Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/20 11:30:00 am
137.94 GBp   -1.89%
11:32aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - Amendment
PU
11:22aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment
PU
10:52aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENT PLC AMENDMENT
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - Amendment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 11:32am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3 - Amendment to Purchase & Sales

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in ABBVIE INC
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 16 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

2,645,081

0.18%

3,095,823

0.21%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

2,282,433

0.15%

25,396

0.00%

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:

2,152,400

0.15%

2,271,000

0.15%

TOTAL:

7,079,914

0.48%

5,392,219

0.36%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)

(1)

Relevant securities

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

(3)

Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
TOTAL:

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit

Purchase

3

64.3700 USD

Purchase

89

63.5100 USD

Purchase

100

64.4900 USD

Purchase

100

64.4400 USD

Purchase

100

64.4000 USD

Purchase

100

64.4250 USD

Purchase

100

63.8600 USD

Purchase

147

64.3808 USD

Purchase

159

64.4222 USD

Purchase

172

64.4151 USD

Purchase

190

63.9257 USD

Purchase

200

64.4500 USD

Purchase

200

64.4200 USD

Purchase

200

64.3600 USD

Purchase

200

64.3150 USD

Purchase

200

60.0000 USD

Purchase

210

64.0290 USD

Purchase

214

64.4380 USD

Purchase

293

63.5721 USD

Purchase

300

64.4633 USD

Purchase

300

64.3533 USD

Purchase

300

64.4266 USD

Purchase

303

64.1022 USD

Purchase

332

64.3400 USD

Purchase

344

64.4207 USD

Purchase

345

64.3884 USD

Purchase

400

64.2900 USD

Purchase

400

64.2800 USD

Purchase

405

64.4587 USD

Purchase

422

64.4556 USD

Purchase

430

64.2590 USD

Purchase

470

64.4600 USD

Purchase

500

63.7420 USD

Purchase

560

64.3702 USD

Purchase

610

64.3100 USD

Purchase

668

64.3759 USD

Purchase

800

64.0843 USD

Purchase

900

66.0000 USD

Purchase

900

64.4077 USD

Purchase

925

64.3901 USD

Purchase

1,000

61.5000 USD

Purchase

1,008

64.6659 USD

Purchase

1,017

64.3909 USD

Purchase

1,100

63.8927 USD

Purchase

1,100

63.6900 USD

Purchase

1,102

64.3324 USD

Purchase

1,153

64.4100 USD

Purchase

1,200

64.4808 USD

Purchase

1,202

63.5630 USD

Purchase

1,300

64.3653 USD

Purchase

1,370

64.3764 USD

Purchase

1,428

64.4063 USD

Purchase

1,500

63.8613 USD

Purchase

1,600

64.3718 USD

Purchase

1,600

64.0709 USD

Purchase

2,400

64.4956 USD

Purchase

2,441

64.3690 USD

Purchase

2,600

72.5000 USD

Purchase

2,698

63.8447 USD

Purchase

2,800

64.3346 USD

Purchase

2,820

63.6311 USD

Purchase

3,000

66.5000 USD

Purchase

3,000

64.4372 USD

Purchase

3,304

63.6848 USD

Purchase

3,600

64.1911 USD

Purchase

3,674

64.4177 USD

Purchase

3,680

63.6540 USD

Purchase

3,801

64.3557 USD

Purchase

4,033

64.3800 USD

Purchase

4,448

64.3361 USD

Purchase

4,448

64.3799 USD

Purchase

4,881

64.6699 USD

Purchase

5,000

64.3300 USD

Purchase

5,877

63.7448 USD

Purchase

5,907

63.6621 USD

Purchase

6,000

62.5000 USD

Purchase

6,400

64.1517 USD

Purchase

7,601

64.3057 USD

Purchase

10,019

63.7318 USD

Purchase

10,026

64.3569 USD

Purchase

15,294

64.4206 USD

Purchase

15,688

64.3659 USD

Purchase

15,900

64.5000 USD

Purchase

17,362

64.3490 USD

Purchase

19,800

64.2439 USD

Purchase

22,517

64.4253 USD

Purchase

23,913

64.4300 USD

Purchase

24,800

64.2715 USD

Purchase

36,049

64.4287 USD

Purchase

37,800

75.0000 USD

Purchase

43,108

64.3188 USD

Purchase

48,429

64.3643 USD

Purchase

50,813

64.3949 USD

Purchase

50,920

63.9723 USD

Purchase

68,012

64.2500 USD

Purchase

118,038

64.3745 USD

Sale

4

64.6550 USD

Sale

10

64.0100 USD

Sale

16

64.7100 USD

Sale

27

64.3425 USD

Sale

28

64.3200 USD

Sale

61

63.8000 USD

Sale

100

63.9000 USD

Sale

100

64.2900 USD

Sale

100

64.3150 USD

Sale

100

64.6700 USD

Sale

100

64.7200 USD

Sale

100

69.0000 USD

Sale

100

70.5000 USD

Sale

100

71.0000 USD

Sale

145

64.4472 USD

Sale

165

64.2579 USD

Sale

179

64.2800 USD

Sale

184

64.3221 USD

Sale

200

64.2700 USD

Sale

200

64.4175 USD

Sale

200

63.9600 USD

Sale

200

64.0300 USD

Sale

200

64.5250 USD

Sale

200

64.3925 USD

Sale

200

64.3500 USD

Sale

205

63.3819 USD

Sale

232

64.3477 USD

Sale

300

63.9400 USD

Sale

300

64.3050 USD

Sale

300

63.9333 USD

Sale

300

64.3300 USD

