Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - AMENDMENT

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ap19 FORM 8.3 Amendment to Purchase and Sales IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ABBVIE INC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 29 August 2019 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,571,627 0.17% 3,191,289 0.22% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 2,399,681 0.16% 25,396 0.00% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 1,987,600 0.13% 1,366,300 0.09% TOTAL: 6,958,908 0.47% 4,582,985 0.31% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 12 66.1100 USD Purchase 42 66.1000 USD Purchase 47 66.3300 USD Purchase 54 66.1200 USD Purchase 60 66.1700 USD Purchase 100 66.2100 USD Purchase 100 66.3200 USD Purchase 100 66.2600 USD Purchase 100 66.2500 USD Purchase 100 66.2400 USD Purchase 100 66.2300 USD Purchase 100 66.2150 USD Purchase 119 66.2636 USD Purchase 128 66.2700 USD Purchase 181 66.2189 USD Purchase 195 66.1415 USD Purchase 200 66.0900 USD Purchase 200 66.3026 USD Purchase 200 66.2525 USD Purchase 209 66.1600 USD Purchase 230 66.1747 USD Purchase 254 66.2000 USD Purchase 300 66.2483 USD Purchase 345 66.2136 USD Purchase 387 66.1659 USD Purchase 473 66.1972 USD Purchase 473 66.1704 USD Purchase 500 66.1460 USD Purchase 600 66.3550 USD Purchase 600 66.0250 USD Purchase 605 66.2276 USD Purchase 625 66.2360 USD Purchase 760 66.2275 USD Purchase 800 66.2075 USD Purchase 825 66.2069 USD Purchase 829 66.2283 USD Purchase 900 66.1888 USD Purchase 1,100 66.2895 USD Purchase 1,113 66.1865 USD Purchase 1,114 66.1564 USD Purchase 1,139 66.3515 USD Purchase 1,152 66.0738 USD Purchase 1,247 66.2412 USD Purchase 1,328 66.3399 USD Purchase 1,350 66.1866 USD Purchase 1,500 66.1720 USD Purchase 1,525 66.2584 USD Purchase 1,671 66.2385 USD Purchase 1,676 66.1210 USD Purchase 2,100 66.1650 USD Purchase 2,397 66.2467 USD Purchase 4,043 66.1846 USD Purchase 4,481 66.2118 USD Purchase 4,982 66.1927 USD Purchase 5,100 66.1946 USD Purchase 5,174 66.3714 USD Purchase 7,116 66.2284 USD Purchase 8,660 66.1182 USD Purchase 9,984 66.2200 USD Purchase 17,700 66.2470 USD Purchase 21,067 66.1697 USD Purchase 21,700 66.1981 USD Purchase 29,055 66.1786 USD Purchase 37,523 66.1815 USD Purchase 42,007 66.2799 USD Purchase 42,700 66.2124 USD Purchase 44,566 66.2203 USD Purchase 49,443 66.3138 USD Purchase 64,769 66.1669 USD Sale 28 66.2700 USD Sale 42 66.1000 USD Sale 63 66.1800 USD Sale 65 66.0861 USD Sale 99 66.2401 USD Sale 100 66.1050 USD Sale 100 66.5050 USD Sale 100 66.0800 USD Sale 100 66.4900 USD Sale 100 66.2400 USD Sale 100 66.1700 USD Sale 112 66.1055 USD Sale 113 66.1600 USD Sale 170 66.0400 USD Sale 179 66.1091 USD Sale 200 66.1200 USD Sale 200 66.2500 USD Sale 201 66.1300 USD Sale 219 66.0900 USD Sale 300 66.2383 USD Sale 300 66.1500 USD Sale 329 66.2837 USD Sale 333 66.1057 USD Sale 400 66.4125 USD Sale 400 66.3237 USD Sale 440 66.1222 USD Sale 500 66.3600 USD Sale 598 66.2475 USD Sale 600 66.1816 USD Sale 729 66.2959 USD Sale 915 66.1053 USD Sale 941 66.3802 USD Sale 955 66.3651 USD Sale 1,000 66.1320 USD Sale 1,120 66.5076 USD Sale 1,126 66.1169 USD Sale 1,230 66.1204 USD Sale 1,279 66.0984 USD Sale 1,287 66.5500 USD Sale 1,489 66.1086 USD Sale 1,600 66.3800 USD Sale 2,400 66.4743 USD Sale 2,489 66.1042 USD Sale 2,587 66.3714 USD Sale 2,600 66.1026 USD Sale 2,700 66.2550 USD Sale 3,017 66.4036 USD Sale 3,300 66.1365 USD Sale 3,369 66.1162 USD Sale 4,139 66.2589 USD Sale 4,330 66.2260 USD Sale 4,521 66.1489 USD Sale 4,956 66.4488 USD Sale 5,694 66.1139 USD Sale 6,501 66.1433 USD Sale 7,000 66.2069 USD Sale 10,784 66.2200 USD Sale 22,020 66.2707 USD Sale 22,358 66.2002 USD Sale 22,364 66.1081 USD Sale 27,781 66.2206 USD Sale 33,000 66.2253 USD Sale 36,200 66.2167 USD Sale 43,122 66.2184 USD Sale 73,722 66.2039 USD Sale 76,322 66.2368 USD (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 100 68 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.3100 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 68 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.5100 USD Call Option Purchasing 500 68 USD American 15 Nov 2019 2.2100 USD Call Option Purchasing 400 70 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.1500 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 70 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.1900 USD Call Option Selling 100 69 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.1400 USD Call Option Selling 100 75 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0400 USD Call Option Selling 100 85 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0200 USD Put Option Purchasing 1,000 62 USD American 11 Oct 2019 0.7900 USD Put Option Purchasing 3,000 65 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.0400 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 65 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.2600 USD Put Option Purchasing 200 67 USD American 13 Sep 2019 1.2100 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 70 USD American 15 Nov 2019 6.0900 USD Put Option Purchasing 1,200 75 USD American 20 Sep 2019 9.3000 USD Put Option Selling 100 63 USD American 15 Nov 2019 2.1500 USD Put Option Selling 100 63 USD American 17 Jan 2020 3.3000 USD Put Option Selling 100 64 USD American 6 Sep 2019 0.1500 USD Put Option Selling 200 66 USD American 13 Sep 2019 0.9900 USD (ii) Exercising Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. NONE Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 3 Sep 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection Ap23 SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS (This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1) Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Call Options Purchased 2,800 78.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,100 78.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,300 58.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,100 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 250,000 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100,000 65.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Call Options Purchased 800 71.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 700 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 500 50.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 14,600 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 200 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 9,000 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 73.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -100 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -9,700 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 67.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 65.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -300 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -130,300 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -300 72.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -400 66.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -20,600 90.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 65.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -800 67.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -900 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -900 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,700 73.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,800 63.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,600 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,500 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,600 68.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,900 55.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,200 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,100 48.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -6,900 93.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -9,400 83.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,500 69.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,900 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,600 43.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,400 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,300 48.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 2,000 58.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,400 68.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,200 45.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 70.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 300,900 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 137,200 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 49,600 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 36,500 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 36,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Call Options Purchased 1,000 68.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 900 83.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 68.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 500 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 25,000 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 16,400 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 500 58.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 58.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 68.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 5,300 78.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,800 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 72.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 100 63.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 100 61.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -9,800 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -10,900 83.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -11,300 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -11,400 83.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -13,500 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -18,200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -200 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -200 78.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -27,800 63.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 68.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -700 70.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 43.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -800 93.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,000 83.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 58.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,200 73.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -2,300 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,600 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,000 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,100 65.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -7,300 98.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -7,400 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 3,000 63.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,800 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,700 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,500 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,600 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 700 68.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 30,200 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 28,300 63.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 13,400 43.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 12,700 73.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 400 40.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 300 78.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 6,200 63.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 100 73.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -100 68.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -100 70.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -12,100 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -14,600 88.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -400 110.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -27,800 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -500 83.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 48.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -600 73.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -700 64.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -800 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 78.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 50.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -1,200 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,200 85.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,600 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,200 58.