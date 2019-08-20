Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - Amendment

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in
ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the
ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing
16 August 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
ORD
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
2,645,081
0.18%
3,095,823
0.21%
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
2,282,433
0.15%
25,396
0.00%
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
2,152,400
0.15%
2,271,000
0.15%
TOTAL:
7,079,914
0.48%
5,392,219
0.36%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities
(2)
Derivatives (other than options):
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Purchase
3
64.3700 USD
Purchase
89
63.5100 USD
Purchase
100
64.4900 USD
Purchase
100
64.4400 USD
Purchase
100
64.4000 USD
Purchase
100
64.4250 USD
Purchase
100
63.8600 USD
Purchase
147
64.3808 USD
Purchase
159
64.4222 USD
Purchase
172
64.4151 USD
Purchase
190
63.9257 USD
Purchase
200
64.4500 USD
Purchase
200
64.4200 USD
Purchase
200
64.3600 USD
Purchase
200
64.3150 USD
Purchase
200
60.0000 USD
Purchase
210
64.0290 USD
Purchase
214
64.4380 USD
Purchase
293
63.5721 USD
Purchase
300
64.4633 USD
Purchase
300
64.3533 USD
Purchase
300
64.4266 USD
Purchase
303
64.1022 USD
Purchase
332
64.3400 USD
Purchase
344
64.4207 USD
Purchase
345
64.3884 USD
Purchase
400
64.2900 USD
Purchase
400
64.2800 USD
Purchase
405
64.4587 USD
Purchase
422
64.4556 USD
Purchase
430
64.2590 USD
Purchase
470
64.4600 USD
Purchase
500
63.7420 USD
Purchase
560
64.3702 USD
Purchase
610
64.3100 USD
Purchase
668
64.3759 USD
Purchase
800
64.0843 USD
Purchase
900
66.0000 USD
Purchase
900
64.4077 USD
Purchase
925
64.3901 USD
Purchase
1,000
61.5000 USD
Purchase
1,008
64.6659 USD
Purchase
1,017
64.3909 USD
Purchase
1,100
63.8927 USD
Purchase
1,100
63.6900 USD
Purchase
1,102
64.3324 USD
Purchase
1,153
64.4100 USD
Purchase
1,200
64.4808 USD
Purchase
1,202
63.5630 USD
Purchase
1,300
64.3653 USD
Purchase
1,370
64.3764 USD
Purchase
1,428
64.4063 USD
Purchase
1,500
63.8613 USD
Purchase
1,600
64.3718 USD
Purchase
1,600
64.0709 USD
Purchase
2,400
64.4956 USD
Purchase
2,441
64.3690 USD
Purchase
2,600
72.5000 USD
Purchase
2,698
63.8447 USD
Purchase
2,800
64.3346 USD
Purchase
2,820
63.6311 USD
Purchase
3,000
66.5000 USD
Purchase
3,000
64.4372 USD
Purchase
3,304
63.6848 USD
Purchase
3,600
64.1911 USD
Purchase
3,674
64.4177 USD
Purchase
3,680
63.6540 USD
Purchase
3,801
64.3557 USD
Purchase
4,033
64.3800 USD
Purchase
4,448
64.3361 USD
Purchase
4,448
64.3799 USD
Purchase
4,881
64.6699 USD
Purchase
5,000
64.3300 USD
Purchase
5,877
63.7448 USD
Purchase
5,907
63.6621 USD
Purchase
6,000
62.5000 USD
Purchase
6,400
64.1517 USD
Purchase
7,601
64.3057 USD
Purchase
10,019
63.7318 USD
Purchase
10,026
64.3569 USD
Purchase
15,294
64.4206 USD
Purchase
15,688
64.3659 USD
Purchase
15,900
64.5000 USD
Purchase
17,362
64.3490 USD
Purchase
19,800
64.2439 USD
Purchase
22,517
64.4253 USD
Purchase
23,913
64.4300 USD
Purchase
24,800
64.2715 USD
Purchase
36,049
64.4287 USD
Purchase
37,800
75.0000 USD
Purchase
43,108
64.3188 USD
Purchase
48,429
64.3643 USD
Purchase
50,813
64.3949 USD
Purchase
50,920
63.9723 USD
Purchase
68,012
64.2500 USD
Purchase
118,038
64.3745 USD
Sale
4
64.6550 USD
Sale
10
64.0100 USD
Sale
16
64.7100 USD
Sale
27
64.3425 USD
Sale
28
64.3200 USD
Sale
61
63.8000 USD
Sale
100
63.9000 USD
Sale
100
64.2900 USD
Sale
100
64.3150 USD
Sale
100
64.6700 USD
Sale
100
64.7200 USD
Sale
100
69.0000 USD
Sale
100
70.5000 USD
Sale
100
71.0000 USD
Sale
145
64.4472 USD
Sale
165
64.2579 USD
Sale
179
64.2800 USD
Sale
184
64.3221 USD
Sale
200
64.2700 USD
Sale
200
64.4175 USD
Sale
200
63.9600 USD
Sale
200
64.0300 USD
Sale
200
64.5250 USD
Sale
200
64.3925 USD
Sale
200
64.3500 USD
Sale
205
63.3819 USD
Sale
232
64.3477 USD
Sale
300
63.9400 USD
Sale
300
64.3050 USD
Sale
300
63.9333 USD
Sale
300
64.3300 USD
Sale
300
65.5000 USD
Sale
300
64.6166 USD
Sale
360
64.3440 USD
Sale
400
64.2775 USD
Sale
400
64.2337 USD
Sale
400
64.6525 USD
Sale
400
64.5000 USD
Sale
400
64.4462 USD
Sale
414
64.7063 USD
Sale
439
64.3789 USD
Sale
500
68.0000 USD
Sale
500
63.5000 USD
Sale
500
64.2860 USD
Sale
500
64.2950 USD
Sale
500
64.3420 USD
Sale
504
64.6659 USD
Sale
600
64.2850 USD
Sale
682
64.4877 USD
Sale
700
64.4771 USD
Sale
782
64.2263 USD
Sale
800
70.0000 USD
Sale
800
64.4263 USD
Sale
800
64.2762 USD
Sale
900
64.3616 USD
Sale
1,100
64.5200 USD
Sale
1,200
64.2966 USD
Sale
1,200
63.9341 USD
Sale
1,212
64.3185 USD
Sale
1,300
64.4100 USD
Sale
1,300
64.3961 USD
Sale
1,600
63.9181 USD
Sale
1,623
63.9243 USD
Sale
1,800
67.0000 USD
Sale
1,800
64.5600 USD
Sale
1,923
64.3913 USD
Sale
2,045
64.3142 USD
Sale
2,492
64.3575 USD
Sale
2,500
64.4037 USD
Sale
2,574
64.4264 USD
Sale
2,635
63.9762 USD
Sale
2,841
64.3910 USD
Sale
2,898
63.9660 USD
Sale
3,445
64.2060 USD
Sale
3,505
64.2988 USD
Sale
3,800
63.9826 USD
Sale
3,800
64.0000 USD
Sale
3,900
64.7088 USD
Sale
4,021
64.4439 USD
Sale
4,448
64.3799 USD
Sale
4,448
64.3361 USD
Sale
5,012
63.9763 USD
Sale
5,792
63.9709 USD
Sale
5,900
64.3766 USD
Sale
6,600
64.1863 USD
Sale
7,037
64.4822 USD
Sale
7,585
63.9635 USD
Sale
9,133
64.4324 USD
Sale
12,492
64.5343 USD
Sale
13,800
64.2186 USD
Sale
15,900
64.2682 USD
Sale
17,300
67.5000 USD
Sale
20,700
64.2658 USD
Sale
22,717
64.4677 USD
Sale
25,460
63.9723 USD
Sale
39,101
64.4203 USD
Sale
40,000
63.7149 USD
Sale
50,813
64.3949 USD
Sale
58,662
64.4300 USD
Sale
68,412
63.5100 USD
Sale
136,000
64.2500 USD
Sale
204,300
65.0000 USD
Sale
226,357
64.3577 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
Price per unit
(Note 5)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Name
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
purchasing,
of
price
date
money
selling,
securities
paid/
varying etc
to which
received
option
relates
Call Option
Purchasing
1,000
48 USD
American
18 Sep 2020
17.4500 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
300
55 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
10.4000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
300
58 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
9.4000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
60 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
4.4000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
800
64 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.3450 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
86,500
65 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.0387 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
65 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.1200 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
600
65 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.8400 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
65 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
1.1700 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,000
65 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
1.2000 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
900
65 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
1.7155 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,800
66 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.2900 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
66 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.4400 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
2,200
66 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.6200 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
200
66 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
1.7200 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,400
67 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.2214 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
1,000
68 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.9200 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
2,100
70 USD
American
27 Sep 2019
0.4019 USD
Call Option
Purchasing
100
75 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.7800 USD
Call Option
Selling
400
65 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.0200 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
67 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.0100 USD
Call Option
Selling
1,000
68 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.1100 USD
Call Option
Selling
1,500
75 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0700 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
78 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0400 USD
Call Option
Selling
400
