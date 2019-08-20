Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - Amendment 0 08/20/2019 | 11:32am EDT Send by mail :

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase & Sales IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC. Company dealt in ABBVIE INC Class of relevant security to which the ORD dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 16 August 2019 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: ORD Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 2,645,081 0.18% 3,095,823 0.21% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 2,282,433 0.15% 25,396 0.00% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: 2,152,400 0.15% 2,271,000 0.15% TOTAL: 7,079,914 0.48% 5,392,219 0.36% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options): (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: 3. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit Purchase 3 64.3700 USD Purchase 89 63.5100 USD Purchase 100 64.4900 USD Purchase 100 64.4400 USD Purchase 100 64.4000 USD Purchase 100 64.4250 USD Purchase 100 63.8600 USD Purchase 147 64.3808 USD Purchase 159 64.4222 USD Purchase 172 64.4151 USD Purchase 190 63.9257 USD Purchase 200 64.4500 USD Purchase 200 64.4200 USD Purchase 200 64.3600 USD Purchase 200 64.3150 USD Purchase 200 60.0000 USD Purchase 210 64.0290 USD Purchase 214 64.4380 USD Purchase 293 63.5721 USD Purchase 300 64.4633 USD Purchase 300 64.3533 USD Purchase 300 64.4266 USD Purchase 303 64.1022 USD Purchase 332 64.3400 USD Purchase 344 64.4207 USD Purchase 345 64.3884 USD Purchase 400 64.2900 USD Purchase 400 64.2800 USD Purchase 405 64.4587 USD Purchase 422 64.4556 USD Purchase 430 64.2590 USD Purchase 470 64.4600 USD Purchase 500 63.7420 USD Purchase 560 64.3702 USD Purchase 610 64.3100 USD Purchase 668 64.3759 USD Purchase 800 64.0843 USD Purchase 900 66.0000 USD Purchase 900 64.4077 USD Purchase 925 64.3901 USD Purchase 1,000 61.5000 USD Purchase 1,008 64.6659 USD Purchase 1,017 64.3909 USD Purchase 1,100 63.8927 USD Purchase 1,100 63.6900 USD Purchase 1,102 64.3324 USD Purchase 1,153 64.4100 USD Purchase 1,200 64.4808 USD Purchase 1,202 63.5630 USD Purchase 1,300 64.3653 USD Purchase 1,370 64.3764 USD Purchase 1,428 64.4063 USD Purchase 1,500 63.8613 USD Purchase 1,600 64.3718 USD Purchase 1,600 64.0709 USD Purchase 2,400 64.4956 USD Purchase 2,441 64.3690 USD Purchase 2,600 72.5000 USD Purchase 2,698 63.8447 USD Purchase 2,800 64.3346 USD Purchase 2,820 63.6311 USD Purchase 3,000 66.5000 USD Purchase 3,000 64.4372 USD Purchase 3,304 63.6848 USD Purchase 3,600 64.1911 USD Purchase 3,674 64.4177 USD Purchase 3,680 63.6540 USD Purchase 3,801 64.3557 USD Purchase 4,033 64.3800 USD Purchase 4,448 64.3361 USD Purchase 4,448 64.3799 USD Purchase 4,881 64.6699 USD Purchase 5,000 64.3300 USD Purchase 5,877 63.7448 USD Purchase 5,907 63.6621 USD Purchase 6,000 62.5000 USD Purchase 6,400 64.1517 USD Purchase 7,601 64.3057 USD Purchase 10,019 63.7318 USD Purchase 10,026 64.3569 USD Purchase 15,294 64.4206 USD Purchase 15,688 64.3659 USD Purchase 15,900 64.5000 USD Purchase 17,362 64.3490 USD Purchase 19,800 64.2439 USD Purchase 22,517 64.4253 USD Purchase 23,913 64.4300 USD Purchase 24,800 64.2715 USD Purchase 36,049 64.4287 USD Purchase 37,800 75.0000 USD Purchase 43,108 64.3188 USD Purchase 48,429 64.3643 USD Purchase 50,813 64.3949 USD Purchase 50,920 63.9723 USD Purchase 68,012 64.2500 USD Purchase 118,038 64.3745 USD Sale 4 64.6550 USD Sale 10 64.0100 USD Sale 16 64.7100 USD Sale 27 64.3425 USD Sale 28 64.3200 USD Sale 61 63.8000 USD Sale 100 63.9000 USD Sale 100 64.2900 USD Sale 100 64.3150 USD Sale 100 64.6700 USD Sale 100 64.7200 USD Sale 100 69.0000 USD Sale 100 70.5000 USD Sale 100 71.0000 USD Sale 145 64.4472 USD Sale 165 64.2579 USD Sale 179 64.2800 USD Sale 184 64.3221 USD Sale 200 64.2700 USD Sale 200 64.4175 USD Sale 200 63.9600 USD Sale 200 64.0300 USD Sale 200 64.5250 USD Sale 200 64.3925 USD Sale 200 64.3500 USD Sale 205 63.3819 USD Sale 232 64.3477 USD Sale 300 63.9400 USD Sale 300 64.3050 USD Sale 300 63.9333 USD Sale 300 64.3300 USD Sale 300 65.5000 USD Sale 300 64.6166 USD Sale 360 64.3440 USD Sale 400 64.2775 USD Sale 400 64.2337 USD Sale 400 64.6525 USD Sale 400 64.5000 USD Sale 400 64.4462 USD Sale 414 64.7063 USD Sale 439 64.3789 USD Sale 500 68.0000 USD Sale 500 63.5000 USD Sale 500 64.2860 USD Sale 500 64.2950 USD Sale 500 64.3420 USD Sale 504 64.6659 USD Sale 600 64.2850 USD Sale 682 64.4877 USD Sale 700 64.4771 USD Sale 782 64.2263 USD Sale 800 70.0000 USD Sale 800 64.4263 USD Sale 800 64.2762 USD Sale 900 64.3616 USD Sale 1,100 64.5200 USD Sale 1,200 64.2966 USD Sale 1,200 63.9341 USD Sale 1,212 64.3185 USD Sale 1,300 64.4100 USD Sale 1,300 64.3961 USD Sale 1,600 63.9181 USD Sale 1,623 63.9243 USD Sale 1,800 67.0000 USD Sale 1,800 64.5600 USD Sale 1,923 64.3913 USD Sale 2,045 64.3142 USD Sale 2,492 64.3575 USD Sale 2,500 64.4037 USD Sale 2,574 64.4264 USD Sale 2,635 63.9762 USD Sale 2,841 64.3910 USD Sale 2,898 63.9660 USD Sale 3,445 64.2060 USD Sale 3,505 64.2988 USD Sale 3,800 63.9826 USD Sale 3,800 64.0000 USD Sale 3,900 64.7088 USD Sale 4,021 64.4439 USD Sale 4,448 64.3799 USD Sale 4,448 64.3361 USD Sale 5,012 63.9763 USD Sale 5,792 63.9709 USD Sale 5,900 64.3766 USD Sale 6,600 64.1863 USD Sale 7,037 64.4822 USD Sale 7,585 63.9635 USD Sale 9,133 64.4324 USD Sale 12,492 64.5343 USD Sale 13,800 64.2186 USD Sale 15,900 64.2682 USD Sale 17,300 67.5000 USD Sale 20,700 64.2658 USD Sale 22,717 64.4677 USD Sale 25,460 63.9723 USD Sale 39,101 64.4203 USD Sale 40,000 63.7149 USD Sale 50,813 64.3949 USD Sale 58,662 64.4300 USD Sale 68,412 63.5100 USD Sale 136,000 64.2500 USD Sale 204,300 65.0000 USD Sale 226,357 64.3577 USD (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option purchasing, of price date money selling, securities paid/ varying etc to which received option relates Call Option Purchasing 1,000 48 USD American 18 Sep 2020 17.4500 USD Call Option Purchasing 300 55 USD American 17 Jan 2020 10.4000 USD Call Option Purchasing 300 58 USD American 19 Jun 2020 9.4000 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 60 USD American 16 Aug 2019 4.4000 USD Call Option Purchasing 800 64 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.3450 USD Call Option Purchasing 86,500 65 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.0387 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 65 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.1200 USD Call Option Purchasing 600 65 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.8400 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 65 USD American 30 Aug 2019 1.1700 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,000 65 USD American 30 Aug 2019 1.2000 USD Call Option Purchasing 900 65 USD American 20 Sep 2019 1.7155 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,800 66 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.2900 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 66 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.4400 USD Call Option Purchasing 2,200 66 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.6200 USD Call Option Purchasing 200 66 USD American 27 Sep 2019 1.7200 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,400 67 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.2214 USD Call Option Purchasing 1,000 68 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.9200 USD Call Option Purchasing 2,100 70 USD American 27 Sep 2019 0.4019 USD Call Option Purchasing 100 75 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.7800 USD Call Option Selling 400 65 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.0200 USD Call Option Selling 100 67 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.0100 USD Call Option Selling 1,000 68 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.1100 USD Call Option Selling 1,500 75 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0700 USD Call Option Selling 100 78 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0400 USD Call Option Selling 400 88 USD American 20 Sep 2019 0.0200 USD Call Option Selling 100 93 USD American 15 Nov 2019 0.0200 USD Call Option Selling 100 93 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.0500 USD Put Option Purchasing 500 58 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.2300 USD Put Option Purchasing 1,200 63 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.0200 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 63 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.0400 USD Put Option Purchasing 3,700 63 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.2635 USD Put Option Purchasing 100 63 