Sale

300

65.5000 USD

Sale

300

64.6166 USD

Sale

360

64.3440 USD

Sale

400

64.2775 USD

Sale

400

64.2337 USD

Sale

400

64.6525 USD

Sale

400

64.5000 USD

Sale

400

64.4462 USD

Sale

414

64.7063 USD

Sale

439

64.3789 USD

Sale

500

68.0000 USD

Sale

500

63.5000 USD

Sale

500

64.2860 USD

Sale

500

64.2950 USD

Sale

500

64.3420 USD

Sale

504

64.6659 USD

Sale

600

64.2850 USD

Sale

682

64.4877 USD

Sale

700

64.4771 USD

Sale

782

64.2263 USD

Sale

800

70.0000 USD

Sale

800

64.4263 USD

Sale

800

64.2762 USD

Sale

900

64.3616 USD

Sale

1,100

64.5200 USD

Sale

1,200

64.2966 USD

Sale

1,200

63.9341 USD

Sale

1,212

64.3185 USD

Sale

1,300

64.4100 USD

Sale

1,300

64.3961 USD

Sale

1,600

63.9181 USD

Sale

1,623

63.9243 USD

Sale

1,800

67.0000 USD

Sale

1,800

64.5600 USD

Sale

1,923

64.3913 USD

Sale

2,045

64.3142 USD

Sale

2,492

64.3575 USD

Sale

2,500

64.4037 USD

Sale

2,574

64.4264 USD

Sale

2,635

63.9762 USD

Sale

2,841

64.3910 USD

Sale

2,898

63.9660 USD

Sale

3,445

64.2060 USD

Sale

3,505

64.2988 USD

Sale

3,800

63.9826 USD

Sale

3,800

64.0000 USD

Sale

3,900

64.7088 USD

Sale

4,021

64.4439 USD

Sale

4,448

64.3799 USD

Sale

4,448

64.3361 USD

Sale

5,012

63.9763 USD

Sale

5,792

63.9709 USD

Sale

5,900

64.3766 USD

Sale

6,600

64.1863 USD

Sale

7,037

64.4822 USD

Sale

7,585

63.9635 USD

Sale

9,133

64.4324 USD

Sale

12,492

64.5343 USD

Sale

13,800

64.2186 USD

Sale

15,900

64.2682 USD

Sale

17,300

67.5000 USD

Sale

20,700

64.2658 USD

Sale

22,717

64.4677 USD

Sale

25,460

63.9723 USD

Sale

39,101

64.4203 USD

Sale

40,000

63.7149 USD

Sale

50,813

64.3949 USD

Sale

58,662

64.4300 USD

Sale

68,412

63.5100 USD

Sale

136,000

64.2500 USD

Sale

204,300

65.0000 USD

Sale

226,357

64.3577 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Name Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
purchasing, of price date money
selling, securities paid/
varying etc to which received
option
relates

Call Option

Purchasing

1,000

48 USD

American

18 Sep 2020

17.4500 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

300

55 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

10.4000 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

300

58 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

9.4000 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

200

60 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

4.4000 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

800

64 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

0.3450 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

86,500

65 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

0.0387 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

65 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

0.1200 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

600

65 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.8400 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

200

65 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

1.1700 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

1,000

65 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

1.2000 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

900

65 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

1.7155 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

1,800

66 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.2900 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

66 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.4400 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

2,200

66 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.6200 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

200

66 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

1.7200 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

1,400

67 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.2214 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

1,000

68 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.9200 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

2,100

70 USD

American

27 Sep 2019

0.4019 USD

Call Option

Purchasing

100

75 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.7800 USD

Call Option

Selling

400

65 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

0.0200 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

67 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

0.0100 USD

Call Option

Selling

1,000

68 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.1100 USD

Call Option

Selling

1,500

75 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.0700 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