88 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
0.0200 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
93 USD
American
15 Nov 2019
0.0200 USD
Call Option
Selling
100
93 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
0.0500 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
500
58 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
2.2300 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,200
63 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.0200 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
63 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.0400 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
3,700
63 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.2635 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
100
63 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.4000 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
1,300
63 USD
American
30 Aug 2019
0.6953 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
300
64 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.0500 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
20,000
64 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.0700 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
79,200
64 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.1295 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
2,000
64 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.7270 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
2,100
65 USD
American
13 Sep 2019
1.7400 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
8,800
65 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
2.0900 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
800
66 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
2.9600 USD
Put Option
Purchasing
300
73 USD
American
20 Sep 2019
9.2800 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,500
50 USD
American
19 Jun 2020
2.1300 USD
Put Option
Selling
500
60 USD
American
17 Jan 2020
3.0500 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
63 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.0200 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,000
63 USD
American
23 Aug 2019
0.6500 USD
Put Option
Selling
1,900
64 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.1394 USD
Put Option
Selling
13,900
65 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.1716 USD
Put Option
Selling
3,800
65 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
0.7326 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
66 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
1.9700 USD
Put Option
Selling
100
68 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
3.1700 USD
Put Option
Selling
500
70 USD
American
16 Aug 2019
5.7740 USD
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
20 Aug 2019
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name
Written or
Number of
Exercise
Type
Expiry
purchased
relevant securities
price
date
to which the option
or derivative
relates
Call Options
Purchased
221,200
73.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
9,600
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
8,900
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
500
50.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
71.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
72.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
73.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
250,000
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
100,000
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Purchased
-5,100
48.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-8,800
83.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-10,300
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
55.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,400
73.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,800
63.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,400
63.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,600
80.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,600
50.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-4,300
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-4,400
93.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-20,600
90.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-130,000
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,500
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,800
67.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
69.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
72.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
72.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
120.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-300
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-600
68.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-600
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-800
70.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
135.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-900
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
68.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
130.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
62.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
25,000
57.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
49,600
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
5,300
78.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,300
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,600
43.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,400
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
48.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
66.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,800
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
1,500
68.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
145.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
150,900
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
900
83.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
700
68.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
600
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
58.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
58.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
45.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
68.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
130,000
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
36,500
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
36,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Purchased
-6,400
60.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,200
93.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,300
98.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-8,600
66.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-9,800
110.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-10,900
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-11,200
130.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,400
83.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-13,600
55.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-18,200
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,000
80.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
65.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-202,300
63.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,400
80.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,800
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,100
67.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-29,000
63.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,800
70.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
60.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-200
78.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-700
43.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-800
93.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,000
83.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
58.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
66.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
28,300
63.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
13,400
43.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
6,000
73.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
5,100
63.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,100
60.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
2,500
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,500
63.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
37,800
75.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
500
68.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Written
400
