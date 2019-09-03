Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - AMENDMENT

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
29 August 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,571,627
0.17%
3,191,289
0.22%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
2,399,681
0.16%
25,396
0.00%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
1,987,600
0.13%
1,366,300
0.09%
TOTAL:
6,958,908
0.47%
4,582,985
0.31%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
12
66.1100 USD
Purchase
42
66.1000 USD
Purchase
47
66.3300 USD
Purchase
54
66.1200 USD
Purchase
60
66.1700 USD
Purchase
100
66.2100 USD
Purchase
100
66.3200 USD
Purchase
100
66.2600 USD
Purchase
100
66.2500 USD
Purchase
100
66.2400 USD
Purchase
100
66.2300 USD
Purchase
100
66.2150 USD
Purchase
119
66.2636 USD
Purchase
128
66.2700 USD
Purchase
181
66.2189 USD
Purchase
195
66.1415 USD
Purchase
200
66.0900 USD
Purchase
200
66.3026 USD
Purchase
200
66.2525 USD
Purchase
209
66.1600 USD
Purchase
230
66.1747 USD
Purchase
254
66.2000 USD
Purchase
300
66.2483 USD
Purchase
345
66.2136 USD
Purchase
387
66.1659 USD
Purchase
473
66.1972 USD
Purchase
473
66.1704 USD
Purchase
500
66.1460 USD
Purchase
600
66.3550 USD
Purchase
600
66.0250 USD
Purchase
605
66.2276 USD
Purchase
625
66.2360 USD
Purchase
760
66.2275 USD
Purchase
800
66.2075 USD
Purchase
825
66.2069 USD
Purchase
829
66.2283 USD
Purchase
900
66.1888 USD
Purchase
1,100
66.2895 USD
Purchase
1,113
66.1865 USD
Purchase
1,114
66.1564 USD
Purchase
1,139
66.3515 USD
Purchase
1,152
66.0738 USD
Purchase
1,247
66.2412 USD
Purchase
1,328
66.3399 USD
Purchase
1,350
66.1866 USD
Purchase
1,500
66.1720 USD
Purchase
1,525
66.2584 USD
Purchase
1,671
66.2385 USD
Purchase
1,676
66.1210 USD
Purchase
2,100
66.1650 USD
Purchase
2,397
66.2467 USD
Purchase
4,043
66.1846 USD
Purchase
4,481
66.2118 USD
Purchase
4,982
66.1927 USD
Purchase
5,100
66.1946 USD
Purchase
5,174
66.3714 USD
Purchase
7,116
66.2284 USD
Purchase
8,660
66.1182 USD
Purchase
9,984
66.2200 USD
Purchase
17,700
66.2470 USD
Purchase
21,067
66.1697 USD
Purchase
21,700
66.1981 USD
Purchase
29,055
66.1786 USD
Purchase
37,523
66.1815 USD
Purchase
42,007
66.2799 USD
Purchase
42,700
66.2124 USD
Purchase
44,566
66.2203 USD
Purchase
49,443
66.3138 USD
Purchase
64,769
66.1669 USD
Sale
28
66.2700 USD
Sale
42
66.1000 USD
Sale
63
66.1800 USD
Sale
65
66.0861 USD
Sale
99
66.2401 USD
Sale
100
66.1050 USD
Sale
100
66.5050 USD
Sale
100
66.0800 USD
Sale
100
66.4900 USD
Sale
100
66.2400 USD
Sale
100
66.1700 USD
Sale
112
66.1055 USD
Sale
113
66.1600 USD
Sale
170
66.0400 USD
Sale
179
66.1091 USD
Sale
200
66.1200 USD
Sale
200
66.2500 USD
Sale
201
66.1300 USD
Sale
219
66.0900 USD
Sale
300
66.2383 USD
Sale
300
66.1500 USD
Sale
329
66.2837 USD
Sale
333
66.1057 USD
Sale
400
66.4125 USD
Sale
400
66.3237 USD
Sale
440
66.1222 USD
Sale
500
66.3600 USD
Sale
598
66.2475 USD
Sale
600
66.1816 USD
Sale
729
66.2959 USD
Sale
915
66.1053 USD
Sale
941
66.3802 USD
Sale
955
66.3651 USD
Sale
1,000
66.1320 USD
Sale
1,120
66.5076 USD
Sale
1,126
66.1169 USD
Sale
1,230
66.1204 USD
Sale
1,279
66.0984 USD
Sale
1,287
66.5500 USD
Sale
1,489
66.1086 USD
Sale
1,600
66.3800 USD
Sale
2,400
66.4743 USD
Sale
2,489
66.1042 USD
Sale
2,587
66.3714 USD
Sale
2,600
66.1026 USD
Sale
2,700
66.2550 USD
Sale
3,017
66.4036 USD
Sale
3,300
66.1365 USD
Sale
3,369
66.1162 USD
Sale
4,139
66.2589 USD
Sale
4,330
66.2260 USD
Sale
4,521
66.1489 USD
Sale
4,956
66.4488 USD
Sale
5,694
66.1139 USD
Sale
6,501
66.1433 USD
Sale
7,000
66.2069 USD
Sale
10,784
66.2200 USD
Sale
22,020
66.2707 USD
Sale
22,358
66.2002 USD
Sale
22,364
66.1081 USD
Sale
27,781
66.2206 USD
Sale
33,000
66.2253 USD
Sale
36,200
66.2167 USD
Sale
43,122
66.2184 USD
Sale
73,722
66.2039 USD
Sale
76,322
66.2368 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
100
68 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.3100 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
68 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.5100 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
500
68 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
2.2100 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
400
70 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.1500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
70 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
2.1900 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
69 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.1400 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
75 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0400 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
85 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0200 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,000
62 USD
American
11 Oct 2019
0.7900 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
3,000
65 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.0400 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
65 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.2600 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
200
67 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
1.2100 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
70 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
6.0900 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,200
75 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
9.3000 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
63 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
2.1500 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
63 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
3.3000 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
64 USD
American
6 Sep 2019
0.1500 USD
Put Option
Selling
200
66 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
0.9900 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing
and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.