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.4000 USD Put Option Purchasing 1,300 63 USD American 30 Aug 2019 0.6953 USD Put Option Purchasing 300 64 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.0500 USD Put Option Purchasing 20,000 64 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.0700 USD Put Option Purchasing 79,200 64 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.1295 USD Put Option Purchasing 2,000 64 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.7270 USD Put Option Purchasing 2,100 65 USD American 13 Sep 2019 1.7400 USD Put Option Purchasing 8,800 65 USD American 20 Sep 2019 2.0900 USD Put Option Purchasing 800 66 USD American 16 Aug 2019 2.9600 USD Put Option Purchasing 300 73 USD American 20 Sep 2019 9.2800 USD Put Option Selling 1,500 50 USD American 19 Jun 2020 2.1300 USD Put Option Selling 500 60 USD American 17 Jan 2020 3.0500 USD Put Option Selling 100 63 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.0200 USD Put Option Selling 1,000 63 USD American 23 Aug 2019 0.6500 USD Put Option Selling 1,900 64 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.1394 USD Put Option Selling 13,900 65 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.1716 USD Put Option Selling 3,800 65 USD American 16 Aug 2019 0.7326 USD Put Option Selling 100 66 USD American 16 Aug 2019 1.9700 USD Put Option Selling 100 68 USD American 16 Aug 2019 3.1700 USD Put Option Selling 500 70 USD American 16 Aug 2019 5.7740 USD (ii) Exercising Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 20 Aug 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS (This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1) Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry purchased relevant securities price date to which the option or derivative relates Call Options Purchased 221,200 73.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 9,600 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 8,900 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,300 58.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,300 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 500 50.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 78.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 71.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 72.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 73.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 250,000 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 100,000 65.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Purchased -5,100 48.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -8,800 83.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -10,300 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,200 55.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,400 73.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,800 63.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -3,000 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,400 63.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -3,600 80.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,600 50.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -4,300 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -4,400 93.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -20,600 90.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -130,000 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,500 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,800 67.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -100 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 69.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -200 60.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -200 72.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -200 72.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -300 120.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -300 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -600 68.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -600 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -800 70.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -900 135.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -900 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 68.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 130.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,400 62.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 25,000 57.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 49,600 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 5,300 78.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,300 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,900 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,600 43.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,400 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,300 48.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,000 66.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 1,800 58.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 1,500 68.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,200 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 145.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 150,900 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 900 83.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 700 68.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 600 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 500 58.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 58.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 400 45.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 68.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 130,000 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 36,500 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 36,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Purchased -6,400 60.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -7,200 93.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -7,300 98.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -8,600 66.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -9,800 110.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -10,900 83.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -11,200 130.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -11,400 83.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -13,600 55.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -18,200 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,000 80.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,100 65.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -202,300 63.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -2,400 80.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,600 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,800 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -4,100 67.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -29,000 63.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -1,800 70.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 60.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -200 78.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 68.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -700 43.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -800 93.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,000 83.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 58.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 66.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,200 73.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 28,300 63.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 13,400 43.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 6,000 73.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 5,100 63.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,100 60.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,600 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 2,500 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 2,500 63.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,600 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 37,800 75.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 500 68.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Written 400 40.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 300 78.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 73.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 80.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 70.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 100 73.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 30,200 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -5,000 43.