40.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
78.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
73.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
80.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
70.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
73.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
30,200
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
43.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,700
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-7,700
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-12,100
95.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,600
88.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-17,700
50.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,900
115.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
45.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,200
85.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,600
105.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-3,400
58.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,300
64.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-4,400
50.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
85.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,600
75.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,600
110.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
68.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
68.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-400
110.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
95.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
83.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-500
48.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
55.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
65.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-800
73.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
125.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
78.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,000
67.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
50.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
8,200
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
5,500
68.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,500
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,200
55.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
152,100
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,500
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
58.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,100
85.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
48.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
800
155.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
600
69.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
100
67.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
65.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
63.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
125,000
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-5,100
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,900
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-10,700
80.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-12,100
88.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-12,500
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-13,600
100.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-14,200
88.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-16,800
85.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-17,400
75.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-17,800
68.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
98.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
40.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,200
64.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-2,400
58.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,700
55.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,300
95.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,100
115.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-26,700
68.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-35,500
90.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-201,700
68.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,700
73.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
61.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
58.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
75.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
110.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
60.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
105.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,100
75.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,200
73.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,300
66.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
20,300
68.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
17,500
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
12,100
70.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
8,700
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
6,600
60.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
6,000
63.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
4,100
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
3,000
55.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
2,600
73.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,100
58.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
2,100
45.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,400
65.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
48.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
64.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
900
66.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
68.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
73.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
71.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
74.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
300
98.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
300
70.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
69.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Written
200
88.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
63.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Written
32,600
58.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,000
35.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-5,400
75.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,000
70.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,500
110.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-10,700
55.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-10,800
83.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-11,800
65.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-2,100
78.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,300
115.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
43.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,500
185.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,600
60.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,700
125.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-3,100
145.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,700
93.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-50,200
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100,100
120.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,500
93.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
63.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
66.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
78.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
130.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-300
71.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
78.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
73.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
63.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-600
95.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
64.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Written
-700
68.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-800
50.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-900
78.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
70.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
69.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
60.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,300
93.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-1,400
90.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,400
45.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
15,900