78 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.0400 USD

Call Option

Selling

400

88 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

0.0200 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

93 USD

American

15 Nov 2019

0.0200 USD

Call Option

Selling

100

93 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

0.0500 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

500

58 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

2.2300 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

1,200

63 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

0.0200 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

100

63 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

0.0400 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

3,700

63 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.2635 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

100

63 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.4000 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

1,300

63 USD

American

30 Aug 2019

0.6953 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

300

64 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

0.0500 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

20,000

64 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

0.0700 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

79,200

64 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

0.1295 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

2,000

64 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.7270 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

2,100

65 USD

American

13 Sep 2019

1.7400 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

8,800

65 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

2.0900 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

800

66 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

2.9600 USD

Put Option

Purchasing

300

73 USD

American

20 Sep 2019

9.2800 USD

Put Option

Selling

1,500

50 USD

American

19 Jun 2020

2.1300 USD

Put Option

Selling

500

60 USD

American

17 Jan 2020

3.0500 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

63 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

0.0200 USD

Put Option

Selling

1,000

63 USD

American

23 Aug 2019

0.6500 USD

Put Option

Selling

1,900

64 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

0.1394 USD

Put Option

Selling

13,900

65 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

0.1716 USD

Put Option

Selling

3,800

65 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

0.7326 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

66 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

1.9700 USD

Put Option

Selling

100

68 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

3.1700 USD

Put Option

Selling

500

70 USD

American

16 Aug 2019

5.7740 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES

Date of disclosure:

20 Aug 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name Written or Number of Exercise Type Expiry
purchased relevant securities price date
to which the option
or derivative
relates