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -1,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,600 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,900 115.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,000 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,000 45.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -4,300 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 43.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,200 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,600 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,200 58.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 151,000 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 125,000 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 900 66.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 800 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 600 70.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 500 63.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 71.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 400 62.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 300 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 7,700 73.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 6,500 68.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 5,900 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 72.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 67.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 100 60.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -100 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -100 59.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 61.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 58.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -10,800 80.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -13,600 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -14,200 88.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -16,800 85.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -17,400 75.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -300 110.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -26,800 68.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -35,500 90.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -500 64.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -600 73.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -700 68.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,200 55.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,200 40.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,400 58.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,400 95.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,300 66.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 98.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -4,100 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,500 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,900 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 4,100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 3,000 58.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 2,100 45.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,800 69.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,400 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 48.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 68.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 64.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 900 61.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 600 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 500 68.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 500 64.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 32,800 58.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 18,100 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 16,000 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 13,400 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 69.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 400 73.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 300 63.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 300 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 200 88.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 75.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 63.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 71.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -100 63.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -11,700 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 78.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -300 130.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 78.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -49,200 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100,100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 73.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 63.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 64.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -700 68.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -800 50.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,100 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,100 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,200 65.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -2,300 115.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,500 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,700 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,800 43.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,100 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,700 93.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,300 93.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,400 90.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,400 45.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,500 93.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 78.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,000 35.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,900 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,000 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -7,500 110.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,700 75.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,200 78.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 1,900 63.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 1,500 45.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,500 60.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 1,500 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 65.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 68.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 800 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 30,300 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 71.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 400 33.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 72.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 70.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 300 35.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 67.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 6,100 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 5,000 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 78.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 100 78.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -100 60.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 48.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 62.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -18,100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -200 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -300 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -23,100 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -24,100 78.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -25,000 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -74,600 85.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 43.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -800 74.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 100.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,200 83.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,000 68.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,900 58.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,000 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 115.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,100 40.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,600 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,200 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,700 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,600 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,100 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,800 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 180,000 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,000 83.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 400 48.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 83.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 6,000 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 73.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -10,400 100.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -11,200 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -13,500 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -200 105.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 55.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -300 93.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 60.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -25,600 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -68,400 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 88.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 48.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -900 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 40.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 63.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,600 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,300 68.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,900 98.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 3,300 73.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 1,100 45.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 68.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Put Options Written 25,000 58.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Written 20,700 63.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 17,400 65.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 12,600 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,000 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 400 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 200 69.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 200 59.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 8,400 68.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 4,900 70.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -100 71.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 68.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,400 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,500 73.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -14,000 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -14,700 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 88.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 43.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -400 105.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -25,000 83.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Call Options Written -500 88.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 50.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 93.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 48.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,000 62.0000 American Oct 11, 2019 Call Options Written -3,100 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,700 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,300 63.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,800 61.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -5,000 100.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,400 88.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -6,500 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -6,800 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -7,200 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Notes 1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form. 2. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated. For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005698/en/ BARCLAYS PLC Source: BARCLAYS PLC Attachments Original document