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,700 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -7,700 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -12,100 95.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -14,600 88.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -17,700 50.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -1,900 115.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,000 45.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,200 85.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,600 105.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -3,400 58.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -4,300 64.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -4,400 50.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 85.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,600 75.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,600 110.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 68.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -300 68.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -400 110.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 95.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -500 83.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 70.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -500 48.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 55.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 65.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -800 73.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -800 125.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 78.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,000 67.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 50.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Purchased 8,200 73.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 5,500 68.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,500 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,200 55.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 152,100 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,500 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Purchased 1,200 58.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,100 85.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 48.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 800 155.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 600 69.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 300 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 100 67.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 65.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 100 63.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 125,000 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -5,100 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,900 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -10,700 80.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -12,100 88.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -12,500 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -13,600 100.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -14,200 88.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -16,800 85.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -17,400 75.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Purchased -17,800 68.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 98.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,200 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -2,200 40.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,200 64.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -2,400 58.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,700 55.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -3,300 95.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -4,100 115.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -26,700 68.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -35,500 90.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -201,700 68.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -1,700 73.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 61.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 58.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -200 75.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -300 110.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 60.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -500 64.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 105.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,100 75.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -1,200 73.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -1,300 66.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 20,300 68.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 17,500 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 12,100 70.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 8,700 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 6,600 60.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 6,000 63.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 4,100 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 3,000 55.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 2,600 73.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 2,100 58.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 2,100 45.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,400 65.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 48.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 64.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 900 66.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 68.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 400 73.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 71.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 74.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 300 98.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 300 70.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 69.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Written 200 88.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 63.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Written 32,600 58.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,000 35.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -5,400 75.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,000 70.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -7,500 110.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -10,700 55.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -10,800 83.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -11,800 65.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -2,100 78.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,300 115.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,300 43.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -2,500 185.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,600 60.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -2,700 125.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -3,100 145.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,700 93.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -50,200 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100,100 120.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -1,500 93.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -100 63.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 66.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -200 78.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -300 130.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -300 71.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 78.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 73.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -500 63.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -600 95.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 64.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Written -700 68.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -800 50.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -900 78.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 70.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 69.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,100 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -1,100 60.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -1,300 93.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -1,400 90.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,400 45.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 15,900 65.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 6,100 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Purchased 4,600 75.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,600 75.