1300 USD

Sale

219

66.0900 USD

Sale

300

66.2383 USD

Sale

300

66.1500 USD

Sale

329

66.2837 USD

Sale

333

66.1057 USD

Sale

400

66.4125 USD

Sale

400

66.3237 USD

Sale

440

66.1222 USD

Sale

500

66.3600 USD

Sale

598

66.2475 USD

Sale

600

66.1816 USD

Sale

729

66.2959 USD

Sale

915

66.1053 USD

Sale

941

66.3802 USD

Sale

955

66.3651 USD

Sale

1,000

66.1320 USD

Sale

1,120

66.5076 USD

Sale

1,126

66.1169 USD

Sale

1,230

66.1204 USD

Sale

1,279

66.0984 USD

Sale

1,287

66.5500 USD

Sale

1,489

66.1086 USD

Sale

1,600

66.3800 USD

Sale

2,400

66.4743 USD

Sale

2,489

66.1042 USD

Sale

2,587

66.3714 USD

Sale

2,600

66.1026 USD

Sale

2,700

66.2550 USD

Sale

3,017

66.4036 USD

Sale

3,300

66.1365 USD

Sale

3,369

66.1162 USD

Sale

4,139

66.2589 USD

Sale

4,330

66.2260 USD

Sale

4,521

66.1489 USD

Sale

4,956

66.4488 USD

Sale

5,694

66.1139 USD

Sale

6,501

66.1433 USD

Sale

7,000

66.2069 USD

Sale

10,784

66.2200 USD

Sale

22,020

66.2707 USD

Sale

22,358

66.2002 USD

Sale

22,364

66.1081 USD

Sale

27,781

66.2206 USD

Sale

33,000

66.2253 USD

Sale

36,200

66.2167 USD

Sale

43,122

66.2184 USD

Sale

73,722

66.2039 USD

Sale

76,322

66.2368 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
purchasing, of price date money
selling, securities paid/
varying etc to which received
option
relates

Call Option

Purchasing

100

68 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.3100 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

68 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.5100 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

500

68 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

2.2100 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

400

70 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.1500 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

70 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

2.1900 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

69 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.1400 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

75 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.0400 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

85 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.0200 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

1,000

62 USD

American

11 Oct 2019

0.7900 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

3,000

65 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.0400 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

100

65 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.2600 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

200

67 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

1.2100 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

100

70 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

6.0900 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

1,200

75 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

9.3000 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

63 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

2.1500 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

63 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

3.3000 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

64 USD

American

6 Sep 2019

0.1500 USD

Put Option

Selling

200

66 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

0.9900 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing
and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.
NONE
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure:

3 Sep 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry
purchased relevant securities price date
to which the option
or derivative
relates

Call Options

Purchased

2,800

78.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,100

78.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,100

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,100

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

250,000

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

100,000

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Call Options

Purchased

800

71.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

700

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

500

50.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

14,600

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

9,000

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

73.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-9,700

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

67.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

65.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-130,300

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

72.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-400

66.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-20,600

90.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

65.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-700

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-800

67.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-900

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-900

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,000

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,700

73.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,800

63.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-3,600

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,500

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,600

68.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,900

55.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-4,200

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,100

48.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-6,900

93.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-9,400

83.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,500

69.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,900

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

3,600

43.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,400

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,300

48.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

2,000

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

1,400

68.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,200

45.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

70.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

300,900

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

137,200

73.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

49,600

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

36,500

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

36,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

68.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

900

83.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

700

68.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

25,000

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

16,400

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

500

58.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

58.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

68.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

5,300

78.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,800

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

72.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

63.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

61.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-9,800

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-10,900

83.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-11,300

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-11,400

83.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-13,500

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-18,200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-200

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-200

78.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-27,800

63.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

68.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-700

70.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-700

43.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-800

93.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,000

83.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

58.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

73.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,300

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,600

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,000

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,100

65.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-7,300

98.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-7,400

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

3,000

63.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,800

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,700

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,500

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,600

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

700

68.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

30,200

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

28,300

63.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

13,400

43.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

12,700

73.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

400

40.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

78.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

6,200

63.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

73.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

68.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

70.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-12,100

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-14,600

88.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-400

110.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-27,800

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

95.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

83.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-500

48.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-600

73.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-700

64.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-800

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,000

78.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

50.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,200

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,200

85.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,600

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-3,200

58.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,600

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,900

115.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,000

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,000

45.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-4,300

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,000

43.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,600

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

58.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

151,000

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

125,000

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

900

66.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

800

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

600

70.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

63.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

71.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

62.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

7,700

73.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

6,500

68.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

5,900

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

72.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

67.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

60.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

59.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

61.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

58.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-10,800

80.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-13,600

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-14,200

88.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-16,800

85.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-17,400

75.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

110.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-26,800

68.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-35,500

90.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-500

64.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-600

73.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-700

68.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

55.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

40.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,400

58.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,400

95.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,300

66.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

98.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,100

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,500

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-5,100

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-6,900

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

4,100

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,000

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

3,000

58.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

2,100

45.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,800

69.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,400

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,000

48.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

68.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

64.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

900

61.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

600

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

500

68.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

64.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

32,800

58.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

18,100

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

16,000

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

13,400

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

69.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

73.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

63.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

300

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

200

88.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

75.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

63.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

71.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

63.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-11,700

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

78.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

130.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

78.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-49,200

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100,100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-400

73.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

63.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

64.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-700

68.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-800

50.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

65.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,300

115.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,500

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,700

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,800

43.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,100

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,700

93.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,300

93.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,400

90.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,400

45.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,500

93.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

78.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,000

35.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,900

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,000

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-7,500

110.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,700

75.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,200

78.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,900

63.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,500

45.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,500

60.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,500

73.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

65.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

68.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

800

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

30,300

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

400

71.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

33.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

300

72.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

70.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

35.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

67.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,100

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

5,000

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

78.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

78.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

100

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

85.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

60.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

48.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

62.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-18,100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-300

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-23,100

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-24,100

78.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-25,000

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-74,600

85.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

43.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-800

74.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,000

100.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,200

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

68.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,900

58.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,000

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

115.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,100

40.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,600

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,200

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,700

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,600

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,100

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,800

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

180,000

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

1,000

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

400

48.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

400

83.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,000

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

73.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-10,400

100.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-11,200

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-13,500

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

105.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

55.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

93.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

60.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-25,600

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-68,400

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

88.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-500

48.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-900

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

40.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,200

63.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,600

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,300

68.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,900

98.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-6,600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

3,300

73.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,100

45.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

68.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Put Options

Written

25,000

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options

Written

20,700

63.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

17,400

65.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

12,600

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

12,000

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

200

69.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

59.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

8,400

68.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

4,900

70.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

71.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

68.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-9,400

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-9,500

73.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-14,000

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-14,700

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

88.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

43.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-400

105.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-25,000

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Call Options

Written

-500

88.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

50.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-800

93.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

48.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

62.0000

American

Oct 11, 2019

Call Options

Written

-3,100

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,700

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,300

63.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,800

61.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-5,000

100.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-5,100

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-6,400

88.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-6,500

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-6,800

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-7,200

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Notes

1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005698/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 16:16:04 UTC