NONE
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
3 Sep 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
Ap23
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Call Options
Purchased
2,800
78.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
250,000
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100,000
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Call Options
Purchased
800
71.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
500
50.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
14,600
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
9,000
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
73.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-9,700
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
67.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
65.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-130,300
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
72.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-400
66.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-20,600
90.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
65.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-800
67.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-900
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,700
73.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,800
63.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,500
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,600
68.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,900
55.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,200
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,100
48.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-6,900
93.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-9,400
83.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,500
69.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,600
43.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,400
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
48.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,000
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,400
68.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,200
45.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
70.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
300,900
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
137,200
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
49,600
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
36,500
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
36,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
68.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
900
83.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
68.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
25,000
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
16,400
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
58.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
58.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
68.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
5,300
78.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,800
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
72.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
63.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
61.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-9,800
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-10,900
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-11,300
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,400
83.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-13,500
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-18,200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-200
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-200
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-27,800
63.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-700
70.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
43.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-800
93.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,000
83.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
58.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,300
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,000
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
65.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,300
98.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-7,400
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
3,000
63.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,800
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,700
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
700
68.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
30,200
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
28,300
63.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
13,400
43.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
12,700
73.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
40.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
78.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
6,200
63.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
73.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
68.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-12,100
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,600
88.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
110.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-27,800
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
83.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
48.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
73.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-700
64.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-800
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
78.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
50.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,200
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,200
85.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,600
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,200
58.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,900
115.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,000
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
45.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-4,300
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
43.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
58.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
151,000
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
125,000
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
900
66.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
800
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
600
70.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
63.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
71.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
62.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
7,700
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
6,500
68.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
5,900
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
72.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
60.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
59.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
61.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
58.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-10,800
80.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-13,600
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-14,200
88.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-16,800
85.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-17,400
75.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
110.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-26,800
68.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-35,500
90.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-500
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-700
68.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
55.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
40.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,400
58.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,400
95.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,300
66.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
98.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,100
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,500
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,900
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
4,100
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,000
58.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,100
45.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,800
69.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
48.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
68.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
64.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
900
61.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
600
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
500
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
64.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
32,800
58.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
18,100
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
16,000
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
13,400
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
69.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
63.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
300
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
200
88.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
75.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
63.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
71.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
63.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-11,700
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
78.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
130.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
78.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-49,200
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100,100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
73.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
63.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-700
68.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
50.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
65.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,300
115.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,500
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,700
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,800
43.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,100
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,700
93.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,300
93.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,400
90.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
45.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,500
93.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
78.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
35.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,900
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,000
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,500
110.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,700
75.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,200
78.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,900
63.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
45.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
65.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
68.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
800
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
30,300
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
71.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
33.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
72.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
35.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
67.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,100
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
5,000
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
78.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
78.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
60.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
48.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
62.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-18,100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-300
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-23,100
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-24,100
78.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-25,000
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-74,600
85.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
43.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
74.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
100.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,200
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
68.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,900
58.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
115.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
40.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,600
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,200
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,700
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,800
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
180,000
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,000
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
400
48.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,000
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
73.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-10,400
100.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,200
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-13,500
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
105.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
55.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
93.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
60.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-25,600
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-68,400
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
88.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
48.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
40.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
63.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
68.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,900
98.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
3,300
73.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,100
45.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
68.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Put Options
Written
25,000
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
20,700
63.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
17,400
65.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
12,600
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
12,000
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
200
69.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
59.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
8,400
68.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
4,900
70.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
71.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
68.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,400
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,500
73.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-14,000
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-14,700
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
88.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
43.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
105.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-25,000
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Call Options
Written
-500
88.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
50.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
93.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
48.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
62.0000
American
Oct 11, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,100
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,700
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
63.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,800
61.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-5,000
100.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,400
88.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,500
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-6,800
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-7,200
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Notes
1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.