Call Options

Purchased

221,200

73.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

9,600

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

8,900

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,300

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,100

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

700

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

500

50.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

78.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

71.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

72.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

73.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

100

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

250,000

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

100,000

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options

Purchased

-5,100

48.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-8,800

83.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-10,300

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

55.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,400

73.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,800

63.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-3,400

63.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-3,600

80.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-3,600

50.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-4,300

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-4,400

93.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-20,600

90.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-130,000

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,500

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,800

67.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

69.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

60.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

72.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

72.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

120.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-300

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-600

68.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-600

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-800

70.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-900

135.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-900

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,000

68.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

130.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,400

62.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Written

25,000

57.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

49,600

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

5,300

78.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,300

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,900

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

3,600

43.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,400

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,300

48.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,000

66.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,800

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

1,500

68.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

145.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

150,900

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

900

83.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

700

68.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

600

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

58.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

58.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

45.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

300

68.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

130,000

73.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

36,500

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

36,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options

Purchased

-6,400

60.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-7,200

93.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-7,300

98.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-8,600

66.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-9,800

110.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-10,900

83.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-11,200

130.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-11,400

83.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-13,600

55.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-18,200

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,000

80.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,100

65.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-202,300

63.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,400

80.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,600

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,800

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-4,100

67.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-29,000

63.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,800

70.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

60.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-200

78.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

68.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-700

43.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-800

93.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,000

83.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

58.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,100

66.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

73.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

28,300

63.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

13,400

43.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

6,000

73.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

5,100

63.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,100

60.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,600

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

2,500

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

2,500

63.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,600

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

37,800

75.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

500

68.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Written

400

40.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

78.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

73.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

80.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

70.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

73.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

30,200

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-5,000

43.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,700

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-7,700

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-12,100

95.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-14,600

88.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-17,700

50.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,900

115.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,000

45.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,200

85.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,600

105.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-3,400

58.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-4,300

64.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-4,400

50.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,500

85.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,600

75.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,600

110.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

68.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

68.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-400

110.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

95.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

83.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

70.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-500

48.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

55.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

65.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-800

73.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-800

125.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,000

78.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,000

67.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

50.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

8,200

73.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

5,500

68.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,500

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,200

55.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

152,100

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,500

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Purchased

1,200

58.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,100

85.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,100

48.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

800

155.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

600

69.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

100

67.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

65.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

63.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

125,000

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-5,100

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-6,900

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-10,700

80.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-12,100

88.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-12,500

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-13,600

100.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-14,200

88.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-16,800

85.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-17,400

75.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-17,800

68.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

98.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

40.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,200

64.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-2,400

58.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,700

55.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-3,300

95.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-4,100

115.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-26,700

68.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-35,500

90.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-201,700

68.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,700

73.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

61.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

58.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

75.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

110.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

60.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

64.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

105.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,100

75.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,200

73.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,300

66.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

20,300

68.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

17,500

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

12,100

70.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

8,700

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

6,600

60.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

6,000

63.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Written

4,100

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

3,000

55.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

2,600

73.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Written

2,100

58.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

2,100

45.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,400

65.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,000

48.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

64.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

900

66.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

68.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

73.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

71.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

74.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

300

98.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Written

300

70.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

69.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Written

200

88.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

63.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Written

32,600

58.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,000

35.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-5,400

75.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,000

70.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-7,500

110.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-10,700

55.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-10,800

83.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-11,800

65.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-2,100

78.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,300

115.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,300

43.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,500

185.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,600

60.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,700

125.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-3,100

145.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,700

93.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-50,200

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100,100

120.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,500

93.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

63.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

66.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

78.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

130.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-300

71.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

78.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-400

73.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

63.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-600

95.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

64.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Written

-700

68.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-800

50.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-900

78.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,100

70.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,100

69.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-1,100

60.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,300

93.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-1,400

90.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,400

45.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

15,900

65.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,100

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

4,600

75.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,600

75.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,900

63.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,500

45.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,500

73.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

78.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

65.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,000

68.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

600

75.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

300

72.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

70.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

200

105.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

100

69.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

78.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

100

80.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

30,300

70.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-5,400

70.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,700

58.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-7,700

80.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-14,100

95.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-2,000

150.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-2,100

40.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,200

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-3,000

68.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-4,100

73.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-22,900

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-24,100

78.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-25,000

82.5000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-74,400

85.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,700

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

90.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

65.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-100

85.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

180.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-100

66.0000

American

Sep 13, 2019

Call Options

Written

-100

115.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100

48.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

66.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

63.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-200

70.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

62.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

71.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-600

43.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-800

74.0000

American

Sep 6, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-800

68.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,000

100.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,100

115.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,200

67.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Written

6,000

105.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

3,000

67.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,600

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,100

50.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

1,000

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

900

63.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

700

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

500

83.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Written

500

64.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

48.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

200

60.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Written

180,000

60.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Written

75,000

70.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-4,900

110.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-6,000

100.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-6,600

105.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-10,400

100.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-11,200

85.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-13,500

90.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-15,100

71.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,900

98.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-2,200

63.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-24,300

68.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-68,400

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

105.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Call Options

Written

-200

74.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

55.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-200

61.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-300

93.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-400

60.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

88.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Written

-500

65.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-500

48.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-700

70.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Call Options

Written

-900

100.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

40.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,200

68.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Written

25,000

58.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options

Written

16,100

65.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

14,800

63.0000

American

Oct 18, 2019

Put Options

Written

13,800

75.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

11,800

65.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

3,100

73.0000

American

Feb 21, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

89,200

65.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,200

66.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,100

70.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

2,000

65.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,500

67.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Written

1,100

45.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

68.0000

American

Sep 27, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

1,000

62.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Purchased

400

68.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

400

85.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Written

300

65.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Put Options

Written

100

58.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-4,500

78.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-5,100

95.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-6,100

88.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Call Options

Written

-6,500

95.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-6,800

100.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-6,900

70.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-9,400

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-9,500

73.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-13,200

75.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-14,000

90.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-14,000

60.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Call Options

Written

-3,100

135.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Call Options

Written

-3,500

80.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-25,000

83.0000

American

Jan 15, 1919

Put Options

Purchased

-204,300

65.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-38,000

90.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-100,500

64.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,700

80.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-100

68.0000

American

Sep 18, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-200

88.0000

American

Jan 17, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-300

43.0000

American

Nov 15, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-300

66.0000

American

Aug 16, 2019

Call Options

Written

-400

105.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-400

69.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Call Options

Written

-500

88.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Put Options

Purchased

-600

50.0000

American

Sep 20, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-800

93.0000

American

Jun 19, 2020

Put Options

Purchased

-1,000

48.0000

American

Jan 15, 2021

Call Options

Written

-1,100

68.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Put Options

Purchased

-1,300

63.0000

American

Aug 30, 2019

Call Options

Written

-1,400

65.0000

American

Aug 23, 2019

Notes

  1. Where there are open option positionsor open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full detailsof any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
  1. For all prices and other monetaryamounts, the currencymust be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005590/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 15:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
11:32aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC - Amendment
PU
11:22aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment
PU
10:52aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENT PLC AMENDMENT
PU
10:07aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC
PU
10:07aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ALLERGAN PLC
PU
06:47aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - merlin entertainments plc
PU
06:47aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GR
PU
03:29aBARCLAYS : Activist Bramson still pushing for Barclays overhaul
RE
08/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors, banks lead FTSE 100; Greene King soars on M&..
RE
08/19BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - abbvie plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 270 M
EBIT 2019 7 539 M
Net income 2019 3 534 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,03%
P/E ratio 2019 6,69x
P/E ratio 2020 6,04x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 24 240 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 189,20  GBp
Last Close Price 140,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 99,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-6.59%29 423
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.34%347 483
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%264 260
BANK OF AMERICA9.70%253 837
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.80%199 376
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.30%186 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group