65.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,100
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
4,600
75.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,600
75.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,900
63.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
45.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,500
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
78.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
65.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,000
68.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
600
75.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
300
72.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
70.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
200
105.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
100
69.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
78.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
100
80.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
30,300
70.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-5,400
70.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,700
58.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-7,700
80.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-14,100
95.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-2,000
150.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
40.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,200
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
68.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-4,100
73.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-22,900
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-24,100
78.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-25,000
82.5000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-74,400
85.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,700
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
90.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
65.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-100
85.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
180.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-100
66.0000
American
Sep 13, 2019
Call Options
Written
-100
115.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100
48.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
66.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
63.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-200
70.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
62.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
71.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-600
43.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-800
74.0000
American
Sep 6, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
68.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,000
100.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,100
115.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,200
67.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
6,000
105.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
3,000
67.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,600
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
50.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
1,000
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
900
63.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
700
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
500
83.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Written
500
64.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
48.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
200
60.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Written
180,000
60.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Written
75,000
70.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-4,900
110.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,000
100.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,600
105.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-10,400
100.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-11,200
85.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-13,500
90.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-15,100
71.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,900
98.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-2,200
63.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-24,300
68.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-68,400
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
105.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Call Options
Written
-200
74.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
55.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-200
61.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-300
93.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-400
60.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
88.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Written
-500
65.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-500
48.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-700
70.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Call Options
Written
-900
100.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
40.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
68.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Written
25,000
58.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Written
16,100
65.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
14,800
63.0000
American
Oct 18, 2019
Put Options
Written
13,800
75.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
11,800
65.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
3,100
73.0000
American
Feb 21, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
89,200
65.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,200
66.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,100
70.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
65.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,500
67.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Written
1,100
45.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
68.0000
American
Sep 27, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
62.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Purchased
400
68.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
400
85.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Written
300
65.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Put Options
Written
100
58.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-4,500
78.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-5,100
95.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-6,100
88.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Call Options
Written
-6,500
95.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-6,800
100.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-6,900
70.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-9,400
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-9,500
73.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-13,200
75.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-14,000
90.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-14,000
60.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Call Options
Written
-3,100
135.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Call Options
Written
-3,500
80.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-25,000
83.0000
American
Jan 15, 1919
Put Options
Purchased
-204,300
65.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-38,000
90.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-100,500
64.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,700
80.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-100
68.0000
American
Sep 18, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-200
88.0000
American
Jan 17, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-300
43.0000
American
Nov 15, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-300
66.0000
American
Aug 16, 2019
Call Options
Written
-400
105.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-400
69.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Call Options
Written
-500
88.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Put Options
Purchased
-600
50.0000
American
Sep 20, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-800
93.0000
American
Jun 19, 2020
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
48.0000
American
Jan 15, 2021
Call Options
Written
-1,100
68.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
Put Options
Purchased
-1,300
63.0000
American
Aug 30, 2019
Call Options
Written
-1,400
65.0000
American
Aug 23, 2019