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,900 63.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 1,500 45.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 1,500 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 78.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 65.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Put Options Written 1,000 68.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 600 75.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 300 72.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 70.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Call Options Purchased 200 105.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 100 69.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 100 78.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 100 80.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 30,300 70.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -5,400 70.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,700 58.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -7,700 80.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -14,100 95.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -2,000 150.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -2,100 40.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,200 83.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -3,000 68.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -4,100 73.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -22,900 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -24,100 78.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -25,000 82.5000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -74,400 85.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,700 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -100 90.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 65.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -100 85.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Written -100 180.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -100 66.0000 American Sep 13, 2019 Call Options Written -100 115.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100 48.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 66.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -200 63.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -200 70.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 62.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 71.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -600 43.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -800 74.0000 American Sep 6, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 68.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -1,000 100.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -1,100 115.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,200 67.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 6,000 105.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 3,000 67.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,600 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,100 50.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 1,000 83.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 900 63.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Purchased 700 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Purchased 500 83.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Written 500 64.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 48.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 200 60.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Written 180,000 60.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Written 75,000 70.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -4,900 110.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -6,000 100.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -6,600 105.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -10,400 100.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -11,200 85.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -13,500 90.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -15,100 71.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -1,900 98.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -2,200 63.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Put Options Purchased -24,300 68.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -68,400 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -200 105.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Call Options Written -200 74.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 55.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Purchased -200 61.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -300 93.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -400 60.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -500 88.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Written -500 65.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -500 48.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -700 70.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Call Options Written -900 100.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,000 40.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,200 68.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Written 25,000 58.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Written 16,100 65.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 14,800 63.0000 American Oct 18, 2019 Put Options Written 13,800 75.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 11,800 65.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Purchased 3,100 73.0000 American Feb 21, 2020 Call Options Purchased 89,200 65.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,200 66.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,100 70.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 2,000 65.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,500 67.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Written 1,100 45.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Call Options Purchased 1,000 68.0000 American Sep 27, 2019 Call Options Purchased 1,000 62.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Purchased 400 68.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 400 85.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Written 300 65.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Put Options Written 100 58.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -4,500 78.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -5,100 95.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -6,100 88.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Call Options Written -6,500 95.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -6,800 100.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -6,900 70.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -9,400 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -9,500 73.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -13,200 75.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -14,000 90.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -14,000 60.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Call Options Written -3,100 135.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Call Options Written -3,500 80.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -25,000 83.0000 American Jan 15, 1919 Put Options Purchased -204,300 65.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -38,000 90.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Put Options Purchased -100,500 64.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -1,700 80.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -100 68.0000 American Sep 18, 2020 Put Options Purchased -200 88.0000 American Jan 17, 2020 Put Options Purchased -300 43.0000 American Nov 15, 2019 Put Options Purchased -300 66.0000 American Aug 16, 2019 Call Options Written -400 105.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -400 69.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Call Options Written -500 88.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Put Options Purchased -600 50.0000 American Sep 20, 2019 Put Options Purchased -800 93.0000 American Jun 19, 2020 Put Options Purchased -1,000 48.0000 American Jan 15, 2021 Call Options Written -1,100 68.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Put Options Purchased -1,300 63.0000 American Aug 30, 2019 Call Options Written -1,400 65.0000 American Aug 23, 2019 Notes Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated. For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005590/en/ BARCLAYS PLC Source: BARCLAYS PLC Attachments Original document

